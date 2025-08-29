What NBA Teams Can Learn From The Patrick Williams Contract

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Patrick Williams #44 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images Last offseason, the Chicago Bulls signed Patrick Williams to five-year contract worth $90 million. At the time, it was primarily viewed as a decent investment – albeit it a slight gamble – as the forward would be entering his fifth season, and shots had opened up within Chicago's offense due to the departure of DeMar DeRozan. As it turned out, the slight gamble turned into a catastrophe. Williams yet again underperformed, and the questions were accurately raised about who the Bulls were even negotiating against for his services. As the 6'8 forward enters his sixth NBA season, expectations are at an all-time low. Consistently inconsistent The 24-year-old's production, over the first five years of his career, has been almost remarkably similar. His scoring average has swayed between 9.0 and 10.2 points per game, and his rebounding between 3.8 and 4.6 per contest. Despite having been handed multiple opportunities to break that pattern, which includes 211 starts and almost 7,500 minutes, Williams seem no closer to figuring it out than he did as a 19-year-old rookie. The expectations of being the fourth overall pick never materialized, and while one should never factor in draft slot at this stage of a player's career, Bulls fans will forever be reminded of the players the organization left on the board (such as Tyrese Haliburton, Deni Avdija, Desmond Bane, and Immanuel…