LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 21: Pierce Brosnan attends the UK premiere of 'The Thursday Murder Club' in Leicester Square Gardens in London, United Kingdom on August 21, 2025. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Former 007 star Pierce Brosnan said that whether the next James Bond actor is well known or a relative newcomer, he will need to brace himself for "a huge undertaking" and will be "nervous as hell" taking on the iconic role. Four years after the latest James Bond star, Daniel Craig, wrapped up his run as the British Secret Service agent with No Time To Die in 2021, Amazon MGM Studios reached a deal in February to team up with franchise rights holders — producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli — and take creative control of the 007 franchise going forward. Since then, Amazon MGM has made two major creative decisions for the 26th Bond film, including the hiring of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to direct the next movie and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write the screenplay. Without questions, the next big creative move the studio will make — if not the most important one — will be the hiring of the next actor to play Bond. During a recent Zoom conversation for his new film, the Netflix original whodunit The Thursday Murder Club, Brosnan said it doesn't matter if the new 007 is an experienced actor or is new to the game because either way "they're going to be nervous as hell" when taking up the mantle of the legendary role. "It's a huge undertaking. It's a landscape of performance and acting, and the character is like no other character you…