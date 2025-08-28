Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days
The post Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-listed Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued their positive momentum on Aug. 27, adding $307.2 million in fresh inflows. According to SoSo Value data, BlackRock’s ETHA accounted for the lion’s share, drawing $262.23 million, representing nearly 85% of the day’s total. Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s ETH contributed $20.52 million and $15.05 million, respectively, while Grayscale’s ETHE and VanEck’s VETH added smaller sums of $5.65 million and $3.35 million. Meanwhile, this inflow marked the fifth consecutive trading day of gains for the nine products. Cumulatively, spot Ethereum ETFs have attracted roughly $1.83 billion in inflows over this five-day run, reflecting the significant institutional appetite for the asset. Speaking on the trend, Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm NovaDius Wealth, highlighted the broader pace of investment, saying: “[Ethereum ETFs have attracted] $4 billion in August. Approaching $10 billion since the beginning of July.” With these additions, Ethereum ETFs now hold $30.17 billion in net assets, backed by $13.64 billion in cumulative net inflows since their 2024 launch. Bitcoin ETFs lag Ethereum counterparts While Ethereum products are leading the inflow race, spot Bitcoin ETFs also posted gains, recording $81.3 million on the same day. Notably, this is their third straight session of inflows. According to the data, BlackRock’s IBIT led with $50.73 million, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $14.65 million. Other funds, such as Invesco’s BTCO and Franklin’s EZBC, collected $6.71 million and $6.48 million, respectively, while ARK’s ARKB added $5.58 million. Bitwise’s BITB, however, recorded a $3.05 million outflow. Despite this daily uptick, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded over $800 million in outflows this month, in contrast to the significant inflows of their Ethereum counterparts. Still, Bitcoin ETFs hold a larger cumulative footprint, with $54.19 billion in net inflows since launch and $144.57 billion in assets under management. These numbers can be attributed to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 20:51