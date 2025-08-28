2025-08-29 Friday

$100 XRP Could Be Life-Changing: Experts Reveal How Many XRP You’d Need to Become a Millionaire

Crypto commentators Abdullah "Abs" Nassif and Johnny broke down the latest XRP Rich List update. They leveraged the data to offer fresh insight into how many tokens investors need to join the top percentiles of holders. This came up in a recent episode of the Good Evening Crypto podcast, where they examined what it would take to become a millionaire if XRP reaches triple-digit prices. XRP Rich List Update Shows Smaller Community Than Expected According to Abs, the new Rich List reveals that fewer tokens than ever are required to rank among the top 10% of XRP holders. Just 2,396 XRP is enough to join that tier. He added further context with a breakdown of the top categories: 8,359 XRP places a wallet in the top 5% 10,677 XRP ranks in the top 4% 25,002 XRP secures the top 2% 50,023 XRP qualifies for the top 1% 96,376 XRP sits in the top 0.5% 351,049 XRP enters the top 0.1% Abs noted that despite XRP’s global reach, there are fewer than one million wallets holding more than 2,300 tokens—making the community smaller than many investors assume. In particular, only 691,464 XRP wallets hold that quantity of tokens. Meanwhile, 6.915 million wallets hold XRP globally. Of this, 3.09 million addresses hold just 0 to 20 XRP, while another 2.53 million wallets hold just 20 to 500 XRP tokens. XRP Rich List The commentators stressed that today’s XRP holders are still early in what could become a global race to accumulate XRP. They noted that, considering some investors control multiple wallets, the actual number of people holding XRP is significantly smaller than the 6.9 million wallet count—a minute fraction of the global population. How $100 XRP Could Change the Game The podcast discussion also explored the potential outcomes if XRP were to reach $100 in the coming years. Abs pointed out that anyone holding just 2,500 tokens, enough to be in the top 10%, would see their holdings rise to $250,000. Johnny took it further, highlighting potential millionaire milestones if XRP were to trade at $100 per coin: 10,000 XRP at $100 = $1 million 50,000 XRP at $100 = $5 million 350,000 XRP at $100 = $35 million He noted that even relatively small early investments could translate into life-changing holdings if XRP follows a path similar to other breakout assets. You're Early: XRP Could Reach $7,500 Within 18–24 Months Specifically, Abs drew comparisons between XRP’s current stage and the early days of Bitcoin and Tesla stock. Ten years ago, Bitcoin was around $250, and few believed it could reach $100,000. Tesla, after years of regulatory challenges, skyrocketed from $9 to around $400 within a few months after resolving issues with the SEC. Nassif argued that, now that XRP’s lawsuit with the SEC has ended favorably and the coin remains around $3, its price could follow a similar trajectory to Tesla’s. Interestingly, he sees the potential for XRP to reach $7,500 within 18–24 months.
XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing

The post XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XYO, the core token powering the XYO DePIN ecosystem, is now available for trading on Bitpanda, one of Europe’s leading digital asset platforms trusted by millions of users. Spot trading for XYO goes live today, August 28, giving European traders and ecosystem participants new ways to access and engage with the token. Strengthening Access Across Europe Bitpanda’s secure infrastructure, intuitive interface, and wide reach across the continent make it an ideal venue for expanding XYO’s adoption. With this listing, users across Europe can now seamlessly buy, sell, and trade XYO while participating in the growth of the broader XYO ecosystem. About the XYO Token XYO is the foundational asset of the XYO DePIN ecosystem, designed to connect, validate, and incentivize real-world and digital data in a decentralized way. It underpins network participation by rewarding users who collect, verify, and share location-based and other data types through the XYO-enabled COIN App, which has already turned over 8 million devices worldwide into active data nodes. Key Facts about XYO Token: Chains Deployed: Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base, Optimism Deflationary Mechanism: Yes Maximum Supply: 13,931,216,938 XYO Utilities: Staking, network participation, user rewards, data validation and verification How to Trade XYO on Bitpanda Sign up or log in to your Bitpanda account. Complete verification if required. Deposit funds using your preferred method. Search for XYO and begin trading. Learn more about joining Bitpanda | Join the XYO community The post XYO Expands European Presence with Bitpanda Listing appeared first on BeInCrypto. Source: https://beincrypto.com/xyo-expands-european-presence-bitpanda-listing/
Caladan Taps Finery Markets to Expand Institutional Liquidity Network Amid Sharp Rise in OTC Crypto Trading

Institutional digital asset trading firm Caladan, which processes over $170 billion in annual volume, has partnered with Finery Markets to strengthen its global liquidity infrastructure.
Ancelotti Announces Brazil Squad For September World Cup Qualifiers

The post Ancelotti Announces Brazil Squad For September World Cup Qualifiers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti gives instructions to his players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Ecuador and Brazil at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium in Guayaquil, province of Guayas, Ecuador on June 5, 2025. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Carlo Ancelotti has announced the Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia. This marks the Italian coach’s second international break in charge, and he has named an exciting squad. The 25-man squad includes 12 Premier League players, 2025 Champions League winner Marquinhos and FC Barcelona’s incredible talent Raphinha. Brazil will play at the FIFA 2026 World Cup next summer, but Ancelotti’s job is to make this group a contender for the title, not just a participant. Wesley Shines In Rome Wesley could start on the right side of the backline for Brazil. The ex-Flamengo player suffered a baptism of fire with the national team when Argentina smashed the ‘Seleção’ 4-1 in March. However, the young full-back has huge potential and keeps improving at club level. ROME, ITALY – AUGUST 23: AS Roma player Wesley França celebrates during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Bologna FC 1909 at Stadio Olimpico on August 23, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images) AS Roma via Getty Images Since that tricky night in Buenos Aires, Wesley has performed incredibly for Flamengo in Brazil, earning a $29 million move to Italian Serie A outfit Roma. Wesley slotted straight into Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting line-up and scored the only goal on the opening day of the season as Roma defeated Bologna 1-0. Kaio Jorge Can’t Stop Scoring Kaio Jorge is the top scorer…
ETH and ADA Technical Setup: Key Resistance Levels That Could Trigger a Rally

Ethereum and Cardano approach key resistance levels that could trigger major rallies. Explore technical insights — and see how Outset PR turns momentum into tangible results.
Nasdaq-Listed Caliber to Launch First Public Chainlink Treasury

The post Nasdaq-Listed Caliber to Launch First Public Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ: CWD) has announced the approval of a digital asset treasury strategy centered on Chainlink’s LINK token. The announcement sparked an 80% surge in its stock price. Caliber Diversifies Treasury with Chainlink (LINK) Investment According to the official statement, the move positions Caliber as one of the first publicly traded U.S. firms incorporating LINK as a holding in its treasury. The Digital Asset Treasury Strategy and Policy passed by the Board of Directors states that part of its treasury funds would be invested in LINK. The purpose is to gain returns through long-term increase in the value of LINK and receive staking incentives from the Chainlink network. Caliber said that the plan will put its balance sheet in a better position and provide it with additional cash. The firm noted that Chainlink has collaborations with leading international companies like mastercard, SWIFT and DTCC. These demonstrate that Chainlink is a valuable finance infrastructure element. By holding LINK, Caliber aims to gain exposure through a liquid, high quality digital asset that has true usefulness. Caliber also formed the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board to run the project. This group of blockchain and legal professionals shall assist in matters regarding regulations, safety and the management of assets. The company confirmed that LINK acquisitions will be funded using existing equity lines and cash reserves. Institutional recognition of LINK is also accelerating following a recent Bitwise Chainlink ETF filing. Chief Executive Officer Chris Loeffler described the move as a natural evolution for Caliber. He said the strategy aligns the company with the future of digital finance. It also establishes that the company uses real estate and digital assets as diversified alternative asset managers. Caliber manages over $2.9 billion in assets. Its primary focus is on real estate ventures such as hotels, apartment buildings and…
Tether to Issue USD₮ on Bitcoin Via RGB Protocol

The post Tether to Issue USD₮ on Bitcoin Via RGB Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a landmark development for the Bitcoin ecosystem, Tether, the issuer of the largest stablecoin USD₮, has announced a plan to bring its stablecoin to the Bitcoin network. This will be achieved using the RGB protocol, a next-generation technology that enables the issuance and transfer of digital assets on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.  The foundation of a freer financial future This move is a game-changer for several reasons. First, it addresses the long-standing need for a native stablecoin on Bitcoin. By leveraging RGB, USD₮ will gain a “new pathway” that is lightweight, private, and scalable. Unlike other stablecoins that exist on Bitcoin via sidechains or less-integrated methods, USD₮ on RGB will function as a “truly native” asset. This means users can hold and transact USD₮ alongside their Bitcoin in the same wallet, and even use the Lightning Network for near-instant settlement. Second, this initiative reinforces Bitcoin’s evolving role beyond just a store of value. The RGB protocol, with its focus on client-side validation and off-chain data, allows for the creation of stablecoins and other programmable assets that inherit Bitcoin’s robust security model without causing network bloat. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, emphasized that this move reinforces their belief in Bitcoin as “the foundation of a freer financial future.”   He commented in the official announcement: “With RGB, USD₮ gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.” Finally, this adoption by a major issuer like Tether is a strong signal to the entire industry. It is expected to catalyze broader wallet support, merchant adoption, and the development of new infrastructure to integrate USD₮ and other assets across Bitcoin’s native rails.   Source: https://coinidol.com/tether-issue-usdt-on-bitcoin/
BullZilla Roars Ahead as the Best Crypto to Buy Today with Pepe and Bonk in Spotlight

The post BullZilla Roars Ahead as the Best Crypto to Buy Today with Pepe and Bonk in Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla Presale drives momentum with Pepe and Bonk backing, making it the Best Crypto to Buy Today for 2025. Cryptocurrency markets never sleep, and within them, meme coins often roar the loudest. This week, all eyes are on BullZilla ($BZIL), a newly launched presale token drawing comparisons to earlier meme giants. Backed by the legacy of Pepe and Bonk’s recent momentum, BullZilla is carving a space where scarcity, community, and engineered tokenomics collide. Analysts, developers, and enthusiasts alike are asking if this could be the best crypto to buy today. The appeal lies not only in speculation but in carefully designed mechanics that blend entertainment with sophisticated economics. While Pepe has lost ground and Bonk has gained steam, BullZilla enters the scene as a strong Pepe alternative, with a presale structured like no other, offering what some call the next 1000x meme coin opportunity. BullZilla’s Mutation Mechanism Signals the Next Leap in Meme Coin Evolution BullZilla has captured attention with its presale strategy built around what it calls the Mutation Mechanism. This feature dynamically adjusts token pricing based on time and funding milestones. At its starting price of $0.00000575, $BZIL is designed to rise in value either every time $100,000 is raised or after 48 hours, whichever comes first. This dual trigger creates a progressive price engine that rewards early adopters and fuels continuous growth throughout the presale period. Unlike static presales where prices remain fixed, BullZilla’s approach mirrors market psychology. Every delay in participation risks missing the lowest entry points, which adds momentum and urgency. By allocating 50 percent of its total supply, or 80 billion tokens, for presale, the project has committed significant resources to ensuring wide distribution from the outset. BullZilla Presale Key Metrics Feature Details Presale Start Price $0.00000575 per token Total Supply 159,999,999,910…
Shiba Inu Holds Above $0.00001 as Whale Buys Ease Market Concerns

TLDR Shiba Inu regained stability after strong whale accumulation lifted confidence in the market. The token recovered above the $0.00001 support level after touching its two-week low. Whale activity included 204.3 billion Shiba Inu withdrawn from Coinbase within three days. The Relative Strength Index for Shiba Inu reached 47 showing the token is no longer [...] The post Shiba Inu Holds Above $0.00001 as Whale Buys Ease Market Concerns appeared first on CoinCentral.
SUI and Aptos to Feature in $4.5 Billion Token Unlocks in September

Sui, Aptos, Fasttoken, and Arbitrum are a few of the major crypto projects contributing to the September token unlocks schedule. The post SUI and Aptos to Feature in $4.5 Billion Token Unlocks in September appeared first on Coinspeaker.
