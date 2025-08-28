2025-08-29 Friday

BlockDAG Rival Pepe Dollar Attracts BDAG Community With Instant Profits on Entry, Investors Rush As PEPD Nears Launch

The post BlockDAG Rival Pepe Dollar Attracts BDAG Community With Instant Profits on Entry, Investors Rush As PEPD Nears Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The competition within presale cryptocurrency markets is growing rapidly as new projects launch with unique goals and features. BlockDAG has made waves, but Pepe Dollar is now drawing strong attention from its community. Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) positions itself among the top crypto presales, combining meme culture with utility in payments and gaming. Investors searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now are exploring how PEPD can offer structured value through its staged pricing model and capped supply. This shift highlights how new crypto token presales are shaping participation in 2025. Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Is Challenging Blockdag Presale With Growing Momentum BlockDAG may have established its place on the crypto presale list, but Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) is proving to be a serious rival. The project has structured its presale in clear stages with transparent pricing. Currently in stage 2, Pepe Dollar has raised over $1.76 million, showing strong traction among those who want to buy presale crypto with clear milestones. This uptake demonstrates how crypto coins on presale with well-defined tokenomics attract attention more effectively than loosely planned launches. As investors weigh token presales, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) is emerging as one of the top presale crypto options. Its combination of meme-driven branding and functional payment design separates it from the many crypto presales that lack deeper features. Pepe Dollar Delivers Features and Benefits for Presale Crypto Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) stands out by fusing internet culture with practical financial tools. The project goes beyond memes, building a payment system where transactions can be seamless, borderless, and accessible for users across platforms. With its presale currently in stage 2, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) has already raised $1.76 million. The token is priced at $0.006495 during this stage, while the confirmed launch price is $0.03695. This transparent model of token growth gives clarity…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:29
Corporate Bitcoiners eye Thailand as gateway to $3.8 trillion ASEAN Bitcoin treasury play

The post Corporate Bitcoiners eye Thailand as gateway to $3.8 trillion ASEAN Bitcoin treasury play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An international consortium led by Sora Ventures, UTXO Management, and Kliff Capital has met with former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok to advance Thailand’s role as a hub for Bitcoin as a treasury asset across ASEAN. The meeting brought together executives from AsiaStrategy (Nasdaq: SORA), Nakamoto, Moon Inc., and Kliff Capital alongside Thaksin, who currently advises the Malaysian prime minister on ASEAN affairs, to explore positioning Thailand at the center of regional digital asset reserve development. The consortium is building on a model already tested in Japan through Metaplanet, often described as Asia’s version of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). As reported, Metaplanet pivoted part of its treasury into Bitcoin in 2024 with Sora Ventures as a core backer, triggering rapid valuation gains that validated structured Bitcoin allocation in corporate reserves. This approach has since evolved into what Sora has termed “MicroStrategy 2.0,” a strategy combining direct holdings with structured yield products aimed at both institutional and retail investors. The model was first outlined at Consensus Hong Kong earlier this year. The meeting in Bangkok comes as AsiaStrategy, created from Sora Ventures’ merger with Nasdaq-listed Top Win, accelerates its expansion across Asia’s public markets. The group has executed acquisitions of listed companies in Thailand and South Korea, positioning them as vehicles for Bitcoin treasury deployment. In July, the consortium completed a tender offer for DV8, a Thai-listed firm, with nearly complete warrant participation that raised approximately THB 241 million, or $7.4 million, to support a pivot into digital asset strategies, as reported. Around the same time, the group acquired South Korea’s SGA Co. for roughly $25 million, extending its presence beyond Thailand. The Bangkok discussions focused on aligning these corporate treasury initiatives with national policy. Thaksin emphasized that a Bitcoin-based digital asset reserve could strengthen Thailand’s long-term financial stability, promote…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:28
Play to Win: Where Valorant Fans Are Betting With Crypto Right Now

Valorant, Riot Games’ tactical FPS powerhouse, continues to dominate the esports betting scene in 2025. With global tournaments, nail-biting matches, and millions of viewers, it’s no surprise that crypto sportsbooks are racing to offer better odds, faster payouts, and decentralized access for fans. If you're a Valorant fan ready to back your favorite teams using Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or even Toncoin, this guide highlights the top crypto sportsbooks where you can bet anonymously, withdraw instantly, and enjoy live betting with deep Valorant coverage. Why Bet on Valorant With Crypto? Betting on Valorant with crypto offers key advantages: Anonymity: No KYC platforms let you wager without submitting ID. Speed: Deposits and withdrawals are processed in minutes. Security: Web3 wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet offer safer transactions. Access: Bypass country blocks or fiat restrictions. Transparency: On-chain betting records and verifiability on some platforms. Top Crypto Sportsbooks for Valorant Betting (2025) Platform BTC/ETH USDT/TON No KYC Live Valorant Betting Unique Feature Dexsport Yes Yes Yes Yes Fully decentralized, public bet desk, bonus multipliers Thunderpick Yes No Partial Yes Esports-first UI and match visualizations BC.Games Yes Yes Yes* Yes Bonuses, token swaps, loyalty tiers Stake Yes Yes Partial Yes Licensed operator with global access BetFury Yes Yes Yes Yes Crypto staking with sportsbook utility *KYC may apply to flagged or high-volume accounts 1. Dexsport — Best Overall for Valorant & Crypto Esports Fans Dexsport.io is a fully decentralized sportsbook with support for ETH, BTC, TRX, USDT, TON, and 30+ other tokens. It offers full Valorant coverage across global events, weekly tournaments, and tier-2 regional matches—all accessible with no account or verification required. Why Dexsport Stands Out: Big selection of betting markets per match: round winners, map odds, first kill, over/under Live streaming and live odds, even without a funded account Public bet desk—verify outcomes transparently Connect via DeFi wallets (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Telegram) Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic Weekly cashback, bonus multipliers, and Turbo Combo boosts Best for: Users who value on-chain transparency, multi-chain deposits, and fully anonymous Valorant betting. 2. Thunderpick — Esports-Focused Design with BTC & ETH Support Thunderpick has a sleek interface built for esports betting, including deep Valorant markets and in-game props. The platform supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins and offers partial anonymity depending on usage. Key Features: Covers all Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) events and regional series Real-time match visuals and betting stats In-play betting and quick slip features Optional KYC depending on volume Best for: Users seeking a modern esports experience with responsive UX and fast transactions. 3. BC.Games — Rewarding Ecosystem for Crypto Valorant Bettors With full Valorant market coverage and creative betting promos, BC.Games lets you wager with USDT, ETH, TON, TRX, and over 60 tokens. Their faucet, social features, and crypto exchange system make onboarding easy. Why BC.Games Is Popular: Round-by-round Valorant betting Built-in token swap and staking features Casino, crash, and live esports all under one account Rakeback, loyalty bonuses, and leaderboards Best for: Crypto-savvy users who like to bet and earn simultaneously. 4. Stake — Mainstream Crypto Brand With Trusted Esports Section Stake offers Valorant betting in a licensed, user-friendly environment. It accepts BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and offers a familiar layout with sharp odds. Pros: Licensed and widely trusted Daily specials and promotions on esports Broad tournament coverage and quick settlement KYC may apply for certain geos or withdrawals Best for: Those who want a regulated feel without giving up crypto flexibility. 5. BetFury — Valorant Betting + Passive Crypto Rewards BetFury is a hybrid platform with both crypto casino and sportsbook functionality. It supports betting with TON, ETH, USDT, BTC, and offers BFG token rewards for staking or frequent play. Why It Works: Multi-token support with fast withdrawals Valorant coverage includes VCT, Game Changers, and Tier-2 events No KYC required under normal use Community-driven, with staking rewards Best for: Crypto bettors who want both wagering and passive income from the same wallet. Final Thoughts Valorant’s competitive ecosystem is thriving—and so is the crypto betting scene around it. Whether you’re following the VCT or rooting for an up-and-coming team, these platforms allow you to bet with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or TON—completely anonymously and instantly. Go with Dexsport for total decentralization and deep market coverage. Try Thunderpick for the best esports UX. Use BC.Games if you want bonuses and gamification. Stake if you want a trusted brand. BetFury if you want to bet and earn passively Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Coinstats2025/08/28 22:27
Bitcoin Rare Indicator Signals Death Cross: Will History Repeat Itself?

Bitcoin recently fell to lowest level in weeks
Coinstats2025/08/28 22:27
Could XRP Hit $200? New Regression Model Sparks Speculation

The analysis outlines three targets, $18, $27, and a $200 overshoot, depending on how XRP reacts to its historical price channel.
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 22:26
The Beatles Chart Several Top 40 Hits — A Huge Win For A Legacy Act

The post The Beatles Chart Several Top 40 Hits — A Huge Win For A Legacy Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Beatles score two U.K. top 40 singles as “I’ll Get You” and “All My Loving” climb on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts. BEATLES 1966 Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison at Top Of The Pops getty Typically, the top 40 region on any singles chart in most countries is preserved for what’s happening right now. That area usually dictates when a track becomes a real hit, and it’s often flooded with new releases from superstars, those being promoted heavily and generating a lot of buzz. It’s not uncommon for legacy acts and older cuts to appear inside the top 40, especially on sales tallies. Typically, though, whenever a track from years gone by makes it to that space, it’s just for a moment, and then it drifts away. The Beatles have defied that norm. The band appears inside the top 40 on multiple charts in the United Kingdom — and perhaps even more impressively, with several different tunes at the same time. “I’ll Get You” and “All My Loving” The Beatles claim two charting songs in the U.K. at the moment, and both of them are on the rise. “I’ll Get You” and “All My Loving” better their standing on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles lists. The tracks performed well last frame, but purchases have increased, and now the Beatles cuts are rising. “I’ll Get You” Leads the Beatles Singles Between the two tracks, “I’ll Get You” is the bigger winner. This week, the tune jumps five spaces north on the Official Vinyl Singles chart, landing at No. 16. At the same time, it shoots eight spots up the Official Physical Singles tally to No. 21. Typically, a title will appear in similar positions on both charts,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:26
Next Crypto to Explode as Google Is Building Its Own Blockchain

Tempo. Arc. And now… GCUL? There’s a battle brewing between blockchains. Surprisingly, it’s not between cutting-edge Layer 2 or Layer 3 chains, or among competing cross-chain models. Instead, three market leaders are going ‘back to the future’ with plans for their own new Layer 1 solutions: Google Cloud plans the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL) […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/28 22:26
US government partners with Chainlink, Pyth Network to publish GDP data on Ethereum, Base, Avalanche and other blockchains

The post US government partners with Chainlink, Pyth Network to publish GDP data on Ethereum, Base, Avalanche and other blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The US Commerce Department is publishing GDP data on nine public blockchains. This marks a major adoption of blockchain technology for official government economic reporting in the US. The US government has tapped Chainlink and Pyth Network to deliver official economic and financial data on-chain, according to two separate announcements from the projects. The integration initially targets ten blockchain networks, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync, Chainlink confirmed in a Thursday blog announcement. The US Department of Commerce (DOC), via its Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), has started publishing official US macroeconomic statistics on those networks using Chainlink oracles. Six BEA indicators are now live on-chain through Chainlink Data Feeds, covering GDP, inflation, and domestic demand. The data are updated monthly or quarterly in line with BEA releases, as noted in the release. The latest development comes shortly after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Tuesday that the Department of Commerce would put GDP and other economic statistics on the blockchain. The strategic move aims to utilize blockchain technology for enhanced data distribution, and the department is looking to broaden this approach across other government agencies. This is a developing story. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/gdp-data-blockchain-distribution/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:25
LBTC Token Expansion: Lombard Finance Unleashes New Possibilities on Solana

BitcoinWorld LBTC Token Expansion: Lombard Finance Unleashes New Possibilities on Solana Exciting news is brewing in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi)! Lombard Finance (BARD), a prominent Bitcoin DeFi firm, recently made a significant announcement: its innovative LBTC token expansion is coming to the Solana blockchain. This strategic move is set to create waves, offering new avenues for liquidity and utility for Bitcoin holders within the rapidly growing Solana ecosystem. According to The Block, this development marks a pivotal moment for cross-chain interoperability. Understanding LBTC: The Core of This Token Expansion Lombard Finance developed LBTC as a liquid staking Bitcoin token. But what exactly does that mean for you, the user? Essentially, LBTC allows Bitcoin holders to participate in DeFi activities while still retaining access to their BTC’s value. It’s like having your cake and eating it too – your Bitcoin remains liquid and usable, generating potential yield in the DeFi space. The upcoming LBTC token expansion to Solana is a game-changer because it extends this powerful utility to a new, high-performance blockchain. Solana is renowned for its speed, low transaction costs, and scalability, making it an attractive destination for DeFi projects looking to reach a wider audience and offer a smoother user experience. Liquidity: Keep your Bitcoin accessible while it’s earning potential rewards. Yield Generation: Participate in DeFi protocols to potentially earn rewards. Interoperability: Bridge Bitcoin’s established value to other blockchain ecosystems. Why Solana is Key for LBTC Token Expansion Lombard Finance’s decision to choose Solana for its LBTC token expansion is a highly strategic one. Solana boasts a robust infrastructure that supports high transaction throughput and near-instant finality. These features are crucial for the fast-paced world of DeFi, where efficiency directly impacts user experience and protocol performance. This move positions LBTC to tap into Solana’s vibrant developer community and its rapidly expanding user base. Consider the immense impact: bringing Bitcoin’s deep liquidity to Solana’s efficient network can unlock new financial primitives and opportunities. It’s a powerful synergy, combining the established trust and value of Bitcoin with the innovative, high-speed capabilities of Solana. This integration promises a more seamless and cost-effective DeFi experience for everyone involved. High Throughput: Solana handles thousands of transactions per second, ideal for DeFi. Low Fees: Significantly reduces the cost of DeFi interactions, benefiting users. Scalability: Built to support massive growth and adoption without congestion. Vibrant Ecosystem: Home to a diverse range of innovative DeFi applications and protocols. Where Will LBTC Token Expansion Integrate on Solana? The LBTC token expansion isn’t just about arriving on Solana; it’s about integrating into its core DeFi infrastructure. Lombard Finance plans to supply LBTC to several leading Solana-based platforms. This ensures immediate utility and broad accessibility. According to the announcement, these key integrations include: Jupiter: A prominent decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, enhancing liquidity for LBTC. Drift: A leading perpetuals DEX, offering new trading and leverage possibilities for LBTC holders. Kamino: A concentrated liquidity manager, optimizing yield strategies and capital efficiency for LBTC. Meteora: A dynamic liquidity protocol, further deepening market access and utility for LBTC. These integrations are vital. They ensure that LBTC will be immediately usable and accessible across a spectrum of DeFi services, from trading and lending to yield farming. This widespread availability will significantly boost LBTC’s utility and adoption within the Solana ecosystem, fostering a more robust and interconnected DeFi landscape. Benefits for Users: What the LBTC Token Expansion Means for You For users, the LBTC token expansion translates into more options and greater flexibility. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, you now have a new pathway to leverage your assets within a high-performance DeFi environment. This could mean: Accessing new yield opportunities that were previously unavailable on other chains. Participating in faster, cheaper transactions, making DeFi more accessible. Diversifying your DeFi portfolio across different blockchains, enhancing risk management. Engaging with innovative Solana protocols using your Bitcoin’s value. While exciting, users should always conduct their own research (DYOR) before engaging with any DeFi protocol. Understanding the risks associated with smart contracts, impermanent loss, and protocol security is crucial for navigating this innovative space safely and effectively. The Broader Impact of LBTC Token Expansion on DeFi The LBTC token expansion represents a significant step towards a more interconnected and liquid DeFi landscape. It highlights a growing trend where projects aim to bridge the vast liquidity of Bitcoin with the innovative capabilities of other high-throughput blockchains. This cross-chain collaboration is essential for the long-term growth and maturation of the entire crypto ecosystem. It pushes the boundaries of what’s possible, fostering greater efficiency and accessibility. Ultimately, Lombard Finance’s move is a testament to the ongoing evolution of DeFi, pushing boundaries and creating more efficient, accessible financial tools for everyone. It’s a compelling vision of a future where digital assets flow seamlessly across chains, unlocking unprecedented value and fostering a truly global decentralized financial system. Summary: Bridging Bitcoin to Solana’s Future Lombard Finance’s announcement to bring its LBTC liquid staking Bitcoin token to the Solana blockchain marks a pivotal moment for both ecosystems. This strategic LBTC token expansion promises to unlock new liquidity, enhance user experience through Solana’s speed and low costs, and integrate seamlessly with leading DeFi protocols like Jupiter, Drift, Kamino, and Meteora. As the DeFi space continues to mature, such cross-chain initiatives are vital for fostering innovation and providing users with more robust and versatile financial tools. The future of Bitcoin DeFi on Solana looks incredibly bright, offering a glimpse into a more interconnected and efficient decentralized world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is LBTC? LBTC is a liquid staking Bitcoin token developed by Lombard Finance. It allows Bitcoin holders to utilize their BTC in DeFi protocols while maintaining liquidity and potential for yield generation. Why is Lombard Finance expanding LBTC to Solana? Lombard Finance is expanding LBTC to Solana to leverage Solana’s high speed, low transaction costs, and scalability. This move aims to enhance liquidity, improve user experience, and tap into Solana’s vibrant DeFi ecosystem. Which Solana protocols will integrate LBTC? Lombard Finance plans to supply LBTC to several leading Solana-based platforms, including Jupiter (DEX aggregator), Drift (perpetuals DEX), Kamino (liquidity manager), and Meteora (dynamic liquidity protocol). What are the main benefits of this LBTC token expansion for users? Users will benefit from new yield opportunities, faster and cheaper transactions, increased flexibility in managing their Bitcoin assets, and the ability to engage with a wider range of DeFi protocols on Solana. Is it safe to use LBTC on Solana DeFi protocols? While the LBTC token expansion opens exciting opportunities, users should always conduct thorough research (DYOR) on any DeFi protocol. Understand the inherent risks associated with smart contracts, impermanent loss, and platform security before committing funds. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread the word about the exciting developments in cross-chain DeFi! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post LBTC Token Expansion: Lombard Finance Unleashes New Possibilities on Solana first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/28 22:25
Visa-powered, stablecoin firm Rain raises $58 million from Samsung and Sapphire

The Series B funding round was led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from Samsung Next, Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures and Norwest.
Coinstats2025/08/28 22:23
