MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Tether Stablecoin USDT Coming to Bitcoin Blockchain
Tether, the world’s largest digital asset company, has announced plans to launch USDT on RGB, a next-generation protocol for issuing digital assets on Bitcoin.
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/28 20:23
Jaa
BREAKING: Tether Stablecoin USDT Coming to Bitcoin Blockchain
Tether, the world’s largest digital asset company, has announced plans to launch USDT on RGB, a next-generation protocol for issuing digital assets on Bitcoin. RGB recently reached mainnet with its 0.11.1 release and is designed to expand Bitcoin’s role beyond a store of value. By enabling private, scalable, and user-controlled issuance of assets, RGB creates a pathway for stablecoins to exist natively on Bitcoin’s blockchain. Native, Private, and Scalable Payments In a blog post Tether said with this launch, users will be able to hold and transfer USDT alongside their Bitcoin in the same wallet. RGB’s architecture will allow USDT to run directly on Bitcoin’s infrastructure. According to Tether this also opens the door for advanced features such as offline transactions, giving users greater flexibility and resilience in payment scenarios. For billions of people globally, the combination of Bitcoin’s security and Tether’s stability signals a step toward stable, everyday digital money. A Freer Financial Future? Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, explains the importance of this move: “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable. With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.” The launch underlines Tether’s leadership in driving stablecoin innovation and expanding support across blockchain ecosystems. By making USDT native to Bitcoin through RGB, Tether is ensuring that the world’s first cryptocurrency continues to serve as the bedrock of a global, decentralized financial system
Jaa
CryptoNews
2025/08/28 20:23
Jaa
Ethereum spot ETF saw a total net inflow of $309 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on August 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$309 million yesterday (August 27, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$263 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.057 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$20.5239 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.85 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.172 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.44%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.639 billion. Source: https://sosovalue.com/assets/etf/us-eth-spot
COM
$0,018895
+3,26%
SECOND
$0,000007
-4,10%
ETH
$4 485,2
-0,71%
Jaa
PANews
2025/08/28 20:23
Jaa
YZY insiders cash in while 51K traders lose $75M
Over 51,000 YZY traders lost nearly $75 million within days of launch. Eleven wallets pocketed over $1 million each, capturing 30% of profits.
YZY
$0,538
-0,55%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 20:22
Jaa
AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.
PANews reported on August 28th that AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) announced the completion of its previously announced registered direct offering to certain investors. The company raised approximately $180 million in gross proceeds through the sale and purchase of 80,826,225 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants. Before deducting offering expenses, all proceeds were paid in digital assets, including approximately 819.07 Bitcoin and 19,928.91 Ethereum. This financing solidifies AirNet's strategic transformation into a dedicated participant in the digital asset ecosystem, with the company hiring a team of experienced cryptocurrency experts to advise on a complex, multifaceted strategy designed to maximize shareholder value.
PAID
$0,0223
+0,45%
Jaa
PANews
2025/08/28 20:22
Jaa
Next James Bond Star Will Be ‘Nervous As Hell’ Playing 007
The post Next James Bond Star Will Be ‘Nervous As Hell’ Playing 007 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 21: Pierce Brosnan attends the UK premiere of ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ in Leicester Square Gardens in London, United Kingdom on August 21, 2025. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Former 007 star Pierce Brosnan said that whether the next James Bond actor is well known or a relative newcomer, he will need to brace himself for “a huge undertaking” and will be “nervous as hell” taking on the iconic role. Four years after the latest James Bond star, Daniel Craig, wrapped up his run as the British Secret Service agent with No Time To Die in 2021, Amazon MGM Studios reached a deal in February to team up with franchise rights holders — producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli — and take creative control of the 007 franchise going forward. Forbes‘Thursday Murder Club’ Stars And Director On How Whodunit Differs From Other MysteriesBy Tim Lammers Since then, Amazon MGM has made two major creative decisions for the 26th Bond film, including the hiring of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to direct the next movie and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write the screenplay. Without questions, the next big creative move the studio will make — if not the most important one — will be the hiring of the next actor to play Bond. During a recent Zoom conversation for his new film, the Netflix original whodunit The Thursday Murder Club, Brosnan said it doesn’t matter if the new 007 is an experienced actor or is new to the game because either way “they’re going to be nervous as hell” when taking up the mantle of the legendary role. “It’s a huge undertaking. It’s a landscape of performance and acting, and the character is like no other character you…
G
$0,01222
+3,82%
T
$0,01652
+0,85%
PHOTO
$1,47
+1,43%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 20:22
Jaa
Trump Family-Backed American Bitcoin Targets Nasdaq Listing In September
Institutional adoption of Ethereum is accelerating at a pace that now eclipses Bitcoin, with ETH futures open interest topping $10 billion and spot ETH ETFs [...]
TRUMP
$8,538
+0,83%
ETH
$4 485,2
-0,71%
OPEN
$0,0000000698
-5,03%
Jaa
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/28 20:22
Jaa
Ex-Thai Prime Minister Proposes to Position Thailand As a Global Crypto Hub
The post Ex-Thai Prime Minister Proposes to Position Thailand As a Global Crypto Hub appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has recently endorsed a proposal to establish Thailand as a regional hub for digital assets. According to the Decrypt report, Shinawatra is also endorsing the idea of a sovereign strategic reserve to strengthen Thailand’s financial system and economy. Thailand to Establish Regional Crypto Hub Shinawatra met with a group …
IDEA
$0,0000706
+2,31%
MET
$0,2478
-0,12%
Jaa
CoinPedia
2025/08/28 20:21
Jaa
PEPE To Outpace Dogecoin In The Next Market Rally, But Layer Brett Has Been Tipped As 2025’s 100x Meme Coin
PEPE may outpace Dogecoin in the next rally, but Layer Brett (LBRETT) is tipped as 2025’s 100x meme coin with $1.5M presale and ETH Layer 2 utility.
MAY
$0,04557
+3,47%
LAYER
$0,5594
+1,80%
PEPE
$0,00001018
+0,69%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 20:20
Jaa
Bitcoin balances on ‘knife-edge’ as short-term investors brace for macro events: analyst
BTC supply in profit sits at an inflection point as short-term holders weather losses, but analysts say fundamentals and instutional demand remains strong.
BTC
$111 647,36
+0,08%
EDGE
$0,42207
+6,95%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/28 20:19
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano
A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet