2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

New Institutional Blood for DeFi! AAVE Launches New Platform Supporting Ripple (XRP) and Many Altcoins!

New Institutional Blood for DeFi! AAVE Launches New Platform Supporting Ripple (XRP) and Many Altcoins!

The post New Institutional Blood for DeFi! AAVE Launches New Platform Supporting Ripple (XRP) and Many Altcoins! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As innovations continue in the cryptocurrency sector, the latest news comes from Aave Labs. The company behind Aave, the largest lending and borrowing platform in the decentralized finance sector, has officially launched its new enterprise platform, Horizon. According to Coindesk, thanks to Horizon, Aave Labs’ platform designed for enterprise companies, institutions will be able to obtain loans with stablecoins by using real-world assets (such as tokenized U.S. bonds), also known as RWA, as collateral. Initially, institutions will be able to borrow Circle’s USDC, Ripple’s RLUSD, and Aave’s GHO against a range of tokenized assets. The aim of the platform is to provide qualified institutional investors with short-term financing opportunities through RWA assets and enable them to implement return strategies. “Horizon provides the infrastructure and deep stablecoin liquidity institutions need to operate on-chain, unlocking 24/7 access, transparency, and more efficient markets,” Aave Labs founder Stain Kulechov said in a statement. Organizations investing in and supporting Horizon include major companies like Chainlink (LINK), Ethena (ENA), OpenEden, Ripple, Circle, Securitize, VanEck, and WisdomTree. These companies will support and oversee Horizon’s technical infrastructure, liquidity, tokenized assets, and regulatory compliance. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-institutional-blood-for-defi-aave-launches-new-platform-supporting-ripple-xrp-and-many-altcoins/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:16
Tornado Cash Devs Get $500K From Solana Policy Institute to Appeal Convictions

Tornado Cash Devs Get $500K From Solana Policy Institute to Appeal Convictions

The Solana advocacy group's funds will aid efforts by Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev, developers of Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash, to appeal their respective criminal convictions in the U.S. and the Netherlands.
Coinstats2025/08/28 19:16
Solana Policy Institute donates $500,000 to Tornado Cash developers’ legal defense

Solana Policy Institute donates $500,000 to Tornado Cash developers’ legal defense

The Solana Policy Institute has donated $500,000 to the legal defense of Tornado Cash software developers Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev.
Coinstats2025/08/28 19:16
Boost Your Crypto Gains: 8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 for Maximum Long-Term Returns

Boost Your Crypto Gains: 8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 for Maximum Long-Term Returns

The surge of community-driven digital assets has proven that humor and culture can carry real financial weight, especially when paired […] The post Boost Your Crypto Gains: 8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 for Maximum Long-Term Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/28 19:15
Bitcoin Holds Near $113,000 As Ethereum, XRP Struggle To Maintain Support

Bitcoin Holds Near $113,000 As Ethereum, XRP Struggle To Maintain Support

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday morning following Nvidia’s earnings call.read more
Coinstats2025/08/28 19:14
Bitplanet Sparks Korean Crypto Shift With $40M Bitcoin Treasury Move

Bitplanet Sparks Korean Crypto Shift With $40M Bitcoin Treasury Move

TLDR: Bitplanet, formerly SGA, rebrands and launches South Korea’s first institutional Bitcoin treasury with $40M capital. The firm will deploy $40M into BTC on day one, signaling growing institutional crypto adoption in Korea. Asia Strategy Partners leads the investment, enabling the launch of Korea’s first institutional BTC firm. The move follows regional trends of firms [...] The post Bitplanet Sparks Korean Crypto Shift With $40M Bitcoin Treasury Move appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/28 19:13
Ethereum Futures Surge with Record Institutional Interest

Ethereum Futures Surge with Record Institutional Interest

Ethereum futures open interest exceeded $10 billion for the first time on the CME. Tom Lee’s BitMine aims to control 5% of Ethereum's total supply. Continue Reading:Ethereum Futures Surge with Record Institutional Interest The post Ethereum Futures Surge with Record Institutional Interest appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/28 19:12
From Houses to Bitcoin: Balaji Predicts Shift in Investments

From Houses to Bitcoin: Balaji Predicts Shift in Investments

The post From Houses to Bitcoin: Balaji Predicts Shift in Investments appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Balaji Srinivasan, former Coinbase CTO, says that as Bitcoin’s value grows, investors are moving their focus away from real estate towards Bitcoin. He believes this shift will reduce the appeal of property as an investment, with more people choosing Bitcoin as their preferred asset. Srinivasan suggests that this trend reflects a fundamental change in how …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 19:12
ChatGPT Believes Solana (SOL) Price Has Already Topped This Cycle, But Says This New Coin’s Run Is Just Starting

ChatGPT Believes Solana (SOL) Price Has Already Topped This Cycle, But Says This New Coin’s Run Is Just Starting

The post ChatGPT Believes Solana (SOL) Price Has Already Topped This Cycle, But Says This New Coin’s Run Is Just Starting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is abuzz, with Solana (SOL) hitting impressive highs; yet, a new contender is quietly stealing the spotlight, preparing for what many believe could be the next epic run.  Forget chasing past pumps; while the Solana price has been remarkable, smart money is looking towards the presale of Layer Brett (LBRETT), a pioneering Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that promises much more than just hype. This is a genuine disruptor, offering tangible utility and jaw-dropping potential, unlike many of its predecessors that lack utility. Why Layer Brett isn’t your average memecoin Remember the days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu? Pure meme power, no real tech backing. Even more recent entrants, such as Pepe or Bonk, while capturing attention, often struggled with scalability or lacked an inherent purpose beyond virality.  The original Brett token, for example, originated on Base, but Layer Brett has taken that concept and forged an entirely new path, built on a robust Layer 2 blockchain. This latest iteration isn’t content to simply ride the wave; it’s creating one. Solana price is skyrocketing, but Layer Brett has captured the market’s attention While the Solana price continues to impress, commanding significant market capitalization, investors are increasingly eyeing lower-cap opportunities with higher upside. Layer Brett offers an enticing blend of meme culture and serious blockchain innovation.  This next-generation altcoin leverages the security of Ethereum while delivering lightning-fast transactions and drastically reduced gas fees, a stark contrast to the often congested and costly Layer 1 experience.  That’s something even a powerhouse like Solana can’t always promise during peak network activity. This isn’t just a simple DeFi coin; it’s the next big crypto, poised for explosive growth. What sets Layer Brett apart? Plenty. They include: Built on Ethereum Layer 2: Enjoy high-speed transactions and pennies for gas fees. Huge Staking Rewards:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:12
Pump.fun Allocates Revenue for Substantial PUMP Token Buyback

Pump.fun Allocates Revenue for Substantial PUMP Token Buyback

The post Pump.fun Allocates Revenue for Substantial PUMP Token Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Pump.fun’s $10.66M token buyback exceeds 99% of revenue. This offsets 4.26% of PUMP’s circulating supply. Triggers a 4% price rally, affecting Solana ecosystem. Pump.fun recently repurchased $10.66 million in PUMP tokens over one week, nearly all its platform revenue, impacting the Solana memecoin sector significantly. This buyback offsets 4.26% of circulating supply, driving liquidity shifts and market attention in Solana’s ecosystem. $10.66M Buyback Propels PUMP Price by 4% Pump.fun repurchased $10.66 million worth of PUMP tokens from August 20 to 26, equating to 99.32% of its platform revenue. The cumulative buyback total has now reached $58.13 million, addressing 4.26% of its circulating supply, significantly influencing market sentiment. This activity, which offsets a portion of the circulating supply, is seen as a strategic approach to enhance the token’s price stability and investor confidence. Price dynamics have shifted, with PUMP experiencing a roughly 4% increase, reversing some previous losses. This financial move supports liquidity and counters selling pressure, creating opportunities for market corrections. Community discussions have emerged around Pump.fun’s business model and its potential sustainability. Investors have noted the simplicity yet effectiveness of these buybacks in temporarily stabilizing the market, despite concerns about long-term viability. “Over $58 million in cumulative PUMP repurchases completed—offsetting 4.26% of supply. Our commitment continues as per roadmap.” – Pump.fun Official X Account, Project Announcement Market Cap Surges Amid Pump.fun’s Strategic Moves Did you know? During its recent token repurchase, Pump.fun accounted for 99.32% of its weekly revenue, an aggressive stance echoing past market stabilization efforts. Historically, such efforts can result in temporary price surges as seen in similar buyback strategies. Based on data from CoinMarketCap, Pump.fun (PUMP) maintains a price of $0.00 with a market cap of $1.14 billion, and experiences a 24-hour trading volume surge of 30.24%, totaling $238.83 million. This fluctuation results in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:11
Trendaavat uutiset

