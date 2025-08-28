2025-08-29 Friday

Bitplanet Unveils South Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury with $40M BTC Buy

South Korea's Bitplanet has unveiled plans to establish the nation's first institutional Bitcoin treasury, allocating $40 million in BTC purchases.
Coinspeaker2025/08/28 20:38
Did Tornado Cash Developers Just Get a Lifeline From Solana?

The Solana Policy Institute (SPI) has pledged $500,000 toward the legal defenses of Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev, two developers behind the privacy protocol Tornado Cash. Both men face convictions tied to the software's use in criminal activity — Storm in the United States and Pertsev in the Netherlands. The donation stands out not only for its size but also because it comes from outside Ethereum's ecosystem, where Tornado Cash originated. SPI framed the prosecutions as a fundamental misunderstanding of how open-source code works. Developers on Trial for Their Code "The governments' logic is simple but dangerous," SPI CEO Miller Whitehouse-Levine said. "If you write open-source code that anyone can use — for good or for ill — you're responsible for its misuse, even if you no longer control it." This precedent has alarmed developers across the industry, who argue that holding coders liable for third-party actions could have chilling effects on innovation. Defense lawyers at Storm's trial compared Tornado Cash to WhatsApp or other encryption tools, which remain legal even though they are used for illicit purposes. Storm was convicted earlier this month on one count: conspiracy to knowingly handle criminal funds in connection with operating a money transmitting business. The jury deadlocked on the more serious money laundering and sanctions conspiracy charges, leaving prosecutors the option to retry him. Judge Katherine Failla herself acknowledged the case left many avenues open for appeal. A Growing War Chest Storm's defense team has already raised $5.4 million of the $7 million they estimate will be needed. Since his conviction, donations have poured in — including matching pledges of up to $1 million from the Ethereum Foundation, a $500,000 personal pledge from Ethereum core developer Federico Carrone, and now the $500,000 from SPI.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 20:37
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
‘No developer protection, no bill’ – DeFi leaders demand legal safeguards

In a letter to the Senate, a group of 115 members led by DeFi Fund Education Fund (DEF), urged Congress to ensure the market structure bill offers 'nationwide protections for software developers and non-custodial providers.' They warned that they won't support the legislation if their demand aren't met. "Without such protections, we cannot support a market structure bill." The group added that U.S developers have declined by 7% in the past four years due to uncertainty. "The total share of open-source software developers in the United States dropped from 25% in 2021 to 18% in 2025– a trend largely attributed to the lack of regulatory certainty for software development." If not reversed, the trend could dent President Donald Trump's vision of making America the crypto capital of the world. Crypto bill attracts mixed views A similar stance was taken by most crypto legal minds. Jake Chervinsky, chief legal officer at crypto VC Variant Fund, said the upcoming legislation should shield developers from falling back to 'Biden-era hostility.' "The bill must protect developers from a return to Biden-era hostility, full stop…no dev protections, no bill." For her part, Amanda Tuminelli, the Executive Director and legal chief at DEF, quipped that developers should not be 'misclassified' and forced into regulatory categories meant for TradFi financial intermediaries. Undoubtedly, Congress will face a tough balancing act as different factions fight for favourable terms in the crypto bill. Notably, the banking sector has ramped up pressure for the blockage of interest accrued to payment stablecoins, decrying that it was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 20:35
Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $280 Billion, Solana’s Stablecoin Hits $12 Billion 15-Week High

The total market capitalization of stablecoins has reached a new all-time high of $280 billion, according to data from DefiLlama. This milestone marks the first time the stablecoin supply has surpassed this level. Additionally, Solana's stablecoin market capitalization has risen above $12 billion, reaching a 15-week peak. The increase in stablecoin liquidity reflects growing market activity and investor interest in these digital assets.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 20:33
BitStrat Holdings Limited has purchased its first 10 BTC

PANews reported on August 28 that according to an official announcement, BitStrat Holdings Limited purchased its first 10 BTC, citing Bitcoin's important role in value storage, portfolio diversification, and new digital currency strategy.
PANews2025/08/28 20:32
Altcoins About to Break Out – The Next Big Crypto Bull Run Is Coming

He outlined a recurring cycle that appears to be repeating itself once again. According to him, altcoins typically bottom out […]
Coindoo2025/08/28 20:31
BlockchainFX Surges Past $6.2M While Snorter Token and MAGAFINANCE Stay Steady

The crypto market in 2025 has been full of surprises, but one presale has quickly risen to dominate the conversation: BlockchainFX (BFX). While Snorter Token and MAGAFINANCE continue to hover steadily without making big moves, BlockchainFX is smashing through milestones at record speed. Investors are flocking to its presale, pushing total raised funds past $6.2 million, and this is only the beginning. The difference between BlockchainFX and other tokens is clear, one is driving exponential growth while the others are struggling to create momentum. If there was ever a time to jump into a presale before it explodes, this is it. BlockchainFX (BFX): Explosive Momentum That's Redefining Presales BlockchainFX has been stealing headlines in 2025, and for good reason. Currently priced at $0.021 in presale, with projections of $0.25 at launch and a $1+ long-term target, BFX is being labelled by analysts as one of the most lucrative opportunities this year. The presale is already a massive success, raising $6.2 million and counting, with bonuses like the limited-time 35% AUG35 offer further accelerating adoption. What makes BFX unique isn't just hype. It's built for utility and growth, combining staking rewards of up to 90% APY, seamless DeFi integrations, and a roadmap that rivals top-tier projects. The team behind BFX has outlined ambitious plans to push into real-world use cases, which is why investors are treating it as a long-term wealth-building vehicle, not just another presale pump.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 20:31
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 23 was 229,000, while the expected number was 230,000.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States in the week ending August 23 was 229,000, which was in line with expectations of 230,000. The previous value was revised from 235,000 to 234,000. The revised annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3.3%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous value of 3.00%.
PANews2025/08/28 20:31
Ethereum Is 'The Wall Street Token', Jan van Eck Says

Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) position in global finance is strengthening, with VanEck CEO Jan van Eck describing it as
Coinstats2025/08/28 20:30
