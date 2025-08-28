2025-08-29 Friday

XRP Fork? Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Fork Possibility

The post XRP Fork? Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Fork Possibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The idea of an XRP Ledger fork has resurfaced, and Ripple’s chief technology officer David Schwartz decided to address it head-on. In a thread on X, Schwartz outlined how forks work, why they matter and whether they could ever be a real path for XRP. No blockchain is immune to rule changes, says Schwartz. Any public layer-one network can, in theory, adopt censorship rules if its participants agree. Unlike permissioned systems, however, those who oppose such changes are free to fork and run their own version.  You Might Also Like That principle, Ripple CTO argues, is what makes open blockchains fundamentally different from centralized platforms. Any time there’s serious disagreement as to some governance decision or system rule in any public layer one blockchain, each side can always get what they want if they are willing to fork over it. They just can’t force the other side to accept their preferred rules. 1/2 — David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 27, 2025 The bigger question is whether forks are healthy or harmful. Schwartz’s response was pragmatic: on paper, forks could benefit everyone by doubling throughput and allowing each side to focus on specific use cases. But he quickly pointed out the market reality.  Capital and activity almost always consolidate to whichever side is deemed stronger, leaving the other chain sidelined. “The market seems to want to pick the better side,” Schwartz admitted, framing forks more as fallback options than genuine opportunities. So, what about XRP? The discussion comes as XRP continues to draw outsized attention. Just days ago, XRP’s market capitalization briefly overtook BlackRock, reaching $180.35 billion versus the asset manager’s $177.79 billion.  That achievement sparked renewed debate over XRP Ledger governance, especially its ability to enforce sanctions or blacklist addresses through validator supermajorities. You Might Also Like Against that, Schwartz’s words land as…
Pyth Network Selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce for Validation and Distribution of On-Chain Economic Data

PANews reported on August 28th that the Pyth Network announced, according to its official blog, that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce for the verification and distribution of on-chain economic data. By partnering with Pyth, the Department of Commerce is doing more than just publishing one-time data; it is laying the foundation for a strategic partnership between the Department of Commerce and the Pyth Network. Pyth will initially provide quarterly GDP data for the past five years, and Pyth contributors anticipate expanding this initiative to support a wider range of economic datasets.
Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Coin Edition

The post Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Coin Edition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1 WEEK TO GO: EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM: FROM DISRUPTION TO COLLABORATION Date: September 2–3, 2025  Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com  The financial world’s attention turns to Riyadh as the Kingdom prepares to host the 30th Edition of Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025. With just one week to go, anticipation is building for what promises to be one of the most influential gatherings of financial leaders, regulators, technology providers, and innovators in the region. Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 will convene the region’s brightest minds, most influential decision-makers, and pioneering solution providers to explore, debate, and define the future of finance. What to Expect at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 Trailblazing Keynote Sessions delivered by industry visionaries and government leaders, spotlighting the future of digital banking, open finance, AI, cybersecurity, and fintech adoption. High-Impact Panel Discussions tackling pressing themes such as resilience in the face of disruption, empowering customer experience through data, and the role of partnerships in accelerating financial inclusion. Exclusive Case Studies that will showcase real-world success stories from leading financial institutions. Networking with 200+ decision-makers including regulators, CXOs, senior executives, and global solution providers who are shaping the next chapter of financial innovation in Saudi Arabia. Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us:  Elie El Asmar– Chief Executive Officer, HSBC, Oman Sultan Al- Hamidi– Chief Executive Officer, Social Development Bank Osama Ben Saleh Bukhari– Chief Executive Officer, Alfaris International Majed Al Jeneny– Chief Credit Officer, STC Bank Saaed A. Assiri– Chief Digital Innovation Officer, SAB Sami Al-Rowaithey– Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Alinma Bank Amro Shawli– Chief Governance, Risk and Control Officer Bupa Arabia Mohammed Almisfer– Chief Information Officer, Banque Saudi Fransi Khaled S. Salem– Chief Information Officer, Alfransi- JB Abhishek Pratap Singh– Chief Information Security Officer, National Bank of Oman Tariq Atiq–…
Tether Expands Bitcoin Network Opportunities

The post Tether Expands Bitcoin Network Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin network, despite being the largest in the cryptocurrency sphere, often faces limitations in functionality compared to more active networks like Ethereum and Solana. Efforts to boost Bitcoin’s capabilities have yet to yield significant results, but Tether is now taking steps to address these challenges. Continue Reading:Tether Expands Bitcoin Network Opportunities Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/tether-expands-bitcoin-network-opportunities
1000$ Invested in This AI Altcoin in Stage 1 is Now Above $10,000, It’s Not Late to Buy Now Before it Hits $1

The post 1000$ Invested in This AI Altcoin in Stage 1 is Now Above $10,000, It’s Not Late to Buy Now Before it Hits $1 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto traders are constantly searching for the next massive breakout, and AI-powered tokens have emerged as one of the most promising sectors in 2025. One altcoin, presently in its presale level, has already turned early investments of $1,000 into more than $10,000, showcasing the large potential for early adopters. Despite this extraordinary increase, the token …
Best Crypto to Invest In Current Week, Analysts Spotlight a Sub-$1 Altcoin Matching ETH and SOL Pace

Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) have long been recognized as the pillars of decentralized finance. ETH introduced the world to smart contracts, while SOL proved that scalability and high-speed performance could thrive in DeFi. Both tokens delivered life-changing returns for early investors who recognized their utility before the rest of the market caught on. Now [...] The post Best Crypto to Invest In Current Week, Analysts Spotlight a Sub-$1 Altcoin Matching ETH and SOL Pace appeared first on Blockonomi.
Get Together CEO Faces Charges Over Wire and Securities Fraud

TLDRs; Abraham Shafi, CEO of Get Together, indicted for defrauding investors of $170 million tied to IRL’s growth. Prosecutors allege inflated user numbers and bot-driven metrics propped up IRL’s $1.2 billion valuation. DOJ claims Shafi misled investors about ad spending while diverting funds for luxury personal expenses. SEC also filed a civil lawsuit; Shafi faces [...] The post Get Together CEO Faces Charges Over Wire and Securities Fraud appeared first on CoinCentral.
The U.S. Department of Commerce and Chainlink are bringing government macroeconomic data to the blockchain.

PANews reported on August 28th that Chainlink announced, in an official blog post, that it has partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to bring U.S. government macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to blockchain. These new Chainlink data sources securely bring key information from key U.S. economic data to blockchain, including real gross domestic product (GDP), the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, and actual final sales to private domestic buyers. Bringing U.S. government data to blockchain will unlock innovative use cases for the blockchain market, such as automated trading strategies, enhanced composability of tokenized assets, issuance of new digital assets, real-time prediction markets powered by crowdsourced intelligence, transparent dashboards driven by immutable data, and risk management for DeFi protocols based on macroeconomic factors. The following six data points about the US economy are now available on-chain: Real GDP - Level, Real GDP - Percentage Change (Annualized), PCE Price Index - Level, PCE Price Index - Percentage Change (Annualized), Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers - Level, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers - Percentage Change (Annualized). This data will be updated monthly or quarterly, as appropriate, and will initially be available across ten blockchain ecosystems: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync. Support for more blockchain networks will be expanded over time based on user demand.
SolMining launches cloud mining with XRP and ADA support, unlocking daily passive income

The post SolMining launches cloud mining with XRP and ADA support, unlocking daily passive income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, passive income is becoming a key focus for investors. solmining, a UK-registered cloud mining company, announced that its contract products now support XRP and Cardano (ADA). Users don’t need to purchase mining machines; simply deposit tokens to start cloud mining. The system allocates computing power from renewable energy data centers, settles profits within 24 hours, and returns principal upon contract expiration. Investors’ Demand for New Revenue Models Traditional mining has long been controversial: high electricity costs, complex hardware configuration, and high barriers to entry have deterred ordinary investors. Staking models, meanwhile, have been questioned due to regulatory risks and volatile returns. Against this backdrop, cloud mining has gradually gained market favor as a simple, hardware-free alternative. SolMining’s addition of XRP and ADA to its support portfolio reflects investors’ preference for mainstream assets, particularly those seeking stable returns without the burden of owning their own mining farms. How the Model Works SolMining’s operation is simple: Users deposit XRP or ADA and activate a contract; The platform allocates computing power from its green energy data centers; Profits are calculated in real time and settled to the user’s account within 24 hours; Upon contract expiration, the principal is fully returned. This model transforms idle assets into a stable cash flow while maintaining high liquidity and reducing operational risk. How to increase your assets with SolMining? 1. Go to the official SolMining page and sign up – you’ll receive a $15 bonus. 2. Now, choose a mining contract that meets your budget needs along with the timeframe, and then buy it.  3. You are going to receive your earnings every day in the provided crypto wallet.  Some contract examples Beginner Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily Return: $3.50 | Return at Maturity: $100 +…
Major League Baseball Must Proceed With Caution Regarding Expansion

The post Major League Baseball Must Proceed With Caution Regarding Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 23: MLB commissioner Robert D. Manfred speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the USD 1.75 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball’s Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Justine Willard/Athletics/Getty Images) Getty Images Major League Baseball has been at the forefront of sports business news in recent weeks regarding media rights, expansion and realignment. While clarity will soon be achieved when it comes to potential media partnerships with ESPN, NBC Sports and Netflix, expansion and realignment remain nebulous given the political, economic and geographic complexities that accompany matters of this nature. Even though it is a fun exercise projecting potential realignment plans, reality tells us we are years away from expansion and seeing 32 franchises split geographically across eight divisions. However, planning for these ideas must begin right now as several markets have identified themselves as viable candidates for expansion. In what would be a prudent move, Major League Baseball needs to take a step back and envision what successful franchise ownership would look like a decade from now in certain markets and how to avoid missteps of the past when it comes to expansion and relocation. Conversations regarding expansion and realignment usually come to a grinding halt as issues with the overall health of current franchises and collective bargaining are top priorities for Major League Baseball. The future of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Athletics’ departure from Oakland have served as deterrents to expansion. Presently, the Rays are in exclusive discussions to sell the franchise to Patrick Zalupski, Bill Cosgrove, Ken Babby and prominent Tampa Bay investors for a reported $1.7 billion according to Scott Soshnick and Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico. Forbes values the Rays at $1.25 billion while current owner Stuart Sternberg…
