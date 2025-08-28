2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Exploring the Future of Cryptocurrency: Solana and Remittix's Rise

As we venture into the future of cryptocurrencies, two platforms stand out due to their promising growth trajectories and innovative technologies: Solana and Remittix. Solana has shown a solid foundation that could see its value soar to over $650 by 2026, while Remittix is capturing the interest of traders with its potential for massive gains. The Path to $650: Solana's Growth Trajectory What makes Solana a potential giant in the crypto world is its sophisticated blockchain architecture, designed to facilitate high-speed transactions with minimal fees. This capability is increasingly appealing to developers looking to create decentralized applications (dApps) across various sectors including finance, healthcare, and media. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Solana can be attributed to its robust community and continuous developments, which may very well push its price to the predicted $650 mark by 2026. Remittix: A Dark Horse in Crypto with 4,000% Growth Potential On the other side of the spectrum, Remittix is making waves with its specialized focus on remittance and payment solutions. The platform promises to ease the process of crypto-to-bank transactions, which could revolutionize how freelancers and remote workers manage cross-border payments. With its user-friendly interface and strategic market positioning, Remittix has the potential to deliver up to 4,000% gains to its investors, particularly as it scales its wallet adoption and expands its operational corridors. Why These Platforms Stand Out in the Crowded Crypto Market Solana's promise of scalability and low transaction costs makes it a formidable competitor to Ethereum, while Remittix's niche approach to remittances offers a clear utility that could see rapid adoption among its target demographic. Understanding the Market Dynamics For cryptocurrency investors, understanding the fundamental and technical aspects of platforms like Solana and Remittix is crucial. Solana's strength lies in its high throughput and efficient consensus mechanism, while Remittix offers real-world applications that meet an existing demand in the fintech space. The potential for significant returns on investment makes both platforms attractive options for those looking to diversify their crypto portfolios. However, it's important to keep abreast of market trends and the evolving regulatory landscape. To explore more about these platforms or to start investing, visit the Remittix official website. Remember, while the future looks bright for Solana and Remittix, all investments carry risks, and it's essential to conduct thorough research before making investment decisions. Stay updated with the latest news and developments by visiting their sites and keeping an eye on market trends. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
E.U.’s $250 Billion-A-Year U.S. Energy Buying Pledge Doesn’t Stack Up

The post E.U.’s $250 Billion-A-Year U.S. Energy Buying Pledge Doesn’t Stack Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A liquefied natural gas tanker – Celsius Carolina – docked at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Cameron, Louisiana, U.S. (Photo: Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg) © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP A trade war between the United States and the European Union was averted in July after both parties agreed to a wide-ranging trade agreement. It brought lower tariffs of 15% on most European goods exports to the States, and a rather intriguing pledge by the Europeans to buy $250 billion per year worth of U.S. energy exports for the next three years. With pledges of this nature, the devil is the details. On July 27, the day of the inking of the agreement, neither party offered a detailed steer on what would or wouldn’t be included in the E.U.’s annual spending tally. A White House spokesperson said the deal would cover oil, liquefied natural gas, coal as well as a nuclear technology exchange, but did not specify whether it also included energy services contracts and parts for European energy infrastructure (e.g. power plants and grids). More Questions Than Answers In the absence of clarity, the conventional fallback position would be to assume the figure pertains to core energy imports, largely premised on U.S. oil, LNG and coal exports. But that in turn raises more questions than answers about the pledge actually stacking up. For context, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration – statistical arm of the Department of Energy – the country’s total global exports in 2024 came in at $318 billion. If that figure is taken as a hypothetical benchmark, an improbable 78.6% of that would need to be sold to the E.U. in order to meet the pledge. In actual fact, the trading block’s market share of U.S. energy exports last year was less than 24% or $76…
The US Department of Commerce Announces: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and 7 Altcoin Networks Selected for Economic Data

The US Department of Commerce, in partnership with LINK and PYTH, announced that GDP data is being published on the Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and TRON Avalanche networks. Continue Reading: The US Department of Commerce Announces: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and 7 Altcoin Networks Selected for Economic Data
Caliber shares up 77% on LINK treasury news amid Nasdaq probe

Caliber’s stock soared 77% after the Nasdaq-traded firm announced a Chainlink treasury plan, even as it faces potential delisting over a $17.6 million deficit. Shares of Nasdaq-traded real estate asset manager Caliber shot up as the firm announced its pivot to a Chainlink treasury, despite an ongoing exchange probe.According to a Thursday announcement, Caliber’s board of directors has approved establishing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Chainlink (LINK). Under its new policy, the company intends to allocate a portion of its funds to acquire LINK tokens.Caliber’s board also appointed a crypto advisory board tasked with guiding management on digital asset strategy, policy and related initiatives. The news appears to be well-received by market participants, with Google Finance data showing that the company’s stock rose by 77% in pre-market trading and maintained this newly acquired value into the early trading day.Read more
As Bitcoin prices rise, Okalio Mining users can see stable daily returns

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again become a global market focus. In late August, Bitcoin’s price broke through a key resistance level, sparking renewed market discussion. While price fluctuations are a constant in the crypto market, users who choose Okalio Mining’s cloud mining service can sleep soundly despite market fluctuations. From Price Fluctuations to Daily Cash […] The post As Bitcoin prices rise, Okalio Mining users can see stable daily returns appeared first on Telegaon.
Beyond Solana: Discover the Cryptos Set to Lead the Charge in the 2025 Altcoin Season

The upcoming 2025 altcoin season promises excitement as a new set of digital currencies prepares to rise. Beyond well-known names, other lesser-known tokens are gearing up for a breakthrough. This article provides insight into which coins are positioned for significant growth, capturing investor interest and reshaping the crypto landscape. HYPE Cryptocurrency on a Steady Climb with Potential for Further Growth Hyperliquid (HYPE) is showing promising movement. The coin is trading between $41.97 and $48.51, showcasing a steady upward trend. Over the past six months, its price has surged by about 145%. If the momentum continues, it may soon test the $50.99 mark, and potentially aim for the next level at $57.53. This would mean an increase of nearly 20% from its current upper range. Keep an eye on $37.91 for support; the excitement around HYPE's future growth is clear. The indicators like RSI and stochastic suggest a balanced market, making it ripe for potential upside. Sui (SUI) Eyes Growth Despite Recent Drop Sui (SUI) is experiencing some ups and downs, with its current price hovering between the upper $3 range. Though it fell by over 10% in the past month, Sui still boasts a near 24% increase over six months. This suggests resilience and the possibility of a comeback. If Sui manages to break through its closest barrier at just above $4, it might aim for higher targets around $4.70. Observing its recent support near the low $3 level shows solid backing, hinting at potential growth. Investors are keeping a close eye on the shifting trends, as Sui could rise sharply, nearly 20% higher if upward momentum picks up. Sei Cryptocurrency on the Brink of Breakout with Potential Gains Sei (SEI) is currently trading in a range between twenty-eight to thirty-four $0.01. It's facing resistance just above at thirty-seven $0.01, with further challenges at forty-three $0.01. Despite a recent dip, the past six months show an upswing of over twenty percent. Short-term indicators, like the RSI and Stochastic, show positive momentum. If Sei breaks current resistance, it could see significant gains, potentially rising another twenty-five percent to a stronger position. However, a drop below twenty-five $0.01 could shift momentum downward. Keep an eye on market trends to catch the next move. Conclusion In 2025, several altcoins are positioned to become key players. Polkadot is expected to drive innovation with its unique ecosystem. Cardano enjoys growing attention for its strong development focus. Avalanche's consensus protocol promises efficiency and security. Chainlink's oracle network continues to enhance blockchain interactions. These coins, along with Solana, showcase the diversity and potential of the upcoming altcoin season. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
ABD Ticaret Bakanlığı Açıkladı! Ekonomik Veriler İçin Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) ve 7 Altcoin Ağı Seçildi!

ABD hükümeti makroekonomik verilerin blok zincirleri aracılığıyla dağıltılması konusunda önemli adımlar attı. Zira geçtiğimiz günlerde ABD Ticaret Bakanı Howard Lutnick ABD’nin GSYİH verilerini blok zinciri üzerinde yayınlayacaklarını belirtmişti. Bunun üzerine hızlı bir atak yapan ABD Ticaret Bakanlığı bugün makroekonomik verilerin birçok blok zinciri ağına “oracle” sağlayıcıları Chainlink ve Pyth vasıtasıyla aktarılacağını duyurdu. Chainlink, blog yazısında […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Satoshi or Not? First Bitcoin User Remembered on This Date

Satoshi candidate remembered on this date
U.S. Department of Commerce Publishes GDP on Blockchain

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/us-commerce-gdp-blockchain/
Tether’s USDT goes native on Bitcoin via RGB protocol

USDT on RGB protocol
