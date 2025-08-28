2025-08-29 Friday

Bitplanet Launches Nation’s First Global Bitcoin Treasury

The post Bitplanet Launches Nation’s First Global Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitplanet, formerly known as SGA, has emerged as South Korea’s first institutional Bitcoin treasury firm after securing $40 million in fresh capital for BTC purchases. Supported by Asia Strategy Partners, the company plans to immediately deploy these funds, building an institutional-grade Bitcoin custody and asset management platform without taking on debt. This strategic rebrand signals …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 21:17
ZachXBT Sounds Alarm on WEB3 Presale — Linked to Squiggles NFT Rug and Raichu Scammer

WEB3’s token presale has attracted $500k in hours, but ZachXBT has warned it is linked to past scams, including the Squiggles NFT rug and promoter Raichu.
Coinstats2025/08/28 21:16
Here’s Why Pump.Fun (PUMP) Price Is Up

PUMP price is on the move again. The token is up almost 10% today, trading around $0.003223, while trading volume is also up by more than 30%.  After a slow stretch in August, buyers are finally stepping back in, and the price chart is starting to look a lot more interesting. One big reason behind
Coinstats2025/08/28 21:16
Ripple (XRP) News Today August 28th

Explore Ripple's recent advancements and the latest price forecasts for XRP.
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 21:16
Solana Price Prediction: Is It Time To Buy SOL Over Ethereum? Experts Back This New Token To Outshine Both

The post Solana Price Prediction: Is It Time To Buy SOL Over Ethereum? Experts Back This New Token To Outshine Both appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has been shifting quickly. Solana Price Prediction is capturing attention as traders wonder if SOL can outperform Ethereum in the months ahead. SOL has shown strong growth, but ETH remains the benchmark for smart contract platforms. Some analysts are suggesting that new projects could offer even greater upside than either SOL or ETH. One of the most talked-about is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a memecoin with real Ethereum Layer 2 utility that blends community engagement with practical blockchain features and early staking rewards. Solana price prediction shows mixed signals SOL has had strong gains in 2025, but signs of slowing momentum are appearing. It recently hit a key resistance level, and trading volume has dropped. Indicators suggest the coin may be overbought. If it fails to push higher, a pullback of up to 30% could happen. Despite this, Solana remains a major Layer 1 altcoin with a busy DeFi and NFT ecosystem. Past network outages make some investors cautious. Still, many see SOL as a valuable high-cap option. Breaking above resistance could bring fresh upward momentum, but timing will be key. Market trends and adoption will likely determine its next move. Ethereum maintains dominance but faces challenges ETH continues to dominate the smart contract space. Its Layer 1 network supports thousands of dApps and DeFi projects. Gas fees have stabilized compared to previous highs, but congestion during peak periods remains a challenge. Analysts caution that while Ethereum is robust, its growth may be slower than SOL in the short term. Ethereum’s upcoming upgrades are expected to improve scalability and reduce fees further. Investors see these developments as positive, but adoption of Layer 2 solutions is accelerating. SOL’s speed and lower transaction costs give it an edge in certain applications. Many traders are now weighing the long-term benefits of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:16
BullZilla Presale Kicks Off Tomorrow | Backed by Pepe and Bonk Momentum, Tipped as the Best Crypto to Buy Today

Cryptocurrency markets never sleep, and within them, meme coins often roar the loudest. This week, all eyes are on BullZilla […] The post BullZilla Presale Kicks Off Tomorrow | Backed by Pepe and Bonk Momentum, Tipped as the Best Crypto to Buy Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/28 21:15
The Philippines’ journey toward a tech-driven future

The post The Philippines’ journey toward a tech-driven future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > The Philippines’ journey toward a tech-driven future The Philippines stands at a pivotal crossroads—grappling with persistent challenges like corruption and environmental crises, yet quietly accelerating toward a future powered by technology. Far from being left behind in the global race toward digitalization, the country is actively embracing innovation, driven by both government support and private-sector collaboration. At the recently held media launch of the 51st Philippine Business Conference & Expo (PBC&E), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) explored how businesses in the Southeast Asian nation can be transformed by reimagining digital advancements. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> The key industry players: DICT and DTI At the media launch, Asec. Luis Miguel Planas from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) highlighted the importance of keeping pace with the adoption of global digital technology. He also emphasized the necessity of utilizing future-oriented tools. “The theme ‘The Future is Now: Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation’ captures the urgency of our time. We must act boldly and decisively to utilize the power of digital technology and keep up at the rapid development of emerging technologies such as AI,” Planas said. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ma. Christina Roque stressed that the agency is striving to expand its presence in both local and global markets while “aggressively innovating products [and] embracing new tools.” To date, DTI has been focused on developing digital tools for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Communications Technology is working to enhance the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure. Plans to take into action The Philippine government remains heavily reliant on paper-based transactions. Recently, the government introduced a one-stop shop platform called the eGov App, which integrates all…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:15
DeFi Education Fund lobbies Congress to protect developers from regulatory crackdowns

The DeFi Education Fund sent another letter to the US Senate, aiming for protections and neutrality toward blockchain developers.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 21:15
Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Discover why BullZilla is the new top meme coin to invest in 2025, alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Explore presale features and ROI potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:15
Lawyers for Susan Monarez say ‘she remains as CDC Director’, only Trump has power to ‘fire her’

The post Lawyers for Susan Monarez say ‘she remains as CDC Director’, only Trump has power to ‘fire her’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Susan Monarez, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), arrives to testify for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski | Getty Images Lawyers for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez said late Wednesday that she remains in the role because only President Donald Trump can fire her. In a post on X, the lawyers said White House staff in the personnel office notified Monarez of her firing on Wednesday. But the lawyers said Monarez is a presidential appointee, so only Trump can oust her. “For this reason, we reject notification Dr. Monarez has received as legally deficient and she remains as CDC Director,” attorney Mark Zaid said in the post, “We have notified the White House Counsel of our position.” It’s the latest in a leadership upheaval at the CDC. The statement came hours after the White House said it had fired Monarez after she refused to resign. In an earlier statement, Zaid said Monarez “refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts” and that “she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda.” “For that, she has been targeted,” he said. Monarez and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were at odds over vaccine policy, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous administration official. Kennedy, a prominent vaccine skeptic, has taken several steps to change immunization policy in the U.S. Monarez, a longtime federal government scientist, was sworn in on July 31. She is the first CDC director to be confirmed by the Senate following a new law passed during the pandemic that required lawmakers to approve nominees for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:13
