Pundit: Ripple (XRP) Just Went Global Through The Back Door – Here’s What’s Happening

Ripple partners with Tazapay to unlock new global payment corridors. XRP gains momentum as compliant infrastructure bridges fiat and crypto. Strategic investment signals Ripple’s plan to quietly bypass SWIFT. According to crypto analyst Stern Drew, Ripple has quietly advanced its global ambitions through a strategic investment in Singapore-based payments company Tazapay. This investment, though not widely publicized by Ripple, has significant consequences for cross-border payment using XRP. Tazapay is a cross-border payments infrastructure company that supports local collections, payouts, virtual bank accounts, and fiat-to-stablecoin settlement rails. It is not exclusively designed to serve the users of digital assets, as many crypto projects are, but instead to serve the banks and other regulated players. This makes it a good fit for Ripple’s strategy of embedding XRP in licensed zones of international trade. Tazapay’s Expanding Role in Cross-Border Payments According to Drew, Tazapay currently processes about $10 billion annually across more than 70 markets. It has witnessed 300 percent growth per year and is aggressively expanding in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia. These areas are key liquidity centers in the world, and their coverage is consistent with the broader goals of Ripple. Also Read: XRP Rich List Updated: Here’s How Much XRP Is Now Required to Enter the Top 10% Holders RIPPLE JUST WENT GLOBAL THROUGH THE BACK DOORWhile the world was distracted, Ripple quietly invested in Tazapay — a Singapore-based payments giant moving $10B annually across 70+ markets. This isn’t a startup play. This is the new SWIFT, and XRP is the engine. pic.twitter.com/YesHsxQQpM — Stern Drew (@SternDrewCrypto) August 27, 2025 The last-mile-access issue has been one of Ripple’s oldest challenges. Although XRP is fast and efficient, it has been hindered from converting liquidity into payouts at local banks. Tazapay’s infrastructure assists in bridging the divide between domestic fiat and stablecoins and RippleNet and facilitates the smooth international settlement process. This investment also involved Circle Ventures, the USDC issuer. Drew stated that the addition of Circle underscores a well-planned initiative to create a two-pronged liquidity framework that integrates stablecoin settlement and the utility of XRP. This collaboration puts Ripple and Circle in a position to develop a system that is competitive with the SWIFT system, which currently transfers approximately 150 trillion dollars per year. Ripple Turns to Compliance-First Corridors Ripple’s Senior Vice President, Eric Jeck, described Tazapay as a clear leader in regulated payment corridors. Through such connections, Ripple does not have to endure constant fights with financial supervisors but instead uses licensed infrastructures already in place. By doing so, Ripple can more easily grow without the time delays associated with compliance controversies. Regions are also chosen strategically. Singapore provides an Asian Pacific base, the UAE has been a financial bridge with the Middle East, and Japan has long had Ripple allied with SBI. Expansion to the United States is an indicator of increasing connectivity with institutional players on Wall Street. Drew emphasized that Ripple does not have to overtake SWIFT directly to win. By placing XRP in applications such as Tazapay, Ripple introduces parallel corridors that may slowly become the foundation of world payments. Conclusion Ripple’s investment in Tazapay marks a calculated step toward global integration. By focusing on compliance-first infrastructure and embedding XRP liquidity into regulated corridors, Ripple strengthens its path to becoming a key player in cross-border finance. Also Read: XRP Big Update? Uphold’s ‘01011000 01010010 01010000’ Message Sparks Reaction The post Pundit: Ripple (XRP) Just Went Global Through The Back Door – Here’s What’s Happening appeared first on 36Crypto.