A smart and sharp reimagining, 'The Roses' is a winner. Searchlight Pictures In a world of lazy sequels and remakes that fail to capture what made the original film so beloved, it'd be easy to dismiss dark romantic comedy The Roses as more of the same. However, that would be a mistake. While not perfect, this version of the story, based on Warren Adler's 1981 novel The War of the Roses and a remake of the titular 1989 film starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito, makes the source material its own. Written by Tony McNamara, nominated for an Oscar for his work on both The Favourite and Poor Things, and directed by Jay Roach, the filmmaker behind the Austin Powers movies, Meet the Parents, and Meet the Fockers, this takes a different approach to the narrative of a warring couple. Here, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman play Theo, a successful architect, and Ivy, a rising restaurateur. From the outside, they appear to be a picture-perfect couple who have it all, including successful careers, a solid marriage, and great kids. However, while things start out great and they are supportive of each other's dreams and aspirations, things sour as jealousies and cracks become apparent. Theo's career starts to nosedive at the same time as Ivy's takes off. It's game on and gloves off as things quickly fall apart, often right in front of the faces of their mortified family and friends. 'The Roses' Has Fire In Its Belly Laughs The Roses boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Sunita Mani, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and a brief but scene-stealing appearance from Allison Janney as Ivy's divorce lawyer. The Roses is rated R and in theaters from Friday, August 29, 2025, kicking off the…
