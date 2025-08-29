2025-08-29 Friday

Affirm (AFRM) Q4 2025 earnings report

The post Affirm (AFRM) Q4 2025 earnings report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal and chief executive officer of financial technology company Affirm, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, in Sun Valley, Idaho. Drew Angerer | Getty Images Affirm shares rose 15% in extended trading on Thursday after the provider of buy now, pay later loans reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. Here’s how the company did versus LSEG consensus estimates: EPS: 20 cents vs. 11 cents estimated Revenue: $876 million vs. $837 million estimated Revenue climbed 33% in the period from $659 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Gross merchandise volume rose 43% to $10.4 billion from $7.2 billion a year ago. Affirm reported net income of $69.2 million, or 20 cents a share, after recording a loss a year earlier of $45.1 million, or 14 cents a share.  “This consistent execution led Affirm to achieve operating income profitability in FQ4’25 – right on the schedule we committed to a year ago,” the company said in its shareholder letter. For the first quarter, Affirm said revenue will be between $855 million and $885 million, while gross merchandise volume will be $10.1 billion to 10.4 billion. Shares of Affirm were up 31% this year before the after-hours pop, topping the Nasdaq’s 12% gain. Affirm, which went public in 2021, faces growing competition in e-commerce. It has partnerships with Amazon and Shopify, but Walmart recently shifted to competitor Klarna, which is expected to go public in the near future. Last year, Affirm announced a deal with Apple. WATCH: Affirm posts earnings and revenue beat Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/28/affirm-afrm-q4-2025-earnings-report.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:32
Argentina’s Opposition Parties Reactivate LIBRA Investigation Into President Milei

The post Argentina’s Opposition Parties Reactivate LIBRA Investigation Into President Milei appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Argentina is reopening its investigation into President Milei over the LIBRA scandal. The first commission, created in April, faced bureaucratic and Congressional hurdles and was unable to operate properly. Milei, however, now faces new corruption scandals largely unrelated to crypto. These enabled a new political coalition to forcibly reopen the investigation, which should continue through the October elections. Milei’s Alleged LIBRA Involvement The LIBRA pump and dump was a massive scandal for Argentina, but the search for answers and justice seemingly hit a low point recently. President Milei dissolved the Task Force investigating his involvement in May, and US-based prosecutions also stalled this month. However, Argentina’s opposition is reopening investigations into Milei’s LIBRA dealings: “The Justice Department is investigating, and we hope it truly has confidence, doesn’t fear, and acts quickly in the LIBRA case. Was there or wasn’t there insider trading at the highest levels of power? I don’t want to jump to conclusions, because this is an investigative commission,” claimed Maximiliano Ferraro, a legislator from Civic Coalition ARI, who is heading this new body. Although this investigation directly concerns the LIBRA scandal, Milei’s unrelated controversies apparently triggered it. Specifically, a new incident concerns some leaked phone recordings from Diego Spagnuolo, Milei’s former attorney and a government official. In these recordings, he claimed that the President and his sister Karina directly engaged in bribery. Spagnuolo himself admitted that the phone calls were genuine. This caused an unprecedented scandal for Milei’s administration, leading crowds of citizens to literally pelt the President with lettuce and other rubbish yesterday. No injuries were reported. Argentina’s next elections will take place in October. It’s easy to see how this bribery scandal has given the meme coin investigation a new breath of life. Javier Milei just DESTROYED the memecoin market: Hours ago, Argentinian President Milei launched…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:31
South Korean Central Bank Wants to Use CBDC to Pay $79.3B Worth of Gov’t Subsidies

The Governor of the South Korean Central Bank says Seoul is planning to use its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to pay over 110 trillion won ($79.3 billion) in subsidies.
Coinstats2025/08/29 07:30
This Smart, Dark, Adult Comedy Is An R-Rated Riot

The post This Smart, Dark, Adult Comedy Is An R-Rated Riot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A smart and sharp reimagining, ‘The Roses’ is a winner. Searchlight Pictures In a world of lazy sequels and remakes that fail to capture what made the original film so beloved, it’d be easy to dismiss dark romantic comedy The Roses as more of the same. However, that would be a mistake. While not perfect, this version of the story, based on Warren Adler’s 1981 novel The War of the Roses and a remake of the titular 1989 film starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito, makes the source material its own. Written by Tony McNamara, nominated for an Oscar for his work on both The Favourite and Poor Things, and directed by Jay Roach, the filmmaker behind the Austin Powers movies, Meet the Parents, and Meet the Fockers, this takes a different approach to the narrative of a warring couple. Here, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman play Theo, a successful architect, and Ivy, a rising restaurateur. From the outside, they appear to be a picture-perfect couple who have it all, including successful careers, a solid marriage, and great kids. However, while things start out great and they are supportive of each other’s dreams and aspirations, things sour as jealousies and cracks become apparent. Theo’s career starts to nosedive at the same time as Ivy’s takes off. It’s game on and gloves off as things quickly fall apart, often right in front of the faces of their mortified family and friends. ‘The Roses’ Has Fire In Its Belly Laughs The Roses boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Sunita Mani, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and a brief but scene-stealing appearance from Allison Janney as Ivy’s divorce lawyer. The Roses is rated R and in theaters from Friday, August 29, 2025, kicking off the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:29
Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is fighting to stay on the job, and she’s blaming a clerical mistake, not fraud, for the mortgage form issue now being used by President Donald Trump to try and fire her. That’s the core of a lawsuit Lisa filed this week in federal court, directly challenging the president’s legal […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 07:29
Trump Administration Could Target Chicago With New Immigration Operation

The post Trump Administration Could Target Chicago With New Immigration Operation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration is reportedly planning a major immigration enforcement operation in Chicago next week, sources told CNN and “border czar” Tom Homan alluded to—but local leaders have heard no official communications about the National Guard being deployed there, which President Donald Trump has threatened to do. “Mr. President, do not come to Chicago,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told President Donald Trump at a press conference earlier this week. Getty Images Key Facts “Operations are ramping up across the country, but you can see a ramp up of operations in Chicago, absolutely,” Homan told reporters Thursday, adding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would also “ramp up” operations in other sanctuary cities. The Department of Homeland Security asked Naval Station Great Lakes, a military base just north of the city, for “limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs,” a spokesperson for the base told the Associated Press on Thursday. The base has not received an official request to support a National Guard deployment. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told local media at a press conference Thursday they heard no communication from the Trump administration about a possible National Guard deployment, but would keep “manpower” ready to respond to potential protests. Key Background Earlier this month, the Trump administration took control of Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department and deployed the National Guard to the city, citing a crime problem the president said made it “one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World.” Shortly after the crackdown started, Trump said he was planning to deploy the National Guard for similar efforts in other major cities, singling out Chicago as “probably next.” However, his legal ability to do so is much more limited. The president cannot take over the Chicago Police Department…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:26
EU begins plan to scrap tariffs on U.S. industrial goods

The post EU begins plan to scrap tariffs on U.S. industrial goods appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Commission on Thursday set in motion plans to eliminate duties on U.S. industrial products, opening the EU’s procedure for a trans-Atlantic trade arrangement that would also backdate reductions in U.S. levies on European cars. In a statement, the European Commission said that eliminating duties on industrial goods and granting “preferential market access” to certain U.S. seafood and agricultural products would secure U.S. tariff relief for the EU auto sector retroactive to August 1. The provisional arrangement eased tensions between the two largest trade and investment partners, though the terms are not balanced. The EU agreed to reduce its own tariffs and step up purchases of U.S. energy, while the United States continued to apply duties to roughly 70% of EU shipments. In February, Trump said the EU was “formed to screw the United States” and linked the new terms to shrinking the U.S. goods deficit with the bloc, which stood at $235 billion in 2024. Member governments indicated they accepted the arrangement as the less harmful option, pointing out that, without a deal, the White House had been prepared to slap 30% tariffs on almost all EU imports. Brussels agreed to open EU market to U.S. goods In the trade deal, reported by Cryptopolitan, Brussels included two legal measures. One scrapped EU tariffs on industrial goods and extended preferential access for U.S. seafood and selected agricultural items. The second continued duty-free treatment for lobsters, expanding it to include processed products. Together, the EU and the United States make up close to a third of world trade. Trump and von der Leyen announced the pact at the U.S. president’s golf course in western Scotland. “I think this is the biggest deal ever made,” Trump told reporters on July 27th, praising EU plans to invest about $600 billion in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:23
Enterprise Stablecoin Platform Rain Raises $58M, Eyes Global Payments

TLDR: Rain raises $58M Series B led by Sapphire Ventures, total funding now $88.5M. The platform now enables stablecoin payments for over 1.5 billion users worldwide. Transaction volume has grown 10x in 2025, covering 150+ countries. Enterprise partners use Rain for merchant payouts, cross-border payroll, and card programs. Rain announced it has raised $58 million [...] The post Enterprise Stablecoin Platform Rain Raises $58M, Eyes Global Payments appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/29 07:22
Tether to Issue USDT Directly on Bitcoin Using RGB Protocol

The post Tether to Issue USDT Directly on Bitcoin Using RGB Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, issuer of the roughly $167 billion USDT stablecoin, said on 28 August it will introduce USD₮ on RGB, a protocol that allows digital assets to be issued and transferred directly on Bitcoin Tether, issuer of the roughly $167 billion USDT stablecoin, said on 28 August it will introduce USD₮ on RGB, a protocol that allows digital assets to be issued and transferred directly on Bitcoin. The rollout will let users send and receive the dollar-pegged token natively through Bitcoin wallets without relying on bridges to other blockchains. RGB reached mainnet earlier this year with version 0.11.1 and is designed to enable private, scalable and lightweight asset transactions that do not burden Bitcoin’s base layer. Tether said the integration will support offline transfers and allow holders to manage both bitcoin and USD₮ within the same wallet, potentially broadening adoption of the cryptocurrency network. The move comes as USDT’s share of the stablecoin market has slipped 1.8 percentage points since 1 August, according to data cited by CryptoRank. Tether, which already supports Ethereum, Tron and Solana, is seeking to reinforce its leadership as competition intensifies. “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” Chief Executive Officer Paolo Ardoino said in a statement. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/tether-to-issue-usdt-directly-on-bitcoin-using-rgb-protocol-dfab327c
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:22
Trump-Backed Bitcoin Miner American Bitcoin Targets September Nasdaq Debut

The post Trump-Backed Bitcoin Miner American Bitcoin Targets September Nasdaq Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin, the bitcoin BTC$112,408.34 miner 20% owned by two of President Donald Trump’s sons, plans to list on the Nasdaq in September, said Asher Genoot, the CEO of Hut 8, which owns the other 80%. The firm is finalizing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining that will clear the way for its public debut, Reuters reported. Once completed, the existing shareholders are expected to retain ownership of about 98% of the combined company. American Bitcoin launched in March with a strategy to build up bitcoin reserves both by mining the asset and buying it outright for its balance sheet. The involvement of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump ties the company to one of the most prominent political families in the United States. The announcement comes days after another Trump-linked company, Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) said it planned to form a joint venture with Crypto.com that will go public by combining with a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC). American Bitcoin recently raised $220 million from accredited investors along with $10 million worth of bitcoin contributed in lieu of cash. The capital was intended to expand its infrastructure and strengthen its treasury as it moves toward life as a publicly traded firm. Genoot, speaking at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, said the miner may also take stakes in businesses outside the U.S. to broaden access to bitcoin-linked securities. Some investors are unable to buy Nasdaq-listed stocks directly, and Genoot suggested foreign partnerships could provide a pathway to exposure through regulated entities. For American Bitcoin, the planned listing represents a bet that public markets remain hungry for direct exposure to crypto miners even as competition intensifies and energy costs fluctuate. A September debut would place the firm among a small cohort of miners pursuing listings as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:21
