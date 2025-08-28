XRP Killer? Google to Launch GCUL Chain Targeting Financial Institutions
Google is preparing to launch its new blockchain, GCUL, and some in the industry already describe it as a possible rival to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The project, called Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), is still in private testing, but Google plans a commercial launch in 2026. Notably, due to some similarities with XRP's technology for payments and settlement, speculation has emerged that it could challenge XRP's role in the financial sector. Features of Google's GCUL Blockchain For context, GCUL is a layer-1 blockchain built for banks, financial institutions, and large enterprises. Instead of trying to replace traditional money, Google designed it to complement existing financial systems by presenting faster settlement, asset tokenization, and compliance tools. Google first unveiled the project in March, but Rich Widmann, Google's Head of Strategy on Web3, revealed some important details of the project in a recent LinkedIn disclosure. One of GCUL's important features is the use of Python for smart contracts. While most blockchains rely on languages like Solidity or Rust, Google chose Python because it is already the go-to language in finance, data science, and machine learning. Google also designed the ledger to remain neutral. Unlike blockchains from direct financial competitors, GCUL does not belong to any single institution. Notably, this makes it easier for payment providers, banks, or fintechs to adopt it without worrying about aligning themselves with a rival. Meanwhile, GCUL also handles costs differently. For context, the platform uses stable, monthly invoices instead of charging fluctuating gas fees. In terms of regulation and compliance, GCUL operates as a permissioned network, complete with built-in KYC, audit trails, and regulatory safeguards. While Google may open it further as rules evolve, its first version focuses on meeting the strict demands of global finance. Partnership with CME Interestingly, Google already has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:37