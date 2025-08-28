YZY Hype Machine Leaves Traders Nursing Millions in Losses on Kanye West-Linked Token

Buying the YZY token apparently linked to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, ended in tears for more than 70,000 wallets, Bubblemaps, a blockchain data visualization tool, said in a post on X. The Solana-based memecoin's debut last week was part of a "YZY Money" ecosystem plan, which included payment rails and a branded card. On-chain data, however, suggests that insider and early wallets, combined with thin liquidity and rapid speculation, resulted in a launch where whales extracted millions, while the crowd shouldered nearly all of the losses. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 More than 51,800 addresses appear to have lost between $1 and $1,000, another 5,269 are down $1,000 to $10,000, and 1,025 wallets shed $10,000 to $100,000, according to Bubblemaps' data. At the top of the loss curve, 108 wallets are sitting on six-figure drawdowns, while three traders lost more than $1 million each. On the other side of the calculation, 11 addresses booked profit of $1 million or more, just 0.015% of the total. An estimated 99 wallets generated over $100,000, while 2,541 wallets cleared at least $1,000. The crowd as a whole is down some $8.2 million, despite some insiders pocketing substantial wins. So while 18,000 wallets technically profited, the concentration was brutal. The real money sat with the top 11, while the rest barely moved the needle. The lopsided distribution reflects the structural flaws flagged from day one, as CoinDesk noted in its earlier story. A full 70% of the supply was earmarked for Yeezy Investments LLC, locked under Jupiter's vesting system, with only 20% sold to the…