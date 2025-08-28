2025-08-29 Friday

Tether to expand USDT support to Bitcoin ecosystem with RGB integration

Tether to expand USDT support to Bitcoin ecosystem with RGB integration

The post Tether to expand USDT support to Bitcoin ecosystem with RGB integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tether will launch its USDT stablecoin on the Bitcoin network using the RGB protocol. This integration enables private, scalable stablecoin transactions directly on Bitcoin wallets. Tether is planning to launch its USDT stablecoin on RGB Protocol, an open-source smart contract system for Bitcoin and Lightning that enables private, scalable, and flexible asset issuance and smart contracts, the company announced Thursday. The move follows RGB’s launch on the Bitcoin mainnet in July, which introduced support for tokenized assets such as stablecoins, NFTs, and custom tokens. The protocol includes tools for creating, sending, and managing digital assets while leveraging the Lightning Network for scalability and cost efficiency. RGB v0.11.1 Goes Live:Bringing Tokenized Assets to Bitcoin and Lightning 17 July 2025 – The official release of RGB v0.11.1 is now live on Bitcoin mainnet, unlocking a new chapter in Bitcoin’s evolution: tokenized assets and programmable contracts, all without leaving the… pic.twitter.com/4AUyk4GNP2 — RGB Hub (@RGB_Hub) July 17, 2025 RGB uses client-side validation to preserve privacy and reduce blockchain congestion, with Tether’s USDT set to become the first major implementation enabling scalable, private transactions directly on Bitcoin. The integration will allow users to hold and transfer USDT alongside Bitcoin in the same wallet, with features including private transactions, offline transfers, and scalable asset issuance. “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.” The integration aims to combine Bitcoin’s security features with Tether’s stability, making stablecoins native to the Bitcoin ecosystem. RGB’s protocol is designed to expand Bitcoin’s functionality beyond its traditional role as a store of value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-stablecoin-integration-tether/
XRP Holders Provide Nothing of Value, ZachXBT Says Ripple Foundation Is “Cheap”

Crypto investigator ZachXBT doubled down on his criticism of XRP holders, claiming that they offer little value to the industry. The post XRP Holders Provide Nothing of Value, ZachXBT Says Ripple Foundation Is “Cheap” appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Why BlockchainFX, Blockdag, Remittix, and Bitcoin Hyper Stand Out as the Best Investment Opportunities

The post Why BlockchainFX, Blockdag, Remittix, and Bitcoin Hyper Stand Out as the Best Investment Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market in 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years in the industry’s history. With Bitcoin showing strength, Ethereum solidifying its ecosystem, and new blockchains emerging, investors are actively searching for presales that can deliver life-changing returns. Among the projects grabbing attention right now are BlockchainFX (BFX), Blockdag (BDAG), Remittix (RTX), and Bitcoin Hyper (BTH). While all four carry strong narratives, only one stands out as the true gem, BlockchainFX. With explosive presale growth, a unique utility-driven ecosystem, and a limited-time 35% bonus, BFX is positioning itself as the second chance for investors to make big returns, just like early Ethereum and Solana buyers once did. Why BlockchainFX (BFX) Is the #1 Presale Pick in 2025 BlockchainFX is the hottest presale in 2025, and for good reason. At its current live presale price of $0.021, analysts forecast BFX to reach at least $0.25 on launch and potentially hit $1+ in the long term, representing over 45x to 100x ROI potential. What makes BFX different is its real-world utility: a tokenized financial ecosystem combining staking, cross-chain liquidity, and decentralized asset management. Unlike many meme projects that rely purely on hype, BlockchainFX gives investors both short-term presale gains and long-term value growth. Even better, investors who move now can claim a 35% extra allocation using code AUG35, but only until the August presale window closes. After that, the bonus disappears forever. BlockchainFX Presale Stats Metric Current Value Presale Year 2025 Current Price $0.021 Presale Status Live Forecast Launch Price $0.25+ Long-Term Target $1+ Bonus Offer 35% (Code: AUG35) Highlight Explosive presale, bonus closing soon Don’t wait, this presale is selling fast, and early-stage investors will be sitting on massive gains once exchanges list BFX. Blockdag (BDAG): Solid Utility, But Slower Hype Cycle Blockdag has…
PSG1 Solana, portable Web3 console with hardware wallet: shipments on October 6, 2025

A laptop designed for Web3 gaming and asset custody arrives: PSG1 Solana features an OLED display.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. ($CRWD) Stock: Record Q2 Growth with Strong ARR Momentum

TLDR Q2 revenue rose 21% to $1.17 billion, exceeding analyst expectations. Net new ARR hit $221 million, driving total ARR to $4.66 billion. Free cash flow reached a record $284 million, 24% of revenue. Non-GAAP net income was $237.4 million, or $0.93 per diluted share. GAAP net loss stood at $77.7 million due to higher [...] The post CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. ($CRWD) Stock: Record Q2 Growth with Strong ARR Momentum appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZachXBT Slams XRP Holders as “Exit Liquidity” While Ripple Price Slips to $3.0

The post ZachXBT Slams XRP Holders as “Exit Liquidity” While Ripple Price Slips to $3.0 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT has targeted XRP holders, calling them out for constantly preventing further upside potential for the Ripple price. His rebuke comes despite technical analysis showing XRP price could be primed for growth as whales take position. ZachXBT Calls XRP Holders “Exit Liquidity” in Scathing Critique In a series of blunt posts on X (Twitter), blockchain detective ZachXBT dismissed the community’s role in the industry. His comments sparked fresh debate over the long-standing utility versus speculation divide in altcoins. “I do not currently assist the XRP community and will make fun of anyone who sends me a DM,” ZachXBT wrote in a post. ZachXBT expressed no intention of supporting Ripple’s token holders, articulating that XRP investors provide “nothing of value to the industry except exit liquidity for insiders.” On this account, the on-chain sleuth grouped them with other projects he deems structurally flawed. His critique extended beyond Ripple’s powering token, targeting Cardano (ADA), Pulsechain (PLS), and Hedera (HBAR). Ripple holders provide nothing of value to the industry except exit liquidity for insiders thus are not worth supporting (Likewise with Cardano, Pulsechain, Hedera, etc) — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) August 28, 2025 ZachXBT’s comments suggest that these communities are equally unworthy of support. Nevertheless, investors must always conduct their own research and not rely on popular accounts for investment decisions. ZachXBT’s Broadside Against MLM Chains Further, ZachXBT revealed bias against MLM chains, alluding to multi-level marketing schemes such as pyramid schemes. “I discriminate against MLM chains,” wrote ZachXBT. Such initiatives ride on little real utility, where projects rely more on hype, recruiting, or community shilling than actual innovation or genuine technological progress. Insider enrichment also describes such projects where influencers cash out while new retail investors keep buying. Additional characteristics include cult-like promotion, where communities are seen as aggressively defensive and promotional,…
Philippines Could Make History With Fully On-Chain National Budget

Speaking at the Manila Tech Summit, Aquino admitted that political backing remains uncertain, but said the initiative could position the […] The post Philippines Could Make History With Fully On-Chain National Budget appeared first on Coindoo.
Denmark rallies support for EU sanctions on Russia’s crypto revenue to push peace talks

Denmark wants the EU to restrict Moscow’s cryptocurrency transactions as part of fresh European sanctions against Russia to be discussed in Copenhagen this week. EU ministers are gathering to consider moves to put more pressure on the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine while providing Western support for the country. Danes propose sanctioning Russia’s […]
Vitalik Buterin Warns, Quantum Computers Could Break Crypto by 2040

The post Vitalik Buterin Warns, Quantum Computers Could Break Crypto by 2040 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has raised fresh concerns about the future of cryptography in the age of quantum computing. Vitalik warns that quantum computers could break today’s cryptography by around 2040, with roughly a 20% chance that this could happen before 2030. Why Quantum Matters for Crypto Cryptography isn’t just about passwords or private emails, …
Gaan BitMine en SharpLink bepalen waar ETH naartoe gaat?

Ethereum staat momenteel op $4.600, met een handelsvolume van $41,6 miljard in de afgelopen 24 uur. Ondanks een lichte daling van 0,22% lijkt de interesse in ETH nog lang niet voorbij. Volgens analist @TedPillows wordt de recente opwaartse beweging voor een groot deel aangejaagd door institutionele aankopen van bedrijven zoals... Het bericht Gaan BitMine en SharpLink bepalen waar ETH naartoe gaat? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
