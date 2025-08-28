MEXC-pörssi
The Sandbox Cuts 50% of Staff and Changes Leadership
The post The Sandbox Cuts 50% of Staff and Changes Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights The Sandbox to cut 50% of staff and revamp leadership. Platform suffers low engagement despite $300M in funding. New Base blockchain memecoin platform expected soon. The Sandbox to Slash Workforce and Revamp Leadership Amid Low Engagement Metaverse platform The Sandbox is set to cut more than 50% of its team and undergo a major leadership change, The Big Whale co-founder Gregory Raymond announced. According to Raymond, project co-founders Sebastian Borges and Arthur Madrid no longer hold management positions. They will be replaced by Animoca Brands CEO Robbie Young, who will now lead The Sandbox. Overall, the company plans to lay off more than half of its 250 employees and close offices in Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and soon in Lyon. Low User Engagement Drives Radical Overhaul Raymond explained that the sweeping changes are a response to low platform engagement. Despite $300 million invested over the past eight years, The Sandbox now has just a few hundred daily active users — most of which are bots. The co-founder also revealed that a new platform for memecoins on the Base blockchain is expected to launch soon, signaling a strategic pivot for the company. SAND Token Struggles Amid Shakeup The SAND project token has fallen about 97% from its all-time high and is currently trading near $0.28, reflecting investor concerns over the platform’s declining activity. The Sandbox SAND Price. Source: CoinGecko The changes mark a critical moment for The Sandbox as it seeks to regain momentum and reshape its role in the evolving metaverse landscape. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10765/half-of-the-sandbox-team-out-as-platform-faces-low-engagement
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:59
6 Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Long-Term Wealth Builders That Could 5000x Before 2030
While Bitcoin remains the leader, history has shown that altcoins often outperform BTC in percentage terms during bull cycles. Analysts […] The post 6 Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Long-Term Wealth Builders That Could 5000x Before 2030 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/28 19:59
Kanye West YZY Meme Coin Pump-and-Dump, 51,000 Traders Lose $74 Million
Kanye West’s YZY meme coin on Solana surged 1,400% at launch before crashing over 80%, leaving more than 51,800 traders in losses. The post Kanye West YZY Meme Coin Pump-and-Dump, 51,000 Traders Lose $74 Million appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/08/28 19:57
McLaren F1 Team Names Mastercard As Title Partner From 2026
The post McLaren F1 Team Names Mastercard As Title Partner From 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – AUGUST 27: Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri take to the stage to celebrate Mastercard becoming the official naming partner of the McLaren F1 team from 2026 at Gashouder Westergasfabriek on August 27, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro/Getty Images for Mastercard) Getty Images for Mastercard McLaren has announced that Mastercard will become the official naming partner of the Formula 1 team starting from the 2026 season. The American banking giant already has an existing partnership with McLaren after it was named a primary partner of the team ahead of last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. Now the new title partnership will see the team rebranded as the “McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team” next year in a lucrative deal reportedly valued at around $100 million per season – the biggest in McLaren’s history – and is due to run until the mid-2030s. The new agreement also means that McLaren will feature a title sponsor for the first time in over a decade, as it last had one back in 2013 with Vodafone – a partnership that began in 2007. Prior to that, the Woking squad had tobacco brands West (1997-2005) and Marlboro (1974-1996) as title sponsors. SUZUKA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 24: Second placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Third placed Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes pose for a photo with their trophies after the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Getty Images The new title partnership deal couldn’t have come at a better time for the financial services giant Mastercard as McLaren is currently in formidable form and is on course to secure its second constructors’…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:54
Robinhood US has listed TON tokens
PANews reported on August 28 that according to market news, Robinhood US has launched the TON token.
PANews
2025/08/28 19:51
Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Awaiting Bitcoin’s Next Move?
The post Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Awaiting Bitcoin’s Next Move? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is breaking out right now and the memecoins are still fairly flat. Do they need the king of the cryptocurrencies to confirm its breakout first, and they follow, or are they going to continue their current relatively uninspiring price action? $DOGE price maintaining an uptrend Source: TradingView $DOGE is still the undisputed leader of the memecoins, but considering that we are arguably approaching the final stage of this bull market the price action is relatively uninspiring. That said, compared with most of the memecoins, $DOGE is at least maintaining an uptrend. The daily price chart above shows this uptrend, and reveals that a break to the up or the downside should take place soon. Obviously, if $BTC confirms its trend break, a breakout of the current triangle would likely be to the upside for $DOGE. At the bottom of the chart, the Stochastic RSI indicators have recently crossed back up again. A breakout of the triangle would leave the bulls gunning for the horizontal resistance at $0.245, before targeting a higher high at $0.255. $PEPE loses trend Source: TradingView The daily chart for $PEPE is fairly desultory. The price action recently lost the uptrend and now it remains to be seen whether it can gain it again. There is strong horizontal support just below, and support at the current price level could be held. If it is, the Stochastic RSI indicators at the bottom of the chart look as though they are going to cross back up, bringing the momentum for a potential break back above the ascending trendline. $PENGU forms a classic bull flag Source: TradingView After its astonishing 500% climb through June and into July, $PENGU has been putting in a series of lower highs and lower lows. This price action could be construed as a memecoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:49
Viral Bitcoin Hyper Presale Aims to Supercharge Bitcoin’s Future
Bitcoin might still be the undisputed heavyweight of crypto, but it’s showing its age. While it dominates as a store of value, it struggles when used as actual money. Slow transactions, high fees, and a lack of smart contract support keep it from being more than digital gold. Enter Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a new Layer-2 […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/28 19:45
Caliber, a US-listed company, launches a digital asset strategic treasury focused on supporting the LINK token.
PANews reported on August 28 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed real estate asset management company Caliber announced that its board of directors has formally approved the establishment of a digital asset strategic treasury and will specifically support the Chainlink protocol's LINK token. The company plans to use part of the funds to purchase cryptocurrencies, focusing on acquiring LINK tokens and earning income through staking. In addition, the company's board of directors also approved the establishment of the Caliber Cryptocurrency Advisory Committee to guide the implementation, supervision and continuous development of digital asset strategies, digital asset policies and related digital asset plans.
PANews
2025/08/28 19:45
Short-term wallets stoke selling pressure fears as BTC stays stuck
BTC wallet cohorts aged 1-3 months are underwater, potentially cutting short rallies above $115,000 as buyers aim to sell at breakeven. BTC is in a neutral position with the potential to pivot, as the weekly options expiry and weekly close are expected to set the pace for the coming week.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 19:45
Ripple Expands RLUSD DeFi Utility With Aave Horizon Integration
The post Ripple Expands RLUSD DeFi Utility With Aave Horizon Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ripple’s RLUSD has found a crucial role to play in the Aave Horizon Real World Asset (RWA) platform. The stablecoin would ensure that tokenized products are utilized as collateral. RLUSD’s market capitalization is currently pegged at $85.9 million on the XRP Ledger, per data from the XRP market. Ripple’s USD-pegged stablecoin RLUSD has secured a strong position in the Aave Horizon Real World Asset (RWA) platform, which was launched recently by Aave Labs. According to the published statement from the company, RLUSD is joining the project to enable “a new era of efficiency for on-chain finance.” RLUSD in Aave Horizon RWA Market Horizon is a new institutional lending platform by Aave Labs, designed to facilitate the use of tokenized products as collateral. This is another strategy of bridging the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) systems. Ripple’s RLUSD has been integrated into this initiative as a very important component. Enabling a new era of efficiency for onchain finance.$RLUSD is a crucial piece of @Aave‘s Horizon platform, allowing tokenized products to be used as collateral and flow more efficiently across markets. https://t.co/KC0D8Wi4zp — Ripple (@Ripple) August 27, 2025 Reece Merrick, Managing Director of Middle East and Africa at Ripple, highlighted this feat, noting that it is “great” to see the stablecoin “play a big role” in Aave Horizon. At the core of RLUSD’s responsibilities is ensuring that tokenized products are utilized as collateral. Moreover, it would allow the free and efficient flow of liquidity across digital markets. Together, Aave and Ripple have lauded the importance of this launch, describing it as a crucial step towards rolling out institutional-grade products into open finance. The Horizon RWA market has gone live on Ethereum, per the announcement made by Aave Labs. As a result, investors can earn yield from…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:44
