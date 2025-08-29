2025-08-29 Friday

Thursday links: ATMs, dad logic and zombie tokens

The post Thursday links: ATMs, dad logic and zombie tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “Creatures crawl in search of blood / To terrorize y’all’s neighborhood” — Michael Jackson, Thriller Crypto remains the best money to steal  When Bitcoin Depot went public via a SPAC in 2023, investors marvelled at its ability to charge as much as 25% to use its ATMs. Now we know why: Bitcoin ATMs are elder-fraud machines. A recent FinCEN notice details how “convertible virtual crypto kiosks” (CVCs) enable crime by giving scammers a quick way to cash out. “The speed and difficulty of reversing CVC transactions makes CVCs an attractive payment mechanism for scammers,” it reports. “This generally differs from traditional bank or wire transfers where a payment transaction can remain pending for one to two days before settlement.”  Two-day wire transfers seem like archaic technology, but they’re also a useful deterrent to fraudsters who want their money instantly and irrevocably. The risk of a bank compliance officer blocking or reversing a transfer is such that fraudsters go through the trouble of convincing their targets to withdraw cash from their bank account, find an ATM and convert the cash to crypto. These are usually older people: “More than two of every three dollars reported lost to fraud using CVC kiosks was lost by an older adult.” People like to say crypto is bad to steal because blockchains are transparent, but crypto ATMs provide a vivid counterexample: criminals converting fiat to crypto, because that’s the only way to steal it.  In theory, transparent blockchains should be bad for crime, but revealed preference proves the opposite. Instant, irreversible payments are so helpful to criminals that they pay ATM fees as high as 25% to get their stolen money onchain. Their money is safer there, even without taking price risk: “Scammers…
2025/08/29 07:04
Circle’s Rate Cut Dilemma

By Jack Inabinet, Bankless Compiled by Saoirse, Foresight News Stablecoin issuer Circle made a lot of headlines earlier this summer. On June 5th, Circle's shares opened trading on the public market at a high price of $69, allowing early investors who participated in its already-expanded initial public offering to double their money. Throughout June, CRCL's stock price continued to soar, and as it approached $300, it firmly established itself as a "high-performing cryptocurrency stock." Unfortunately, the good times didn't last long. As summer progressed, the stock ultimately suffered the effects of the seasonal downturn. Although the stock rose 7% on Friday after Powell's rate cut remarks, it has been in decline for most of the past month and is now down nearly 60% from its all-time high. Today, we will explore the interest rate cut dilemma faced by stablecoins and analyze the impact of monetary policy shifts on the future of CRCL. The thorny issue of interest Circle uses a business model similar to that of a bank: it makes money from interest. USDC is backed by over $60 billion in bank deposits, overnight lending agreements, and short-term U.S. Treasury bonds. In the second quarter of 2025, Circle earned $634 million in interest from these stablecoin reserves. When interest rates rise, each $1 USDC held in the portfolio earns more interest; conversely, when interest rates fall, the returns decrease. While interest rates are driven by market forces, the cost of the dollar is also affected by Federal Reserve policy, particularly for the short-term instruments Circle uses to manage its reserves. Last Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell strongly hinted at the possibility of a rate cut in his speech at Jackson Hole. We've seen "fake rate cuts" before, but this was the first time Chairman Powell himself had so clearly favored a rate cut. Powell attributed any remaining inflation to a one-time tariff spike and highlighted a slowing labor market, while defending a possible interest rate cut, which markets currently expect the Fed to announce at its September 17 policy meeting. According to data from CME FedWatch and Polymarket, the likelihood of a rate cut increased significantly after Powell's speech, and the significant change in probability actually began on August 1. The employment data released that day showed that only 73,000 new jobs were added in July, and the data for the previous two months were also significantly revised downward. Since August 1, both CME FedWatch and Polymarket have consistently predicted a 25 basis point (0.25%) rate cut. If the Fed actually implements the expected rate cut, Circle's revenue will decrease overnight. According to Circle’s own financial forecasts, for every 100 basis point (1%) drop in the federal funds rate, the company will lose $618 million in interest income annually. In other words, a “standard” 25 basis point rate cut will result in a loss of $155 million in revenue. Fortunately, half of the revenue loss will be offset by lower distribution costs. This is consistent with Circle's agreement with Coinbase, which provides for approximately 50% of interest income from USDC reserves to be distributed to Coinbase. However, the reality is that in an environment of falling interest rates, Circle's operations will become increasingly difficult. Modeling analysis of the impact of hypothetical interest rate changes on reserve income and distribution and transaction costs over the next 12 months Source: Circle While Circle reported a second-quarter net loss of $482 million, significantly smaller than analysts expected, the unexpected difference stemmed primarily from a $424 million accounting write-off related to employee stock compensation at the time of its initial public offering. Even so, Circle’s financial situation highlights the fragility of a company teetering on the brink of breakeven, which cannot withstand a significant drop in interest rates at current USDC supply levels. Solution On the surface, falling interest rates might seem to reduce Circle’s interest income per dollar of reserves, hurting profitability. But fortunately for CRCL holders, changing one simple variable can completely reverse the situation… Powell and many financial commentators believe that current interest rates are already at a "restrictive" level and that fine-tuning the Fed's policy rate can both address the weak labor market and control inflation. If these experts are correct, rate cuts could trigger an economic rebound, with employment remaining high, credit costs falling, and cryptocurrency markets soaring. If this optimistic scenario materializes, demand for crypto-native stablecoins could rise, especially if they offer above-market yield opportunities native to decentralized finance. To offset the negative impact of a 100 basis point rate cut (the lowest level considered in Circle’s aforementioned rate cut sensitivity analysis), the circulating supply of USDC would need to increase by approximately 25%, requiring an injection of $15.3 billion into the crypto economy. Circle currently trades at 192 times its projected net profit in 2024, making it a high-growth opportunity. However, while the stock market is optimistic about CRCL's expansion prospects, the stablecoin issuer will need to grow to survive if the Federal Reserve implements rate cuts in the coming weeks. Assuming the Fed cuts interest rates by at least 25 basis points, Circle would need to increase the supply of USDC by approximately $3.8 billion to maintain its current profitability. Circle put it best: “Any relationship between interest rates and the supply of USDC in circulation is complex, highly uncertain, and unproven.” There is currently no model that can predict how USDC user behavior will react to low interest rates, but history shows that once a rate-cutting cycle begins, it tends to be rapid. While Circle might be able to offset lower interest rates through growth in a booming economy, the data suggests the company is inherently conflicted with a low-interest rate environment. Most of the company's revenue comes from reserve income. Interest rate fluctuations will affect the reserve yield, which may in turn change the reserve income. However, because USDC in circulation is affected by uncertain factors such as user behavior, although the impact of interest rates on reserve yields can be predicted, its ultimate impact on reserve income cannot be accurately predicted. Source: Circle
2025/08/29 07:00
From $386M Presale to Market Shifts: Why BlockDAG, BONK, VET, and ADA Are 2025’s Crypto Top Gainers

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/crypto-top-gainers-2025-blockdags-386m-presale-bonk-vet-ada-in-focus/
2025/08/29 07:00
Here’s Where Injective (INJ) Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Injective price has been trying to find its footing after a shaky stretch in the market. INJ is trading at about $13.81, holding steady after dropping to $11.90 last week.  With things calming down, traders are waiting to see if it can push higher in the next couple of days. What the Injective Chart Is
2025/08/29 07:00
Why Newcastle United Moved Fast To Secure Nick Woltemade From Stuttgart

The post Why Newcastle United Moved Fast To Secure Nick Woltemade From Stuttgart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newcastle United is set to sign Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Newcastle United is set to sign German national team striker Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart. According to a report by Transfermarkt, Stuttgart is set to receive €90 million ($105 million), including add-ons. Stuttgart confirmed talks with a “European club” on the club page on Thursday night, indicating that a resolution can be expected on Friday. The transfer will bring an end to weeks of speculation that have surrounded the 23-year-old striker. Bayern Munich has seen several public attempts to sign Woltemade rebuffed by the Swabians. Stuttgart finally closed the door on a move to the Rekordmeister following their 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup. “We have informed all parties that a transfer won’t be happening,” Stuttgart director of sport Fabian Wohlgemuth said in the mixed zone after the game. Bayern never reached Stuttgart’s evaluation of €70 million ($81 million) plus add-ons for Woltemade. Stuttgart always believed that Bayern Munich’s evaluation of €55 million ($64 million) plus a sell-on was way short of Woltemade’s market value. CEO Alexander Wehrle and Wohlgemuth rightfully pointed out that Eintracht Frankfurt received €95 million ($111 million) for Hugo Ekitiké from Liverpool, and RB Leipzig €85 million ($99 million) for Benjamin Sesko from Man United. In other words, Stuttgart sensed that Bayern Munich wasn’t having a good handle on the realities of the transfer market. With that in mind, the Swabians were willing to wait and see. Worst case, the sense was Bayern Munich would come back to make another attempt to sign Woltemade next summer. Indeed, that was the common belief at the Rekordmeister this summer as well. Part of the changed transfer strategy, which shifted away from signing players and…
2025/08/29 06:59
Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin Via Layer-2 Network RGB

The post Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin Via Layer-2 Network RGB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Stablecoin giant Tether is bringing USDT to the Bitcoin network. Users will be able to spend their stablecoins on Bitcoin’s network via the RGB protocol. Tether says it wants Bitcoin to be “everyday money.” Stablecoin giant Tether is pushing further into the Bitcoin ecosystem, announcing on Thursday that it would make its USDT token available on the largest crypto network via the RGB protocol. RGB allows users to issue assets on the blockchain, opening “the door for stablecoins to exist natively on Bitcoin,” Tether said in a press release.  “For Tether, this means USDT can be transacted directly on the world’s most secure and decentralized network, bringing fast, private, and lightweight payments to billions of people globally,” the company said in the release.  ﻿ The announcement comes nearly eight months after Tether said that it was making its main crypto product available on the Bitcoin blockchain via Lightning, a Layer 2 network that aims to speed up transactions. That integration marked a significant milestone for both Tether and Bitcoin, two dominant forces in crypto that had yet to combine forces. It also follows positive developments for stablecoins, most notably the passage of the Genius Act that sets U.S. guidelines for the tokens. U.K. bank Standard Chartered has predicted that stablecoins’ market capitalization will triple by the end of 2026.  RGB (Real Good Bitcoin) uses smart contracts allowing functions to be executed on a blockchain and contain code that powers autonomous crypto applications, meme coins, and more. They have been available on other crypto networks, like Ethereum. Tether said RGB was designed to make Bitcoin foundational for daily transactions. Users will be able to keep their stablecoins and BTC in the same wallet and make transactions offline.  “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,”…
2025/08/29 06:58
DeFi Development Corp.(DFDV) Stock: Soars on $77M Solana Acquisition and Strategic Treasury Expansion

TLDR DFDV stock jumps after the $77M Solana buy, and SPS outpaces the share price. $77M Solana purchase lifts DFDV shares, boosting Solana-per-share. DFDV expands Solana treasury, and stock surges with SPS above the market. Solana bet pays: DFDV gains 7.9%, SPS signals undervaluation. DFDV marries real estate SaaS with Solana, fueling growth outlook. DeFi [...] The post DeFi Development Corp.(DFDV) Stock: Soars on $77M Solana Acquisition and Strategic Treasury Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/29 06:57
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
2025/08/29 06:57
Twice Manages A Historic Performance With A Pair Of Smashes

The post Twice Manages A Historic Performance With A Pair Of Smashes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Twice manages a rare feat among K-pop acts as both “Strategy” and “Takedown” appear inside the top 40 on the U.K.’s Official Singles chart simultaneously. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: The girl group TWICE attends the 6th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on February 22, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) WireImage Before KPop Demon Hunters, Twice had only scored one chart hit on the main songs ranking in the United Kingdom. It’s still relatively uncommon for K-pop groups to reach the competitive tally, and Twice made history several years back when the band earned its first smash. Thanks to Netflix’s massively popular animated musical film, Twice tripled its total number of hit songs. The group reaches higher and higher peaks with a pair of wins at the same time, which is exceedingly rare for any South Korean musical act in the U.K. Twice’s Pair of Top 40 Smashes On the current edition of the Official Singles chart, which ranks the most consumed songs in the U.K., Twice scores a pair of top 40 hits. That’s a historic showing for a South Korean musical troupe, and Twice is now one of an extremely small number of artists from that part of the world to rack up more than one top 40 appearance on the list. “Takedown” and “Strategy” “Takedown” is Twice’s biggest hit ever, and this week it lifts from No. 35 to No. 31. That position now stands as the girl group’s all-time best showing. “Strategy” isn’t far behind, as this frame, that cut becomes a top 40 win for the first time. The tune ascends from No. 45 to No. 35, gaining 10 spaces in just a few days. A Month on the Charts Both “Takedown” and “Strategy” have spent four weeks on the Official…
2025/08/29 06:56
Nasdaq’s Caliber Moves Into Chainlink, Eyes LINK Treasury Play

TLDR: Caliber’s Board approves digital asset treasury, allocating funds to acquire LINK for staking and growth. LINK tokens will be purchased with equity to support long-term appreciation and treasury yield. A Crypto Advisory Board will guide Caliber on implementing the new LINK treasury strategy. Caliber aims to leverage Chainlink technology to enhance real asset investment [...] The post Nasdaq’s Caliber Moves Into Chainlink, Eyes LINK Treasury Play appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/08/29 06:56
