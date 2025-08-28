2025-08-29 Friday

Cumberland Transfers 16,430 ETH to Coinbase Institutional

Cumberland Transfers 16,430 ETH to Coinbase Institutional

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/cumberland-eth-transfer-coinbase/
Coinstats2025/08/28 21:12
Glassnode Announced: "Critical Turning Point Has Arrived in Bitcoin! These Levels Will Determine the Next Move!"

Glassnode Announced: "Critical Turning Point Has Arrived in Bitcoin! These Levels Will Determine the Next Move!"

Glassnode stated that if Bitcoin (BTC) fails to maintain the $107,000 support level, a drop to $93,000-$95,000 is possible. Continue Reading: Glassnode Announced: "Critical Turning Point Has Arrived in Bitcoin! These Levels Will Determine the Next Move!"
Coinstats2025/08/28 21:12
Glassnode Açıkladı: “Bitcoin’de Kritik Dönüm Noktası Geldi! Bir Sonraki Hareketi Bu Seviyeler Belirleyecek!”

Glassnode Açıkladı: “Bitcoin’de Kritik Dönüm Noktası Geldi! Bir Sonraki Hareketi Bu Seviyeler Belirleyecek!”

Bitcoin (BTC) Ağustos ayı ortasında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni rekora imza attıktan sonra 110 bin doların altına kadar geriledi. Belirli bir aralıkta gidip gelen BTC için 100 bin dolarlık düşüş tahminleri yapılırken, zincir üstü analitik firması Glassnode Bitcoin için dikkat edilmesi gereken kritik seviyeleri açıkladı. Bitcoin’in mevcut seviyelerde kısa vadeli yatırımcılardan gelen yoğun satış […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/08/28 21:11
Falcon Finance establishes an on-chain insurance fund with an initial capital injection of US$10 million

Falcon Finance establishes an on-chain insurance fund with an initial capital injection of US$10 million

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Chainwire, Falcon Finance announced today the establishment of its dedicated on-chain insurance fund, which aims to enhance transparency, strengthen risk management, and provide protection for counterparties and institutional partners participating in the protocol. The fund will initially be injected with USD10 million (the first reserve currency selected by Falcon Finance) and other assets will be added later. In addition, a portion of the protocol fees will be directly credited to the insurance fund to ensure that the fund and the Falcon ecosystem can continue to develop together and provide sustainable long-term protection. Falcon Finance's insurance fund acts as a financial buffer, designed to protect the protocol and its users during periods of market stress.
PANews2025/08/28 21:11
XRP Credit Card Launches, DOT Miners Opens Up a New Avenue for Holders

XRP Credit Card Launches, DOT Miners Opens Up a New Avenue for Holders

DOT Miners, the world's leading green cloud mining platform, allows users to utilize XRP holdings for mining. No mining hardware or technical expertise is required.
Coinstats2025/08/28 21:11
Three Indian Films, Show Rank On Netflix Global Top 10

Three Indian Films, Show Rank On Netflix Global Top 10

The post Three Indian Films, Show Rank On Netflix Global Top 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two Indian films – ‘Maa’ and ‘Maareesan’ and one India web show – ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ make it among top 10 most-watched non-English content on Netflix this week. Netflix India Three Indian projects – two films and one web show – have made it to the latest list of most-watched non-English content on Netflix. The Hindi film Maa, the Hindi web series Saare Jahan Se Accha and the Tamil film Maareesan have ranked high on the list for the week ending August 24. Maa, Maareesan, Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix global top 10 The new digital releases – Maa and Maareesan – both made their debut on Netflix on August 22. The digital release came nearly ten weeks after their theatrical releases in June 2025. The Indian web series – Saare Jahan Se Accha – landed on Netflix on August 14 and has remained on the Netflix global top ten list ever since. Maa debuts on Netflix global top 10 Indian star Kajol on a poster of the Hindi film ‘Maa’. It marks the first Hindi theatrical release for director Vishal Furia. Devgn Films/Jio Studios Headlined by Kajol, Maa landed online on August 22 and has garnered 1.7 million views and 3.8 million watch-hours in three days on Netflix worldwide. The film ranked on top of most-watched content in Bangladesh and was globally the fifth most-watched non-English film on Netflix for the week ending August 24. It also ranked among top ten movies in eleven countries including India, Pakistan, UAE, Mauritius, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore. In India, the film was the second most-watched film on Netflix for the week. Directed by Vishal Furia (Chhorii, Chhorii 2), Maa also features Indraneil Sen Gupta, Ronit Roy and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in important roles. Maa traces the story…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:10
XRP Community “Not Worth Supporting,” Says Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT

XRP Community "Not Worth Supporting," Says Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT

The post XRP Community “Not Worth Supporting,” Says Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP community has found itself at the center of a heated debate after sharp comments from well-known on-chain investigator ZachXBT. His remarks have raised bigger questions about whether insiders gain more than everyday investors. Let’s take a closer look at what sparked the controversy. No More Support for XRP? In a now-deleted post on …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 21:08
USD trades soft within narrow August range – BBH

USD trades soft within narrow August range – BBH

The post USD trades soft within narrow August range – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) has given back most of yesterday’s gains and remains trapped in this month’s narrow range. Broader headwinds from US trade protectionism, political interference at the Fed, and dovish policy expectations continue to pressure the greenback, while shrinking yield spreads versus peers reinforce the weaker bias. Upcoming jobless claims and a speech by Governor Waller will be key drivers later today, BBH FX analysts report. Protectionism, Fed interference weigh on Dollar outlook “USD pared back most of yesterday’s gains and continues to trade within this month’s narrow range. Overall, US protectionist trade policy, political interference with the Fed’s independence, and a dovish Fed can further weigh on USD. The 2-year yield spread compression between the US and other major economies reinforces broad USD weakness.” “US weekly jobless claims data takes the spotlight today. Initial jobless claims are expected to dip to 230k after rising to 235k in the week ended August 16, which was the highest since June. A further pickup in new filings risks adding to concerns about the labor market and boost Fed funds rate cut bets. Fed funds futures price-in nearly 90% odds of a 25bps cut at the next September 17 meeting and a total of 50bps of easing by year-end.” “Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s speech later today will also be of interest. Waller is a favorite to succeed Jay Powell when his Fed chair term ends in May 2026 and voted to cut the funds rate 25bps at the last July 29-30 FOMC meeting. According to Waller, tariffs do not cause inflation beyond a temporary increase, monetary policy is too tight, and downside risks to the labor market have increased.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-trades-soft-within-narrow-august-range-bbh-202508280935
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:07
Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Kanye West's YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

The post Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin. Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch. Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes. Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana SOL $213.7 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $115.58 B Vol. 24h: $13.96 B blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million. This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors. Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million. Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him. Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider? After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:06
Leveraging XRP’s Rising Price, FleetMiner Cloud Mining Creates Over $10,000 in Passive Returns Daily

Leveraging XRP's Rising Price, FleetMiner Cloud Mining Creates Over $10,000 in Passive Returns Daily

FleetMiner launches as XRP price rises, offering mobile-first, clean-energy cloud mining with BTC, ETH, XRP, and more. Daily settlements target $10K+ passive returns.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:04
