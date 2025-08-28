2025-08-29 Friday

Tether to Launch USDT Natively on Bitcoin

Tether to Launch USDT Natively on Bitcoin

Tether has announced that it will launch its stablecoin USDT natively on Bitcoin through the recently launched RGB Protocol. Tether, which is the largest stablecoin issuer, shared this in its blog post in August, marking a breakthrough for tokenized assets on Bitcoin. USDT would become the first-ever native stablecoin on the Bitcoin network, leveraging RGB technology to enable the trading of the dollar-pegged token. USDT Comes Natively to Bitcoin The entire architecture of the Bitcoin blockchain has ensured that tokenized assets do not exist natively on the “most secure and decentralized network.” Nonetheless, RGB aims to address this with its next-generational technology. The protocol launched on the Bitcoin mainnet in mid-July with its 0.11.1 release, ushering in compatibility for smart contracts and asset issuance systems. It came with tokenization tools that allow users to create and send digital assets on the Bitcoin and Lightning Networks. Now, Tether is leveraging this protocol to launch USDT natively on the Bitcoin blockchain. This ensures that users can transact the stablecoin directly on the network, bringing lightweight payments to the billions of users who use it. Notably, the technology enables users to hold and move Bitcoin and USDT through the same wallet while maintaining their lightweight and confidential nature. The transactions are processed off-chain, allowing users to enjoy the same privacy and decentralization benefits associated with the Bitcoin network. The Native Smart Contract Functions that Bitcoin Deserves Reacting to the development, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino insisted that Bitcoin is finally getting the stablecoin feel that it deserves. He added that USDT would gain a “new pathway with Bitcoin” through the RGB Protocol, reestablishing its long-standing sentiment that the leading cryptocurrency should offer more to users beyond its reputation as a store of value. Moreover, this is just one of the broader efforts to roll out DeFi for Bitcoin users. Industry leaders have tipped this push to unlock trillions of dollars in liquidity domiciled on the Bitcoin network to other chains, boosting transactional activities and TVL of all involved parties. Remarkably, Ardoino earlier teased the prospect of USDT’s availability on the Bitcoin network in April, calling it a return to its natural habitat. He confirmed that the stablecoin will launch on the Bitcoin Lightning Network during the interview, powered by Taproot Assets. Meanwhile, with RGB, users can do more. The protocol also allows users to hold and move non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and custom tokens within the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Lombard Finance launches yield-bearing Bitcoin token LBTC on Solana with $1.5b backing

Lombard Finance launches yield-bearing Bitcoin token LBTC on Solana with $1.5b backing

Chainlink ETF Filing by Bitwise Sparks Optimism but Nexchain AI Presale Holds Greater Potential Gains

Chainlink ETF Filing by Bitwise Sparks Optimism but Nexchain AI Presale Holds Greater Potential Gains

The platform has already reached Stage 26 of its crypto presale, with token prices moving from $0.10 to $0.104.
aPriori Funding Soars: Monad Blockchain Project Secures Astounding $20M

aPriori Funding Soars: Monad Blockchain Project Secures Astounding $20M

BitcoinWorld aPriori Funding Soars: Monad Blockchain Project Secures Astounding $20M In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, exciting news often emerges, and today is no exception. A groundbreaking project known as aPriori, built on the innovative Monad blockchain, has just announced a significant milestone: a fresh infusion of capital that will undoubtedly propel its development forward. This latest round of aPriori funding is turning heads across the industry. What is aPriori and Why is This Funding Crucial? aPriori is not just another name in the blockchain space; it’s a project poised to make a substantial impact, leveraging the robust infrastructure of the Monad blockchain. For those unfamiliar, Monad is gaining traction for its high-performance capabilities, aiming to solve some of the scalability challenges prevalent in existing networks. Therefore, any project building on it, especially one securing significant investment, signals strong confidence in the underlying technology. The recent announcement reveals that aPriori has successfully raised an impressive $20 million in new capital. This brings its total funding to an astounding $30 million. Such a substantial amount of aPriori funding is a clear indicator of investor belief in the project’s vision and potential. Who Are the Key Players Behind This aPriori Funding Round? The caliber of investors participating in this funding round speaks volumes about aPriori’s perceived value. Two prominent names in the venture capital world, Pantera Capital and HashKey Capital, led the charge. These firms are well-known for their strategic investments in promising blockchain and cryptocurrency ventures. Pantera Capital: A pioneering institutional investor in blockchain technology. Their involvement often signals a project with long-term potential. HashKey Capital: A leading crypto venture capital firm with a strong presence in Asia, known for backing innovative projects across the Web3 ecosystem. Their participation underscores the market’s growing appetite for innovative projects within the Monad ecosystem and highlights the trust placed in the aPriori team. What Does This New Capital Mean for aPriori’s Future? With an additional $20 million in its coffers, aPriori is now exceptionally well-positioned to accelerate its development roadmap. This significant boost in aPriori funding will likely be channeled into several key areas: Team Expansion: Hiring top talent in engineering, product development, and community management. Technological Advancement: Further enhancing the core product, potentially introducing new features or optimizing existing ones. Ecosystem Growth: Investing in partnerships, developer grants, and community initiatives to broaden its reach within the Monad network. Marketing and Adoption: Increasing awareness and driving user adoption for the project. Ultimately, this funding aims to solidify aPriori’s position as a leading project on the Monad blockchain, bringing its innovative solutions to a wider audience. How Does This Impact the Broader Monad Ecosystem? The success of aPriori in securing substantial funding is not just a win for the project itself; it’s a significant positive signal for the entire Monad blockchain. When high-profile investors like Pantera Capital and HashKey Capital back a project on a specific chain, it often validates the underlying technology and its potential. This can lead to: Increased Developer Interest: More developers might be attracted to build on Monad. Enhanced Investor Confidence: Other investors may view Monad more favorably. Ecosystem Momentum: A general boost in activity and innovation across the Monad network. The latest aPriori funding round thus serves as a powerful endorsement, suggesting a bright future for both aPriori and the Monad blockchain as a whole. The Road Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities for aPriori While the recent aPriori funding is a tremendous success, the journey ahead will undoubtedly present both challenges and opportunities. The crypto space is highly competitive and rapidly evolving. aPriori will need to continue innovating, adapting to market demands, and effectively deploying its new capital to maintain its momentum. However, with robust financial backing and the support of experienced investors, aPriori is well-equipped to navigate these complexities. The opportunity lies in delivering on its promises, fostering a strong community, and ultimately, building a valuable and sustainable project on the Monad blockchain. This substantial investment marks a pivotal moment for aPriori. With the backing of industry giants and a clear path forward, the project is set to make significant strides within the Monad ecosystem and the broader crypto landscape. The future looks incredibly promising for aPriori and its ambitious goals. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is aPriori? aPriori is a project built on the Monad blockchain that recently secured significant investment to further its development and expand its offerings within the crypto ecosystem. How much funding has aPriori raised in total? With the latest $20 million round, aPriori’s total funding has reached $30 million. Who are the main investors in aPriori’s latest funding round? The recent funding round saw participation from prominent venture capital firms, including Pantera Capital and HashKey Capital. What is the Monad blockchain? Monad is a high-performance blockchain designed to address scalability issues, offering a robust platform for projects like aPriori to build and innovate. How will the new aPriori funding be utilized? The new capital is expected to be used for team expansion, technological advancements, ecosystem growth initiatives, and marketing efforts to drive adoption. Found this article insightful? Share this exciting news about aPriori’s impressive funding round with your network on social media! Let’s spread the word about innovation in the Monad ecosystem. To learn more about the latest crypto funding trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain innovation and decentralized finance. This post aPriori Funding Soars: Monad Blockchain Project Secures Astounding $20M first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Solana Surges with Strategic Initiatives and Expanding Defi Network

Solana Surges with Strategic Initiatives and Expanding Defi Network

Solana experienced substantial growth and development in the second quarter. The network's TVL reached $11.74 billion, indicating significant expansion.
Paybis trader’s tools & features

Paybis trader’s tools & features

Paybis.com is a renowned crypto exchange with a focus on ease of use. It also features a wide range of options to enhance the trading experience of investors. It provides an optimal platform to help in every step of the process, from purchasing cryptocurrencies with fiat money to integrating the exchange into businesses' websites. These tools make Paybis an excellent choice for everyday users, professionals, and institutions. Paybis for Everyday Trading The main features of Paybis are focused on providing trading tools for individual customers to make everyday transactions. But Paybis goes an extra step beyond other crypto exchanges. Its features give users a real-time analysis of the details regarding their operations, like fees and conversion rates. It also simplifies the transaction process, making trading operations faster. To adapt to local customers anywhere, it offers multi-language support. Crypto Onramp with No KYC Delay Paybis recently introduced an improved crypto onramp service. This tool optimizes the process of buying cryptocurrencies with fiat. It doesn't require users to comply with long KYC processes. All they need to do is provide their email to create an account if they aren't registered on the platform. This is a great advantage in the current state of the crypto market, where volatility is expected to increase. Real-Time Conversion Calculator The Paybis platform provides real-time calculations for every trade. These metrics account for exchange and network fees. That guarantees that the price you see when you set up the trade is the amount you'll receive when it's settled. This conversion calculator works both ways, either trading fiat for crypto or vice versa. Instant Sell Option for Fast Exits Price volatility in crypto also means that, sometimes, investors need to quickly cash out their earnings, or else see them diminished. Paybis lets users sell their coins quickly to…
Exploring the Potential Ripple Effect of a Cardano-XRP Collaboration

Exploring the Potential Ripple Effect of a Cardano-XRP Collaboration

Recent hints from Charles Hoskinson about a possible collaboration with XRP have captured the attention of crypto investors and analysts alike. A successful alliance could propel Cardano's ADA beyond the $1.50 mark. As this development unfolds, another cryptocurrency, Remittix, is quietly making significant strides in the market. In a space where strategic partnerships can redefine market landscapes, Cardano's approach to integration with XRP could be a game-changer, marking a pivotal moment in cryptocurrency interoperability and utility. Anticipating Cardano's Market Movement Cardano has been a topic of interest following suggestions of an upcoming closer synergy with XRP. Plans to potentially integrate XRP into key Cardano projects like the Lace wallet and to feature XRP airdrops within the Midnight privacy side chain could be a significant pivot towards fostering greater interoperability among blockchain ecosystems. Such integrations are not just technical enhancements but also substantial market movers. Currently, Cardano's price has surged past $0.85, with predictions leaning towards breaking the $1 barrier soon. A leap past the $1.50 threshold seems increasingly viable, supported by robust technical setups and growing trading volumes. Moreover, external factors such as Ripple’s recent settlement with the SEC and ADA’s adherence to the MiCA regulations might further cement institutional interest and trust, potentially elevating the Cardano price trajectory. Comparative Analysis with Emerging Altcoin Remittix While Cardano anticipates this significant partnership, Remittix is already demonstrating substantial progress in the crypto space. Its practical applications and recent milestones provide a stark contrast to the speculative nature surrounding Cardano's rise. Remittix has successfully sold over 622 million tokens and has reached a market cap of approximately $21.6 million. It trades at $0.0987 and continues to expand its influence in the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, the platform has announced a significant $250,000 giveaway, aiming to widen its user base and enhance its market presence. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to increase accessibility and utility, solidifying Remittix's position in the market. What the Future Holds The cryptocurrency sector remains highly speculative, yet certain projects like Cardano and Remittix showcase the diverse strategies and outcomes possible within this dynamic field. The potential confirmation of a Cardano-XRP partnership could indeed mark a new era for ADA, aligning technical promise with broad market acceptability. On the other hand, Remittix's current trajectory highlights its practical utility and immediate market relevance, offering a compelling narrative for investors looking for tangible results. Explore more about these exciting developments in the crypto world: Visit Remittix's official website: https://remittix.io/ Join their community via their socials at: https://linktr.ee/remittix Participate in the $250,000 giveaway here: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Cardano Price Performance Concerns Holders, With Many Rushing To Layer Brett For Insane 1,000% Staking Rewards

Cardano Price Performance Concerns Holders, With Many Rushing To Layer Brett For Insane 1,000% Staking Rewards

Cardano's recent performance has left many holders uneasy, especially since its price momentum is slipping and bearish signals are starting to surface. The uncertainty has sparked a rush toward alternatives that promise stronger returns. One project drawing that attention is Layer Brett, a meme-driven DeFi platform offering eye-popping rewards of up to 1,000%. LBRETT Shows Promise To Be MemeFi's Next Big Giant  Most meme coins today rely on noise. Their value lives and dies on how many posts trend on social media. The price moves when the hype cycle turns, and when it fades, the project empties out. However, LBRETT is rewriting this narrative by demonstrating that meme culture can coexist with real infrastructure. It doesn't rely on hashtags or viral tweets for its success. LBRETT's design leans on Layer 2 scaling, which means faster transactions, cheaper fees, and smoother user experience. This provides a foundation that goes beyond mere meme status, allowing traders to recognize its utility beyond speculation. It is also fully self-custodial, with no KYC requirements, ensuring true ownership remains in the hands of the community. While honoring the culture that birthed meme coins, LBRETT adds meaningful functionality. Additionally, staking sits at the center of the LBRETT platform. Holders who commit are rewarded and the longer a user holds a token, the stronger the token starts. The model is simple, but it creates steady momentum. Gamified features also give users more reason to return which helps build activity that doesn't disappear when the hype cools. NFT integrations also bring another layer of use to the LBRETT ecosystem They create value beyond the token itself and invite more creativity into the system. When it comes to actual tokenomics, LBRETT's token supply is capped at 10 billion, which keeps the…
Multipli, a real-time revenue platform, raises $5 million in new funding, bringing its total raised to $21.5 million.

Multipli, a real-time revenue platform, raises $5 million in new funding, bringing its total raised to $21.5 million.

PANews reported on August 28th that Multipli, a real-time yield protocol, announced the completion of $5 million in new funding, bringing its total raised to $21.5 million. This funding includes a strategic reallocation of $16.5 million from the team's previous investment in Brine Fi. This capital will accelerate the expansion of Multipli's institutional-grade yield products for native crypto assets such as Bitcoin and tokenized gold. Multipli is a real-time yield syndication platform that unlocks superior risk-adjusted returns for typically non-yielding assets, including Bitcoin, tokenized gold, XRP, and stablecoins. Backed by Pantera, Sequoia Capital, and Elevation Capital, the platform has raised $21.5 million in the weeks since its mainnet launch, bringing its total value locked (TVL) to $95 million.
Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity Is On The Rise – What This Means For LTC’s Price

Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity Is On The Rise – What This Means For LTC’s Price

Litecoin's Blockchain Maturity Is On The Rise – What This Means For LTC's Price
