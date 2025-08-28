2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Ripple Stablecoin Demand Explodes – Now Aave Is Making It a Collateral Standard

The platform enables tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) to be used as collateral, marking a significant step toward mainstream adoption of […] The post Ripple Stablecoin Demand Explodes – Now Aave Is Making It a Collateral Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/28 22:01
Finance News Giant Outlines Where XRP Could Be In 2026 And Beyond

According to Forbes, XRP’s next five years will hinge on whether it can turn legal clarity into real payment use and steady liquidity. Related Reading: Could Pi Network Land On Coinbase? Hackathon Winner Thinks So The token is trading at $3, up 4% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of about $176 billion. That puts XRP back among the top three crypto assets by capitalization. Regulatory Clarity Gives XRP A Running Start In July 2023 a US court found that programmatic sales of XRP on public exchanges were not securities, while some institutional sales remained in question. The matter moved again in August 2025 when both the SEC and Ripple dismissed appeals, preserving that split ruling. That step removed a long-standing legal overhang that had discouraged many institutional players from moving forward in the US. Market Snapshot And On-Chain Tools Reports show recent price peaks vary by source — $3.84 on some trackers and $3.65 on others — but liquidity metrics have improved. The XRP Ledger settles transactions in three to five seconds and typically charges under $0.01 in fees. In March 2024 the ledger added an on-chain automated market maker via the XLS-30 amendment. Payments And Remittances Could Drive Demand Global remittances to low- and middle-income countries reached over $680 billion in 2024, with average fees near 6%, while the UN target is 3%, Forbes said. Ripple already runs production corridors with partners such as SBI Remit in Japan and Onafriq in Africa, connecting payments to the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and 27 African countries. If treasurers and regulators in those corridors accept crypto rails, XRP could win steady, utility-driven flows rather than pure speculation. Products And New Channels For Investors Ripple launched RLUSD, a dollar-backed stablecoin, in 2025 with reserves custodied at BNY Mellon. Multiple issuers have filed S-1 and 19b-4 forms for US spot XRP products. Those filings could create a fresh demand channel if approvals follow. According to Finder’s expert panel in July 2025, the average XRP price is expected to be $2.80 by the end of 2025 and $5.25 by 2030 — projections that depend on adoption, liquidity, and market-access steps such as ETFs. Related Reading: Dogecoin Gears Up For Triple Surge Vs. Bitcoin – Details Where XRP Could Stand In Five Years According to Forbes, if corridor volume shifts from fiat and stablecoins into XRP, and if custody and ETF channels open, demand could grow in a sustained way. In that scenario, price upside would be supported by both real payment flows and passive investment. If those pieces do not align — if stablecoins dominate corridors, if CBDCs gain traction, or if execution issues persist — XRP may stay widely traded but see limited real-world settlement use. Featured image from Token Metrics, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/08/28 22:00
Crypto regulation heats up XRP ETF demand; Quid Miner introduces cloud mining upgrades

XRP ETF Momentum and Solana’s Expanding Ecosystem Draw Investor Attention — Quid Miner Provides a Stable Passive Income Solution XRP and Solana (SOL) are again in focus. XRP has shown short-term swings, while Solana continues to grow across DeFi, NFT platforms, and institutional partnerships. Analysts note that despite turbulence, ETF expectations, cross-border adoption, and regulatory [...] The post Crypto regulation heats up XRP ETF demand; Quid Miner introduces cloud mining upgrades appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/28 22:00
BlockDAG Presale Hits $386M on the Road to $600M: Why Investors Call It the Best Crypto Presale

With $386M raised, 25.8B tokens sold, 3M mobile miners, and whales pooling $10M, BlockDAG is redefining presale scale. Here’s why it’s being called the Best Crypto Presale of 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 22:00
Unlikely to threaten the major support at 7.1435 – UOB Group

The post Unlikely to threaten the major support at 7.1435 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) could edge lower but is unlikely to threaten the major support at 7.1435. In the longer run, rapidly increasing downward momentum indicates USD could drop below 7.1435; it is unclear now if 7.1290 is within reach, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Downward momentum indicates USD can at least 7.1435 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view that USD ‘could drop below July’s low of 7.1435’ yesterday was incorrect. USD dropped briefly to 7.1473, rebounded strongly to 7.1650, and then eased to close largely unchanged at 7.1535 (-0.06%). Despite the choppy price action, the underlying tone appears soft. Today, we expect USD to edge lower, but given the mild downward pressure, any decline is unlikely to threaten 7.1435. On the upside, resistance levels are at 7.1600 and 7.1650.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our update from yesterday (26 Aug, spot at 7.1580) remains valid. As pointed out, ‘the rapidly increasing downward momentum indicates USD could drop below July’s low of 7.1435.’ However, currently, it is unclear if the next support at 7.1290 is within reach. We will maintain our negative view as long as 7.1800 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) is not breached.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-unlikely-to-threaten-the-major-support-at-71435-uob-group-202508271154
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:59
The US government has begun publishing GDP data on the blockchain, initially covering nine blockchains.

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to Bloomberg, the US government began publishing gross domestic product (GDP) data on a public blockchain on Thursday, marking the Trump administration's latest support for the cryptocurrency industry. According to Commerce Department officials, this move will open up an alternative avenue for publishing economic data—but not replace existing ones. The US government's initiative will initially cover nine blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The plan is to place so-called cryptographic hashes of the data on these blockchains. Commerce Department officials said the Trump administration intends to expand the program's scope in the future. They said the blockchain initiative is unrelated to the dismissal of the Bureau of Labor Statistics director. Officials said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was the driving force behind the push to publish the data on a blockchain. Earlier this year, Lutnick also said he planned to change the way GDP data is reported to remove the influence of government spending. GDP data is released by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
PANews2025/08/28 21:58
Fed Rate Cut Expected as Jobless Claims Increase

The post Fed Rate Cut Expected as Jobless Claims Increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: US jobless claims rise by 11,000, impacting economic forecasts. Rate cut expectations increase following job market data. BTC and ETH may react to shifts in Fed policies. The U.S. Department of Labor reported initial jobless claims at 235,000 for the week ending August 16, marking the highest weekly increase in eight weeks. The unexpected rise fuels anticipation for an earlier Federal Reserve rate cut, impacting financial markets and potentially strengthening Bitcoin and Ethereum. US Jobless Claims Surpass Forecasts, Rate Cut Eyes September The latest jobless claims figures, released by the U.S. Department of Labor, increased by 11,000 to 235,000 for the week ending August 16. This uptick exceeds market expectations and points to potential labor market cooling. “In the week ending August 16, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 235,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 224,000… This is the highest level for insured unemployment since November 6, 2021,” as reported by U.S. Department of Labor. Federal Reserve rate cut probabilities have shifted notably, with CME’s “FedWatch” tool now showing an 87.2% likelihood of a 25 basis point cut in September. Market analysts anticipate increased volatility in crypto and related assets. However, no immediate responses or statements from notable figures like Jerome Powell or key players in the financial sector have been made available. The broader reaction remains focused on the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting dates on September 17 and October 29. Bitcoin and Ethereum May Benefit from Anticipated Fed Actions Did you know? In April 2020, during a similar spike in jobless claims, BTC surged over 20% in less than two weeks, anticipating economic stimulus measures. Bitcoin (BTC) maintains a price of $113,078.68, representing a 1.71% increase within 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. The market cap stands at 2.25…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:58
Lygos Aims to Banish Ghosts of Past With Non-Custodial Model

The post Lygos Aims to Banish Ghosts of Past With Non-Custodial Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lygos Finance unveiled what it calls the first truly non-custodial bitcoin BTC$112,757.01-backed lending platform, aiming to transform the crypto credit market with institutional-grade design. The platform is built on Discrete Log Contracts (DLCs) developed by Atomic Finance, which Lygos acquired earlier this year. DLCs enforce bilateral lending agreements directly on Bitcoin’s base layer, with an external oracle attesting to facts like BTC-USD prices, but not controlling the funds. Borrowers and lenders sign Contract Execution Transactions, meaning settlement happens entirely on the Bitcoin blockchain without custodians or smart-contract risk. “True non-custodial means exactly this,” CEO Jay Patel said in an emailed announcement on Thursday. “No participant other than the borrower and lender can move the funds.” Lygos supports up to $100 million, with BTC collateralized in a native 2-of-2 script and USDC/USDT issued on Ethereum. The model avoids wrapped bitcoin or synthetic collateral, keeping custody native on both sides of the transaction. During the 2021 crypto bull market, centralized lenders such as Celsius Network, Voyager Digital and BlockFi drew billions in deposits by promising high yields. But these returns were often built on risky, interconnected loans. The system unraveled in 2022, when the collapse of the Terra-Luna stablecoin and the bankruptcy of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) left many of the major lenders exposed. Mass withdrawals followed, forcing firms to freeze assets and file for bankruptcy. Customers lost much of their deposited funds, and the reputation of bitcoin lending took a severe hit. By enforcing agreements directly on the Bitcoin layer 1, Lygos said it can restore confidence with transparent, enforceable contracts and no reliance on custodians. The debut marks a fresh attempt to reimagine bitcoin credit markets, this time with non-custodial rails. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/27/lygos-aims-to-banish-ghosts-of-crypto-lending-collapse-with-non-custodial-bitcoin-model
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:57
ETF Spot su Ethereum Hanno Superato Quelli su Bitcoin per un’Intera Settimana

In un nuovo post su X, il fornitore di soluzioni istituzionali DeFi Sentora (ex IntoTheBlock) ha parlato dell’ultima tendenza: gli ETF spot su Ethereum. Gli ETF spot sono strumenti di investimento che permettono agli investitori di ottenere esposizione a un asset sottostante, come ETH, senza possederlo direttamente. Questi ETF vengono negoziati su piattaforme tradizionali, quindi […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/28 21:56
Tether, Stablecoin and the New Era of US Regulation: Exclusive Interview with Paolo Ardoino and Bo Hines

Tether, the leading global issuer of stablecoins, is experiencing a turning point in the United States.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:56
