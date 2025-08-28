MEXC-pörssi
SlowMist: Serious configuration errors were discovered on some Tencent Cloud servers, posing extremely serious risks.
PANews reported on August 28 that SlowMist Technology's Chief Information Security Officer 23pds published an article on the X platform stating that during a routine scan in late July 2025, researchers discovered serious configuration errors on some Tencent Cloud servers, which caused internal sensitive credentials and source code to be accidentally exposed to the public network. These errors made critical configuration files directly accessible to external parties, posing extremely serious potential risks.
PANews
2025/08/28 20:11
Solana Targets Near-Instant Finality as Alpenglow Upgrade Heads to Vote
The post Solana Targets Near-Instant Finality as Alpenglow Upgrade Heads to Vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana developers are pushing a major consensus overhaul with the Alpenglow proposal, now in the validator voting stage. Just over 10% of validators have backed the upgrade as of European morning hours on Thursday, a tracker shows, with over 88% of eligible participants yet to cast their choice. If passed, it would replace Proof-of-History and TowerBFT with a faster, more resilient design centered on two new components: Votor and Rotor. Proof of history is Solana’s existing consensus mechanism. It timestamps transactions, allowing validators to determine the correct order without wasting time on syncing (which creates a slower network). TowerBFT is the network’s voting system. Validators use previous votes as a guide, helping them quickly agree on the next block while resisting attacks. The big draw in the new consensus proposal Votor, which would cut the time it takes for a transaction to be finalized from more than 12 seconds to around 150 milliseconds, making network confirmations feel effectively instant for users. Rotor, planned for a later stage, aims to make the network more efficient by reducing the number of times data needs to be transferred between validators — an upgrade designed to support high-activity applications, such as DeFi and gaming. Alpenglow also introduces a “20+20” resilience model, which promises to keep the chain running even if 20% of validators are adversarial and another 20% are offline. The proposal frames this as a step toward achieving faster speeds while enhancing security and fairness for validators. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/08/28/solana-targets-near-instant-finality-as-alpenglow-upgrade-heads-to-vote
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 20:10
Tether to Launch USDT on RGB, Expanding Support for Native Bitcoin Stablecoin
PANews reported on August 28th that stablecoin issuer Tether announced plans to launch USDT on RGB, a next-generation protocol for issuing digital assets on Bitcoin, according to its official blog. Tether stated, "RGB mainnet version 0.11.1 recently launched. By introducing USDT to RGB, Tether is helping to open up new frontiers for Bitcoin currency. Users will be able to hold and transfer USDT and Bitcoin simultaneously in the same wallet, enjoying the advantages of privacy and sovereign transactions, and even send and receive value offline. Combining the security of Bitcoin with the stability of Tether marks a significant step towards the true integration of stablecoins into the Bitcoin ecosystem."
PANews
2025/08/28 20:09
LiveOne, a listed company, disclosed that it has increased its holdings of Bitcoin by more than $2 million.
PANews reported on August 28 that according to an official announcement, music, entertainment and technology company LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) has increased its holdings of Bitcoin by more than $2 million, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to more than $4 million (about 34.2 BTC).
PANews
2025/08/28 20:07
Daniil Medvedev Fined $42,500 For On-Court Meltdown
The post Daniil Medvedev Fined $42,500 For On-Court Meltdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Russia’s Daniil Medvedev breaks his racket after losing his men’s singles first round tennis match against France’s Benjamin Bonzi on day one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 24, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Former champion Daniil Medvedev received a total fine of $42,500 by the U.S. Open on Wednesday for his public meltdown during a chaotic opening round defeat to Benjamin Bonzi. Medvedev, who won his only major title at the U.S. Open in 2021, lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 defeat to Frenchman Bonzi on Sunday, but it was the Russian’s third-set antics that made the headlines. The 13th seed was facing match point and a defeat when a photographer interrupted Bonzi’s serve by mistakenly walking onto the Louis Armstrong Stadium court. In the wake of the bizarre incident, chair umpire Greg Allensworth awarded a new first serve instead of a second to Bonze, sparking Medvedev’s public meltdown. Raging at the decision, the 29-year-old Medvedev sprinted across the court to remonstrate angrily with Allensworth and whipped up a jeering New York crowd. The match was delayed for more than six minutes before the crowd calmed down for Bonzi to resume. With Bonzi clearly rattled, the Frenchman was unable to serve out as Medvedev fought back to force the contest into a deciding fifth set, only to lose the chaotic late night thriller in three hours and 45 minutes. Immediately after his defeat, Medvedev violently smashed a racket in frustration and sat dejectedly on his chair for several minutes before leaving the court. The U.S. Open fined Medvedev $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $12,500 for obliterating the racket. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 20:06
Stablecoin startup M0 announced the completion of a $40 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain and Ribbit Capital
PANews reported on August 28th that stablecoin startup M0 announced the completion of a $40 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain and Ribbit Capital, with participation from Endeavor Catalyst Fund and existing investors including Pantera and Bain Capital Crypto. M0 co-founder and CEO Luca Prosperi declined to disclose his startup's valuation. The funding round involved equity and locked up the startup's cryptocurrency reserves—tokens that can only be sold after a specified period of time. To date, M0 has raised nearly $100 million. M0 is building a network where stablecoin issuers can deploy their tokens without having to worry about moving assets between blockchains like Ethereum or Solana, or making cumbersome software decisions like changing Circle's token to PayPal's. M0 aims to bring as many stablecoin issuers as possible onto its network. This includes the crypto wallet MetaMask, which recently announced a partnership with M0 to launch its stablecoin.
PANews
2025/08/28 20:04
Best Cryptos Under $100 to Watch in 2025 — HBAR, Cardano, VeChain and NEAR Lead Analyst Picks
The post Best Cryptos Under $100 to Watch in 2025 — HBAR, Cardano, VeChain and NEAR Lead Analyst Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy under $100 in 2025 are eyeing altcoins that combine accessibility with long-term narratives. Cardano, NEAR, Hedera, VeChain, and MAGACOIN Finance are all drawing attention as options trading under $100 that could see more interest this year. Cardano (ADA) Holds Institutional Interest At $0.85, Cardano remains one of the best crypto options under $100 in 2025. Despite a pullback, ADA has gained over 141% year-on-year, with development activity still among the most active in the market. Grayscale’s Cardano ETF filing adds an institutional layer, suggesting possible future traction. With strong research-driven development and consistent ecosystem upgrades, ADA’s narrative remains centered on adoption and growing recognition. NEAR Protocol’s Expanding Ecosystem NEAR Protocol is currently priced at $2.45, making it a budget-friendly pick under $100. NEAR has posted a 31.9% gain over the last 60 days, showing steady progress in both ecosystem development and staking adoption. Its network efficiency and growing developer community keep it relevant in an increasingly competitive market. As altcoin liquidity returns, NEAR is positioned as one of the more accessible plays in 2025’s digital asset space. Hedera (HBAR) Drives RWA Tokenization Hedera, trading at $0.23, is carving out a role in the tokenization market. Its partnership with Swarm enables 24/7 tokenized stock trading for Apple and Tesla, giving it a unique use case among public blockchains. With Aberdeen Group and other institutions exploring tokenization, Hedera’s relevance to real-world finance is increasing. Its growing stablecoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 20:01
Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me
Wikipedia is the most important dataset in the world. It is where AI learns what something is and why it matters. It provides an incredible amount of context, beyond what pages themselves say.
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 20:00
GaFin Joins Cyber Crash to Advance Web3 Gaming
The partnership between GaFin and Cyber Cash pays significant attention to bridging the conventional gaming mechanics and blockchain-based features.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 20:00
XRP Wins SEC Approval as U.S. Investors Turn to EarnMining to Earn 1577 XRP Daily
August 28, 2025, New York — Ripple’s long-awaited approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission marks a turning point for institutional confidence in digital assets. Riding this wave of momentum, EarnMining has unveiled new Bitcoin contracts designed to maximize yield opportunities for its users. With projected earnings reaching 1,577 XRP per day, the platform underscores […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/28 20:00
