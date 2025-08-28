MEXC-pörssi
Bitplanet Launches South Korea’s First $40M Bitcoin Treasury
The post Bitplanet Launches South Korea’s First $40M Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitplanet will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin, becoming South Korea’s first institutional BTC treasury. The firm’s debt-free strategy highlights a focus on sustainable, long-term growth. Asia Strategy Partners’ backing provides treasury expertise and credibility to the initiative. South Korea has officially entered the corporate Bitcoin treasury race with the launch of Bitplanet, a newly rebranded financial firm that will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin BTC $112 735 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $38.57 B purchases. Announced during Bitcoin Asia 2025, the creation of Bitplanet marks the nation’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury and signals a wider adoption of digital assets. JUST IN: 🇰🇷 Bitplanet launches Korea’s first global institutional Bitcoin treasury company. They plan to buy $40 million BTC. pic.twitter.com/yrIITHOB83 — Fiat Archive (@fiatarchive) August 28, 2025 A Debt-Free Corporate Bitcoin Strategy Paul Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lobo Ventures, revealed that Bitplanet was formed following the acquisition of a 62% stake in CoStack-listed SI provider SGA. Within two weeks, the company will be rebranded and its $40 million allocation to Bitcoin will be deployed immediately, all without taking on debt. Lee stated that this streamlined financial structure allows Bitplanet to pursue long-term growth without the risks of leverage, giving it flexibility in future treasury management. From SGA to Bitplanet: A Strategic Pivot SGA is already known for holding Bitcoin in its corporate reserves, but the rebranding confirms a much larger commitment. The move, backed by Asia Strategy Partners through a third-party share placement, puts Bitplanet as South Korea’s first global institutional Bitcoin financial company. Asia Strategy Partners has a history in treasury management and is expected to shape Bitplanet’s upcoming products and operational framework. Growing Asian Appetite for Bitcoin Treasuries In July, Nasdaq-listed K Wave Media disclosed plans for a $1 billion Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:52
Chainlink Leads US Blockchain Initiative
The post Chainlink Leads US Blockchain Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a groundbreaking development for blockchain technology in the United States, Chainlink has been identified as a partner in a pivotal blockchain initiative, despite its native token, LINK, not showing remarkable price performance recently. Chainlink continues to assert its importance within the cryptocurrency realm by enabling significant partnerships and maintaining its leadership in the oracle […] Continue Reading:Chainlink Leads US Blockchain Initiative Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/chainlink-leads-us-blockchain-initiative
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:51
Tether launches USDT on Bitcoin through RGB with Lightning support
Tether’s USD₮ is now available on Bitcoin through the RGB protocol.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 22:50
Trump Sons-Backed ‘American Bitcoin’ to Debut on Nasdaq
The post Trump Sons-Backed ‘American Bitcoin’ to Debut on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘American Bitcoin,’ a new miner backed by the Trump sons, is set to go public on Nasdaq in September. The company is the result of a merger between Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining. The new firm, trading under the ticker ABTC, is reportedly seeking to acquire assets in Asia. American Bitcoin, the bitcoin miner backed by Donald Trump’s two sons, is about to start trading on Nasdaq. According to Asher Genoot, the CEO of Hut 8, the firm is on the verge of completing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining and plans to start trading in September. How Is ‘American Bitcoin’ Structured? Hut 8 is the largest investor, holding up to 80% of the company’s shares. After the merger, the Trump sons and Hut 8 will jointly own 98% of the new entity. The company will operate under the name American Bitcoin and trade on the Nasdaq with the stock ticker ABTC. Speaking at the Bitcoin Asia Conference in Hong Kong, Genoot explained why the firm chose a merger over a traditional IPO, noting it was more beneficial to work with an existing company that had other financing channels. Eric Trump also traveled to Hong Kong and plans to attend Metaplanet’s event in Tokyo this coming weekend. Related: Hut 8 Pivots to AI, Spins Off Mining to Trump-Linked ‘American Bitcoin’ American Bitcoin seeks investment outside the US A previous report suggested that American Bitcoin is seeking digital assets to purchase in Hong Kong and Japan. The latest trip by the firm’s executives aligns with the earlier suggestion, and Genoot confirmed that the new firm is open to taking stakes in companies outside of the US in line with its goal of giving people access to publicly listed bitcoin assets. In the meantime, Genoot noted that everything is still in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:49
Investment Firm Ark Invest Purchases Large Shares of Ethereum-Supporting Company! Here Are the Details
The post Investment Firm Ark Invest Purchases Large Shares of Ethereum-Supporting Company! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ark Invest, the investment firm managed by Cathie Wood, took advantage of the sharp decline in BitMine Immersion shares to purchase an additional $15.6 million worth of shares. Ark Invest Buys $15.6 Million in BitMine Shares as They Fall According to the company’s daily trading report, a total of hundreds of thousands of shares were purchased through three different exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Looking at the details, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) added 227,569 shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) added 70,991 shares, and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) added 40,553 shares of BitMine to its portfolio. These purchases came after BitMine shares, trading under the ticker symbol BMNR, fell 7.85% to close at $46.03 on Wednesday. While the total decline over the past five days has reached 11.58%, the shares have gained a remarkable 534.9% since the beginning of the year. The Nasdaq closed up 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. BitMine, known for its Ethereum reserves, announced earlier this week that its total crypto and cash holdings reached $8.82 billion. 1.71 million ETH accounts for $7.9 billion of that amount. The company also announced plans to increase its current $4.5 billion share sale program to $24.5 billion in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 12. This step aims to generate funding for more Ethereum purchases. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/investment-firm-ark-invest-purchases-large-shares-of-ethereum-supporting-company-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:48
‘Harry Potter’ Director Wonders ‘What’s The Point’ After Seeing New Images
The post ‘Harry Potter’ Director Wonders ‘What’s The Point’ After Seeing New Images appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Official images are starting to roll out from the Harry Potter set, the new HBO “reimagining” of the franchise for TV, which at this point, does not seem like much of a reimaging at all. In addition to that being a rather wide sentiment, it’s also according to the director of the first two movies, Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, Chris Columbus. On the The Rest Is Entertainment Podcast, Columbus was asked about the new Harry Potter show, and was struck by one newly released image in particular. Here’s what he said: “So, I’m seeing these photographs … and he’s wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?” Columbus said. “I thought everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same.” “It’s very flattering for me, because I’m like, that’s exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed. So, part of it is really exciting, so I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with it. Part of it is sort of deja vu all over again.” Columbus echoes a sentiment from many watching all this unfold, that it seems redundant to make a show out of a series of movies that most believed were great adaptations of the books. So what is the point? The point is money and viewership, of course. Like many Hollywood reboots, it’s almost always not going to be about some unlocked creative potential. Harry Potter is a big franchise for WB, one of its biggest. Its Fantastic Beasts movies have petered out. They want people to subscribe to HBO Max (Max, HBO), and they believe a Harry Potter show is the way to do it. While I agree that this is an eye-rolling…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:47
Coinbase is the U.S. Department of Commerce’s crypto infrastructure partner for its GDP data blockchain project.
PANews reported on August 28 that Coinbase disclosed on the X platform that it is the encryption infrastructure partner of the U.S. Department of Commerce's GDP data blockchain project. Earlier news, the US government began to publish GDP data on the blockchain, initially covering nine blockchains , including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, STELLAR, AVALANCHE, ARBITRUM and Polygon .
PANews
2025/08/28 22:46
Philippine senator wants national budget on-chain
The post Philippine senator wants national budget on-chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Philippine Senator has proposed putting the country’s national budget on-chain to make government spending traceable by residents. Summary Philippine Senator Bam Aquino wants to publish the national budget on-chain. The Department of Budget and Management has already launched a blockchain platform where select financial documents are published. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, also known as Bam Aquino, while addressing the Manila Tech Summit on Wednesday, pushed for enhancing transparency in public finance via an innovative new blockchain budget proposal. “No one is crazy enough to put their transactions on blockchain, where every single step of the way will be logged and transparent to every single citizen. But we want to start,” Aquino told the audience. If implemented, the Philippines could become the first country in the world to place its national budget on a blockchain, the senator added. “I think we’ll be the first country to have our budget on the blockchain,” Aquino said, though he sounded unsure about whether the proposal would gain enough political traction to move forward. The Philippines is no stranger when it comes to blockchain implementation across public administration. In fact, the country’s Department of Budget and Management has already developed an on-chain budget platform, which is the first of its kind in Asia, that records and publishes select financial documents for public verification. Launched earlier this year, the platform was developed by local blockchain infrastructure firm BayaniChain in collaboration with Prismo, an orchestration layer, and Polygon, which acts as the public blockchain ledger. At the moment, only Key budgetary instruments like Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs) are uploaded on the platform for tamper-proof record keeping. Also, there’s no information available on whether this same platform would be scaled up to accommodate the entire national budget or whether…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:46
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: Strong Q2 Revenue Growth and Outlook
TLDR Q2 product revenue rose 32% to $1.09 billion, beating expectations. Remaining performance obligations hit $6.9 billion, up 33% year over year. EPS came in at $0.35 adjusted, above the $0.27 estimate. Quarterly GAAP net loss widened to $298 million, or -$0.89 per share. FY26 product revenue guidance raised to $4.395 billion, 27% growth. Snowflake [...] The post Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: Strong Q2 Revenue Growth and Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/28 22:41
Paraguay to invest $6 million in tokenized equity on Polkadot to develop Asuncion Innovation Valley
PANews reported on August 28 that according to Cointelegraph, Paraguay will invest 6 million US dollars to issue tokenized equity on the Polkadot blockchain to develop the Assuncion Innovation Valley. The project will cover the construction of hotels, universities and data centers.
PANews
2025/08/28 22:41
