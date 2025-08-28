2025-08-29 Friday

Crypto.com Announces Deal With Trump Media

Crypto.com Announces Deal With Trump Media

Crypto.com and Trump Media launch Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., pledging $1.4B to Cronos. CRO surged 25% as both firms invested in each other.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.525+0.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018888+3.11%
Cronos
CRO$0.31571-16.00%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 22:10
Top Crypto Presale: $5000 Invested in BlockchainFX Today Could Turn into $238,000

Top Crypto Presale: $5000 Invested in BlockchainFX Today Could Turn into $238,000

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale hits $6.2M at $0.021, offering daily staking rewards and 100x potential as a $5000 buy could return $238K at $1 target.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 22:09
Best Presales to Buy as Nasdaq Firm Raises $5B for Bitcoin

Best Presales to Buy as Nasdaq Firm Raises $5B for Bitcoin

The post Best Presales to Buy as Nasdaq Firm Raises $5B for Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The firm, which recently teamed up with Nakamoto Holdings, just announced a plan to raise as much as $5B through an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering. Their main goal – to build a Bitcoin treasury for long-term holding. This move follows Saylor’s Strategy, which has accumulate X Bitcoins, opening the way to a surge in crypto treasuries. KindlyMD completed its first purchase of 5,743.91 $BTC, which had a value of approximately $679M. However, the market’s reaction to this new raise, combined with a recent dip in $BTC’s price, saw KindlyMD’s stock price drop 12% to $8.07. Despite the short-term volatility, KindlyMD’s Chairman and CEO, David Bailey, called the equity raise a ‘natural next phase’ of the company’s growth plan. He views the ATM program as a critical tool for executing their strategy and says it will take them time to build the necessary liquidity, but they’re committed to the plan. This evolution is exactly what’s also happening for retail investors with projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT) that aim to take you to the next level. Transparency and Market Reaction KindlyMD’s decision to aggressively buy Bitcoin puts it in a small group of companies that are blurring the lines between typical business and digital currency investing. However, this move has raised some questions about transparency and risk. When asked about their approach to governance and being open about their moves compared to Strategy, CEO David Bailey said KindlyMD aims to be ‘world-class’ in these areas. The market’s reaction shows how risky and volatile this new corporate strategy can be. While supporters argue that Bitcoin can be a good shield against inflation and currency losing value, critics point to its wild price swings as a major danger. For example, when the announcement was made, $BTC was trading at $111,250, a drop from its…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,533.94+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1275+3.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:09
Strive Funds Targets $700 Million Bitcoin Buy After IPO

Strive Funds Targets $700 Million Bitcoin Buy After IPO

The post Strive Funds Targets $700 Million Bitcoin Buy After IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset-manager Strive Funds plans to acquire more than $700 million worth of Bitcoin once it completes its initial public offering, Chief Executive Officer Matt Cole said on Thursday Asset-manager Strive Funds plans to acquire more than $700 million worth of Bitcoin once it completes its initial public offering, Chief Executive Officer Matt Cole said on Thursday. Strive, which manages about $2 billion and was co-founded by entrepreneur and former U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is pressing ahead with the move as part of a broader strategy to add digital assets to its balance sheet. Cole did not specify the timing of the purchase, but indicated it would follow shortly after the company lists. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/strive-funds-targets-700-million-bitcoin-buy-after-ipo-1fd07d6c
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10559+4.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1275+3.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:07
U.S. Commerce Dept Partners with Chainlink to Bring Macro Data Onchain – Crypto Adoption Rising?

U.S. Commerce Dept Partners with Chainlink to Bring Macro Data Onchain – Crypto Adoption Rising?

The United States Department of Commerce (DOC) has teamed up with Chainlink to bring macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) onchain. In a blog post Chainlink shared that through its oracle infrastructure, critical indicators such as Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers are now available across ten blockchain systems. This move also marks the first time U.S. government economic data has been published onchain in a verifiable way. According to the firm developers can immediately integrate the Chainlink Data Feeds into decentralized applications (dApps), unlocking use cases such as automated trading strategies, composable tokenized assets, prediction markets, and risk management tools for DeFi protocols. Chainlink’s Expanding Role in Policy and Compliance This latest collaboration with the government body builds on Chainlink’s growing engagement with U.S. regulators and policymakers in 2025. Earlier this year, Chainlink participated in meetings with the SEC to address broker-dealer and transfer agency compliance, leading to interpretive guidance that advanced the regulatory clarity for blockchain infrastructure. The company also worked with the SEC Crypto Task Force, demonstrating how Chainlink ACE embeds compliance logic directly into onchain infrastructure. Chainlink’s leadership, including co-founder Sergey Nazarov, has been active in discussions with U.S. lawmakers such as Senator Tim Scott on crypto market structure legislation. In July, the White House highlighted Chainlink in a report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, underscoring its role as critical infrastructure powering stablecoins, tokenized funds, and other digital assets. The signing of the GENIUS Act—a landmark federal law establishing a framework for stablecoins—further reinforced Chainlink’s position at the heart of regulatory and market adoption. Why Oracles Are Essential Infrastructure Chainlink has emerged as the industry standard for secure oracle services, enabling more than 2,400 integrations across DeFi and institutional finance. Its Data Feeds secure tens of billions of dollars in total value locked (TVL) and are relied upon by top protocols such as Aave, Lido, Compound, and GMX. Beyond crypto-native platforms, institutions like Swift, Euroclear, UBS, Fidelity International, and ANZ are leveraging Chainlink to accelerate tokenization and blockchain adoption. Chainlink Data Feeds, already supporting trillions in transaction value, are ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 Type 1 attested, ensuring enterprise-grade security for financial institutions. These feeds are powered by the Onchain Data Protocol (ODP), which serves as a cornerstone of the broader Chainlink platform, making them a trusted bridge between public institutions and blockchain applications. Implications for Adoption By connecting BEA’s macroeconomic indicators directly to decentralized markets, the Department of Commerce and Chainlink are charting a new course for blockchain adoption. Developers and institutions alike now have trusted access to U.S. government economic data, enabling innovations that merge public transparency with financial automation. For both policymakers and crypto developers, the integration of real-world economic data represents a milestone moment in the maturing relationship between digital assets and traditional financial systems
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
CryptoNews2025/08/28 22:07
ZachXBT slams Ripple for dumping on retail investors, calls XRP an MLM scheme

ZachXBT slams Ripple for dumping on retail investors, calls XRP an MLM scheme

Crypto investigator ZachXBT sharply criticized Ripple's community, calling XRP an MLM coin.
XRP
XRP$2.9504-0.95%
Crypto.news2025/08/28 22:06
Ethereum (ETH) Price Holds $4,600 Support As Whales Buy $427M

Ethereum (ETH) Price Holds $4,600 Support As Whales Buy $427M

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Holds $4,600 Support As Whales Buy $427M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum (ETH) sees renewed whale demand and inflows, the market is left wondering whether these factors might offer an impetus to the price. Ethereum traded near $4,600 at the time of writing, consolidating after repeated tests of the $4,750 resistance area. What is the possibility of a breakout above $4,800 in the coming weeks? ETH Price Consolidates Near Key Resistance The ETH price stabilized around $4,600 after peaking near $4,750 earlier in the week. Analysts said the token remained in an ascending channel with immediate support near $4,500 and resistance in the $4,750 to $4,800 zone. Technical analysts pointed to Ethereum’s recent move above a descending trendline as a positive development. CryptoGoos, a market commentator, said the breakout created conditions for a potential move toward $10,000 in the longer term, but he added that sustained closes above $4,800 were required for confirmation. Source: X Momentum indicators remained supportive at press time. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was near 54, a level that showed room for further gains before the market reached overbought conditions. Ethereum also traded above its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages, with the 20-day EMA near $4,572 and the 50-day EMA near $4,526. Whale Accumulation and Institutional Flows On-chain data highlighted renewed interest from larger investors. On August 27, Ethereum recorded more than $90 Million in positive inflows, reversing several months of steady outflows. Exchange balances showed more ETH leaving centralized platforms, which analysts often interpreted as accumulation. One of the largest single-day events of the year occurred when Bitmine purchased about $427 Million worth of ETH. Analyst TedPillows said large-scale whale activity often preceded stronger moves in the market, as large investors positioned before expected demand shifts. This development contrasted with Bitcoin, which continued to see ETF-related outflows. Some analysts said the divergence could allow…
NEAR
NEAR$2.522+0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10559+4.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1275+3.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:05
Selena’s Album Debuts Inside The Top 10 30 Years After It Took Over The World

Selena’s Album Debuts Inside The Top 10 30 Years After It Took Over The World

The post Selena’s Album Debuts Inside The Top 10 30 Years After It Took Over The World appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Selena’s Dreaming of You debuts at No. 4 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart 30 years after release, as it reenters the Top Latin Pop and Top Album Sales lists as well. American singer Selena (born Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 1971 – 1995) poses with her award for Best Mexican/American Album at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, March 1, 1994. (Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images) Getty Images 30 years ago, Selena broke barriers with her album Dreaming of You. The fifth full-length from the Latin superstar helped introduce her to a massive audience that didn’t speak Spanish, and thus was likely not familiar with her early career smashes. The project turned her into a household name in America. By that point, she was already widely beloved and regarded as one of the most successful musicians in Latin music, but she had her sights set on something larger, and Dreaming of You — and its multiple successful singles — helped her achieve what few before her had ever come close to managing. Decades after its release, and thanks to a special anniversary reissue, Dreaming of You debuts on a Billboard chart it had never reached before this week. Dreaming of You Becomes a Top 10 Vinyl Bestseller On the Vinyl Albums list — Billboard’s ranking of the best-selling projects on that format — Dreaming of You finally makes its debut. Selena’s final full-length opens at No. 4 on the tally. Selena Beats Maroon 5 and Van Halen Selena scores the third loftiest debut this week on the Vinyl Albums chart. Dreaming of You comes in behind Conan Gray’s Wishbone (No. 1) and Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather (No. 3), which also reappears thanks to an anniversary reissue. Selena manages to beat several other exciting launches on…
Threshold
T$0.01651+0.85%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0173+0.84%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4653+1.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:02
Philippine Lawmaker Introduces Blockchain Proposal for Transparent Government Budget

Philippine Lawmaker Introduces Blockchain Proposal for Transparent Government Budget

The Philippines is making strides in utilizing blockchain technology to enhance government transparency and accountability. The country’s House of Representatives has approved a bill that aims to leverage blockchain for the management of the national budget, marking a significant move towards integrating cryptocurrency and distributed ledger technology into public administration. Blockchain to Improve Budget Transparency [...]
Movement
MOVE$0.1275+3.23%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015584-2.44%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05639+1.53%
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/28 22:01
AirNet Technology Crypto Fundraising: A Revolutionary $180M Boost

AirNet Technology Crypto Fundraising: A Revolutionary $180M Boost

The post AirNet Technology Crypto Fundraising: A Revolutionary $180M Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AirNet Technology Crypto Fundraising: A Revolutionary $180M Boost Skip to content Home Crypto News AirNet Technology Crypto Fundraising: A Revolutionary $180M Boost Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/airnet-crypto-fundraising/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018888+3.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:01
