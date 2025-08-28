2025-08-29 Friday

Bitcoin’s Future Could Be Tough! The Vast Majority of Cryptocurrency Investors Are Waiting for This Price for BTC!

The post Bitcoin’s Future Could Be Tough! The Vast Majority of Cryptocurrency Investors Are Waiting for This Price for BTC! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has been on a downward trend since reaching a new record high of over $124,000 in mid-August. Having fallen below $110,000 to date, BTC has been fluctuating within a certain range. While some analysts expect Bitcoin to reach $200,000 before 2026, investors are predicting that the BTC price could fall even further. According to The Block, the Polymarket prediction market is pricing in a 62% chance that BTC will fall below $100,000 by the end of the year. At this point, the vast majority of Polymarket bettors are predicting Bitcoin will fall below $100,000 by the end of the year. Accordingly, users have become more confident about the possibility of a drop below $100,000 as Bitcoin has fallen below $110,000 for the first time in six weeks. Presto Research analyst Min Jung stated that the possibility of Bitcoin falling below $100,000 is valid. Strong buying demand from institutions and companies has so far prevented large-scale selling by whales and long-term investors, the Presto Research analyst noted. However, the analyst added that if whales start selling more aggressively and BTC buying demand fails to keep pace with selling, the price could drop below the $100,000 level. “So far, the large-scale selling by whales and long-term investors has been met with sufficient buying demand, particularly from corporate treasuries and institutional allocators. However, if these large investors begin closing their positions more aggressively, the real question will be whether there are enough new investors to meet this supply. If institutional BTC demand fails to keep pace, a break below $100,000 becomes more likely.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoins-future-could-be-tough-the-vast-majority-of-cryptocurrency-investors-are-waiting-for-this-price-for-btc/
Altcoins About to Break Out

The post Altcoins About to Break Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known crypto market analyst, believes the altcoin market may be preparing for a sharp turnaround after months of weak price action. He outlined a recurring cycle that appears to be repeating itself once again. According to him, altcoins typically bottom out in June, followed by a fake upward move during the summer before a correction hits in August. From there, a strong bull phase usually begins, stretching into February or March, with potential gains ranging from 400% to 900%. He noted that the current setup looks strikingly similar to past cycles, suggesting that the next leg higher could already be forming. Technical Breakouts Yet to Come Van de Poppe explained that altcoins are still struggling to break through crucial moving averages, which act as resistance points on the charts. Once these barriers fall, he expects momentum to shift rapidly, creating a wave of buying pressure. He projects this transition could happen within the next four to six weeks, potentially setting off a powerful market-wide rally. Price Speculation: How High Could Altcoins Go? If historical patterns play out, altcoins could deliver extraordinary gains during the upcoming cycle. The analyst believes rallies in the range of 400% to 900% are possible between late 2025 and early 2026. Some traders are already pointing to undervalued tokens that could outperform once liquidity rotates away from Bitcoin and Ethereum. If Bitcoin maintains its current levels, capital could start flowing into smaller-cap projects, accelerating the next stage of the bull market. Risks of Another Pullback Despite the optimism, risks remain. If altcoins fail to break above key technical levels, the expected rally may be delayed or even invalidated. Corrections like the one seen in August often shake out weaker hands before real momentum begins, but prolonged stagnation could dampen…
Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days

The post Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-listed Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued their positive momentum on Aug. 27, adding $307.2 million in fresh inflows. According to SoSo Value data, BlackRock’s ETHA accounted for the lion’s share, drawing $262.23 million,  representing nearly 85% of the day’s total. Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s ETH contributed $20.52 million and $15.05 million, respectively, while Grayscale’s ETHE and VanEck’s VETH added smaller sums of $5.65 million and $3.35 million. Meanwhile, this inflow marked the fifth consecutive trading day of gains for the nine products. Cumulatively, spot Ethereum ETFs have attracted roughly $1.83 billion in inflows over this five-day run, reflecting the significant institutional appetite for the asset. Speaking on the trend, Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm NovaDius Wealth, highlighted the broader pace of investment, saying: “[Ethereum ETFs have attracted] $4 billion in August. Approaching $10 billion since the beginning of July.” With these additions, Ethereum ETFs now hold $30.17 billion in net assets, backed by $13.64 billion in cumulative net inflows since their 2024 launch. Bitcoin ETFs lag Ethereum counterparts While Ethereum products are leading the inflow race, spot Bitcoin ETFs also posted gains, recording $81.3 million on the same day. Notably, this is their third straight session of inflows. According to the data, BlackRock’s IBIT led with $50.73 million, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $14.65 million. Other funds, such as Invesco’s BTCO and Franklin’s EZBC, collected $6.71 million and $6.48 million, respectively, while ARK’s ARKB added $5.58 million. Bitwise’s BITB, however, recorded a $3.05 million outflow. Despite this daily uptick, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded over $800 million in outflows this month, in contrast to the significant inflows of their Ethereum counterparts. Still, Bitcoin ETFs hold a larger cumulative footprint, with $54.19 billion in net inflows since launch and $144.57 billion in assets under management. These numbers can be attributed to…
Earn $8,700 a Day with Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining

Dogecoin’s rise goes beyond memes. OurCryptoMiner now offers DOGE yield contracts with stable daily payouts, easy access, and clean energy mining.
Ripple, Cardano, and Hedera holders are just ‘exit liquidity for insiders,’ says analyst

The post Ripple, Cardano, and Hedera holders are just ‘exit liquidity for insiders,’ says analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ripple’s XRP holders, along with Cardano and Hedera investors, bring no value to the crypto industry, according to ZachXBT. He highlighted the system’s lack of effective security and forensic tools to protect users from scams and theft. On-chain investigator ZachXBT said on X that people who buy and hold XRP, Ripple’s native token, along with Cardano and Hedera, add no value to the crypto industry and serve only as exit liquidity for insiders. Ripple holders provide nothing of value to the industry except exit liquidity for insiders thus are not worth supporting (Likewise with Cardano, Pulsechain, Hedera, etc) — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) August 28, 2025 ZachXBT stated that he does not currently assist the XRP community with scam investigations or tracing stolen funds and would “make fun of anyone” who sends him a direct message asking for such help. His comments came in response to a thread where community members were discussing the need for better security and forensic tools to protect against scams and thefts on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Vet_X0, an XRPL validator, said that XRP lacks a system to freeze stolen funds or blacklist scammer addresses quickly enough after theft occurs. He suggested creating an XRP Ledger Forensics group and that the XRP Ledger Foundation could eventually allocate resources toward the project. Responding to the discussion, ZachXBT argued that the Ripple Foundation is “cheap” and has stopped funding public goods that support or protect its community, unlike other blockchain projects. “Due to the amount stolen, the best option is to file an IC3 report and trace to exchanges,” said the analyst. “The Ripple foundation is cheap and no longer funds public goods that provide guidance to their community, unlike other chains. Learn more about the industry and scams before holding assets via self-custody because it’s not…
BNB Staking ETF Coming Soon? Maxi Doge Offers 180% APY Now

Institutional money continues to flow into $BNB, raising its exposure in traditional markets and attracting more investor capital.
From revenue performance to user reputation, Open Miner is leading the cloud mining industry in 2025

Open Miner, a global blockchain finance innovator, has officially released its next-generation mobile cloud mining app. The platform is open to users around the world and is committed to breaking the high threshold and technical barriers of traditional mining, allowing users to start their journey of passive income from cryptocurrency with just a smartphone without […]
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
Missed PEPE Price Rocket? This $0.005 Token Could Be Your Next Memecoin Goldmine For Fast 10,000% Profits

Missed PEPE’s 11B run? Layer Brett (LBRETT) is rising fast at $0.005 with 1,850% staking and $1.5M raised, tipped as the next 10,000% meme coin rocket.
