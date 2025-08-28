2025-08-29 Friday

CryptoMiningFirm Launches New XRP Mining Contract for Both Beginners and Experienced Traders

In today’s fast-moving cryptocurrency world, holding assets is not enough. Making them work for you is key. CryptoMiningFirm offers a solution with XRP mining contracts.
2025/08/28
Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Nears Presale Close as Ethereum ETF Buzz Capture Attention

Ethereum ETFs have dominated headlines after seeing over $500 million in outflows, a sharp reversal from prior inflows that shook the market earlier in August. Analysts point to profit-taking after Bitcoin’s record highs, while on-chain data reveals Ethereum active addresses are down nearly 28% since late July. Despite this cooling, the structure of spot ETFs […]
2025/08/28
Thailand’s Ex-PM Endorses Push to Build Regional Crypto Hub

The post Thailand’s Ex-PM Endorses Push to Build Regional Crypto Hub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Thaksin met with crypto investors in Bangkok to discuss positioning Thailand as ASEAN’s digital asset treasury hub. The proposal includes support from UTXO, and other global firms, according to meeting documentation reviewed by Decrypt. Backers argue the initiative could boost economic resilience and growth amid Thailand’s weak macro outlook. Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra met with a group of digital asset investors in Bangkok on Tuesday to discuss a proposal aimed at establishing Thailand as a regional hub for digital assets. Shinawatra is also endorsing the idea of a sovereign strategic reserve to strengthen the long-term “resilience of Thailand’s financial system and economy,” according to a source familiar with the matter. ﻿ The consortium’s members include Asian digital asset firms, UTXO Management, and Metaplanet, though the latter was not present in the meeting, according to documentation reviewed by Decrypt. Other firms present at the meeting included Nakamoto Holdings, which merged with KindlyMD earlier this month; digital infrastructure fund Sora Ventures; AsiaStrategy; telecom distributor Moon Inc.; digital asset holding firm Mythos Group; and Bangkok-based asset manager Kliff Capital. The meeting “marks the first milestone in realizing our vision of unlocking Thailand’s potential to become ASEAN’s Bitcoin DAT hub,” Kip Tiaviwat, founder and partner at Kliff Capital, told Decrypt. Thailand has maintained its status as Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, though it has struggled with weak growth, household debt, and a slowing tourism sector, according to July 2025 data from the World Bank. Crypto could offer an additional avenue for growth. The country’s vision can be achieved through “the collaboration between global industry leaders and a key national figure who shares and drives the vision,” Tiaviwat said, citing Thai locals’ familiarity with Bitcoin and crypto as a key advantage. Shinawatra built his fortune through Shin Corporation, now Intouch Holdings, a holding…
2025/08/28
Filipijnse senator wil nationale begroting op blockchain zetten

Op de Manila Tech Summit gooit Senator Bam Aquino een opvallend voorstel op tafel: hij wil de volledige nationale begroting van de Filipijnen op de blockchain zetten. Zijn idee? Elke peso die de overheid uitgeeft moet voor iedereen online te volgen zijn. Daarmee zou de Filipijnen wereldwijd de eerste zijn... Het bericht Filipijnse senator wil nationale begroting op blockchain zetten verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/08/28
You Need Best Wallet Token

The post You Need Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDC Goes Global in Circle, Mastercard Partnership: You Need Best Wallet Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/circle-mastercard-push-usdc-worldwide-best-wallet-token-real-winner/
2025/08/28
Ripple’s RLUSD Joins Aave Horizon, Powering Real-World Assets in DeFi Shift

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin powers Aave Horizon’s tokenized lending market. Chainlink ensures accurate valuations for Horizon’s real-world asset collateral. Institutions earn yield using RLUSD while accessing compliant DeFi borrowing. Ripple has strengthened its DeFi presence with the integration of its RLUSD stablecoin into Aave Labs’ Horizon market. The development makes RLUSD an essential asset in a framework created to combine tokenized real-world assets with decentralized lending. Ripple reports that inclusion is a long-term goal of integrating institutional-grade products into open finance. Also Read: Ethereum Supply Shock: Institutions Quietly Amass 8% as Price Nears $4,600 Horizon’s Borrowing Framework Aave Labs recently launched Horizon, describing it as an institutional-grade platform operating on a permissioned version of Aave V3. It permits collateralized loan obligations and tokenized assets like US Treasuries to serve as collateral for borrowing stablecoins. The structure is compliance-enforceable at the token level, and the stablecoin markets are open and permissionless, but they prevent cross-application lock-in within DeFi. Powered by Aave and secured by @ethereum, Horizon provides RWA users with the liquidity they need for institutional DeFi. Learn more about Horizon and why RWAs are DeFi's trillion dollar unlock: https://t.co/ap2OdhT6i7 — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Borrowing infrastructure available 24 hours in this model allows institutions to access the infrastructure and still meet regulatory standards. It establishes a first mover connection between old finance and blockchain-based lending models. RLUSD’s Expanding Role RLUSD is now positioned alongside USDC and Aave’s GHO within Horizon. Institutions that place RLUSD in liquidity pools realize yield and facilitate borrowing. The stablecoin is thus a working device that will connect tokenized securities with the decentralization of the credit markets. Ripple has noted that RLUSD is not just a tool of valuation debate. Instead, it is an essential element of Horizon business and a force of efficient capital flow in DeFi. Chainlink’s Infrastructure Support Chainlink provides essential support to Horizon with its SmartData infrastructure. Chainlink Onchain NAV offers tamper-resistant valuations of tokenized assets on-chain in the system. This ensures that overcollateralized loans are supported with real-time information. Further integration with the Chainlink Proof of Reserves and SmartAUM should also be anticipated. These will improve accountability and security for both the borrowers and the liquidity providers in Horizon. Ripple and Aave Target Tokenized Asset Growth Ripple’s collaboration with Aave signals a push into the trillion-dollar tokenized asset market. Horizon’s launch on Ethereum allows investors to earn yield from institutional borrowers while enabling tokenized assets to flow more efficiently across digital markets. The RLUSD is a compliant collateral solution, which strengthens its role in everyday transactions. This equation corresponds with the similar aim of both companies, which is to connect a bridge between banks, funds, and institutions with the possibilities of DeFi. By making RLUSD a part of Horizon, Ripple is both pursuing its global goals and increasing its position at the heart of tokenized finance. Ripple RLUSD has been a focal point of the Aave Horizon market, where assets can be lent out efficiently. Supported by Chainlink’s infrastructure, the platform delivers compliant access for institutions, showing how DeFi is transitioning into capital-ready systems. Also Read: Philippine Senator Pushes for Blockchain-Based National Budget System   The post Ripple’s RLUSD Joins Aave Horizon, Powering Real-World Assets in DeFi Shift appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/08/28
Is Altcoin Season Finally Igniting? - Hunting Best Altcoins That Can Pump Your Wallet in September Altcoin Hysteria

Speculation is rising as digital coins beyond Bitcoin show fresh signs of momentum. Traders are scanning the markets for tokens with strong growth chances. As September unfolds, a select group of altcoins is catching attention. The stage is set for a shake-up, with new contenders aiming to deliver big gains. Excitement is building—key picks are emerging. Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView Solana trades between $183.88 and $220.07 today. It jumped 14.82% in 7 days, trimmed that pace to a 7.27% gain over 30 days, and still holds a strong 46.93% rise across 6 months. The mood is positive, yet buyers and sellers keep tugging near $200. The 10-day and 100-day moving averages almost match at $199.80, marking a fair value line. A strength score of 64.68 and a momentum read of 76.37 show demand is lively. An extra push of 2.696 on momentum favors an advance, but price must clear the first ceiling at $234 to prove it. A break above $234 could carry SOL to $270.32, roughly 22% higher than today’s top. If bulls stall, the coin may slide to $161.75, about 12% under today’s floor. A tougher fall to $125.56 would equal a 32% drop, yet current signals tilt toward a steady grind upward while price stays over $199. Buyers focus on $220; sellers guard $183. Arbitrum (ARB) Source: TradingView ARB has risen 9.29% in the past week and 12.25% over the month, extending a six month gain of 21.86%. Trading now between $0.49 and $0.64, the token floats above the 10 day average at $0.53 yet still lags the 100 day mark at $0.56, showing a cautious upward tilt. Momentum gauges offer space for upside. RSI stands at 37.98 and the Stochastic sits near 19.68, both closer to oversold than overbought. A push through $0.64 can spark a run toward the first barrier at $0.71, a jump of about 15% from the top of the present band and roughly 34% from the low end. Clearing that line would open a path to $0.86, adding another 21% from $0.71. If buyers fade, $0.49 may crack and invite a slide to $0.41, almost 18% down. Continued weakness could drag price to $0.25, slicing a further 39%. Yet the negative MACD at minus $0.0034 is shallow, and the broader trend remains positive. Odds favor a steady grind higher, with dips likely cushioned above $0.41 before any decisive attempt to conquer $0.71 in the coming sessions. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.005, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.01. The final presale price is $0.02, after which the token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Sui (SUI) Source: TradingView Sui trades between $3.38 and $3.92 today. The token has edged up 0.29% in 7 days but still sits 20.69% below last month’s peak. Even with that slide, it keeps a 22.98% gain over 6 months, showing that long trend buyers are still ahead. Momentum signals look neutral. RSI is 47.53 and stochastic is 42.11, both near mid line. The 10-day moving average at $3.46 sits under the 100-day average at $3.57, hinting at mild downward pressure, yet the MACD has flipped positive at $0.0052, suggesting early demand. Bulls need to clear $4.15 to spark a fresh run. A break could lift price toward $4.70, adding about 20% from the top of today’s range. Failure to hold $3.07 may drag SUI to $2.53, a drop of roughly 24% from $3.38. Until either level gives way, expect tight swings inside the present band. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Source: TradingView Memecoin PENGU has been a roller coaster. Over the last 7 days the token climbed about 4%. That small lift comes after a tough month that erased close to 29% of value. Zoom out 6 months and the bird still soars, up more than 280%. The short spikes and deep dips keep traders on their toes. Price now hovers between $0.03 and $0.04. The top of that band matches the first resistance at $0.04. Break that line and eyes shift to the next ceiling near $0.05, roughly 30% higher than today. Fail to break and the floor sits at $0.02, a slide of about 40%. A mid-level gauge sits near 47, hinting at balanced pressure. Short-term momentum reads low 20s, suggesting sellers may be tired. A clean push above $0.04 would likely invite fresh bids and could carry PENGU toward the $0.05 zone. That climb would stretch the 1-week uptrend and start to chip away at the ugly 1-month loss. If buyers cannot clear resistance, price could drift back to $0.02 where long-term holders have stacked orders. The wider chart still leans positive after the 6-month surge, so odds favor another stab at new highs once the current base is done. Conclusion Momentum builds; SOL, ARB, SUI, PENGU, PENGU look sound, yet XYZVerse (XYZ) emerges as the first all-sport memecoin, targeting 20,000% gains during the 2025 bull surge. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
2025/08/28
SHIB Skyrockets 1,309% With Millions of SHIB Mysteriously Moved

Major metric of Shiba Inu skyrockets after a massive anonymous token move
2025/08/28
Ethereum Holders Rush Into Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Prior to Federal Staking Option, ETH Investors Buy Pepe Dollar Presale

The post Ethereum Holders Rush Into Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Prior to Federal Staking Option, ETH Investors Buy Pepe Dollar Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has long been a dominant force in the crypto world, but ETH holders often look for new opportunities during token presales. Among today’s crypto presale projects, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) is attracting attention. This new crypto token presale combines meme culture with payment-based design, offering ETH investors a fresh entry point into a developing ecosystem. The ongoing presale has already raised over $1.76 million in Stage 2, highlighting its place on the crypto presale list for 2025. By integrating staking, payments, and cultural value, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD)  is positioning itself among the top crypto presales for ETH holders exploring presale cryptocurrency options. ETH Holders Rush to $PEPD as Presale Builds Momentum Ethereum holders are moving into the Pepe Dollar ($PEPD)  presale as interest grows around the upcoming Federal staking option. The presale allows ETH investors to diversify while staying within the Ethereum network’s familiar environment. With over $1.76 million raised in Stage 2, this project stands out as part of the best crypto presales to buy right now. For ETH holders, it offers a straightforward process: connect a wallet like MetaMask, add ETH, and exchange it for Pepe Dollar ($PEPD). This transparency and simplicity make it appealing compared to some crypto coins on presale that lack clear structures. Pepe Dollar ($PEPD)  is gaining traction as a presale crypto token worth watching. Pepe Dollar Presale Explained With Features And Access Pepe Dollar ($PEPD)  is a presale cryptocurrency designed to merge internet culture with financial tools. Unlike traditional meme coins, it introduces payment options, staking opportunities, and integrations that expand its use beyond speculation. Currently in Stage 2 of its presale, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) has raised $1.76 million, with tokens priced at $0.006495. The launch price is set at $0.03695, giving participants a clear view of the pricing path. This model is…
2025/08/28
Did Rapper Big Sean Just Endorse XRP? Viral Video Sparks Reaction

Big Sean’s viral video mentioning Ripple sparks heated XRP debate. Did Big Sean just endorse XRP? Crypto community reacts strongly. Ripple or XRP? Big Sean’s comments ignite major online discussions. A video of rapper Big Sean discussing cryptocurrency has gone viral after surfacing on X. According to the clip, shared by user KingValex (@VALELORDX), the artist urged fans to invest in crypto, mentioning Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple at the recent “Unlock The Block” event held on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. In the footage, Big Sean told fans in attendance that it was not too late to enter the market. He added that investing now could deliver significant returns, stressing that the opportunity might not last long. Also Read: XRP Big Update? Uphold’s ‘01011000 01010010 01010000’ Message Sparks Reaction Debate Over Ripple and XRP The mention of Ripple immediately sparked debate within the XRP community. Some pointed out his reference to Ripple, not XRP. “He said Ripple, not XRP,” wrote @professor_richi. Others argued that he simply used the name interchangeably. “He said Ripple cause he thought RIPPLE was XRP, obviously. Which is CLEARLY WHY the people yelled out XRP. It’s COMMON SENSE,” explained KingValex. $XRP BEING MENTIONED BY “ BIG SEAN “ . TELLS PEOPLE TO INVEST INTO CRYPTO RIGHT NOW WHILE YOU STILL CAN. pic.twitter.com/PqNlP2Usoz — KINGVALEX (@VALELORDX) August 27, 2025 This back and forth soon went viral as many saw the clip as an indirect endorsement of XRP. Members of the community were excited, and some emphasized the importance of a mainstream artist being able to bring attention to the token. Bitcoin and Ethereum were also mentioned by Big Sean, alongside XRP, as among the prominent assets that he viewed as worth investing in. His proposal that these coins could yield rapid returns helped to stimulate more speculation as to what the effect might be on the short-term trading sentiment. Wider Reaction Across Social Media Beyond the XRP debate, the video prompted mixed reactions in the broader crypto community. Some saw it as evidence of how far digital assets have come. “First, it was bankers. Then governments. Now artists? The signal is loud. Crypto ain’t just finance anymore — it’s movement,” commented @credilabs. Others were more critical, warning against encouraging investments after recent price surges. “Tell people to invest after this last pump going into a bear market is nasty work,” wrote @joshjohnsonfit. Another user, @JLec21202, added, “He tells the crowd what crypto to buy, but the crowd already knows better which one to choose.” These contrasting views highlight how celebrity comments can drive both optimism and skepticism, underscoring the divided sentiment surrounding digital assets. The viral video of Big Sean mentioning Ripple has put XRP back into the spotlight. While it remains uncertain whether his remarks were a direct endorsement, the strong reaction shows how influential celebrity voices continue to be in shaping crypto discussions. Also Read: XRP Rich List Updated: Here’s How Much XRP Is Now Required to Enter the Top 10% Holders The post Did Rapper Big Sean Just Endorse XRP? Viral Video Sparks Reaction appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/08/28
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet