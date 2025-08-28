2025-08-29 Friday

XRP vs LINK: Key Differences

Chainlink and XRP are two well-known cryptocurrencies, but they serve very different purposes in the blockchain world. Chainlink focuses on connecting smart contracts to real-world data using decentralized oracles. XRP aims to provide fast, low-cost international payments by acting as a bridge currency for banks and financial institutions.XRP is best for speedy, affordable cross-border transactions, while Chainlink is key for making smart contracts smarter with real-world information. Investors and users often compare them because they are both big names, but their goals and technology are unique.What Is XRP?XRP is a digital asset used for global payments, designed to let banks and payment providers move money quickly and cheaply across borders. Developed by Ripple Labs, XRP stands out due to its speed, low fees, and focus on financial institutions.Origins and DevelopmentXRP launched in 2012, which makes it one of the older cryptocurrencies on the market. It was created alongside the XRP Ledger, a decentralized blockchain focused on fast and efficient transactions. Ripple Labs, the company behind XRP, built it to solve problems in the existing payment system, like high fees and slow transfer times.The XRP Ledger uses a unique consensus protocol instead of traditional mining. This helps the network process transactions in just a few seconds. Early on, Ripple Labs distributed large amounts of XRP to help grow its adoption, especially among banks and payment companies.The asset was designed to act as a ”bridge currency.” That means it helps transfer value between different currencies, even when there's no direct trading path. Over time, XRP has stayed focused on its original goal: making payments faster and less expensive for the world’s financial sector.Core Functionality in Global PaymentsXRP is built for cross-border payments. Its main use case is to let banks and financial institutions send money to each other around the world without needing pre-funded accounts in every country. This is often called ”real-time gross settlement.”Key advantages of XRP in payments:Transaction Speed: Most transactions settle in 3–5 seconds.Low Fees: Fees are usually a fraction of a cent.Scalability: The network can handle about 1,500 transactions per second.When a bank wants to send money overseas, XRP can be used to convert the currency instantly. The process is automated by the XRP Ledger, which allows for quick settlement without complicated steps or expensive agents. This makes XRP appealing to banks, payment providers, and remittance services that want to cut costs and delays.Role of Ripple LabsRipple Labs is the main company behind XRP's development and growth. The company builds software and products for banks and payment companies, using the XRP Ledger to enable instant transfers. Ripple Labs also works with more than 300 financial institutions worldwide, helping them use blockchain for smoother payments.They promote products like RippleNet and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). These tools connect banks and payment providers, allowing them to use XRP for instant settlements. Ripple Labs continues to push for wider adoption, focusing on partnerships to get more institutions using its technology.Regulation is another area Ripple Labs deals with. The company often interacts with financial authorities to help clarify how XRP fits into legal frameworks. This helps build trust with financial institutions and supports the broader use of blockchain in traditional finance.What Is Chainlink?Chainlink is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to connect smart contracts with data from the real world through a secure, decentralized system. It uses oracles to provide trusted data feeds and supports a wide range of use cases from finance to gaming.Decentralized Oracle NetworkChainlink is best known as a decentralized oracle network. Its main role is to bridge the gap between blockchain smart contracts and off-chain data sources.Oracles on the Chainlink network are independent entities that provide external data to blockchains. This is important because blockchains alone cannot access outside information like financial market prices, weather results, or sports scores. By tapping into a network of oracles, Chainlink avoids single points of failure, reducing risks of tampering and data manipulation.Each oracle operator must follow strict rules and is often rewarded in LINK tokens for accurate, reliable service. This decentralized approach makes the data trustworthy for smart contracts that depend on it for execution.Chainlink Network ArchitectureThe Chainlink network has several key components working together. At its core, there are smart contracts that request data, oracle nodes that supply the data, and a decentralized system for verifying accuracy.Data requests start with a smart contract on a compatible blockchain, commonly Ethereum. The request is then matched with available nodes on the Chainlink network. These nodes are responsible for gathering data from various sources and delivering it back to the requesting contract.The LINK token is used to pay node operators and incentivize good behavior. Node operators may need to stake LINK tokens as collateral, which can be lost if they provide false or low-quality data. This structure encourages honesty and reliability across the network.Real-World Data IntegrationChainlink allows real-world data integration by making it possible for smart contracts to react to events and information outside the blockchain. Some common examples include accessing stock prices, exchange rates, and weather statistics.Chainlink’s oracles pull data from multiple, verified sources. The results are aggregated and delivered in the form of data feeds, such as price feeds used by DeFi protocols to calculate asset values. These data feeds are critical for lending platforms, decentralized exchanges, and many financial applications on the blockchain.By delivering up-to-date information to smart contracts, Chainlink expands what decentralized applications can do. This capability is essential for creating trustless financial tools, insurance products, and gaming rewards that depend on reliable real-world data.XRP vs LINK Key DifferencesCATEGORYXRPLINKMain PurposeBridge asset for fast, low-cost cross-border payments.Decenralized oracle network connecting smart contracts to real-world data.Blockchain / NetworkRuns on the XRP Ledger.Built primarily on Ethereum and compatable with multiple blockchains.Consensus MechanismXRP Ledger Consensus Protocol (validators agree without mining or PoS/PoW).Relies on the consensus of underlying blockchain.Transaction Speed1,500 TPS, settlement in 3-5 seconds.Depends on host blockchain (Ethereum slower, subject to congestion).Transaction CostFractions of a cent.Varies by blockchain (Ethereum often high, mitigated by L2 solutions).Energy EfficiencyVery high; no mining or heavy computation.Depends on underlying blockchain (now more efficient with Ethereum PoS).SupplyFixed max 100B XRP; 59B circulating.Fixed max 1B LINK; 678M circulatingMarket cap (2025)$176B$16BToken UtilityLiquidity and bridge currency for payments; not stakeable.Payment for oracle services; staked for security and rewards.GovernanceValidator-based consensus; XRP holders don's vote on updates.Node operators chosen by reputation; staking adds security but no formal governance.Institutional Adoption300+ banks and financial institutions for payments and remittances.Widely used in DeFi; integrated across 60+ blockchains.DeFi RoleLimited; basic DEX and assets.Core infrastructure for DeFi; secure price feeds and automation.NFTs and GamingEarly adoption; limited ecosystem.Provides randomness; price feeds, and event verification for NFT and gaming projects.StrengthsFast, cheap, energy-efficient transactions; strong banking partnerships.Dominant oricle provider; essential for DeFi, cross-chain, and real-world asset tokenization.Weaknesses/ ChallengesRegulatory scrutiny; limited beyond payments.Dependent on Ethereum/L1 scalability; fees during congestion.Regulatory OutlookPast SEC legal challenges; Ripple Labs' large holdings raise centralization concerns.Less legal controversy; future complaince needed for financial partnerships.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat are the primary differences between the use cases of XRP and Chainlink?XRP's main use is for fast and cost-effective cross-border payments. Banks and financial firms use XRP to move money between countries quickly.Chainlink acts as a bridge between blockchains and real-world data. It connects smart contracts to information outside the blockchain, like weather data or market prices.How do the consensus mechanisms of XRP Ledger and Chainlink differ?The XRP Ledger uses a unique consensus protocol called the Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm (RPCA). This system allows validators to agree on transactions without needing mining.Chainlink uses a decentralized network of nodes as oracles. These nodes check, collect, and deliver data for smart contracts but do not have a single consensus protocol like XRP Ledger.Can XRP and Chainlink integrate with each other for cross-platform applications?Yes, the functions of XRP and Chainlink can be combined in some blockchain solutions. For example, Chainlink oracles could provide external data to apps that use XRP for payments.Developers may use both platforms to build services that need both payment speed and reliable outside data.What are the advantages of investing in XRP over Chainlink?XRP is aimed at the global payments market, with backing from established financial institutions. It is used for reducing the cost and time of moving funds across borders.For investors interested in markets tied to money transfers and banking, XRP may be more appealing. It is important to consider each token’s risk and regulatory background.How do transaction speeds and costs compare between Chainlink and XRP?XRP is designed to process payments fast, with low fees. Most transactions are confirmed in seconds and cost only a fraction of a cent.Chainlink processes and delivers data rather than direct payments. While its network fees can vary, its core purpose is to keep smart contracts up to date, so the focus is less on payment speed.
Best Crypto to Buy Now While Bitcoin (BTC) is Still Under $120,000

While Bitcoin (BTC) remains below $120,000, market experts hold their breaths waiting to see where the next big wave will come from. One of the newcomers on the list trending today among investors is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a rising DeFi protocol. Mutuum Finance stage 6 of presale is now underway at the price of $0.035. […]
Best Crypto Presale To Buy Today: Why DOGE, SHIB & PEPE Whales Are Loading Up on Layer Brett

Layer Brett (LBRETT) fuses meme energy with Ethereum Layer 2 utility. At $0.005 presale and 16,000% APY staking, whales eye it over DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE.
Finastra connects Circle to daily flows of 5 trillion

The post Finastra connects Circle to daily flows of 5 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDC enters more directly into the heart of the international payments industry thanks to the recent partnership between Finastra and Circle. The two fintech giants have announced the integration of settlement in USDC into the Global PAYplus (GPP) platform, connected — according to the official statements dated August 27, 2025 — to cross-border flows of over 5 trillion dollars per day and in line with the measurements on large payment systems reported by international bodies BIS. The stated goal is to reduce the time and steps of correspondent banking, while preserving the already operational banking processes of KYC/AML and FX. Expanding the future of cross-border payments with @FinastraFS and @USDC. The collaboration will enable USDC settlement to Finastra’s established network of financial institutions that currently process over $5 trillion in daily cross-border transactions.… pic.twitter.com/jOFsvh5B8T — Circle (@circle) August 27, 2025 The fact: Finastra’s GPP integrates Circle’s rails for settlement in USDC in cross-border flows. The scope: reported volume of $5T per day managed by GPP, as indicated by Circle’s press room and the PR Newswire release dated August 27, 2025. Why it matters: potentially near‑instant settlement, less pre-funding on Nostro/Vostro accounts, faster reconciliations. According to data collected by industry analysts and the operational notes released by the parties involved, the announcement on August 27, 2025, is the result of technical workshops and proof-of-concept conducted between the end of 2024 and mid-2025.  Based on the initial market reports, the pilot implementations on EUR–USD and GBP–USD corridors have shown a significant reduction in settlement times (from T+1/T+2 to a range of minutes–hours in scenarios with optimized on/off-ramps).  Analysts also note that the extent of the prefunding reduction can typically vary between 30% and 70% in initial use cases, depending on the depth of liquidity and agreements with market makers. What the Finastra–Circle…
Nvidia scoort $46,7 miljard omzet: AI hype blijft knallen

Chipgigant Nvidia blijft de verwachtingen overtreffen, met opnieuw sterke kwartaalcijfers in Q2 van boekjaar 2026. Het bedrijf draait op volle toeren dankzij explosieve vraag naar AI chips en hyperscale infrastructuur, en CEO Jensen Huang spreekt van “de AI revolutie waar de wereld op heeft gewacht”. Omzet en winst schieten omhoog... Het bericht Nvidia scoort $46,7 miljard omzet: AI hype blijft knallen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
$MIRROR Token Presale Heats Up: The Blockchain That Pays You Forever Could Be a Big Bet in 2025

At its core, the $MIRROR token applies a Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.), enabling holders to receive automatic, multi-token rewards every […] The post $MIRROR Token Presale Heats Up: The Blockchain That Pays You Forever Could Be a Big Bet in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Q2 2025 earnings

The post Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Q2 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Dick’s Sporting Goods store is shown in Oceanside, California, U.S., May 15, 2025. Mike Blake | Reuters Dick’s Sporting Goods raised its full-year sales and earnings guidance after delivering fiscal second-quarter results that beat expectations. The company is now expecting comparable sales to grow between 2% and 3.5%, up from a previous range of 1% and 3% and ahead of analyst estimates of 2.9%, according to StreetAccount.  Dick’s said its earnings per share are now expected to be between $13.90 and $14.50, up from a previous range of $13.80 to $14.40. Analysts were expecting $14.39 per share, according to LSEG. Here’s how the company performed compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $4.38 adjusted vs. $4.32 expected Revenue: $3.65 billion vs. $3.63 billion expected The company’s reported net income for the three-month period that ended Aug. 2 was $381 million, or $4.71 per share, compared with $362 million, or $4.37 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items related to its acquisition of Foot Locker and other costs, Dick’s posted earnings per share of $4.38. Sales rose to $3.65 billion, up about 5% from $3.47 billion a year earlier. During the quarter, comparable sales also grew 5%, well ahead of expectations of 3.2%, according to StreetAccount.  “Our performance shows how well our long-term strategies are working, the strength and resilience of our operating model and the impact of our team’s consistent execution,” CEO Lauren Hobart said in a news release. “Our Q2 comps increased 5.0%, with growth in average ticket and transactions, and we drove second quarter gross margin expansion.” While Dick’s comparable sales guidance came in ahead of expectations, its full-year revenue outlook was slightly below estimates. The company said it’s expecting revenue to be between $13.75 billion and…
ARK pushes on BitMine: new 15.6 million dollars to strengthen exposure to Ethereum

ARK Invest has increased its exposure to BitMine Immersion (BMNR) with a new purchase of approximately $15.6 million.
Philippines Eyes Blockchain for National Budget Transparency

The post Philippines Eyes Blockchain for National Budget Transparency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Aquino aims to put the national budget on blockchain for transparency. New online gambling restrictions will block apps and websites. BayaniChain integrates government systems with public blockchain. Philippines Eyes Blockchain for Government Budget Transparency Philippine Senator Bam Aquino has proposed placing the country’s national budget on the blockchain to ensure transparency and accountability. Philippine Senator Bam Aquino. Source: Youtube/Bilyonaryo “Nobody is crazy enough to put their transactions on the blockchain, where every step is visible. But we want to begin this process,” Aquino said at the Manila Tech Summit. Aquino envisions a platform where every Filipino can track the national budget. If realized, the Philippines could become the first country to implement blockchain technology for its government budget. Fighting Corruption and Online Gambling The senator also called online gambling an abuse of trust among Filipinos and promised stricter regulations, including blocking access to gambling apps and websites. Once formalized, Aquino’s initiative will leverage the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) blockchain platform, which already publishes financial documents and is the first of its kind in Asia. Local blockchain company BayaniChain, which developed DBM’s blockchain platform, expressed support for Aquino’s vision, though it does not collaborate directly with him. BayaniChain co-founder and CEO Paul Soliman said Aquino’s initiative aligns with their mission to create transparent and accountable systems. He emphasized that while blockchain is not a cure-all for corruption, it provides immutable records and greater oversight of government actions. Soliman also revealed that BayaniChain is developing technology to integrate the internal DBM system with the public blockchain, making government spending even more accessible to citizens. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10762/bam-aquino-proposes-blockchain-to-let-filipinos-track-the-government-budget
Stablecoin Visa card platform Rain completes $58 million Series B funding round, led by Sapphire Ventures

PANews reported on August 28th that the stablecoin Visa card platform Rain has completed a $58 million Series B funding round, led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Samsung Next, and Lightspeed. This funding represents a nearly sixfold increase in Rain's valuation of $24.5 million. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the annualized spending on Rain-supported bank cards has exceeded $1 billion. Founded in 2021 by CEO Farooq Malik and CTO Charles Yoo-Naut, Rain launched a Visa-enabled bank card, enabling stablecoins to be spent anywhere Visa is accepted. Rain allows emerging banks and fintech companies to offer stablecoin payment services. Earlier in March , Rain secured $24.5 million in funding, led by Norwest Venture Partners.
