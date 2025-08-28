Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Coin Edition
1 WEEK TO GO: EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM: FROM DISRUPTION TO COLLABORATION Date: September 2–3, 2025 Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com The financial world's attention turns to Riyadh as the Kingdom prepares to host the 30th Edition of Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025. With just one week to go, anticipation is building for what promises to be one of the most influential gatherings of financial leaders, regulators, technology providers, and innovators in the region. Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 will convene the region's brightest minds, most influential decision-makers, and pioneering solution providers to explore, debate, and define the future of finance. What to Expect at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 Trailblazing Keynote Sessions delivered by industry visionaries and government leaders, spotlighting the future of digital banking, open finance, AI, cybersecurity, and fintech adoption. High-Impact Panel Discussions tackling pressing themes such as resilience in the face of disruption, empowering customer experience through data, and the role of partnerships in accelerating financial inclusion. Exclusive Case Studies that will showcase real-world success stories from leading financial institutions. Networking with 200+ decision-makers including regulators, CXOs, senior executives, and global solution providers who are shaping the next chapter of financial innovation in Saudi Arabia. Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us: Elie El Asmar– Chief Executive Officer, HSBC, Oman Sultan Al- Hamidi– Chief Executive Officer, Social Development Bank Osama Ben Saleh Bukhari– Chief Executive Officer, Alfaris International Majed Al Jeneny– Chief Credit Officer, STC Bank Saaed A. Assiri– Chief Digital Innovation Officer, SAB Sami Al-Rowaithey– Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Alinma Bank Amro Shawli– Chief Governance, Risk and Control Officer Bupa Arabia Mohammed Almisfer– Chief Information Officer, Banque Saudi Fransi Khaled S. Salem– Chief Information Officer, Alfransi- JB Abhishek Pratap Singh– Chief Information Security Officer, National Bank of Oman Tariq Atiq–
