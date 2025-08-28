Best Cryptos Under $100 to Watch in 2025 — HBAR, Cardano, VeChain and NEAR Lead Analyst Picks

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy under $100 in 2025 are eyeing altcoins that combine accessibility with long-term narratives. Cardano, NEAR, Hedera, VeChain, and MAGACOIN Finance are all drawing attention as options trading under $100 that could see more interest this year. Cardano (ADA) Holds Institutional Interest At $0.85, Cardano remains one of the best crypto options under $100 in 2025. Despite a pullback, ADA has gained over 141% year-on-year, with development activity still among the most active in the market. Grayscale's Cardano ETF filing adds an institutional layer, suggesting possible future traction. With strong research-driven development and consistent ecosystem upgrades, ADA's narrative remains centered on adoption and growing recognition. NEAR Protocol's Expanding Ecosystem NEAR Protocol is currently priced at $2.45, making it a budget-friendly pick under $100. NEAR has posted a 31.9% gain over the last 60 days, showing steady progress in both ecosystem development and staking adoption. Its network efficiency and growing developer community keep it relevant in an increasingly competitive market. As altcoin liquidity returns, NEAR is positioned as one of the more accessible plays in 2025's digital asset space. Hedera (HBAR) Drives RWA Tokenization Hedera, trading at $0.23, is carving out a role in the tokenization market. Its partnership with Swarm enables 24/7 tokenized stock trading for Apple and Tesla, giving it a unique use case among public blockchains. With Aberdeen Group and other institutions exploring tokenization, Hedera's relevance to real-world finance is increasing. Its growing stablecoin…