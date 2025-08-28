2025-08-29 Friday

Ethereum's open interest surges past $10 billion

Ethereum's open interest surges past $10 billion

Ethereum continues to sustain its climb, and the latest indication of that interest is reflected in Ethereum's CME futures open interest surpassing $10 billion.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 19:25
Pi Coin Price Eyes 81% Rally as v23 Upgrade and Valour ETP Spark Optimism

Pi Coin Price Eyes 81% Rally as v23 Upgrade and Valour ETP Spark Optimism

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/08/28 19:24
YZY Hype Machine Leaves Traders Nursing Millions in Losses on Kanye West-Linked Token

YZY Hype Machine Leaves Traders Nursing Millions in Losses on Kanye West-Linked Token

The post YZY Hype Machine Leaves Traders Nursing Millions in Losses on Kanye West-Linked Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buying the YZY token apparently linked to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, ended in tears for more than 70,000 wallets, Bubblemaps, a blockchain data visualization tool, said in a post on X. The Solana-based memecoin’s debut last week was part of a “YZY Money” ecosystem plan, which included payment rails and a branded card. On-chain data, however, suggests that insider and early wallets, combined with thin liquidity and rapid speculation, resulted in a launch where whales extracted millions, while the crowd shouldered nearly all of the losses. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 More than 51,800 addresses appear to have lost between $1 and $1,000, another 5,269 are down $1,000 to $10,000, and 1,025 wallets shed $10,000 to $100,000, according to Bubblemaps’ data. At the top of the loss curve, 108 wallets are sitting on six-figure drawdowns, while three traders lost more than $1 million each. On the other side of the calculation, 11 addresses booked profit of $1 million or more, just 0.015% of the total. An estimated 99 wallets generated over $100,000, while 2,541 wallets cleared at least $1,000. The crowd as a whole is down some $8.2 million, despite some insiders pocketing substantial wins. So while 18,000 wallets technically profited, the concentration was brutal. The real money sat with the top 11, while the rest barely moved the needle. The lopsided distribution reflects the structural flaws flagged from day one, as CoinDesk noted in its earlier story. A full 70% of the supply was earmarked for Yeezy Investments LLC, locked under Jupiter’s vesting system, with only 20% sold to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:22
Top Crypto Presales September 2025 | Early Picks for Big Returns

Top Crypto Presales September 2025 | Early Picks for Big Returns

In the crypto environment, the importance of presales cannot be overstated. This stage is relevant for developers to safely save funds to boost market efficiency and enhance development. The crypto presales can be utilized as a tool for testing the attentiveness of market in the project. It provides a chance for crypto enthusiasts to purchase ... Read more The post Top Crypto Presales September 2025 | Early Picks for Big Returns appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/08/28 19:22
Renowned Market Strategist Tom Lee Shares His Price Predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! Here Are the Details

Renowned Market Strategist Tom Lee Shares His Price Predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! Here Are the Details

Fundstrat founder and renowned market strategist Tom Lee made striking predictions about the future of cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading: Renowned Market Strategist Tom Lee Shares His Price Predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! Here Are the Details
Coinstats2025/08/28 19:22
Ethereum Futures Reach Unprecedented Heights

Ethereum Futures Reach Unprecedented Heights

The post Ethereum Futures Reach Unprecedented Heights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum futures have caught significant attention as open interest (OI) on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) surpassed $10 billion, setting new records. The surge in institutional activity is underscored by major movements such as BitMine, led by Tom Lee, which reveals ambitious plans to secure a 5% stake of Ethereum’s total supply. Continue Reading:Ethereum Futures Reach Unprecedented Heights Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-futures-reach-unprecedented-heights
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:19
Solana Policy Institute pledges $500,000 in legal defense funds for Tornado Cash developers

Solana Policy Institute pledges $500,000 in legal defense funds for Tornado Cash developers

PANews reported on August 28th that according to The Rage, the Solana Policy Institute has pledged $500,000 in legal defense funds for Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev, two developers of the decentralized privacy service Tornado Cash. Storm and Pertsev were both convicted for creating the privacy service, Storm in the United States and Pertsev in the Netherlands. The media commented that several large donations have been made to Storm’s legal defense before, and the Solana Policy Institute’s commitment is particularly commendable because the organization is not from the Ethereum ecosystem where Tornado Cash was originally deployed.
PANews2025/08/28 19:18
8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 for Maximum Long-Term Returns

8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 for Maximum Long-Term Returns

The post 8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 for Maximum Long-Term Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Can the right meme coin selection in 2025 transform uncertain markets into life-changing opportunities? The surge of community-driven digital assets has proven that humor and culture can carry real financial weight, especially when paired with solid tokenomics and early access. Investors now face the critical question of which tokens may deliver not just buzz but long-term growth. Choosing wisely among the upcoming contenders could be the difference between a fleeting gamble and a calculated strategy for multiplying wealth. In this wave of digital assets, MoonBull Whitelist is live, offering early access to some of the most promising coins. Among the high ROI tokens in 2025, MoonBull ($MOBU), Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN), Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU), Just a Chill Guy ($CHILLGUY), SPX6900 ($SPX), Official Trump ($TRUMP), Official Melania ($MELANIA), and LOFI ($LOFI) are generating attention for their early-stage rewards and unique staking benefits. Whitelisting provides the advantage of securing the lowest entry price, bonus allocations, and exclusive roadmap insights, ensuring early supporters are strategically positioned for potential gains. MoonBull ($MOBU) has ignited enthusiasm across Ethereum communities by launching its whitelist opportunity. Only a limited number of whitelist slots are available, offering unprecedented benefits that position early adopters ahead of the public launch. The whitelist is open on a first-come, first-served basis, which means every second counts. Securing a spot ensures entry at the lowest possible price, exclusive staking rewards, and hidden token allocations that the public will not access. MoonBull’s whitelist acts as a gateway to bonus opportunities and secret roadmap details. Early supporters enjoy privileged entry into Stage One, gaining access to exclusive token drops and hints about upcoming expansions before anyone else. Ethereum integration ensures security, while the design rewards meme coin lovers chasing substantial upside. For those focused on high ROI tokens in 2025, MoonBull’s whitelist represents an exceptional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:18
Half of The Sandbox Team Out as Platform Faces Low Engagement

Half of The Sandbox Team Out as Platform Faces Low Engagement

Quick HighlightsThe Sandbox to cut 50% of staff and revamp leadership.Platform suffers low engagement despite $300M in funding.New Base blockchain memecoin platform expected soon.The Sandbox to Slash Workforce and Revamp Leadership Amid Low EngagementMetaverse platform The Sandbox is set to cut more than 50% of its team and undergo a major leadership change, The Big Whale co-founder Gregory Raymond announced.According to Raymond, project co-founders Sebastian Borges and Arthur Madrid no longer hold management positions. They will be replaced by Animoca Brands CEO Robbie Young, who will now lead The Sandbox.Overall, the company plans to lay off more than half of its 250 employees and close offices in Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and soon in Lyon.Low User Engagement Drives Radical OverhaulRaymond explained that the sweeping changes are a response to low platform engagement. Despite $300 million invested over the past eight years, The Sandbox now has just a few hundred daily active users — most of which are bots.The co-founder also revealed that a new platform for memecoins on the Base blockchain is expected to launch soon, signaling a strategic pivot for the company.SAND Token Struggles Amid ShakeupThe SAND project token has fallen about 97% from its all-time high and is currently trading near $0.28, reflecting investor concerns over the platform’s declining activity.The changes mark a critical moment for The Sandbox as it seeks to regain momentum and reshape its role in the evolving metaverse landscape.
Coinstats2025/08/28 19:17
JPMorgan zet half miljard in op AI en Crypto-fonds Numerai

JPMorgan zet half miljard in op AI en Crypto-fonds Numerai

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Amerikaanse grootbank JPMorgan Chase heeft een investering van 500 miljoen dollar gedaan in het hedgefonds Numerai. Het fonds, opgericht door de Zuid Afrikaanse ondernemer Richard Craib en gesteund door belegger Paul Tudor Jones, die al jaren fan is van Bitcoin, maakt gebruik van kunstmatige intelligentie en crypto-beloningen om handelsstrategieën te ontwikkelen. Volgens berichtgeving van Bloomberg is de bank onder de indruk van het herstel van Numerai. In 2023 leed het fonds nog een fors verlies maar vorig jaar wist het een rendement van 25 procent te behalen. Daarmee trok het de aandacht van institutionele beleggers die eerder huiverig waren om in te stappen. AI en crypto gecombineerd Numerai is gevestigd in San Francisco en werkt met een uniek model. In plaats van dure teams van handelaren en data scientists aan te nemen organiseert het fonds online competities. Data scientists uit de hele wereld kunnen hun algoritmes indienen en inzetten op de uitkomst. Zij gebruiken daarvoor het eigen crypto token van het fonds, Numeraire of NMR. Wanneer een model goed presteert ontvangen deelnemers beloningen in de vorm van NMR tokens. Wanneer hun voorspellingen falen verliezen zij hun inzet. Het token fungeert zo als stimulans en als filter voor kwaliteit. Door deze aanpak heeft Numerai relatief lage loonkosten vergeleken met traditionele hedge funds die miljarden besteden aan salarissen voor toptalent. Succes trekt grote beleggers Oprichter Craib stelt dat de belangstelling pas echt loskwam na het herstel van vorig jaar. “Mensen willen pas investeren als er een track record is. En als je iets heel ongewoons doet, zoals wij, duurt het vaak nog langer voordat men enthousiast wordt,” aldus Craib. Met de steun van JPMorgan krijgt Numerai niet alleen toegang tot kapitaal maar ook tot een netwerk van institutionele beleggers. Voor de grootbank is het een manier om betrokken te raken bij de nieuwste technologische ontwikkelingen in de beleggingswereld. Stijging van de token De aankondiging van de investering had ook direct effect op de crypto markt. De waarde van het NMR token verdubbelde op één dag en noteert rond de 23 dollar. Daarmee komt de marktwaarde van het project uit op ongeveer 183 miljoen dollar. NMR staat op dit moment op plek 350 van de grootste crypto projecten. De stijging illustreert de nauwe verwevenheid tussen traditionele financiële instellingen en de crypto sector. Waar banken tot enkele jaren geleden nog afwachtend waren, lijken zij nu steeds vaker te kiezen voor samenwerking.   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading JPMorgan zet half miljard in op AI en Crypto-fonds Numerai document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Nieuwe stap in financiële innovatie De aanpak van Numerai past in een bredere trend waarbij kunstmatige intelligentie steeds vaker wordt ingezet in financiële markten. Waar traditionele hedge funds vertrouwen op teams van analisten en handelaren, probeert Numerai het potentieel van een wereldwijde gemeenschap van data scientists te benutten. Het fonds stelt dat het met deze methode efficiënter en goedkoper kan opereren. Volgens Craib gaat het niet alleen om rendement maar ook om het doorbreken van de bestaande structuur in de financiële sector. “Als je alle talent in de wereld kunt samenbrengen en tegelijkertijd hoogwaardige data beschikbaar maakt, dan verander je de manier waarop de financiële wereld werkt,” zegt hij. Betekenis voor de sector De investering van JPMorgan wordt gezien als een signaal dat grote banken bereid zijn te experimenteren met nieuwe vormen van kapitaalbeheer. Het is ook een erkenning dat crypto tokens zoals Numeraire een rol kunnen spelen in serieuze financiële toepassingen. Voor Paul Tudor Jones, die al langer betrokken is bij het fonds, betekent de stap van JPMorgan een bevestiging dat zijn gok op Numerai de juiste richting uitgaat. Voor de bredere markt is het een teken dat kunstmatige intelligentie en crypto niet langer niche zijn maar een integraal onderdeel van de financiële wereld kunnen worden. Dit bedrijf zal geen directe impact hebben op de Bitcoin koers, maar indirect zorgt de betrokkenheid van grote namen weer voor een stukje reputatiewinst voor de cryptosector. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht JPMorgan zet half miljard in op AI en Crypto-fonds Numerai is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/28 19:16
