2025-08-29 Friday

Fed Rate Cut: Waller's Crucial Call for September Action

Fed Rate Cut: Waller's Crucial Call for September Action

BitcoinWorld Fed Rate Cut: Waller’s Crucial Call for September Action The financial world is buzzing with significant news that could directly impact your investments, especially in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, a key voice within the central bank, has openly championed a Fed rate cut as early as September. This revelation has sent ripples through economic forecasts, suggesting a potential shift in monetary policy that investors should watch closely. Why is a Fed Rate Cut a Crucial Topic Now? Governor Waller’s stance is particularly noteworthy because he previously expressed a desire for a rate cut in July, and his conviction has only intensified. He now firmly believes a 0.25% Fed rate cut is necessary in September. This isn’t just a one-off suggestion; Waller also anticipates further cuts over the next three to six months. This outlook, reported by Walter Bloomberg, signals a potential easing cycle, moving away from the tighter monetary conditions we’ve seen. A Fed rate cut essentially means the cost of borrowing money for banks decreases. This often translates to lower interest rates for consumers and businesses, encouraging spending and investment. For the crypto market, lower interest rates can make riskier assets, like digital currencies, more attractive compared to traditional, less volatile investments that offer lower returns. How Might a Fed Rate Cut Influence Your Crypto Portfolio? Historically, periods of lower interest rates tend to favor growth assets, and cryptocurrencies often fall into this category. When traditional savings and bonds yield less, investors may seek higher returns elsewhere, potentially flowing into digital assets. A sustained period of Fed rate cuts could therefore act as a tailwind for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins. Increased Liquidity: Lower rates can inject more money into the economy, some of which may find its way into crypto. Reduced Opportunity Cost: Holding crypto becomes more appealing when the returns from “safe” investments decline. Investor Sentiment: A dovish Fed stance often boosts overall market confidence, which can positively influence crypto. However, it is vital to remember that the crypto market is also influenced by many other factors, including regulatory news, technological developments, and global macroeconomic events. A Fed rate cut is a significant piece of the puzzle, but not the only one. What Challenges Could Emerge with a Fed Rate Cut? While the prospect of lower rates often excites investors, there are potential downsides. An aggressive easing cycle could signal underlying economic weakness, which might dampen overall market sentiment. Moreover, if inflation proves stubborn, the Fed might reverse course, creating uncertainty. Investors should also consider that the initial market reaction to a Fed rate cut might already be priced in. Smart money often anticipates these moves. Therefore, while the long-term trend might be positive, short-term volatility could still occur. Staying informed and having a diversified portfolio remains key. Looking Ahead: What Are the Future Expectations for Interest Rates? Waller’s comments set a clear expectation for a September cut and subsequent easing. This forward guidance provides a degree of clarity for markets. However, other Fed officials might hold different views, and economic data will continue to shape the ultimate path of interest rates. Monitoring upcoming inflation reports, employment figures, and other economic indicators will be crucial for understanding the Fed’s next steps. The market will closely watch for any further signals from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings. Waller’s strong conviction for a Fed rate cut suggests a growing consensus, but consensus can shift with new information. Prepare for a dynamic environment. Summary: Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s strong advocacy for a September Fed rate cut, followed by further easing, marks a pivotal moment for financial markets. This potential shift in monetary policy could significantly influence the cryptocurrency landscape by making risk assets more attractive. While offering potential tailwinds, investors must remain vigilant about economic indicators and market dynamics. Staying informed and adapting your strategy will be essential in navigating this evolving economic environment. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a Fed rate cut? A: A Fed rate cut is when the Federal Reserve lowers its benchmark interest rate, typically the federal funds rate. This makes it cheaper for banks to borrow money, which usually translates to lower interest rates for consumers and businesses. Q2: Why is Governor Waller advocating for a September Fed rate cut? A: Governor Waller believes a 0.25% rate cut is necessary due to his growing conviction that economic conditions warrant it, following an earlier desire for a cut in July. He also anticipates further cuts in the coming months. Q3: How does a Fed rate cut typically affect the cryptocurrency market? A: Lower interest rates can make riskier assets like cryptocurrencies more attractive. This is because traditional, safer investments offer lower returns, potentially encouraging investors to seek higher yields in digital assets, leading to increased liquidity and positive sentiment. Q4: Are there any risks associated with a Fed rate cut? A: Yes, potential risks include the cut signaling underlying economic weakness, which could dampen overall market sentiment. Additionally, if inflation remains high, the Fed might reverse its policy, creating market uncertainty. Q5: What should investors do in response to this news? A: Investors should stay informed about economic indicators and Fed communications, consider diversifying their portfolios, and be prepared for potential short-term volatility. While a Fed rate cut offers potential benefits, a holistic view of the market is crucial. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the potential impact of a Fed rate cut on their investments. Your insights help foster a more informed community! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Fed Rate Cut: Waller’s Crucial Call for September Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/29 06:55
Tralee Golf Club — An Outer Body Experience

Tralee Golf Club — An Outer Body Experience

The post Tralee Golf Club — An Outer Body Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The great Arnold Palmer once remarked, “I have never come across a piece of land so ideally suited for the building of a golf course.” He was speaking of what would become Tralee Golf Club—his only design in Ireland and a course now celebrated as one of the most breathtakingly scenic in the world. WEST BARROW, CO. KERRY – AUGUST 15: The par 4, 18th hole and clubhouse at Tralee Golf Club on August 15, 2010 in West Barrow, Ardfert, Co Kerry, Republic of Ireland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) Getty Images Perched on the windswept coast of County Kerry, Tralee Golf Club is a masterpiece steeped in history and drama. Founded in 1896, the club began humbly with a nine-hole layout near Tralee before moving to Fenit Island, where golfers played against the backdrop of Barrow Harbour. Decades of evolution, including a tumultuous period during the Irish War of Independence, set the stage for a bold reinvention in the 1980s. Visionary members purchased land at Barrow, and in 1984, Arnold Palmer, alongside his chief architect Ed Seay, sculpted an 18-hole coastal gem that has since become legendary. Palmer himself marveled, ““I have never come across a piece of land so ideally suited for the building of a golf course. Every hole feels like it was meant to be here, carved by nature itself.” a testament to the natural drama and strategic brilliance of Tralee’s layout. Today, the club stands as both a living piece of Irish golf history and a bucket-list destination for players seeking breathtaking oceanic views, challenging dunes, and a taste of golfing perfection. My tee shot on the par 5 2nd hole that wraps itself around the coast Eric Hart The front nine at Tralee is a masterclass in coastal golf, where every hole demands both…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 06:53
Tether, Stablecoin and the New Era of US Regulation

Tether, Stablecoin and the New Era of US Regulation

The post Tether, Stablecoin and the New Era of US Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the leading global stablecoin issuer, is experiencing a turning point in the United States. After recording a record profit of 4.9 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2025, the company has decided to strengthen its presence in Washington, coinciding with the approval of the first U.S. federal law dedicated to the regulation of payment stablecoins. Leading this new strategic phase are Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, and Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Presidential Council on Digital Assets, now strategic advisor to Tether for U.S. policy. In a recent interview, Ardoino and Hines outlined the company’s vision in light of the new regulatory landscape and geopolitical and market challenges. The GENIUS Act: A Turning Point for Stablecoins The Role of Bo Hines in Legislation On July 18, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), a bipartisan law that establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers in the United States. Bo Hines, as the former executive director of the presidential council for digital assets, played a key role in advancing this legislation under the supervision of the White House’s “crypto and artificial intelligence czar,” David Sacks. According to Hines, the decision to join Tether was motivated by the crucial role the company plays in the American economy: “Tether is one of the largest purchasers of US treasury securities, helping to maintain control over the national economy,” he stated. Ardoino emphasized how Hines’ appointment reflects Tether’s desire to rely on individuals capable of navigating legislative complexity and positioning the company as a strategic partner of the United States. Tether and the Strategy for the American Market Investments and Growing Commitment Ardoino reiterated Tether’s intention to strengthen its presence in the United States, emphasizing how USDT is “the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 06:52
The Next Big Crypto? This Token Could Overtake PEPE and Dogecoin by 2025

The Next Big Crypto? This Token Could Overtake PEPE and Dogecoin by 2025

For years, Dogecoin and PEPE have defined the meme coin landscape, commanding massive trading volumes and enthusiastic communities. Both tokens represent the power of internet culture in shaping financial markets, with Dogecoin achieving mainstream recognition and PEPE enjoying a meteoric rise in 2023. But in 2025, signs suggest their dominance may be under quiet challenge. […] Continue Reading: The Next Big Crypto? This Token Could Overtake PEPE and Dogecoin by 2025
Coinstats 2025/08/29 06:52
Bitcoin Pioneer Hal Finney, First Bitcoin Transaction Recipient, Dies 11 Years Ago; Predicted $10 Million BTC

Bitcoin Pioneer Hal Finney, First Bitcoin Transaction Recipient, Dies 11 Years Ago; Predicted $10 Million BTC

The post Bitcoin Pioneer Hal Finney, First Bitcoin Transaction Recipient, Dies 11 Years Ago; Predicted $10 Million BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. August 28, 2025, marks the 11th anniversary of the passing of Hal Finney, a pioneering figure in the Bitcoin community and the first recipient of a Bitcoin transaction from its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto August 28, 2025, marks the 11th anniversary of the passing of Hal Finney, a pioneering figure in the Bitcoin community and the first recipient of a Bitcoin transaction from its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. Finney was an early advocate for Bitcoin, supporting the cryptocurrency when its value was near zero and famously predicting that Bitcoin could reach $10 million. Despite some claims about Bitcoin’s demise, the cryptocurrency continues to operate and maintain its presence in the digital asset space. Finney’s contributions remain recognized and respected within the Bitcoin community. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/people/bitcoin-pioneer-hal-finney-first-bitcoin-transaction-recipient-dies-11-years-ago-bd64e509
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 06:46
Urgent Analysis As BTC Falls Below $112,000

Urgent Analysis As BTC Falls Below $112,000

The post Urgent Analysis As BTC Falls Below $112,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Drop: Urgent Analysis As BTC Falls Below $112,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Drop: Urgent Analysis as BTC Falls Below $112,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-drop-analysis-30/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 06:43
Tether Unleashes $1-B In New USDT As Crypto Market Recovers

Tether Unleashes $1-B In New USDT As Crypto Market Recovers

The post Tether Unleashes $1-B In New USDT As Crypto Market Recovers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 06:42
Shiba Inu vs Pepe Dollar: SHIB Holders Dive into Top Crypto Presale Pepe Dollar for Instant Profits on Shiba Inu Holdings

Shiba Inu vs Pepe Dollar: SHIB Holders Dive into Top Crypto Presale Pepe Dollar for Instant Profits on Shiba Inu Holdings

The post Shiba Inu vs Pepe Dollar: SHIB Holders Dive into Top Crypto Presale Pepe Dollar for Instant Profits on Shiba Inu Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is constantly evolving, and investors often look beyond established names to find the best crypto presale to buy right now. Shiba Inu remains a recognizable meme coin, but its growth has slowed, leaving many holders searching for stronger opportunities. Pepe Dollar has entered the spotlight as a new crypto token presale, gaining traction across multiple crypto presale lists. Built around internet culture and decentralized design, it has become a focal point for those seeking presale crypto tokens that offer a mix of narrative and infrastructure. This transition highlights how the market now values token presales with clearer structures, practical use cases, and cultural relevance. For Shiba Inu holders, the appeal lies in diversifying toward new crypto presales that deliver more than just hype. Pepe Dollar – A Crypto Presale with Layer-2 Payment Utility Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) is described as a decentralized antidote to fiat inefficiencies. Designed as a Layer-2 payment system for the meme economy, it transforms satire into coded infrastructure. This approach merges humor with financial design, giving PEPD a place among top crypto presales. As a presale cryptocurrency project, Pepe Dollar functions as both cultural commentary and a technical platform. It positions itself as a response to value dilution in traditional money, wrapping financial critique in a tokenized system. By using internet culture as fuel, PEPD builds a foundation that resonates across crypto presale projects. Currently in Stage 2, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) is priced at $0.006495 with a launch price set at $0.03695. With over 349 million tokens sold and $1.76 million raised out of a $3.64 million target, it has achieved 62% progress.  These figures place it on several crypto presale lists, making it one of the most active token presales in circulation. Shiba Inu – Struggling to Reclaim Momentum Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 06:41
VanEck CEO Predicts Ethereum Will Power Stablecoin Bank Transfers

VanEck CEO Predicts Ethereum Will Power Stablecoin Bank Transfers

The post VanEck CEO Predicts Ethereum Will Power Stablecoin Bank Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jan van Eck, the CEO of investment management firm VanEck, speculated that Ethereum will be the clear “winner” among blockchains as banks prepare for a flood of stablecoins.  During an interview with Fox News Business on Wednesday, van Eck said banks and financial services will have to adopt a blockchain to handle stablecoin transactions, and he thinks Ethereum should be the one. “It’s very much what I call the Wall Street token. And what I mean by that is, if you think that because of stablecoins, now every bank and every financial services company has to have a way of taking in stablecoins,” he said. “So the winner is, who’s going to be building on these blockchains? It’s going to be Ethereum or something that uses Ethereum kind of methodology, which is called ECM.”  “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Last month, the US House passed the Genius Act, which President Donald Trump then signed into law. The legislation focuses on stablecoins and is the country’s first federal law focused exclusively on payment stablecoins. Meanwhile, total stablecoin supply has just crossed $280 billion. Ethereum or something like it will be the stablecoin blockchain The CEO of VanEck also predicted that with many companies making efforts toward adopting stablecoins, banks will need to adapt or lose out. A May 14 report from enterprise-grade digital assets platform Fireblocks found that 90% of institutional players surveyed are exploring the use of stablecoins in their operations. “Companies have to employ technology to enable stablecoin usage over the next 12 months. It will take a while, but no financial services company wants to say, ‘no, don’t send me that digital dollar,’” van Eck said. “If I want to send you stablecoins, your bank has to figure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:39
Nostalgia And Opportunity – Newcastle United’s Champions League Draw

Nostalgia And Opportunity – Newcastle United’s Champions League Draw

The post Nostalgia And Opportunity – Newcastle United’s Champions League Draw appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MONACO, MONACO – AUGUST 28: Draw special guest, Kaka draws out Newcastle United FC during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase Draw at Grimaldi Forum on August 28, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) UEFA via Getty Images Newcastle United has learnt its fate for the Champions League opening phase, with eight opponents: Barcelona, reigning European champion Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, Athletic Club and Union Saint-Gilloise. There are some ghosts from the past, positive and negative, and some fresh challenges to look forward to. Barcelona return to St James’ Park, 29 years on from a famous 3-2 on Tyneside, a night which went down in folklore thanks to a hat-trick from Tino Asprilla. Newcastle head to Paris two years on from the last meeting at the Parc des Princes, when another Tino, defender Livramento, was punished for an extremely harsh handball late on, denying a famous victory. Though the 4-1 win at home in what was then the group phase is a much happier memory. Benfica knocked Newcastle out of the Europa League in 2013 and Eddie Howe’s team will face the Portuguese giant at home, as it will Athletic Club of Spain and Dutch club PSV. Trips to Leverkusen in Germany, French side Marseille and Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium will certainly excite supporters. Sir Bobby Robson’s team beat Leverkusen home and away in the Champions League back in 2003, before a heartbreaking loss at Marseille in the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) semi-final a year later. Robson also had two spells as coach at PSV. There are scores to settle and new discoveries to be made. Union, for example, is a small, trendy club in Brussels debuting in the competition. It is owned by Brighton’s Tony Bloom…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:38
