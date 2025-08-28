2025-08-29 Friday

Dogecoin Network Gears Up Against Upcoming Attack: Here’s How

Dogecoin Network Gears Up Against Upcoming Attack: Here's How Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin's financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:40
Vitalik: There is a 20% chance that quantum computers will be able to crack modern cryptography by the end of 2030

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that by the end of 2030, there is a 20% chance that quantum computers will be able to crack modern cryptography.
PANews2025/08/28 19:40
Best Buy (BBY) earnings Q2 2026

Best Buy surpassed Wall Street revenue and earnings expectations for its most recent quarter on Thursday, but stuck with its full-year forecast, citing tariff uncertainty. The consumer electronics retailer said it expects revenue of $41.1 billion to $41.9 billion and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.15 to $6.30 for its full fiscal year 2026. In May, Best Buy had cut its full-year profit guidance from a prior range of $6.20 to $6.60. For Best Buy, the middle of its expected full-year revenue range would be roughly flat to its revenue of $41.53 billion in the previous year. Best Buy said it expects full-year comparable sales, a metric that tracks online sales and sales at stores open at least 14 months, to range between a 1% decline and a 1% increase. In a news release, CFO Matt Bilunas said the retailer is "increasingly confident about our plans for the back half of the year." He said the company is "trending toward the higher end of our sales range." Yet he said, "given the uncertainty of potential tariff impacts in the back half, both on consumers overall as well as our business, we feel it is prudent to maintain the annual guidance we provided last quarter." Here's how the retailer did for the three-month period that ended August 2 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $1.28 adjusted vs. $1.21 expected Revenue: $9.44 billion vs. $9.24 billion expected For Best Buy, a challenging trifecta of factors have complicated the retailer's outlook. Customers have bought fewer kitchen appliances as they put off home purchases…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:39
XRP ETF to Drive Largest Crypto Inflows Ever, Tech Founder Says Amid October Deadline

Co-founder of EasyA, Dom Kwok, has suggested that the XRP ETF could spark the largest inflows ever seen in the crypto market. This comes as the U.S. SEC is expected to deliver decisions on the product in October.  Dom Kwok Says XRP ETF Could Attract Huge Demand Speaking in an interview on the Paul Barron Podcast, Dom Kwok argued that an XRP ETF would likely attract record inflows if approved. He emphasized that XRP has one of the most widely distributed global holder bases in the industry. Kwok also shared that the token is second only to Bitcoin and Ethereum in liquidity. The co-founder explained that Bitcoin and Ethereum's nominal prices often make them less accessible to retail investors. XRP, on the other hand, offers a more affordable entry point. He believes that it could make it the preferred option for new investors entering through ETFs. He also added that many people who do not directly buy crypto are increasingly turning to ETFs as their first step into the space. With only about 7% of the global population currently holding crypto, Kwok sees ETFs as a critical on-ramp for the wider demographic. This echoes ETF analyst Nate Geraci's earlier deadline call. Nate noted that XRP ETFs could gain approval within 60 days, pointing to October. He emphasized that investors may be underestimating the demand for the product. This is especially given the asset's strong presence in futures markets. XRP ETFs Awaiting Decisions in October The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission has pushed back its rulings on multiple filings. The SEC initially extended deadlines for 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise, CoinShares, and Canary Capital. In separate filings, the Commission noted that it has designated October 19 as the new date for a decision. Furthermore, the SEC also announced that Cboe BZX's proposed rule change…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:37
Strive Funds to Invest $700M in Bitcoin After Public Launch

Strive Funds CEO Matt Cole announced that the company plans to purchase over $700 million worth of Bitcoin following its public debut. This bold move highlights Strive's strong belief in Bitcoin's long-term potential. The large acquisition aims to position Strive as a major player in cryptocurrency investment. Cole's announcement reflects growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 19:35
Revolut backer Lakestar closes $265 million follow-on fund

PANews reported on August 28th that according to TFN, Lakestar, the European venture capital firm that made early investments in Spotify and Revolut, has closed a $265 million follow-on fund. Secondary market specialist Lexington Partners served as anchor investors alongside Industry Ventures and Performance Equity Management. This oversubscribed fund enables Lakestar to roll equity from four existing funds into the new fund, extending its holdings in portfolio companies while providing liquidity for limited partners looking to exit. Lakestar founder and chairman Klaus Hommels stated that the fund is one of the largest follow-on funds in the European venture capital sector.
PANews2025/08/28 19:34
Trump Media Deal Ignites Explosive Demand and Price Boom for CRO

Cronos (CRO) surged 138% in a week to a 3-year high after Trump Media’s partnership with Crypto.com boosted demand.
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 19:33
The Blockchain That Pays You Forever Could Be a Big Bet in 2025

Mirror Chain is introducing a new model of passive income in the cryptocurrency market. Built as a decentralized Layer 2 infrastructure, it leverages Zero-Knowledge Rollups and Mirrored Virtual Machines for scalability and interoperability. At its core, the $MIRROR token applies a Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.), enabling holders to receive automatic, multi-token rewards every day for life. How Mirror Chain is Changing the Passive Income Game Mirror Chain aims to simplify Web3 application integration while offering direct rewards to token holders. Unlike systems that mainly benefit miners and validators, Mirror Chain redistributes value across its community. Every transaction within the ecosystem generates a 1% redistribution fee that flows directly to $MIRROR holders. This system removes the need for staking, farming, or locking assets on external platforms. Holders earn passively, receiving multi-token rewards instantly without additional effort. Consequently, every transaction across the Mirror Chain ecosystem creates a stream of sustainable income for its community. Moreover, Mirror Chain supports full EVM compatibility, low fees, and high throughput. It integrates Web3 services, AI-powered applications, and offers native support for decentralized applications, gaming, and NFTs. Additionally, its ecosystem incorporates governance through a DAO model and has completed a Coinsult security audit. Why $MIRROR Token is the Key to Long-Term Crypto Success The $MIRROR token powers this system, with a total supply capped at 1,000,000,000 tokens. Distribution ensures growth and sustainability: 10% Private Sale 10% Public Sale 20% Ecosystem & Rewards 20% Marketing 18% Developer Fund 10% Liquidity & Exchange 4% Team (locked and vested) The current presale Phase 1 price is $0.0496, with over $791,018 raised out of a $957,482 target. Investors can buy with Ethereum, USDC, USDT, or debit and credit cards. The next price increase is expected in under two days, providing urgency for early participation. Additionally, early investors could achieve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:33
Bitcoin Hits $113K in “Most Balanced” Cycle as Smarter Web Company Purchases 45 BTC

Bitcoin reclaimed $113,000 this week in what analysts are calling its most balanced bull run ever.
Coinspeaker2025/08/28 19:32
Massive Buyback Sends PUMP Token Soaring 20% in Two Days

Between August 20 and 26, Pump.fun allocated nearly all of its revenue to the repurchase program, bringing total buybacks to […]
Coindoo2025/08/28 19:31
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet