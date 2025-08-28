2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
EUR is underperforming on broadening political uncertainty – Scotiabank

EUR is underperforming on broadening political uncertainty – Scotiabank

The post EUR is underperforming on broadening political uncertainty – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) is weak, down 0.5% against the US Dollar (USD) and underperforming the G10 currencies as we head into Wednesday’s NA session, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note. EUR is underperforming with news of Dutch no confidence vote “Political uncertainty is in focus as market participants consider the news of a no confidence vote in the Netherlands, compounding existing concerns related to France. There have been no data releases and near-term ECB risk lies with Thursday’s ECB minutes and a scheduled speech from Rehn.” “The RSI remains close to neutral, having just broken below the dividing threshold at 50. The fresh local low is notable however, and shifts the focus to the Aug 1 low around 1.14. We remain neutral—for now—looking to a near-term range bound between 1.1550 support 1.1650 resistance.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-is-underperforming-on-broadening-political-uncertainty-scotiabank-202508271148
NEAR
NEAR$2.523+0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01889+3.23%
EUR
EUR$1.1658+0.06%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:25
Jaa
Tether to Launch Native USDT on Bitcoin, Boosting BTC Liquidity

Tether to Launch Native USDT on Bitcoin, Boosting BTC Liquidity

The post Tether to Launch Native USDT on Bitcoin, Boosting BTC Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDT issuer Tether has revealed plans to issue the stablecoin natively on the Bitcoin network. The launch of the Bitcoin USDT is likely to improve liquidity on the network and possibly boost trading of the flagship cryptocurrency. Tether Announces Plans To Launch Bitcoin USDT In a blog post, the stablecoin issuer announced plans to launch USDT on the Bitcoin network via RGB, a protocol that enables firms like Tether to issue digital assets on the network. The protocol recently reached mainnet and enables native stablecoins to exist on Bitcoin, making the flagship crypto more than just a store of value. Tether noted that the launch of Bitcoin USDT means that users can transact directly on the world’s most secure and decentralized network. Previously, the stablecoin issuer had only minted USDT on other top layer-1 networks, such as Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and TON. This meant that investors who wanted to invest in Bitcoin using USDT had to use the stablecoin on these other networks to buy the flagship crypto through a centralized exchange (CEX) or decentralized exchange (DEX). However, the launch of the stablecoin directly on Bitcoin now makes it easy to buy BTC directly on the network, which could boost capital inflows and potentially serve as a catalyst for a higher Bitcoin price. Tether further stated that the launch of the Bitcoin USDT will help unlock a new frontier for money on the network. Now, users will be able to hold and transfer the stablecoin alongside their BTC in the same wallet. The stablecoin issuer added that the combination of Bitcoin’s security and its stability represents a major step toward making the stablecoin truly native to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Tether’s CEO Comments On This Move Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels “truly native, lightweight,…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,575.89+0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10555+4.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+3.40%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:23
Jaa
Falcon Finance Establishes Onchain Insurance Fund with Initial $10 Million Contribution

Falcon Finance Establishes Onchain Insurance Fund with Initial $10 Million Contribution

The post Falcon Finance Establishes Onchain Insurance Fund with Initial $10 Million Contribution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Dubai, UAE, August 28th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance announced the establishment of its dedicated onchain insurance fund today, a structural safeguard designed to enhance transparency, strengthen risk management, and provide protection for counterparties and institutional partners engaging with the protocol. The fund has been established with an initial $10 million contribution in USD1, which Falcon Finance has selected as its first reserve currency, with additional assets to follow. In addition, a portion of protocol fees will be directed into the insurance fund, ensuring that the fund’s expansion alongside Falcon’s ecosystem continues to provide sustainable, long-term protection. The Falcon Finance’s Insurance Fund operates as a financial buffer designed to protect the protocol and its users during periods of stress. It is structured to mitigate rare instances of negative yields and, when necessary, can act as the last-resort bidder for USDf in open markets to support price stability. In exceptional scenarios, Falcon Finance may also deploy additional reserves to reinforce the system’s resilience. By holding stablecoin reserves, the fund provides multiple layers of protection, such as offsetting unforeseen risks, compensating for potential losses, and ensuring that sUSDf yield commitments are met even under adverse conditions. With this Insurance Fund, Falcon provides a verifiable layer of resilience and accountability, which offers institutional users confidence that their engagement with Falcon is supported by onchain insurance safeguards.  This announcement follows a series of landmark achievements in recent months. Earlier this summer, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) made a strategic investment in Falcon Finance, accelerating technical integrations between USDf and USD1 and validating Falcon’s role as a partner of choice…
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.12474+2.84%
Falcon Finance
USDF$0.985+0.30%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:22
Jaa
YZY on Solana, 74 million “burned” in a few hours: 51,800 traders in the red and only 11 wallets above $1M

YZY on Solana, 74 million “burned” in a few hours: 51,800 traders in the red and only 11 wallets above $1M

The memecoin YZY on Solana has achieved, in just a few hours, one of the most extreme movements of recent months, all the details.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003028+20.39%
YZY
YZY$0.538-0.55%
RedStone
RED$0.4168-1.99%
Jaa
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:20
Jaa
Bitcoin Price Watch: Traders Brace for Volatility After Tight Price Coil

Bitcoin Price Watch: Traders Brace for Volatility After Tight Price Coil

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Traders Brace for Volatility After Tight Price Coil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin traded at $112,996 to $113,210 over the last hour on Aug. 28, 2025, with a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion. Over the past 24 hours, it saw $37.65 billion in trading volume, fluctuating within a tight intraday range between $110,985 and $113,329. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s daily chart reveals a market in short-term consolidation following a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-traders-brace-for-volatility-after-tight-price-coil/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01889+3.23%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:20
Jaa
Shiba Inu Rival Pepe Dollar Smashes $1.76M Raise Attracting Large SHIB Holders to Best Crypto Presale for Profits This Cycle

Shiba Inu Rival Pepe Dollar Smashes $1.76M Raise Attracting Large SHIB Holders to Best Crypto Presale for Profits This Cycle

Pepe Dollar attracts Shiba Inu holders as it raises $1.76M in token presales. Discover why this presale crypto ranks among the best crypto presale tokens to buy right now in 2025.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001261+0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.97%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:20
Jaa
Arx Veritas and Blubird Complete Tokenization of $32 Billion in Carbon Emission Reduction Assets Using Blockchain Technology

Arx Veritas and Blubird Complete Tokenization of $32 Billion in Carbon Emission Reduction Assets Using Blockchain Technology

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Cointelegraph, wealth tokenization platform Arx Veritas and infrastructure company Blubird have completed the tokenization of $32 billion worth of carbon reduction assets (ERAs) using blockchain technology, equivalent to preventing 394 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, setting a record in the digital asset tokenization industry. Tokenized assets include sealed oil wells and coal mines, achieving carbon reduction by preventing the mining, transportation, combustion, and pollutant emissions from abandoned oil wells. This emission reduction is equivalent to the carbon emissions of 395 million round-trip flights from New York to London, or 986 billion miles of car driving. Blubird stated that there is strong institutional demand for ESG-compliant tokenized assets, and is negotiating transactions exceeding $500 million and is about to complete major institutional purchases. The collaboration aims to establish new financing and tracking standards for sustainable finance.
CAR
CAR$0.011456-2.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.1618-0.54%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 21:19
Jaa
Top Social Media Star Camilla Araujo Says She Holds $1.3M in XRP

Top Social Media Star Camilla Araujo Says She Holds $1.3M in XRP

A casual podcast featuring two popular social influencers has gone viral in the XRP community after one of the hosts revealed she holds over $1 million worth of XRP. The revelation even sparked commentary about why BlackRock should have already filed for an XRP ETF. "I Have $1.3M in XRP" Notably, the podcast featured well-known social media influencers Julia Filippo and Camilla Araujo, blending humor with serious investment talk. Camilla Araújo is a Brazilian-American model and social media influencer who gained widespread attention after appearing in MrBeast’s 2021 "Squid Game in Real Life" video as contestant number 067. Since then, she’s built a robust online presence across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Specifically, at some point, Filippo mentioned that she needs help with investing. Responding to this, Araujo replied that she would recommend crypto, revealing that she personally holds $1.3 million in XRP. Araujo went on to predict that the token could eventually surge to $10 per coin, providing her with life-changing wealth based on her XRP portfolio. This suggests she holds over 500,000 XRP tokens, as she valued her holdings at $1.3 million when the coin traded around $2. If XRP reaches $10, her holdings would multiply approximately fivefold. https://twitter.com/AltcoinDaily/status/1960858661754171791 Meanwhile, Araujo’s disclosure of her XRP position has sparked widespread attention within the XRP community. Interestingly, many are interpreting it as a "top signal" for the coin. It suggests that when major influencers, typically outside the crypto community, start calling for massive price movements, it may be a sign of an impending decline. As a result, some humorously suggest it’s time to short XRP. Rather than joining in on the laughter and frenzy surrounding Araujo’s XRP disclosure, Nate Geraci, President of ETFStore, steered the conversation in a different direction. He used the viral video to highlight the growing popularity of XRP in unexpected circles. Where Is BlackRock? He expressed wonder at why, despite XRP's widespread appeal, BlackRock—the world's largest asset manager—has not yet filed for an XRP ETF. His comments echo widespread expectations for BlackRock to enter the XRP space following its success with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Geraci has repeatedly stated that it would be “illogical” for BlackRock to ignore XRP given its rising demand and expanding market. However, the deadline for the SEC’s decision on pending XRP ETFs is approaching, and BlackRock has shown no interest in pursuing ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Institutional Appetite Already Building Geraci’s remarks come at a time when institutional products tied to XRP are gaining traction. CME Group’s XRP futures contracts recently surpassed $1 billion in open interest in just over three months. Meanwhile, futures-based XRP ETFs have attracted over $800 million in assets, with daily trading volumes climbing higher since their debut. For many market observers, BlackRock’s absence from the XRP ETF race is concerning. Other asset managers, including Grayscale, Franklin, and Bitwise, have already filed for XRP ETFs, while the SEC faces final deadlines in Q4 2025. Geraci has suggested that BlackRock may be waiting for clearer regulations before entering the market, but he believes the asset manager is running out of time. The resolution of the Ripple lawsuit has renewed expectations. Yet BlackRock has still shown no interest in an XRP ETF. Notably, XRP’s recent rally pushed its market cap to $185 billion, briefly overtaking BlackRock’s $177.8 billion and placing XRP among the top 100 global assets. This surge led crypto commentator Zach Rector to predict that BlackRock will eventually launch an XRP ETF.
RealLink
REAL$0.05783+0.03%
Echo
ECHO$0.03004+0.50%
Capverse
CAP$0.07136-0.52%
Jaa
The Crypto Basic2025/08/28 21:19
Jaa
“4.2% Recovery Rate Proves Negotiation Is Dead” — Circuit CEO on Instant Crypto Asset Recovery | Interview

“4.2% Recovery Rate Proves Negotiation Is Dead” — Circuit CEO on Instant Crypto Asset Recovery | Interview

Circuit CEO Harry Donnelly reveals that just 4.2% recovery rate from Chainalysis proves post-incident negotiation is dead as crypto industry hemorrhages $2.47B in first half 2025 alone, with his company's automated recovery technology using pre-signed fallback transactions to compress intervention timelines from days to seconds while attackers still in motion.
HARRY
HARRY$0.07867-1.45%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 21:18
Jaa
Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook formally sues President Trump

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook formally sues President Trump

PANews reported on August 28 that according to the Jinshi Market, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook sued US President Trump to protest his move to remove her from the Federal Reserve.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.533+0.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+3.40%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.01569+9.22%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 21:17
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet