Tether to Launch USDT Stablecoin on Bitcoin Blockchain, Here’s The Catch
The post Tether to Launch USDT Stablecoin on Bitcoin Blockchain, Here’s The Catch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether has announced that it will launch its USDT stablecoin on the Bitcoin blockchain using the RGB protocol. It will be the first time USDT is available directly on Bitcoin. And that allows people to send stablecoin transactions on the network. Tether Expands USDT to Bitcoin In its official statement, Tether said that USDT would now be available on RGB, a protocol designed for issuing digital assets on Bitcoin. It is worth mentioning that RGB had recently gone live with its 0.11.1 release. The protocol was built to make Bitcoin more than a store of value. Supporting private, scalable, and user-controlled asset issuance would prove its utility beyond that. By using RGB, Tether explained that USDT transactions could take place directly on Bitcoin without depending on other blockchains. As detailed, this meant users could hold Bitcoin and USDT in the same wallet and send either asset without relying on exchanges. Transactions could also be done offline, combining Bitcoin’s security with the stablecoin’s price stability. Before this development, Tether had only issued USDT on blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and TON. Investors who wanted to buy Bitcoin with USDT had to move the stablecoin on one of those networks and then trade on centralized or decentralized exchanges. It is important to add that with the new launch, that extra step would no longer be required. The company said that bringing USDT to Bitcoin could open new possibilities for payments and transfers. It could also simplify the process for users who wanted to keep both Bitcoin and stablecoins within one system. Tether CEO Outlines the Move Tether’s Chief Executive Officer, Paolo Ardoino, said that Bitcoin deserved a stablecoin that was native, lightweight, private, and scalable. He explained that the integration with RGB provided USDT with a new pathway to Bitcoin. According…
$0.10564
+4.76%
MOVE
$0.1276
+3.31%
TON
$3.172
+0.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 23:59
Institutions Pile Into Ethereum As Futures Open Interest And ETF Inflows Leave Bitcoin Rivals In The Dust
Institutional adoption of Ethereum is accelerating at a pace that now eclipses Bitcoin, with ETH futures open interest topping $10 billion and spot ETH ETFs [...]
ETH
$4,476.17
-0.86%
OPEN
$0.0000000703
-4.35%
NOW
$0.00699
+3.70%
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/28 23:57
It’s Hard To Believe Netflix Just Canceled A Recent #1 Hit Show
The post It’s Hard To Believe Netflix Just Canceled A Recent #1 Hit Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I am usually correct when I predict which shows are going to be renewed on Netflix and which are probably going to be cancelled, which is why this recent news caught me totally off guard. This week, Netflix announced they were cancelling The Waterfront its new crime series that seemed poised to be a Bloodline or Ozark replacement, or at least something adjacent to it as a water-based crime show. There will be no season 2. Netflix informed Kevin Williamson, its creator, who then informed the cast and crew, its lead being Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany. The show reviewed okay, a 68% from critics and a near-identical, positive 67% from audiences, but that’s generally not what Netflix considers, they want views. And it seemed like The Waterfront had those views. The show stayed at #1 for a number of days, and was only knocked down because Squid Game season 3 arrived. It’s also likely that really all viewership for new shows would have dropped with the Squid Game finale there, including that former #1 series. But even past that, The Waterfront spent a full five weeks in the global top 10. It’s also worth noting that this performance was better than something like Ransom Canyon, which Netflix did renew for season 2. There’s also cost but…how could this show have been that expensive? It’s not some sort of huge blockbuster, it does not have a big A-list cast that would demand huge salaries. Insider information given to Deadline indicates that the non-public “completion rate” was solid, but the internal reports also say that Netflix thought it wasn’t good enough. Neither was its viewership, they said, and I wonder what kind of standards exactly they had for a brand new series with relatively unknown actors starring in it. If you didn’t watch…
NEAR
$2.519
+0.27%
T
$0.01649
+0.73%
GAME
$26.1383
+0.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 23:56
CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Financial Market Monitoring Tool to combat Market Manipulation
The post CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Financial Market Monitoring Tool to combat Market Manipulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a US financial regulator, is integrating a financial surveillance tool developed by stock exchange company Nasdaq in a bid to overhaul its 1990s infrastructure. Nasdaq’s software is focused on detecting market abuse, including insider trading activity and market manipulation in equities and crypto markets, Tony Sio, head of regulatory strategy and innovation at Nasdaq, told Cointelegraph. He said: “Tailored algorithms detect suspicious patterns unique to digital asset markets. It offers real-time analysis of order book data across crypto trading venues and cross-market analytics that can correlate activities between traditional and digital asset markets.” The data fed into the monitoring system will be “sourced by the CFTC through their regulatory powers,” Sio said. The number of pump-and-dump tokens launched between January 2022 and November 2024 is just one form of market manipulation. Source: Chainalysis Financial surveillance continues to be a hot-button issue in crypto, with privacy advocates arguing surveillance creates conditions for a digital “prison,” and others arguing that anti-money laundering techniques are necessary for institutional adoption of crypto. Related: US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’ DeFi sector increasingly concerned with surveillance The US Treasury Department is exploring the possibility of requiring digital identification checks embedded within decentralized finance (DeFi) smart contracts to combat illicit financial flows. Combatting illicit finance was one of the directives given in the White House’s crypto report from July, which also included tax and market structure proposals for digital assets in the US. The White House report recommended that the Treasury Department and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) develop additional Know Your Customer (KYC) parameters for digital assets. Policy recommendations from the White House crypto report. Source: The White House The report also recommended revising the existing NIST digital identity…
BID
$0.08736
-5.96%
WHITE
$0.0004708
-5.08%
REAL
$0.05773
-0.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 23:54
Dow, S&P 500 muted as Wall Street digests GDP, jobs data
Nasdaq leads stocks as Wall Street bid GDP and jobs data
BID
$0.08736
-5.96%
Crypto.news
2025/08/28 23:53
Economy is going through an adjustment process
The post Economy is going through an adjustment process appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said that he expects the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth will continue to slow, per Reuters. Key takeaways “Economy is going through an adjustment process.” “Expect on the whole GDP will grow 1% to 1.5% on the year.” “Still think the labor market is solid.” “Unemployment rate is low, but hiring has slowed.” “Weaker job growth tied to both slowing demand and slowing supply growth.” “Breakeven rate of job growth is hard to estimate.” “Wage growth continues to be consistent with a solid labor market and inflation moderating towards 2% target.” “Progress on inflation is very slow now, hard to separate out tariff impact.” “Watching services inflation carefully.” “Perhaps four or five tenths of a percentage point on core PCE is due to higher tariffs.” “If the economy evolves as expected at some point interest rates need to be closer to neutral.” “Policy still modestly restrictive, inflation gradually coming down.” “Fed has to be driven by the data.” “Risks to jobs and inflation are moving closer to balance.” “Do not want the labor market to weaken too much, but want inflation back to 2%.” Market reaction These comments received a neutral score of 5.2 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker. In turn, the FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index stays near 104, reaffirming the neutral stance. The US Dollar (USD) preserves its strength following these comments. At the time of press, the USD Index was up 0.4% on the day at 98.60. Fed FAQs Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too…
NEAR
$2.519
+0.27%
GROW
$0.04
+266.97%
INDEX
$1.18
+0.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 23:53
Nasdaq-Listed Caliber Unveils Chainlink (LINK) Treasury Reserve
Caliber has introduced a Chainlink-based digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy with an established advisory board to manage allocations. The post Nasdaq-Listed Caliber Unveils Chainlink (LINK) Treasury Reserve appeared first on Coinspeaker.
LINK
$24.37
+2.56%
Coinspeaker
2025/08/28 23:53
Memecoins are more than the big names; this new token eyes strong growth
Little Pepe nears $25.4m presale target as analysts eye a massive surge amid memecoin volatility. #partnercontent
MORE
$0.10564
+4.76%
MEMECOIN
$0.003
+19.23%
TOKEN
$0.01323
-0.07%
Crypto.news
2025/08/28 23:50
Huawei Introduces 245TB AI Storage Solution Amid Rising Demand
TLDRs; Huawei unveiled three AI-optimized SSDs, including the OceanDisk LC 560 with an industry-leading 245TB capacity. The drives improve A I processing efficiency by 6.6x while cutting physical storage space needs by over 85%. AI-specific storage is now economically viable, overcoming long-standing capacity and efficiency bottlenecks in large-scale training. Trade restrictions are driving Huawei toward [...] The post Huawei Introduces 245TB AI Storage Solution Amid Rising Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1286
+1.74%
SPACE
$0.1692
+5.94%
TRADE
$0.13886
-4.64%
Coincentral
2025/08/28 23:47
Meme Coins With 100x Potential — SHIBA INU, Dogecoin, PEPE and Cardano Top Reddit Picks
The post Meme Coins With 100x Potential — SHIBA INU, Dogecoin, PEPE and Cardano Top Reddit Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins remain at the center of crypto discussions as investors look for assets that could deliver exponential returns. Analysts are pointing to Shiba Inu, PEPE, Dogecoin, Cardano, and MAGACOIN FINANCE as some of the best meme coins to buy for a 100x price pump potential in 2025. Shiba Inu Analysts Call Time on Breakout Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00001246, down 10% in the past year, underperforming while Bitcoin surged 90%. However, TradingView analyst Hamidemo believes time is running out for buyers before SHIB begins a breakout. He notes that SHIB has been consolidating for over a year inside a massive triangular pattern. If it breaks, a 528% surge could take SHIB to $0.000078, with some analysts even targeting $0.000115. With many dismissing SHIB in its accumulation phase, analysts argue that it could become one of the fastest movers when sentiment shifts. PEPE Accumulation Signals Growing Interest PEPE, priced at $0.00001048, continues to attract long-term holders despite recent pullbacks. Exchange reserves dropped by 0.5% in the last 30 days, meaning fewer tokens are available on exchanges, while whales increased holdings by 1.5% over the same period. These trends indicate accumulation and faith in its staying power. With nearly half a billion dollars in daily trading volume, PEPE remains a top choice in the meme coin market. As altcoin appetite grows, its loyal community and supply dynamics keep it among the best meme coins to buy for 2025. Dogecoin Maintains Its Meme Coin Crown Dogecoin (DOGE), trading at $0.216, continues to dominate meme coin discussions thanks to its massive brand power and strong liquidity. It is consistently among the most traded assets, often ranking in the top 10 by volume. Dogecoin’s merge-mined structure with Litecoin adds to its security, while its broad visibility keeps it relevant for both retail…
SHIB
$0.00001259
+0.39%
CROWN
$0.0357
-0.55%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006124
+10.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 23:46
