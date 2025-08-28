2025-08-29 Friday

Ethereum Supply Shock Brews as Institutions Buy

The post Ethereum Supply Shock Brews as Institutions Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate treasuries, led by firms like Bitmine, now hold over 3.3 million ETH (2.75% of supply). Spot Ethereum ETFs have rapidly accumulated nearly 5% of the total ETH supply, led by BlackRock. This massive institutional accumulation is creating a supply squeeze under the surface of the market. Corporate treasuries and ETFs now control nearly 8% of Ethereum’s total supply, a stunning accumulation that signals a stealthy, institutional-led supply shock is underway. While the token trades near $4,590, the quiet removal of millions of ETH from the open market by major players like BlackRock and a new class of corporate buyers points to a major shift in the market’s structure. Who Are the Biggest Institutional Buyers? Asset manager BlackRock is a primary driver of this trend. Since May, the firm has accumulated more than 2.26 million ETH. While these holdings are for clients, the sheer pace of the buys, including the latest $300 million purchase, signals a massive spike in institutional demand. This activity follows the success of its Bitcoin ETF, leading to speculation that a similar supply squeeze could happen with Ethereum. Corporate treasuries have also become major players. Six months ago, corporate ETH allocations were small. Today, companies collectively hold over 3.3 million ETH, or 2.75% of the total supply, worth about $14.5 billion.  Bitmine, led by analyst Tom Lee, has been the most aggressive, buying 1.7 million ETH in the past 50 days alone. Lee stated that Bitmine’s goal is to own 5% of the total ETH supply. How Is This Affecting ETH Supply? This multi-front accumulation is creating a supply shock. Ethereum ETFs now hold around 5% of the supply, a figure that is quickly approaching the 6% held by Bitcoin ETFs. Analysts increasingly refer to ETH as “digital oil,” an essential commodity that backs stablecoin and…
30,507,683 XRP Stun Coinbase, Truth Behind This Transfer Revealed

The post 30,507,683 XRP Stun Coinbase, Truth Behind This Transfer Revealed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent update from Whale Alert, a popular blockchain sleuth that monitors large crypto transfers, has revealed that the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., Coinbase, has been stunned by a massive XRP transaction. Additional on-chain data sheds light on this deposit. Meanwhile, the XRP price has declined substantially after a recent 9% surge. You Might Also Like 30,507,683 XRP lands on Coinbase The aforementioned data source has spread the word about a substantial XRP chunk of 30,507,683 coins. This amount of crypto was valued at $91,621,219 at the time of the initiated transaction. According to the comments, many in the XRP community believe that this was a strategic sale made by a crypto whale as XRP has dropped by roughly 1.56% over the past 24 hours. Since Tuesday, the decline has constituted 2.66%. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $3.001 per coin. A deeper look at this data, with the addition of that shared by XRPscan, shows that, after all, this transaction was an internal one, sent from one Coinbase wallet to another. But Whale Alert only tagged the receiving wallet as Coinbase. Source: https://u.today/30507683-xrp-stun-coinbase-truth-behind-this-transfer-revealed
Google Cloud Just Launched Its Own Blockchain – And It Could Reshape Global Payments

According to Google Cloud, GCUL aims to simplify the movement of commercial bank money by leveraging distributed ledger technology. The […] The post Google Cloud Just Launched Its Own Blockchain – And It Could Reshape Global Payments appeared first on Coindoo.
Biggest Dogecoin Cycle Explosion Looms If This Trigger Fires: Analyst

The higher-timeframe momentum gauges for Dogecoin are quietly resetting, and two widely followed chartists say the setup that preceded DOGE’s biggest advances is close to reappearing. In a new monthly chart, Kevin (@Kev_Capital_TA) stacks three market cycles and highlights a repeating structure: long, descending consolidations that resolve into impulsive breakouts, followed by measured Fibonacci 1.618 extension targets penciled far above the range. One Trigger Could Ignite Dogecoin’s Cycle Surge The present cycle has already cleared its multi-month falling wedge on the 1-month chart and, critically, completed a clean throwback: price pushed through the descending trendline, retested it from above, and turned higher, converting former resistance into support. On Kevin’s canvas, DOGE trades in the ~$0.23 area on the monthly scale, sitting beneath layered horizontal supply bands but above the wedge ceiling that capped it through the consolidation. Related Reading: Dogecoin Crash Incoming? Analyst Warns Bulls Are Out Of Time Momentum is the hinge of Kevin’s thesis. “Anytime we saw Monthly Stoch RSI crosses on #ogecoin outside of the bear market along with an uptrending Monthly RSI ultimately lead to massive rallies to the upside,” he writes. He adds that “the goal is to get the StochRSI to cross the 20 level and show follow through as anything below that level is a sign of weak momentum. Currently crossing to the upside and at the 13 level.” His lower panel draws a rising diagonal on the 1-month RSI—explicitly labeled “Higher Lows on 1M RSI”—to underscore that longer-term momentum troughs have been stepping up even as price coiled inside the wedge. Kevin also reiterates the inter-market backdrop he’s watching: “If BTC can move higher and not putter out on us and we ultimately get ETH into price discovery with a dropping BTC Dominance then like I have said before DOGE’s biggest move of the cycle is likely. Just need a little more time and for BTC and the macro to support the move. That’s the reality not engagement farming hopium.” Related Reading: Dogecoin Stalls Near $0.22: Analysts Say a Major Breakout Pattern Could Be Forming With the structural breakout and retest in hand, the remaining confirmation on his checklist is mechanical—see the monthly StochRSI reclaim and hold above 20 while the monthly RSI preserves its pattern of higher lows. On targets, Kevin has previously mapped an aggressive trio of Fibonacci extensions above the last cycle’s peak: 1.618 at $3.97, 1.65 at $4.33, and 1.703 at $5.00. In prior cycles on the same template, wedge resolutions were followed by vertical expansion toward comparable 1.618 objectives; these three levels now serve as forward waypoints should trend acceleration resume. Ichimoku Cloud Analysis For DOGE A complementary, mid-cycle lens from Cantonese Cat (@cantonmeow) uses 2-week candles with Ichimoku Cloud to track the transition. “It’s doing more or less what I thought it would do from 2 months ago,” he notes, “where it bounced off the cloud, reclaiming Tenkan (blue line) as support, and is trying to launch itself above the green Ichimoku cloud on the right.” In Ichimoku terms, that sequence—cloud bounce, Tenkan regain, then an attempt to clear the top of the forward green cloud—aligns with a shift from corrective to trending conditions on the 2-week timeframe and dovetails with Kevin’s higher-timeframe momentum trigger. Taken together, the two studies narrow the focus to a clear condition set. Tactically, the 2-week chart is pressing the cloud top after reclaiming the Tenkan as support. And cyclically, the 1-month StochRSI is curling up from ~13 toward the threshold Kevin considers decisive at 20 while the 1-month RSI maintains a series of higher lows. If those momentum thresholds are secured against a supportive majors tape—firmer BTC, ETH in discovery, and declining BTC dominance—the Fibonacci extensions at $3.97, $4.33, and $5.00 could be DOGE’s price targets for this cycle. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.223. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Top Crypto Presales to Watch: Why BlockchainFX, Blockdag, Remittix, and Bitcoin Hyper Stand Out as the Best Investment Opportunities

With Bitcoin showing strength, Ethereum solidifying its ecosystem, and new blockchains emerging, investors are actively searching for presales that can […] The post Top Crypto Presales to Watch: Why BlockchainFX, Blockdag, Remittix, and Bitcoin Hyper Stand Out as the Best Investment Opportunities appeared first on Coindoo.
5 times that of ETH and 22 times that of BTC, capital efficiency is the biggest advantage of the SOL digital asset treasury

Author: Nom Compiled by: TechFlow TL;DR -SOL’s Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) will be more efficient at accumulating current trading supply than ETH or BTC’s DAT. - The recently announced $2.5 billion SOL DAT, equivalent to $30 billion in funding for ETH or $91 billion in funding for BTC. -SOL in FTX Legacy is about to exit the market, but its narrative impact still needs to be further digested. -SOL’s inflation problem remains an obstacle to price increases, with its size being approximately three times the unlocked amount, and needs to be resolved as soon as possible. Do you really want to read the full content? Let’s take a look at a few key points: I won't get into the question of whether inflation is good or bad because I've spent enough time on that and I look forward to the changes that are coming. I am a holder of spot SOL, staked SOL, and locked SOL (thanks to SPV on Estate SOL), so my perspective may be biased. I hope the tokens I hold appreciate in value, and price stagnation is a negative for me. Headwinds: FTX Legacy and Market Pressure Like many familiar blockchains, Solana sold tokens to investors through multiple funding rounds. A significant portion of these tokens went to FTX. According to @CoinDesk's @realDannyNelson, FTX held 41 million Sol at the time of its bankruptcy, most of which were sold through several funding rounds. The main buyers included Galaxy and Pantera, with exercise prices of approximately $64 and $102 (plus fees). At the current Sol price of approximately $190, these investments have already yielded significant profits. Through analysis of pledged accounts, there are currently approximately 5 million units of "FTX Legacy SOL" to be unlocked, with a total value of approximately US$1 billion. Why mention this? Galaxy and Pantera recently announced $1.25 billion and $1 billion SOL DAT programs, respectively. Together with Sol Markets' $400 million, this totals approximately $2.5 billion (net of fees). The problem is that this likely won't have a material impact on Solana's price, as the SOL currently locked in the market can be purchased or distributed by these entities. According to @4shpool (gelato.sh), approximately 21 million units of SOL remain to be unlocked until 2028, with a total value of approximately $4 billion. A rough calculation (more detailed modeling can be provided by professional financial analysts) suggests that "FTX Legacy SOL" accounts for approximately a quarter of the remaining unlocked supply. On the other hand, Solana's inflation is also a concern. While the current inflation rate is generally considered to be 7-8%, the actual inflation rate is approximately 4.5% of the circulating supply. This means that, based on the supply of approximately 608 million SOL in epoch 839, the supply will have increased by approximately 27.5 million (inflation) and 10 million (unlocking) a year later, bringing the total circulating supply to approximately 645.5 million, with an inflation rate of approximately 6.2%. Again, this is just theoretical calculation; I'll let a more experienced analyst review it and provide you with a more accurate chart. As can be seen from the sharp increase in circulating supply, a "static" inflation rate is not accurate, with large increases at some points and smaller increases at others. We have completed the remaining large unlock points. We need to keep an eye on one key number: the amount of SOL entering the market daily. If someone receives tokens for free (e.g., through staking inflation or unlocking) or at a discount (e.g., FTX Legacy SOL), we can expect some of them to be sold. I'm assuming that all of the 37.5 million SOL inflation over the next year will be sold. This is bad news for me if I'm hoping for price appreciation—see point 2. Therefore, we need an inflow of funds, which can be achieved through DATs or ETFs like $SSK (thanks to the @REXShares team for creating and submitting the BONK ETF, which I unabashedly recommend). Ideally, every dollar spent on SOL purchases should enter the market, driving the price up. However, this approach is less efficient when SOL can be purchased at a locked or discounted price. Therefore, we assume that greedy DAT participants will buy these tokens before they unlock. Is that bad? The short answer: Not bad. To offset the annual supply of 37.5 million SOL (assuming an ideal price of $200 per SOL), the market would need an inflow of approximately $7.5 billion, or about $20.5 million per day (this is a simplification, excluding Monday-Friday trading days and bank holidays). If DATs could purchase tokens at a discount from FTX Legacy SOL or other locked SOL zones, this would increase the efficiency of this inflow. For example, raising $400 million to buy SOL at a 5% discount equates to a $420 million inflow, which is clearly better than injecting $400 million directly into the market. The only question is how to assess the time value between buying SOL from the market today and reducing sales in the future. The SOL inflation rate for the next three years will be higher than the unlocked supply (until the lockup ends in 2028), and FTX Legacy SOL only accounts for a quarter of the remaining unlocked supply. Therefore, DATs prioritizing the purchase of Legacy SOL over existing SOL will not significantly impact the overall market. Either Galaxy or Pantera could clear the remaining supply (assuming all Legacy SOL is available for sale), and this does not include existing DATs like @defidevcorp, @solstrategies_, or @UpexiTreasury (as well as existing ETPs). Good News: Trading Supply vs. Circulating Supply Funds spent on SOL are more efficient than funds spent on ETH or BTC for two main reasons. Trading Supply First, circulating supply does not equal tradable supply, especially for staked assets. Staked SOL cannot be purchased directly, but it can be used to purchase staked token derivatives (LSTs). According to the @solscanofficial team, Solana currently has 608 million SOL, of which 384 million SOL are staked, representing 63.1%. LSTs account for 33.5 million SOL, so the actual tradable supply in the market is approximately 57.5% (approximately 350 million SOL cannot be traded, with at least a two-day delay). In comparison, ETH's stake ratio is 29.6%, and LSTs account for 11.9%. A higher supply in the market makes price fluctuations more difficult to achieve, while SOL's lower tradable supply contributes to price increases. Relative capital efficiency Solana's market capitalization is significantly lower than both ETH and BTC, with a circulating market capitalization of approximately $104 billion, compared to ETH's $540 billion and BTC's $2.19 trillion. Therefore, every dollar invested in Solana DAT is 5x more efficient than investing in ETH DAT and 22x more efficient than investing in BTC DAT. When considering the staked supply, these efficiencies increase to 11x and 36x, respectively. The benefit of these DATs is that they remove supply from the market, earn tokens through staking returns (already factored into inflation above), and enable subsequent instruments like ETFs to drive the market more efficiently. SSK has seen approximately $2 million in daily inflows since launch, but an inflationary plan would require 10x that inflow—possibly achievable with the approval of more ETFs. Why read this? I've never signed up for Elon bucks, so this is a mystery to all of us. Summarize - Compared to ETH or BTC DAT, SOL DAT will be more efficient in accumulating current trading supply (rather than circulating supply). Currently, less than 1% of the supply is managed by SOL DAT, and it is expected that with the launch of the new plan, this proportion will increase to 3%, and may reach 5% in the future. - The recently announced $2.5 billion SOL DAT raise is equivalent to ETH’s $30 billion or BTC’s $91 billion. SOL DAT needs a leading figure like Michael Saylor or Tom Lee to drive the narrative. -SOL in FTX Legacy is about to exit the market, but its narrative impact still needs to be further digested. -SOL's inflation problem still needs to be solved, and its scale is about three times the unlocked amount. -Currently, ETF inflows are insufficient, but as larger-scale financial instruments are approved, SOL is expected to become a focus of institutional attention starting in Q4. -Buy $BONK (not investment advice, please do your own research). -If you just want to get investment advice from posts like this, I suggest you find a more professional quantitative analyst to manage your assets
Why Joe Fortune Keeps Leading the Online Gambling Market in Australia

This content is provided by a sponsor. The online gambling sector in Australia has been on the rise for the last ten years. The players have been looking for platforms that not only provide them with the needed level of confidence but also entertain them. While the competition is intense, one name still stands at […]
Pundit Warns XRP Investors Not To Sell Their Tokens In The Next 3 Months

Crypto pundit UnknowDLT has explained why XRP investors should not sell their tokens within the next three months. This came as he suggested that the altcoin could witness a massive adoption wave, thanks to the event that could occur within this period.  Pundit Reveals Why XRP Investors Should Not Sell Their Tokens Before November In […]
Silicon Valley law firm moves to dismiss lawsuit over role in $32B FTX fraud

The post Silicon Valley law firm moves to dismiss lawsuit over role in $32B FTX fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Law firm Fenwick & West pushed back against accusations that it was deeply involved in the fraudulent activities leading to FTX’s demise. According to its Monday filing, Fenwick told the Florida federal court that FTX users’ motion to amend the case should be denied. The firm insisted the accusations were groundless, maintaining that its role was limited to ordinary legal services. It wrote, “Fenwick is not liable for aiding and abetting a fraud it knew nothing about, based solely on allegations that Fenwick did what law firms do every day — provide routine and lawful legal services to their clients.” FTX clients claim Fenwick developed structures for SBF’s fraud In a motion filed this month, FTX customers claimed fresh disclosures in bankruptcy and criminal proceedings bolster their argument that Fenwick was instrumental in the scheme that led to the exchange’s collapse. They claimed they can establish that Fenwick was well aware of the misconduct and substantially aided in the execution.  The lawsuit, brought under RICO statutes, seeks to show that the law firm actively participated in client fraud rather than merely providing faulty legal guidance. According to the plaintiffs, Fenwick “designed, approved, and implemented” corporate structures that allowed Sam Bankman-Fried and his inner circle to divert customer assets through sham “loans.” Aside from Fenwick, plaintiffs have gone after various alleged FTX enablers, from celebrities to major firms. Sullivan & Cromwell was once included in the suit but ultimately dropped when claims could not be substantiated. In its filing, Fenwick said the revised complaint was untimely, relying on old information, and both misleading and futile.  It wrote, “These new claims come far too late. If Plaintiffs truly thought they had state securities claims against Fenwick, they had every opportunity to allege them at the outset.” The firm further pointed out that…
Robinhood’s Strategic Move Sparks TON Coin Surge

The post Robinhood’s Strategic Move Sparks TON Coin Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant development for the cryptocurrency landscape, popular trading platform Robinhood has included TON Coin in its offerings. This decision is poised to create noteworthy shifts, particularly in the altcoin market, as Robinhood aims to diversify and expand its crypto trading options. Continue Reading:Robinhood’s Strategic Move Sparks TON Coin Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/robinhoods-strategic-move-sparks-ton-coin-surge
