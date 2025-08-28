2025-08-29 Friday

Onchain Sleuth ZachXBT Claims XRP Holders Are Exit Liquidity, and Provide No Value to the Industry

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT has criticized XRP and its holders, claiming they provide nothing of value to the broader crypto industry. In a recent disclosure, the on-chain sleuth confirmed that he does not provide support to the XRP community and even revealed he will mock anyone from the community who reaches out to him for help. ZachXBT Says XRP Holders Bring No Value to the Industry When asked why he takes such a hard stance, Zach claimed that XRP investors, which he called "Ripple holders," bring nothing of value to the industry.  He argued that their only role is to provide insiders with exit liquidity and placed XRP in the same category as Cardano, Pulsechain, and Hedera. According to Zach, none of these chains create meaningful contributions worth backing. ZachXBT Takes Aim at XRPZachXBT Takes Aim at XRP Meanwhile, responding to questions earlier this month about why everyone in the broader crypto community seems to hate XRP, Zach presented some reasons that bordered on supply distribution and "bad mechanics."  https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/1954448617718112596 He pointed to insiders holding large amounts of supply, marketing strategies that he said misrepresent paid partnerships as real adoption, the loss of early XRPL blocks, weak mechanics, and the lack of strong analytics tools for the network. Zach's Consistent XRP Criticisms Notably, this is not the first time Zach has gone after XRP. Over the years, he has repeatedly claimed that holders serve only as exit liquidity for Ripple's founders.  Back in March, he argued that one of the best ways to judge a chain's legitimacy was by checking how many native stablecoins major issuers like Circle, Tether, or Paxos had deployed on it. At the time, he pointed out that both Cardano and XRP had none. https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/1896458959290335689 However, three months later, in June, Circle launched USDC on the XRP Ledger. Circle explained that businesses, exchanges, and developers could now use USDC across a wide range of financial services on XRPL.  Nonetheless, Zach has maintained his criticisms. Despite these developments, he remains one of the most visible voices around Ripple. In January 2024, he was the first to draw attention to the $112.5 million hack that drained XRP from Ripple co-founder and chairman Chris Larsen's wallet. Community Reactions Meanwhile, Zach's latest remarks have triggered mixed reactions from within the XRP community. Eri, a prominent voice among XRP supporters, called the situation a real shame.  https://twitter.com/sentosumosaba/status/1961034004699959734 She said Zach had built his reputation as a trusted on-chain investigator who helped track down bad actors. She added that he had worked closely with Ripple through TRM Labs, which had only recently praised him publicly. Eri urged him to reconsider his stance, stressing that many still respect his work. Meanwhile, Vet, an XRPL dUNL validator, pointed out that the XRP community continues to face criticism from all angles: first from Bitcoin maximalists, then from Chainlink supporters, and now from Zach. He suggested that the community should embrace the scrutiny. https://twitter.com/Vet_X0/status/1961053372636655777 However, Eminence CTO Daniel Keller argued that the uproar over Zach's decision not to help further was another case of unnecessary XRP drama. Keller said people who neither pay for nor contribute to a service should not complain when someone refuses to continue offering it. He called the situation peak audacity. Another community member disagreed with this stance, saying the backlash had little to do with Zach stepping away and more to do with him implying XRP itself was worthless.
Mitosis Foundation has opened MITO Genesis airdrop applications

PANews reported on August 28th that the Mitosis Foundation announced that the MITO Genesis airdrop claim is now live, with the claim window set to close at 9:00 PM Beijing time on September 11, 2025. The Mitosis Foundation stated that the MITO used to pay the gas fee for claiming the airdrop is already in the user's registered claim address.
DeFi Development increased its holdings by approximately 410,000 SOL, bringing its total holdings to over 1.83 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to official news, DeFi Development Corp., a US-listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings by 407,247 SOL, bringing its total holdings to 1,831,011 SOL (approximately US$371 million).
Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin via RGB Protocol

The post Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin via RGB Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin issuer Tether said on 28 August it will introduce its US dollar-pegged token, USD₮, on RGB, a recently launched protocol that allows digital assets to be issued directly on the Bitcoin blockchain Stablecoin issuer Tether said on 28 August it will introduce its US dollar-pegged token, USD₮, on RGB, a recently launched protocol that allows digital assets to be issued directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. The move will let users send and receive USDT natively within Bitcoin wallets, alongside their BTC holdings. RGB reached mainnet earlier this month with version 0.11.1, offering private, scalable and user-controlled asset issuance on Bitcoin. By integrating with the protocol, Tether aims to pair Bitcoin’s network security with the stablecoin’s price stability, enabling faster and lighter payments that can also function offline, the company said. “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private and scalable,” Tether Chief Executive Officer Paolo Ardoino said in a statement. The company framed the launch as part of its broader effort to extend stablecoin utility while reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as the foundation for everyday digital money. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/tether-brings-usdt-to-bitcoin-via-rgb-protocol-5c3f072b
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Forbes Outlines Where XRP Could Be In 2026 And Beyond

The post Forbes Outlines Where XRP Could Be In 2026 And Beyond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Former Packers’ Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Voted NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player’ — Again

The post Former Packers’ Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Voted NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player’ — Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was recently voted the NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player.’ Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards earlier this decade. Now, Rodgers has a different kind of “repeat.” Rodgers was named the NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player’ in a survey conducted by The Action Network that polled more than 3,000 NFL fans. Rodgers received a whopping 24% of the total vote and 21 of the NFL’s 32 fan bases voted him ‘Most Annoying’ — including Green Bay’s. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was second with 17% of the vote and was named ‘Most Annoying’ by 10 fan bases. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was voted ‘Most Annoying’ by the Cleveland fans. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (11%), Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott (6%) and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. (5%) — who is currently out of the NFL — rounded out the top five overall vote getters. Here’s a list of the fan bases that found Rodgers as the NFL’s ‘Most Annoying’ player. • Minnesota Vikings — 43.4% • Green Bay Packers — 42.9% • Chicago Bears — 38.0% • Denver Broncos — 33.8% • New England Patriots — 32.4% • Los Angeles Chargers — 30.5% • Seattle Seahawks — 29.9% • San Francisco 49ers — 29.4% • Kansas City Chiefs — 27.8% • Arizona Cardinals — 26.0% • New York Giants — 26.0% • Indianapolis Colts — 24.6% • Detroit Lions — 23.1% • Miami Dolphins — 22.4% • Cincinnati Bengals — 21.7% • Buffalo Bills — 21.6% • Washington Commanders — 20.3% • New York Jets — 20.3% • Pittsburgh Steelers — 18.1% • Atlanta Falcons — 15.1% • Houston Texans — 14.3% Rodgers spent 18 seasons…
Solana’s Biggest Consensus Overhaul Yet Heads to Community Vote

The upgrade is now in the validator voting phase. What Alpenglow Changes The plan would replace Solana’s current Proof-of-History and […] The post Solana’s Biggest Consensus Overhaul Yet Heads to Community Vote appeared first on Coindoo.
Alibaba (BABA) Stock; Dips as Company Mulls Shareholder Payouts With $6.5B Loan Refinancing

TLDRs; Alibaba stock dipped 1.49% Wednesday as the company pursued refinancing talks for a $6.5B loan due in 2026. The company is preserving liquidity for a $53B AI and cloud expansion while offering favorable refinancing terms below 80bps over SOFR. Alibaba returned $16.5B to investors in fiscal 2025 through $11.9B buybacks and $4.6B dividends, cutting [...] The post Alibaba (BABA) Stock; Dips as Company Mulls Shareholder Payouts With $6.5B Loan Refinancing appeared first on CoinCentral.
The Impact of Financial Crises on Different Continents and Sectors

This study examines stock market data from major indices across four continents to understand the global and local impacts of extreme events.
