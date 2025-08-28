2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Coinbase and Union Square Ventures Back $15M Prediction Market Startup Led by Polymarket Alumni

The Clearing Company, founded by former Polymarket and Kalshi executives, has raised $15 million in seed funding led by Union Square Ventures with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Haun Ventures, and Variant.
Cryptodaily2025/08/28 22:40
Chainlink integrates U.S. Commerce Department macroeconomic data

The post Chainlink integrates U.S. Commerce Department macroeconomic data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink has launched a new set of data feeds that deliver official U.S. Department of Commerce macroeconomic statistics directly to blockchains, the company announced on Thursday. The initiative is part of a broader collaboration that also involves Pyth Network, with both oracle providers confirming they are working with the Commerce Department to bring Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data on-chain. The program makes government-released indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP), the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers available on-chain through decentralized oracle networks. Initial deployment spans ten blockchains, including Ethereum, Base, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, Mantle, Linea, Botanix, Sonic and ZKsync. The integration builds on Chainlink’s broader role as a provider of verifiable data feeds, which already support functions ranging from token price updates to weather insurance claims. By extending this framework to US government economic data, Chainlink and Pyth position themselves as bridges between public institutions and blockchain ecosystems. The feeds are secured by the same decentralized infrastructure that underpins Chainlink’s price oracles and Pyth’s aggregated data network. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said earlier this week that the department would begin publishing GDP and other statistics on-chain, signaling a potential expansion of the model to additional U.S. agencies. Primary documentation of the integration, including live contract addresses for the data feeds, is already available on Chainlink’s developer portal. The announcement follows prior expansions into weather and sports data, continuing Chainlink’s strategy of embedding external information directly into blockchain systems. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/chainlink-labs-commerce
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:40
Olivia Rodrigo’s Albums Are Competing With One Another

The post Olivia Rodrigo’s Albums Are Competing With One Another appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Guts chart nearly side-by-side in the U.K., with Guts leading on sales lists while Sour edges ahead in streaming. Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Olivia Rodrigo “GUTS” World Tour at the Kia Forum on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images Most of the time, Olivia Rodrigo’s albums sit very close to one another on charts in a number of Western nations. In the United Kingdom, it’s not uncommon for her full lengths Sour and Guts to even land side-by-side, as consumption of the projects seems to mirror one another. That’s largely the case again this week, as Sour and Guts land just several spaces apart on a handful of tallies. The albums do diverge more significantly on sales-based lists, though, as it seems fans are more eager to continue purchasing one set over the other. Sour and Guts Sour and Guts both appear on four U.K. charts — and the same four. One of the big differences is that while Sour improves on half of those rankings, it declines on the other two. Guts, meanwhile, steps up several spaces on all four rosters at the same time. Guts Climbs While Sour Falls Where Sour and Guts really differ is when it comes to pure purchases. Guts climbs to No. 40 on the Official Physical Albums chart and to No. 42 on the Official Albums Sales tally. Sour, meanwhile, falls more than 10 spaces on both, and sits far below Rodrigo’s most recent release. Sour can be found at No. 80 on the Official Physical Albums roster and No. 83 on the Official Album Sales chart. Sour Wins on Streaming Sites When it comes to platforms like Spotify and Apple Music in the U.K., Sour…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:38
XRP Killer? Google to Launch GCUL Chain Targeting Financial Institutions

The post XRP Killer? Google to Launch GCUL Chain Targeting Financial Institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google is preparing to launch its new blockchain, GCUL, and some in the industry already describe it as a possible rival to the XRP Ledger (XRPL).  The project, called Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), is still in private testing, but Google plans a commercial launch in 2026. Notably, due to some similarities with XRP’s technology for payments and settlement, speculation has emerged that it could challenge XRP’s role in the financial sector. Features of Google’s GCUL Blockchain For context, GCUL is a layer-1 blockchain built for banks, financial institutions, and large enterprises. Instead of trying to replace traditional money, Google designed it to complement existing financial systems by presenting faster settlement, asset tokenization, and compliance tools.  – Advertisement – Google first unveiled the project in March, but Rich Widmann, Google’s Head of Strategy on Web3, revealed some important details of the project in a recent LinkedIn disclosure. One of GCUL’s important features is the use of Python for smart contracts. While most blockchains rely on languages like Solidity or Rust, Google chose Python because it is already the go-to language in finance, data science, and machine learning.  Google also designed the ledger to remain neutral. Unlike blockchains from direct financial competitors, GCUL does not belong to any single institution. Notably, this makes it easier for payment providers, banks, or fintechs to adopt it without worrying about aligning themselves with a rival.  Meanwhile, GCUL also handles costs differently. For context, the platform uses stable, monthly invoices instead of charging fluctuating gas fees. In terms of regulation and compliance, GCUL operates as a permissioned network, complete with built-in KYC, audit trails, and regulatory safeguards. While Google may open it further as rules evolve, its first version focuses on meeting the strict demands of global finance. Partnership with CME Interestingly, Google already has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:37
Trump Administration Rules Out Nvidia Stake Following $11B Intel Deal

TLDRs; Treasury Secretary Bessent rules out Nvidia stake, citing strong financial position despite US equity move in Intel. Washington’s $11B Intel deal signals selective backing of weaker firms while leaving dominant market leaders independent. Analysts warn government equity stakes risk moral hazard, creating US “national champions” akin to China and Europe. Future government investment could [...] The post Trump Administration Rules Out Nvidia Stake Following $11B Intel Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/28 22:34
The US government released the latest GDP data to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to market news, the U.S. Department of Commerce stated that the U.S. government has released the latest GDP data to Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOLANA, TRON, STELLAR, AVALANCHE, ARBITRUM and POLYGON.
PANews2025/08/28 22:32
Chainlink koers stijgt 5% na ETF-aanvraag door Bitwise

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Bitwise Asset Management heeft een Chainlink (LINK) ETF aangevraagd. Deze ETF aanvraag richt zich uitsluiten op het native token van LINK. Dit heeft ervoor gezorgd dat we een stijging zagen bij deze altcoin. Waarom vraagt Bitwise deze ETF aan en welke gevolgen kan dit hebben voor de LINK koers? Bitwise vraagt Chainlink ETF aan Op 26 augustus 2025 heeft Bitwise een Chainlink ETF aangevraagd. Ze hebben dit gedaan door een aanvraag in te dienen voor de lancering van een nieuwe Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) dat zich uitsluitend richt op het native token zal richten. Volgens de archivering van de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) zal de voorgestelde Bitwise Chainlink ETF Coinbase Custody als aangewezen beweerder gebruiken. Het volgende konden we lezen in het document van de SEC: De Trust is voornemens directe blootstelling te bieden aan de waarde van Chainlink die door de Trust wordt aangehouden bij Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC (“Coinbase Custody” of de “Chainlink Custodian”). De Chainlink Custodian is gecharterd als een New York State limited liability trust company die bewaarservices voor digitale activa aanbiedt. De Chainlink Custodian is niet verzekerd door de Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (de “FDIC”), maar heeft een verzekering afgesloten bij particuliere verzekeraars. De ETF aanvraag van Bitwise Het proces van de ETF aanvraag van Bitwise is begonnen op 26 augustus 2025. Het bedrijf moet op dit moment nog aanvullende informatie aan de SEC afgeven. Dit gaan om het welbekende 19b-4 formulier. Daarna zal het goedkeuringsproces van de SEC ingezet worden. De SEC gaat dan aan de slag om te kijken of de Chainlink ETF van Bitwise goedgekeurd kan worden. Dit kan maanden duren voordat we een daadwerkelijk oordeel krijgen. Dit kan te maken hebben met de herziening van de regelgeving en de marktomstandigheden van de komende maanden. Verschillende op altcoins gerichte ETF’s blijven in afwachting bij de SEC. Sommige zijn zelfs uitgesteld tot oktober 2025 voor goedkeuring of afwijzing. Daarom komt de Bitwise Chainlink ETF op een cruciaal moment voor LINK. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn prima tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin haalde een aantal weken terug een nieuwe all-time high en lijkt voor nieuw definitief boven de $100K te blijven. Na een flinke stijging van Bitcoin volgen vaak de altcoins. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit… Continue reading Chainlink koers stijgt 5% na ETF-aanvraag door Bitwise document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Welke invloed heeft de ETF aanvraag op de Chainlink koers? We hebben een korte termijn prijsreactie van LINK gezien toen het nieuws naar buiten kwam. Na de publicatie van het document is LINK ongeveer met 5% gestegen. Dit weerspiegelt een positieve beweging omdat er misschien een nieuwe ETF opkomst is. Ondanks de opwaartse trend, zagen we wel nog steeds een bearish patroon. LINK heeft nog steeds te maken met een neerwaartse druk, waardoor de ETF melding mogelijk alleen een kort momentum heeft veroorzaakt. In de afgelopen 7 dagen zien we dan ook dat de LINK koers met 7,5% gedaald is. Wel zorgt het voor meer adoptie richting altcoins, waardoor er uiteindelijk een nieuwe prijsreactie op de algehele markt kan oproepen. Chainlink koers technische analyse Technisch Analist Defiduck Technische analyse – zowel op crypto als futures Marktpsychologie – begrijp de 'waarom' achter elke beweging Marktstructuur met CHoCH & BOS – anticipeer op trends voordat ze zichtbaar zijn Meer analyses en tips LINK heeft de afgelopen weken een sterke stijging laten zien, waarbij de prijs vanaf juli flink is gestegen richting de $ 26. Na deze snelle klim zien we nu de eerste tekenen van een afkoeling (correctie). Mijn verwachting is een gezonde correctie terug naar de $ 22. Mocht Chainlink de support niet houden of de markt breder bearish worden, dan kan de koers nog verder terugvallen richting $ 20. Het zogenoemde ABC-Correctie*. Dit heeft LINK eerder laten zien in december 2024. Bron: TradingView Het bericht Chainlink koers stijgt 5% na ETF-aanvraag door Bitwise is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/28 22:31
Countdown to Bitcoin Swift Launch Amid Ethereum and Solana Investor Excitement

The post Countdown to Bitcoin Swift Launch Amid Ethereum and Solana Investor Excitement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are making waves once again. Ethereum is trading between $4,602 and $4,620, with a market cap of nearly $553 billion, having recently touched $4,865, just under its all-time high of $4,953. Analysts credit ETF inflows, staking adoption, and vigorous DeFi activity for keeping ETH steady even during broader volatility. Solana has also surged, climbing 8% on the week to around $192.7 with a market cap of over $106B. Institutional momentum continues to grow as VanEck filed for a staked Solana ETF, signaling more recognition for SOL within traditional markets. Together, ETH and SOL are fueling confidence in the long-term growth of crypto. However, all eyes are now turning to Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), which is just hours away from launch after announcing an early release that has shocked its community in the best way possible. With presale bonuses now live, the timing couldn’t be better. Ethereum and Solana Drive Optimism Ethereum’s resilience near its record levels demonstrates the strength of institutional support. The ETF inflows and billions in locked value across DeFi continue to cement its reputation as the top Layer 1 ecosystem. Solana, meanwhile, is gaining institutional traction with ETF filings and ecosystem growth, and some analysts predict SOL could break above $1,000 in the future. Both projects highlight how blockchain is being adopted globally, but investors looking for immediate returns are eyeing the BTC3 presale, which is already distributing PoY rewards to its community before launch. Bitcoin Swift: The Breakthrough Project Bitcoin Swift is more than another token. It is a modular blockchain protocol designed for scalability and security, integrating AI-powered smart contracts, zero-knowledge SNARK (zk-SNARK) privacy, and decentralized identity. BTC3 uses a dynamic Proof-of-Yield (PoY) mechanism that distributes programmable staking rewards based on network activity and governance.  The project also introduces BTC3E, an overcollateralized stablecoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:30
Concerns Grow As Strategy Issues More Stocks To Buy Bitcoin

Strategy’s latest stock sale to buy more Bitcoin has put investor nerves on edge, as numbers and timing raise fresh doubts about shareholder dilution and the company’s funding choices. Related Reading: Trump At Bitcoin Asia 2025? Hong Kong Officials Say ‘No Thanks’ Strategy: Rapid Shift In Equity Policy Based on reports, Strategy changed its public […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/28 22:30
Countdown to Bitcoin Swift Presale Close With Solana and Shiba Still Driving Market Hype

Solana and Shiba Inu are both pushing waves of excitement in the crypto market. Solana (SOL) has climbed strongly from its April lows near $100 to now hover around $200, up 26% in the past 30 days. Analysts forecast that it could surge to $600 by the end of 2025 if DeFi and memecoin activity […]
Coinstats2025/08/28 22:29
