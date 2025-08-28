2025-08-29 Friday

Chainlink Brings U.S. Economic Data Onchain in Commerce Department Deal

TLDR: Chainlink will deliver U.S. government macroeconomic data onchain, starting with real GDP and PCE price index across 10 blockchains. Data feeds from the Bureau of Economic Analysis will be updated monthly or quarterly for blockchain developers to access securely. Chainlink expands ties with U.S. government after prior meetings with regulators, senators, and the White [...] The post Chainlink Brings U.S. Economic Data Onchain in Commerce Department Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/28 23:00
3 Startup Struggles Nobody Talks About (and How to Overcome Them)

This week’s HackerNoon Startups spotlight features three innovators: Foxtech (Benin) driving digital transformation, The Venture Studio (South Africa) accelerating visionary business models, and RAR Inside Business (Brazil) building high-impact digital solutions. Each won Startups of The Year 2024 in their region!
Hackernoon2025/08/28 23:00
Spot Ethereum ETF Inflows Flip Bitcoin Once Again, Will ETH Outperform BTC?

Ethereum has once again overtaken Bitcoin in the competition for institutional attention, with Spot Ethereum ETFs recording larger inflows than their Bitcoin counterparts in the past few days. This trend might be building up another chapter in the growing debate over whether Ethereum is on track to start outperforming Bitcoin in terms of price action, which might lead to another altcoin season this cycle. Ethereum ETF Inflows Surpass Bitcoin Once Again Data from ETF trackers show that Ethereum funds have been posting stronger inflows than Bitcoin ETFs across several sessions in recent days. According to data from Farside Investors, US-based Spot Ethereum ETFs captured around $307.2 million in net inflows on August 27, bringing the total cummulative netflow to $13.64 billion.  Related Reading: BlackRock’s Crypto Holdings Balloon As Bitcoin, Ethereum Reach For New ATHs — Here Are The Numbers The bulk of these inflows came from BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), which attracted $262.6 million on the day, while Fidelity’s FETH added $20.5 million. By contrast, Spot Bitcoin ETFs based in the US managed to attract just $81.4 million in net inflows.  The ETF inflows in the past 24 hours are not an isolated occurrence. Ethereum has now outpaced Bitcoin inflows across multiple consecutive trading days to give a glimpse into institutional sentiment toward the second-largest cryptocurrency. For example, August 26 was highlighted by a $455 million inflow into Spot Ethereum ETFs, compared to $88.1 million into Spot Bitcoin ETFs. The previous day (August 25) saw a similar pattern, with $443.9 million directed into Ethereum funds versus $219.1 million into Bitcoin. The surge in Ethereum inflows can be traced back to the middle of July, when Spot Ethereum ETFs first surpassed Bitcoin’s daily inflows. During that period, ETH funds brought in $603 million on July 17, compared with Bitcoin’s $522 million, to establish a precedent that appears to be repeating.  Will Ethereum Outperform Bitcoin This Cycle? The recent trend of Ethereum ETFs outperforming their Spot Bitcoin ETFs is sure to resonate well with many Ethereum proponents, who are awaiting a full-blown altcoin season led by the leading altcoin. However, the important question is whether Ethereum’s recent momentum can translate into long-term outperformance of Bitcoin. Related Reading: Machine Learning Algorithm Predicts Ethereum Price Will Cross $9,000, Here’s When Alongside the divergence in ETF flows, the price action of Ethereum and Bitcoin has also highlighted their contrasting trajectories in recent days. Ethereum has been trading with stronger upside pressure and less downside pressure, which allowed it to reach a new all-time high of $4,946 on August 24. At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $4,616 after testing an intraday high near $4,658 and a session low of $4,473. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is steady but showing less upward momentum. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $113,100 after trading between roughly $110,465 and $113,332 on the day, which keeps its price movement tilted more towards the downside. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/08/28 23:00
Top Cardano (ADA) Alternative With Explosive ROI: This Altcoin Could Turn $2,000 into $20,000 in the Next 90 Days

The crypto market is changing fast, and Cardano (ADA) is not far behind getting intense competition. One of the coins performing well currently is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is a new DeFi token attracting traders and analyst interest. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is at $0.035 in presale phase 6. Project investors are set to get at […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 23:00
PEPE on the Edge: Can Bulls Defend $0.000008319?

The meme cryptocurrency PEPE is experiencing pressure as it approaches key support. The selling activity dominates the market, and bulls fight to hold the key ground. The direction taken by the coin next is determined by the ability of buyers to hold or the ability of the bears to push the prices down.  At the […]
Tronweekly2025/08/28 23:00
What is BlockDAG? The Hybrid Blockchain Powering 2025’s Best Crypto Presale

With $386M raised, 25.8B tokens sold, 3M mobile miners, and whales pooling $10M, BlockDAG is redefining presale scale. Here’s why it’s being called the Best Crypto Presale of 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 23:00
The Sandbox to lay off 50% of workforce as metaverse pioneer pivots to memecoin launchpad: report

The Sandbox Animoca Layoff
Crypto.news2025/08/28 22:58
US Commerce Dept & Chainlink Transform DeFi

The post US Commerce Dept & Chainlink Transform DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary On-Chain Macroeconomic Data: US Commerce Dept & Chainlink Transform DeFi Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary On-Chain Macroeconomic Data: US Commerce Dept & Chainlink Transform DeFi Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/on-chain-macroeconomic-data-feed/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:58
BTC’s Gain Lack Derivative Traders’ Support; YZY Leaves Holders With Losses

The post BTC’s Gain Lack Derivative Traders’ Support; YZY Leaves Holders With Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaurya is the Co-Leader of the CoinDesk tokens and data team in Asia with a focus on crypto derivatives, DeFi, market microstructure, and protocol analysis. Shaurya holds over $1,000 in BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, SUSHI, CRV, NEAR, YFI, YFII, SHIB, DOGE, USDT, USDC, BNB, MANA, MLN, LINK, XMR, ALGO, VET, CAKE, AAVE, COMP, ROOK, TRX, SNX, RUNE, FTM, ZIL, KSM, ENJ, CKB, JOE, GHST, PERP, BTRFLY, OHM, BANANA, ROME, BURGER, SPIRIT, and ORCA. He provides over $1,000 to liquidity pools on Compound, Curve, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, BurgerSwap, Orca, AnySwap, SpiritSwap, Rook Protocol, Yearn Finance, Synthetix, Harvest, Redacted Cartel, OlympusDAO, Rome, Trader Joe, and SUN. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/28/crypto-markets-today-btc-s-gain-lacks-derivative-traders-support-yzy-leads-to-losses
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:57
Walgreens Is Officially Privately Held With New CEO From Staples

The post Walgreens Is Officially Privately Held With New CEO From Staples appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walgreens is officially privately held with a new chief executive who formerly ran Staples following the closing of the company’s $10 billion sale to private equity firm Sycamore Partners, the compny said August 28, 2025. In this photo is an aerial view, a sign is posted outside of a Walgreens store on January 04, 2024 in San Pablo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images Walgreens Boots Alliance is officially privately held with a new chief executive who formerly ran office supply retailer Staples following the closing of the company’s $10 billion sale to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Sycamore is acquiring the business in partnership with Stefano Pessina, who has been the company’s largest individual shareholder and former CEO, and his family, “who have reinvested 100% of their interests in WBA, demonstrating their ongoing support and confidence in the company’s future,” the companies said Thursday. With the new owners brings a new CEO, replacing Tim Wentworth, who has run Walgreens for the last two years. Wentworth is being replaced by Mike Motz effective immediately, Walgreens said. New Walgreens CEO Mike Motz, who formerly ran office supply giant Staples Walgreens “Motz was formerly CEO of Staples US Retail, a Sycamore portfolio company,” Walgreens said in a statement. “Prior to that, he served as President of Shoppers Drug Mart, the No. 1 pharmacy chain in Canada. A seasoned leader with deep experience, Motz brings a renewed focus on retail, a customer-first mindset and significant operational discipline to guide Walgreens into its next chapter as a privatecompany.” Wentworth will continue to serve as an ongoing director, Walgreens said. John Lederer, a former director of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and a senior advisorto Sycamore, has been appointed executive chairman of Walgreens. “Today represents an exciting new chapter and a turning point for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 22:53
