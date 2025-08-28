ZachXBT Slams XRP Holders as “Exit Liquidity” While Ripple Price Slips to $3.0

Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT has targeted XRP holders, calling them out for constantly preventing further upside potential for the Ripple price. His rebuke comes despite technical analysis showing XRP price could be primed for growth as whales take position. ZachXBT Calls XRP Holders "Exit Liquidity" in Scathing Critique In a series of blunt posts on X (Twitter), blockchain detective ZachXBT dismissed the community's role in the industry. His comments sparked fresh debate over the long-standing utility versus speculation divide in altcoins. "I do not currently assist the XRP community and will make fun of anyone who sends me a DM," ZachXBT wrote in a post. ZachXBT expressed no intention of supporting Ripple's token holders, articulating that XRP investors provide "nothing of value to the industry except exit liquidity for insiders." On this account, the on-chain sleuth grouped them with other projects he deems structurally flawed. His critique extended beyond Ripple's powering token, targeting Cardano (ADA), Pulsechain (PLS), and Hedera (HBAR). Ripple holders provide nothing of value to the industry except exit liquidity for insiders thus are not worth supporting (Likewise with Cardano, Pulsechain, Hedera, etc) — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) August 28, 2025 ZachXBT's comments suggest that these communities are equally unworthy of support. Nevertheless, investors must always conduct their own research and not rely on popular accounts for investment decisions. ZachXBT's Broadside Against MLM Chains Further, ZachXBT revealed bias against MLM chains, alluding to multi-level marketing schemes such as pyramid schemes. "I discriminate against MLM chains," wrote ZachXBT. Such initiatives ride on little real utility, where projects rely more on hype, recruiting, or community shilling than actual innovation or genuine technological progress. Insider enrichment also describes such projects where influencers cash out while new retail investors keep buying. Additional characteristics include cult-like promotion, where communities are seen as aggressively defensive and promotional,…