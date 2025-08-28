2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020095 But Fundraising Slows Down

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020095 But Fundraising Slows Down

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, and has risen from $0.00020037 to $0.00020095. The project’s pre-launch phase commenced on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10383-5.66%
Cryptodaily2025/08/28 23:35
Google Commits $9B to Expand AI and Cloud Infrastructure in Virginia by 2026

Google Commits $9B to Expand AI and Cloud Infrastructure in Virginia by 2026

TLDRs; Google will invest $9B in Virginia by 2026 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure. The plan includes a new Chesterfield data center and campus expansions in Loudoun and Prince William counties. Dominion Energy faces major grid upgrades as data center power demand may double within a decade. Google will provide $1B in free AI [...] The post Google Commits $9B to Expand AI and Cloud Infrastructure in Virginia by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/28 23:32
Cardano Founder Says SWIFT and Legacy Financial Systems Are Going to Die

Cardano Founder Says SWIFT and Legacy Financial Systems Are Going to Die

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has criticized traditional financial infrastructures, particularly SWIFT, forecasting their eventual demise.  Speaking in an interview on the David Lin Report, Hoskinson predicted that SWIFT and other large traditional financial systems will eventually “die” due to their inability to sustain themselves.  He backed up this claim by pointing to several shortcomings of legacy financial systems. In his view, legacy financial systems have numerous complexities and also impose high trust requirements, which can be frustrating for everyday users.  Despite efforts to maintain secure transactions, he stressed that traditional financial systems remain vulnerable to fraud.  Comparing Wire Transfers and Blockchain Transactions  Interestingly, Hoskinson compared wire transfers with blockchain transactions to showcase the inefficiencies of traditional financial systems. According to him, sending a wire transfer requires multiple disclosures, fraud checks, and even post-transfer verification calls from the financial institution.  However, he suggested that it is easier to complete a transfer from a multi-signature wallet, such as Ledger. He argued that blockchain solutions provide superior security and greater ease of use. With biometric authentication from an Android or iOS device, Hoskinson said the blockchain system confirms the user’s identity instantly.  Moreover, Hoskinson noted that blockchain transactions are near-instant and cheap with no intermediary interrogating the sender.  "Legacy Financial System Is Broken" Given the disparity between legacy financial infrastructure and blockchain-powered alternatives, the Cardano founder said the former is a broken system. He added that traditional systems will no longer be viable once people start using competitors, especially blockchain-powered payment systems.  Hoskinson’s remarks suggest that traditional financial infrastructures, such as SWIFT, are outdated and destined to decline due to inefficiencies. Other major crypto stakeholders, like Eric Trump, have echoed a similar sentiment.  As previously reported, the second son of the U.S. President also believes that the current traditional financial infrastructure is broken. He cautioned that unless traditional banks reform their operations, they risk going into extinction over the next 10 years.  In the meantime, traditional financial institutions are enhancing their operations with blockchain. A case in point is JPMorgan's use of its blockchain-based Onyx platform for instant payments. Also, SWIFT is in an active partnership with Chainlink to enhance its operations.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/28 23:32
JPMorgan Pours $500M Into AI Hedge Fund Powered by Crypto

JPMorgan Pours $500M Into AI Hedge Fund Powered by Crypto

The fund, backed by billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, blends crowdsourced AI models with crypto-based incentives to fuel its trading strategy. […] The post JPMorgan Pours $500M Into AI Hedge Fund Powered by Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/28 23:31
ECM Blockchain Sets a Landmark as Bangladesh’s First Global Blockchain Project

ECM Blockchain Sets a Landmark as Bangladesh's First Global Blockchain Project

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28th August 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 23:30
US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

The U.S. Department of Commerce and Chainlink have partnered to bring official government macroeconomic data onchain. Government Macroeconomic Data Goes Onchain via Chainlink Six key metrics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis are now available via Chainlink Data Feeds, including Real GDP, the PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers. These […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/28 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$259 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$259 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on August 28th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $259 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $109 million in long positions and $150 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $37.996 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $92.559 million.
PANews2025/08/28 23:30
U.S. Government Taps Into Top Blockchain Led By Bitcoin and Ethereum to Post Economic Data

U.S. Government Taps Into Top Blockchain Led By Bitcoin and Ethereum to Post Economic Data

The post U.S. Government Taps Into Top Blockchain Led By Bitcoin and Ethereum to Post Economic Data appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States Department of Commerce (DoC) has posted key economic data on blockchain technology. The DoC rolled out macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on several blockchains including Bitcoin (BTC), Arbitrum (ARB), Base, Botanix, Ethereum (ETH), Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync. The U.S. macroeconomic data was onboarded on the various blockchains with the help of Chainlink Data Feeds and the Pyth Network. Some of the U.S. macroeconomic data onboarded on the various blockchains included real GDP, PCE Price Index, real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers, and their respective annual percentage change. “Pyth will initially offer quarterly releases of the GDP going back 5 years, and anticipates expanding this initiative to support a broader range of economic datasets. As governments modernize data infrastructure, Pyth is ready to provide the secure rails for digital transparency,” the Pyth network noted. U.S. Government Committed to Blockchain Empowerment The United States government under the leadership of President Donald Trump has remained committed to reversing the negative crypto moves made by the previous administration under President Joe Biden.  “It’s only fitting that the Commerce Department and President Donald Trump, the Crypto-President, publicly release economic statistical data on the blockchain,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “We are making America’s economic truth immutable and globally accessible like never before, cementing our role as the blockchain capital of the world. And everybody has to admit that 3.3% GDP growth is impressive.” The Trump administration has already made several moves to attract crypto companies that were previously pushed overseas to invest in the United States. Furthermore, lawmakers are working on several crypto regulations after successfully passing the GENIUS Act.
Coinstats2025/08/28 23:29
U.S. Government Taps Into Top Blockchains Led By Bitcoin and Ethereum to Post Economic Data

U.S. Government Taps Into Top Blockchains Led By Bitcoin and Ethereum to Post Economic Data

The post U.S. Government Taps Into Top Blockchains Led By Bitcoin and Ethereum to Post Economic Data appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States Department of Commerce (DoC) has posted key economic data on blockchain technology. The DoC rolled out macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on several blockchains including Bitcoin (BTC), Arbitrum (ARB), Base, Botanix, Ethereum (ETH), Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync. The U.S. macroeconomic data was onboarded on the various …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 23:29
Could This Be the Next 100x AI Coin?

Could This Be the Next 100x AI Coin?

The post Could This Be the Next 100x AI Coin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale of LYNO AI is gaining speed as it is on the brink of reaching the milestone. This is a positive indicator of investor-confidence in the LYNO vision of cross-chain AI-powered arbitrage trading. The futuristic infrastructure and strong tokenomics make LYNO AI potentially define the future of AI tokens. Presale Heating Up: Early Bird Stage Offers Value In its Early Bird phase, the price of each token in LYNO AI is currently available at $0.050. The third step will then raise the price to $0.055 which will add tension to early investors. As of now, 357,719 tokens are already sold, and the total amount collected totals 18,000 dollars or so, and the end goal of 0.100 million is still far off. The LYNO AI Giveaway also attracts the first participants who will have a chance to win one of 10 prizes worth 100,000 in tokens by purchasing over 100$ worth of LYNO tokens. Why LYNO AI is well-placed to Break the AI Token Industry Compared to the fads and patterns of meme coins, the $LYNO token is designed to grow and develop in the long term. Its automated arbitrage cross-chain is built so that the holders benefit as it shares fees and buys them back, correcting misaligned incentives. Cyberscope audits the platform and maintains security and transparency, which creates confidence with the investors and the users. Researchers are predicting increases of up to 10200x as LYNO expands its advanced AI-powered market intelligence technology to the rest of the world. Next-Gen Technology: AI Meets Cross-Chain Arbitrage Removing the barriers created by LYNO AI leads to a game changer because now not just the institutions, but also the retail investors will have access to the sophisticated opportunities in arbitrage. Its AI-based systems do continuous scans across more than 15 blockchains and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 23:28
