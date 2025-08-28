2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
U.S. Government Posts GDP Data On Bitcoin Blockchain

U.S. Government Posts GDP Data On Bitcoin Blockchain

The post U.S. Government Posts GDP Data On Bitcoin Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. government has officially begun publishing gross domestic product (GDP) data on public blockchains. According to Bloomberg, the Commerce Department’s announcement on Thursday brings blockchain into the core of America’s economic reporting, making GDP available on nine networks including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Commerce officials emphasized that the blockchain rollout is not a replacement for traditional economic data releases, but rather “another avenue” for distribution, according to Bloomberg. The move, however, carries significant symbolic weight, as it effectively places the government’s seal of approval on technology once viewed with deep skepticism in Washington. “The entire administration has embraced this,” said Mike Cahill, chief executive officer of Douro Labs, who confirmed he has been working with the Commerce Department on the initiative for the past two months. “With today’s announcement we are now in a world where government data lives on blockchains, and market participants can participate in real time.” The blockchain initiative involves posting cryptographic hashes of GDP data, which serve as digital fingerprints to verify the information’s integrity. While limited in scope initially, Commerce Department officials confirmed that President Donald Trump’s administration intends to expand the program further, Bloomberg reported. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spearheaded the project, telling Trump earlier this week that statistics would be issued via blockchain “because you are the crypto president.” Lutnick has previously suggested reshaping GDP reporting by removing the impact of government spending. The initiative reflects a sharp departure from the prior administration. Under former President Joe Biden, regulators adopted a cautious stance toward crypto, often clashing with exchanges and imposing restrictions on digital assets. In contrast, Trump has moved quickly to integrate Bitcoin into government policy. Since taking office, he has created a U.S. Bitcoin reserve, stockpiled coins such as Ether and Solana, signed legislation regulating stablecoins, and appointed crypto-friendly regulators…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05776-0.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.519+0.70%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 23:45
Jaa
Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price on the Edge of $120K Rally or $100K Decline

Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price on the Edge of $120K Rally or $100K Decline

The post Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price on the Edge of $120K Rally or $100K Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC USD) price is attempting to recover from its sharp sell-off that bled the crypto markets between Saturday and Monday. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up by a slight gain of 0.62% over the last 24 hours, and now trades at $113,161, representing a 3.45% rise from Monday’s low of  $109,448. Bitcoin (BTC USD) On-chain Activity: Retail Vs Institutional According to on-chain insights on CryptoQuant, a mix of retail investors, long-term holders, and institutional investors rushed to buy the dip. However, the price remained stuck between $109,000 and $115,000. Two important metrics observed on the charts were net buying. Net selling among retail traders transacting between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC, as well as whale and institutional traders transacting between 1 million and 10 million BTC. On-chain data suggests that net buying among retail was reasonably high, while a majority of whales and institutions were net sellers. As the price of Bitcoin approached $113,000, the intensity of selling reduced. A large number of retail traders on both spot and futures markets were either buying or opening long positions throughout the Bitcoin (BTC USD) price dip. The big whales and institutions were mainly selling or shorting. Notably, the volume of active net buying on the Coinbase BTC spot market reached $ 101.25 billion. Institutions and whales sold roughly $7.5 billion since Sunday. As such, it’s reasonable to say that much of the current price support is provided by retail players keen on buying the dip and capitalizing on the discount. $120,000 Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price Prediction According to liquidation data from Hyblock’s Liquidation heatmap, a majority of the bids placed between $111,000 and $110,000 were absorbed during the weekend dip. If this trend continues, the next cluster of bids is expected to be around $104,000. It’s possible that both…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,531.31-0.01%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.028627+162.08%
Capverse
CAP$0.07129-0.71%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 23:44
Jaa
Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

Caliber, a struggling retail asset manager, was up 60% after announcing its pivot to Chainlink treasuries.
RealLink
REAL$0.05776-0.08%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/28 23:44
Jaa
ZachXBT Criticizes XRP Holders, Calls Ripple “Cheap”

ZachXBT Criticizes XRP Holders, Calls Ripple “Cheap”

The post ZachXBT Criticizes XRP Holders, Calls Ripple “Cheap” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes ZachXBT says Ripple no longer funds public goods for its community. Analysts continue to raise concerns about XRP’s centralization. Chris Larsen’s large XRP transfers have fueled insider-dumping allegations. Crypto sleuth ZachXBT has once again taken aim at the XRP XRP $3.01 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $179.12 B Vol. 24h: $6.96 B community, stating that American fintech Ripple no longer funds initiatives that provide meaningful guidance to its users. Responding to a news outlet on social media, he advised XRPL scam victims to file an IC3 report and track stolen funds through exchanges because Ripple is unable to help its community. NEW: @zachxbt SAYS “RIPPLE HOLDERS PROVIDE NOTHING OF VALUE TO THE INDUSTRY EXCEPT EXIT LIQUIDITY FOR INSIDERS THUS ARE NOT WORTH SUPPORTING (LIKEWISE WITH CARDANO, PULSECHAIN, HEDERA, ETC)” pic.twitter.com/q6dX6qt7GC — DEGEN NEWS (@DegenerateNews) August 28, 2025 Self-Custody is the Way: ZachXBT He added that managing assets via self-custody is not simple for most people and requires a stronger understanding of scams and industry risks. An actual answer: Due to the amount stolen the best option is to file an IC3 report and trace to exchanges. The Ripple foundation is cheap and no longer funds public goods that provide guidance to their community unlike other chains. Learn more about the industry and scams… pic.twitter.com/cNdXwGx6MH — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) August 28, 2025 He stated that Ripple has become “cheap” in its approach, reducing support for public goods compared to other blockchain projects. This, he argued, leaves XRP investors without adequate protection or resources in a sector already filled with scammers due to lack of regulatory guardrails. Criticism of XRP Is Not New This is not the first time XRP has faced scrutiny. Crypto researcher Justin Bons has repeatedly criticized Ripple’s control over the Unique Node List (UNL), arguing that it…
B
B$0.6727+19.13%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01702-1.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10558+4.50%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 23:43
Jaa
Solana Gains Traction with Strategic Efforts

Solana Gains Traction with Strategic Efforts

The post Solana Gains Traction with Strategic Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent months, Solana has emerged as a noteworthy player in the cryptocurrency landscape, achieving significant traction through strategic initiatives. The involvement of former President Trump in the cryptocurrency space has particularly amplified Solana’s prominence, leading to a surge in interest and engagement. Continue Reading:Solana Gains Traction with Strategic Efforts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/solana-gains-traction-with-strategic-efforts
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.519+0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018885+3.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0277-0.14%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 23:42
Jaa
JPMorgan Chase: Current Bitcoin price is "too low" and expects it to rise to $126,000 by the end of the year

JPMorgan Chase: Current Bitcoin price is "too low" and expects it to rise to $126,000 by the end of the year

PANews reported on August 28 that JPMorgan analysts said that Bitcoin's current price is "too low" compared to gold because its volatility has fallen to a historical low; Bitcoin's volatility has dropped from nearly 60% at the beginning of the year to about 30% now, a record low; therefore, Bitcoin's fair value is approximately US$126,000, and this target is expected to be achieved before the end of the year. Analysts say that factors such as corporate capital accumulation, index-driven inflows, and declining volatility have combined to increase Bitcoin's investment value. Lower volatility makes it easier for institutional investors to allocate capital, and the risk-adjusted valuations of Bitcoin and gold are now closer than ever. Analysts say that the volatility ratio of Bitcoin to gold has fallen to 2.0—the lowest level on record—meaning that Bitcoin consumes twice as much risk capital as gold in current portfolio allocations. Based on this, for Bitcoin's $2.2 trillion market capitalization to match the approximately $5 trillion in private gold investment, its market capitalization would need to increase by approximately 13%, or a theoretical price of $126,000. Analysts also note that this gap has shifted, from trading $36,000 above this fair value level at the end of 2024 to approximately $13,000 below it today, indicating that Bitcoin still has potential for further growth.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.028627+162.08%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.18--%
Everscale
EVER$0.00905-2.37%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 23:41
Jaa
My Chemical Romance’s Tour Announcement Spurs A Chart Comeback

My Chemical Romance’s Tour Announcement Spurs A Chart Comeback

The post My Chemical Romance’s Tour Announcement Spurs A Chart Comeback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade reenters multiple U.K. charts, climbing to a new high of No. 38 on the Official Album Sales list after tour extension news. MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 05: Gerard Way performs on stage at The Ritz, Manchester on November 5, 2014 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images) Redferns via Getty Images After My Chemical Romance recently announced concert dates for the United Kingdom, sales of the band’s catalog exploded in that country. The emo group isn’t headed to London, where it will play several dates at Wembley Stadium, until next July, but it seems that followers of the group are still so thrilled that they’ve headed to Amazon, iTunes, and stores to purchase everything the rock outfit ever released. Multiple My Chemical Romance albums bound back onto the charts in the U.K. this frame as the group enjoys what may be its biggest moment in a long time. The band is currently in the midst of its Long Live the Black Parade Tour in the U.S., which sees it honoring its album The Black Parade. That’s the trek that will head to the U.K. next year, and it’s the full-length that reappears on the greatest number of tallies. The Black Parade Reappears on the Charts The Black Parade returns to the Official Album Downloads, Official Albums, and Official Albums Streaming charts in the U.K., coming in at Nos. 42, 67, and 76, respectively. The set also breaks back into the top 10 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums ranking, leaping from No. 12 to No. 8. On the Official Physical Albums roster, it climbs from No. 70 to No. 44. A New High for The Black Parade Over on the general Official Albums Sales chart, The Black Parade…
Sidekick
K$0.1956+0.46%
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.67%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 23:41
Jaa
Chainlink Partners with US Government to Bring Economic Data On-Chain

Chainlink Partners with US Government to Bring Economic Data On-Chain

In a landmark move, Chainlink has partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to deliver key macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on-chain. This initiative makes information surrounding Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers, real GDP, and the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index available to developers and protocols within blockchain ecosystems. The data, updated monthly or quarterly, will initially be accessible across ten networks. They include Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Botanix, Base, Optimism, Linea, Sonic, Mantle, and ZKsync. Chainlink Expands Use Cases for Blockchain Markets By delivering trusted government statistics on-chain, Chainlink is opening the door to new applications in DeFi and beyond. Potential use cases include automated trading strategies, tokenized asset management, prediction markets, and risk analysis for lending protocols. Developers can now integrate these feeds directly through Chainlink’s infrastructure. This marks a major step toward merging traditional economic data with decentralized markets. It enables greater transparency, efficiency, and real-time responsiveness. Notably, the Chainlink–U.S. government partnership comes after months of speculation about the U.S. government adopting a blockchain network to enhance transparency. The initial secrecy around which chain would be adopted led to multiple rounds of speculation within the crypto community. As a result, the recent announcement has sparked an industry-wide reaction. Reacting to the news, Nate Geraci, president of ETFStore, remarked that the crypto ecosystem is evolving faster than many can keep pace with. https://twitter.com/NateGeraci/status/1961071332889710597 Chainlink's native token, LINK, is fast benefiting from the momentum. The coin has surged 5% at press time, despite a largely stagnant crypto market. Strengthening Ties with US Regulators Meanwhile, this partnership builds on Chainlink’s engagement with U.S. policymakers. In recent years, the project has collaborated with the SEC and participated in high-level discussions with lawmakers, including Senator Tim Scott and the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets. Chainlink’s role was also recognized during the signing of the GENIUS Act—the landmark federal framework for stablecoins—where co-founder Sergey Nazarov joined government and industry leaders. Priding itself as the industry-standard oracle provider, Chainlink said it secures billions in value across DeFi and has partnered with institutions such as SWIFT, Fidelity International, and UBS. With the DOC collaboration, Chainlink is now further showing how oracles can serve as critical infrastructure for connecting government data with blockchain markets. This move marks a major advancement in on-chain innovation. It also shows growing recognition of blockchain’s role in financial infrastructure at the highest levels of government.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05776-0.08%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21418+8.05%
Jaa
The Crypto Basic2025/08/28 23:39
Jaa
Analysts Predict BlockchainFX as the Next Big Crypto of 2025, as These 5 Other Cryptos Give Steady Momentum

Analysts Predict BlockchainFX as the Next Big Crypto of 2025, as These 5 Other Cryptos Give Steady Momentum

The post Analysts Predict BlockchainFX as the Next Big Crypto of 2025, as These 5 Other Cryptos Give Steady Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The race for the top crypto presale of 2025 is heating up, and investors are chasing the projects that promise not just hype, but long-term returns. Among a sea of emerging tokens, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed by analysts as the next big crypto of 2025. Its presale has already surpassed $6.2M raised, with forecasts suggesting explosive upside potential. While other presales like Jet Bolt, Nexchain, Coldware, SUBBD, and Space Pay are gaining traction, BlockchainFX is standing out with its real utility, massive APY staking rewards, and analyst-backed predictions of becoming a 1000x ROI opportunity. Let’s break down why BlockchainFX is dominating this presale season and how it stacks up against its competitors. Last Chance! Use AUG35 Now and Score 35% Extra $BFX Tokens Before Time Runs Out! BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Strongest Presale Pick for 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t just another token, it’s positioning itself as a DeFi infrastructure leader with a focus on liquidity, cross-chain utility, and high staking yields. The presale bonus (AUG35) allows buyers to grab 35% extra tokens, which significantly boosts their entry point. BlockchainFX Presale Stats Metric Value Current Price $0.021 Presale Raised $6.2M+ Bonus Offer 35% Extra (AUG35) Projected Launch Price $0.08 Long-Term Forecast $1+ Staking APY 90% Potential ROI (2025) 1000x Investment Scenarios Early Buy (with 35% bonus): $1,000 = $1,350 worth of $BFX instantly. At Launch ($0.05): That $1,350 turns into $2,380. Mid-Term ($0.25): Same buy grows to $16,000+. Long-Term ($1+): Investors could be looking at $64,000+. With analyst predictions putting BlockchainFX in the same conversation as Ethereum’s early days, this is the presale investors don’t want to miss. Jet Bolt (JBT) Jet Bolt is building a lightning-fast payments network designed for real-time transactions across borders. With scalability at its core, Jet Bolt is targeting partnerships with fintech apps and online…
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.05776-0.08%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.85-4.29%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 23:38
Jaa
Bitcoin-first protocol Portal to Bitcoin secures $50 million in new funding

Bitcoin-first protocol Portal to Bitcoin secures $50 million in new funding

PANews reported on August 28 that according to CoinDesk, the Bitcoin-first protocol Portal to Bitcoin has received $50 million in new financing led by Paloma Investments, bringing the project's total financing to $92 million. The funds will be used to support the expansion of the company's adapter BitScaler. BitScaler can expand native Bitcoin without the use of wrapped tokens, custodial bridges, or "messaging or other insecure alternatives." Portal plans to use the new funds to expand its funding program and attract institutional and community liquidity providers. The company is also currently conducting pilot integrations with wallets and custody platforms to demonstrate non-custodial token swaps.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04447+1.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.07%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 23:35
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet