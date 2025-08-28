2025-08-29 Friday

Pepe Price Prediction – Will the Third Biggest Meme Coin Explode in 2025?

Pepe Price Prediction – Will the Third Biggest Meme Coin Explode in 2025?

Pepe’s market outlook remains tied to Bitcoin’s bearish sentiment, with risks of dipping below a $4 billion market cap and potentially testing the $3.5 billion region. Despite this pressure, PEPE’s volatility continues to create trading opportunities for both scalpers and swing traders. If Bitcoin stabilizes and market sentiment shifts, Pepe could be positioned for another […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 20:19
6 Best Cryptocurrency to Invest In Before August Ends: Highest ROI Gems Where Whales Already Hold Millions

6 Best Cryptocurrency to Invest In Before August Ends: Highest ROI Gems Where Whales Already Hold Millions

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 20:17
Pundit: Ripple (XRP) Just Went Global Through The Back Door – Here’s What’s Happening

Pundit: Ripple (XRP) Just Went Global Through The Back Door – Here's What's Happening

Ripple partners with Tazapay to unlock new global payment corridors. XRP gains momentum as compliant infrastructure bridges fiat and crypto. Strategic investment signals Ripple’s plan to quietly bypass SWIFT. According to crypto analyst Stern Drew, Ripple has quietly advanced its global ambitions through a strategic investment in Singapore-based payments company Tazapay. This investment, though not widely publicized by Ripple, has significant consequences for cross-border payment using XRP. Tazapay is a cross-border payments infrastructure company that supports local collections, payouts, virtual bank accounts, and fiat-to-stablecoin settlement rails. It is not exclusively designed to serve the users of digital assets, as many crypto projects are, but instead to serve the banks and other regulated players. This makes it a good fit for Ripple’s strategy of embedding XRP in licensed zones of international trade. Tazapay’s Expanding Role in Cross-Border Payments According to Drew, Tazapay currently processes about $10 billion annually across more than 70 markets. It has witnessed 300 percent growth per year and is aggressively expanding in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia. These areas are key liquidity centers in the world, and their coverage is consistent with the broader goals of Ripple. Also Read: XRP Rich List Updated: Here’s How Much XRP Is Now Required to Enter the Top 10% Holders RIPPLE JUST WENT GLOBAL THROUGH THE BACK DOORWhile the world was distracted, Ripple quietly invested in Tazapay — a Singapore-based payments giant moving $10B annually across 70+ markets. This isn’t a startup play. This is the new SWIFT, and XRP is the engine. pic.twitter.com/YesHsxQQpM — Stern Drew (@SternDrewCrypto) August 27, 2025 The last-mile-access issue has been one of Ripple’s oldest challenges. Although XRP is fast and efficient, it has been hindered from converting liquidity into payouts at local banks. Tazapay’s infrastructure assists in bridging the divide between domestic fiat and stablecoins and RippleNet and facilitates the smooth international settlement process. This investment also involved Circle Ventures, the USDC issuer. Drew stated that the addition of Circle underscores a well-planned initiative to create a two-pronged liquidity framework that integrates stablecoin settlement and the utility of XRP. This collaboration puts Ripple and Circle in a position to develop a system that is competitive with the SWIFT system, which currently transfers approximately 150 trillion dollars per year. Ripple Turns to Compliance-First Corridors Ripple’s Senior Vice President, Eric Jeck, described Tazapay as a clear leader in regulated payment corridors. Through such connections, Ripple does not have to endure constant fights with financial supervisors but instead uses licensed infrastructures already in place. By doing so, Ripple can more easily grow without the time delays associated with compliance controversies. Regions are also chosen strategically. Singapore provides an Asian Pacific base, the UAE has been a financial bridge with the Middle East, and Japan has long had Ripple allied with SBI. Expansion to the United States is an indicator of increasing connectivity with institutional players on Wall Street. Drew emphasized that Ripple does not have to overtake SWIFT directly to win. By placing XRP in applications such as Tazapay, Ripple introduces parallel corridors that may slowly become the foundation of world payments. Conclusion Ripple’s investment in Tazapay marks a calculated step toward global integration. By focusing on compliance-first infrastructure and embedding XRP liquidity into regulated corridors, Ripple strengthens its path to becoming a key player in cross-border finance. Also Read: XRP Big Update? Uphold’s ‘01011000 01010010 01010000’ Message Sparks Reaction The post Pundit: Ripple (XRP) Just Went Global Through The Back Door – Here’s What’s Happening appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/28 20:17
Bitcoin Hits $113K as Smarter Web Buys 45 BTC

Bitcoin Hits $113K as Smarter Web Buys 45 BTC

The post Bitcoin Hits $113K as Smarter Web Buys 45 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Smarter Web Company purchased 45 BTC at $111,758 each, adding to its 2,440 BTC holdings. The firm has achieved a staggering year-to-date BTC yield of 56,105%. Analysts call this the “most balanced” Bitcoin bull market, with sustainable growth over hype. Bitcoin BTC $112 943 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $37.84 B surged past $113,000 on Wednesday after a 2.2% gain in the last 24 hours, continuing its steady climb in what analysts are calling the most sustainable bull market in the cryptocurrency’s history. Meanwhile, London-listed The Smarter Web Company confirmed another strategic Bitcoin purchase as part of its long-term treasury plan. The Smarter Web Company (#SWC $TSWCF $3M8.F) RNS Announcement: Bitcoin Purchase. Purchase of additional Bitcoin as part of “The 10 Year Plan” which includes an ongoing treasury policy of acquiring Bitcoin. Please read the RNS on our website: https://t.co/z59Xf4o42m pic.twitter.com/0OdO8hb7S7 — The Smarter Web Company (@smarterwebuk) August 28, 2025 The Smarter Web Company Buys 45 BTC The tech firm acquired 45 BTC at an average price of £82,919 ($111,758) per coin, spending a total of £3.73 million ($5 million). This brings its total holdings to 2,440 BTC, purchased at an average price of £82,409 ($111,071), with an aggregate investment of £201 million ($271 million). The company also reported a staggering year-to-date BTC yield of 56,105% and a 30-day yield of 28% on its treasury, with approximately £600,000 ($809 million) in net cash still available for further Bitcoin acquisitions. 10 Year Bitcoin Plan Since 2023, The Smarter Web Company has integrated Bitcoin into its core business strategy, even allowing clients to pay for web design, development, and online marketing services in BTC. Management has positioned the cryptocurrency as a key pillar of its “10 Year Plan,” emphasizing its role as both a treasury reserve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 20:17
Bitcoin Price Back Above $112K As Positive BTC NEWS Hits

Bitcoin Price Back Above $112K As Positive BTC NEWS Hits

Bitcoin is trading above $112K again as major catalysts unfold. From the Trump family–backed American Bitcoin going public to BlackRock buying ETH.
Crypto Ticker2025/08/28 20:16
Can This Time Be Different?

Can This Time Be Different?

The post Can This Time Be Different? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 20:16
XRP slammed as ‘Exit Liquidity’ by on-chain crypto detective

XRP slammed as 'Exit Liquidity' by on-chain crypto detective

The post XRP slammed as ‘Exit Liquidity’ by on-chain crypto detective appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain investigator ZachXBT has reignited debate in the crypto community after branding XRP and several other major tokens as “exit liquidity” for insiders. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 28, ZachXBT wrote:  “Ripple holders provide nothing of value to the industry except exit liquidity for insiders, thus are not worth supporting.” He added that the same applies to Cardano (ADA), Pulsechain, and Hedera (HBAR). What the XRP community did to, bro?😂 — Ducky Royal (@TheDuckyRoyal) August 28, 2025 The comment immediately sparked reactions from traders and community figures, with some mocking the harsh criticism and others agreeing that certain altcoins have failed to deliver meaningful adoption despite large market capitalizations. XRP price action The timing of the remarks comes as XRP has been attempting a rebound, gaining 3.2% over the last 24 hours but still down 7.5% over the past month. The token recently saw renewed attention after CME XRP futures smashed $1 billion in open interest, fueling speculation over future ETF approval. ZachXBT’s remarks have shown the divide between crypto communities defending long-term utility and critics who see large-cap tokens as primarily speculative assets propping up insiders. Whether the “exit liquidity” label sticks may depend on upcoming regulatory developments and the success, or lack thereof, of enterprise adoption in the coming months. Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-slammed-as-exit-liquidity-by-on-chain-crypto-detective/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 20:15
Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin Wallets

Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin Wallets

The post Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin Wallets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether announced on August 28, 2025, that it will expand USDT support to Bitcoin wallets using the new RGB protocol. This update allows users to send and receive native USDT directly on the Bitcoin network, combining Bitcoin’s security with stablecoin flexibility. The move aims to make payments faster, private, and more scalable while enabling users …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 20:14
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining

XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining

Breaking the traditional trading model, cloud mining has become the new favorite in the crypto market.
Coinstats2025/08/28 20:14
Ethereum Eyes Quantum-Resistant Security Amid Quantum Computing Concerns

Ethereum Eyes Quantum-Resistant Security Amid Quantum Computing Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-quantum-resistance-upgrade/
Coinstats2025/08/28 20:14
