2025-08-29 Friday

Bitcoin Braces for Another Dip as On-Chain Data Warns of Spot and Futures Selloffs

The post Bitcoin Braces for Another Dip as On-Chain Data Warns of Spot and Futures Selloffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin may be gearing up for another downturn as on-chain data signals sustained selling pressure. A recent report from CryptoQuant shows an uptick in selloffs among spot and futures traders.  If this trend persists, BTC risks sliding below the critical $110,000 price mark. Bitcoin Sell Pressure Intensifies According to a recently published report on CryptoQuant, Bitcoin has seen a surge in selloffs from both spot and futures traders, as reflected in two key indicators—the Spot Taker Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD, 90-day) and the Taker Buy/Sell Ratio. The Spot Taker CVD, which tracks whether market takers are predominantly buyers or sellers, has flipped red after months of buy-side dominance. This shift signals renewed selling pressure, a pattern that has historically preceded corrections. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. BTC Spot Taker Cumulative Volume Delta. Source: CryptoQuant It reflects a cooling of aggressive buying interest and a growing willingness among BTC spot traders to offload positions, signaling exhaustion in the market. Further, according to the report, BTC’s Taker Buy/Sell Ratio has slipped to 0.91, falling below its long-term baseline of 1.0. This indicates that sell orders now consistently outweigh buy orders across the coin’s futures market.  BTC Taker Buy/Sell Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant An asset’s taker buy-sell ratio measures the ratio between the buy and sell volumes in its futures market. Values above one indicate more buy than sell volume, while values below one suggest that more futures traders are selling their holdings. This confirms the mounting sell-side pressure and weakening sentiment, which could worsen BTC price declines if it continues. Can the $112,000 Support Fuel a Fresh Rally? BTC trades at $112,906 at press time, resting above the support floor at $111,920. If demand grows and this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 00:07
Coinbase Clone Script USA: A Complete Guide to Building a US-Compliant Crypto Exchange

Coinbase Clone Script USA: A Complete Guide to Building a US-Compliant Crypto Exchange

The cryptocurrency market in the United States is booming with an increasing number of startups and enterprises exploring the potential of digital assets. Building a crypto exchange like Coinbase can be a game-changing move, but creating such a platform from scratch can be expensive, time-consuming, and technically demanding. That’s where a Coinbase clone script comes in — a ready-made solution that replicates the core functionalities of Coinbase with customizable features. But if you’re targeting the USA market, compliance, legal requirements, and local user expectations play a significant role. In this guide, we’ll explore everything you need to know about using a Coinbase clone script in the USA, from legality and features to cost and deployment. 1. What Is a Coinbase Clone&nbsp;Script? A Coinbase clone script is a pre-built cryptocurrency exchange software solution that mimics the functionality, design, and trading experience of Coinbase. It includes essential features such as user registration, KYC verification, wallet integration, trading engine, admin dashboard, and support for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and&nbsp;others. Unlike building an exchange from the ground up, using a clone script allows startups&nbsp;to: Save significant development time Reduce go-to-market time Launch a tested and proven business&nbsp;model Customize the platform based on target market&nbsp;needs 2. Is It Legal to Use a Coinbase Clone Script in the&nbsp;USA? Yes, using a Coinbase clone script is legal, provided that the platform complies with US cryptocurrency regulations. The clone script is merely software; legality depends on how and where it’s&nbsp;used. Key regulations in the USA&nbsp;include: KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) policies as mandated by&nbsp;FinCEN. Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) required in most&nbsp;states. SEC and CFTC regulations if your platform supports trading of securities or derivatives. To operate legally in the&nbsp;US: Ensure your clone script supports regulatory compliance features. Register with appropriate financial authorities. Work with a legal advisor who specializes in crypto&nbsp;laws. Remember, legal compliance is not optional in the USA — it’s foundational to sustainable business&nbsp;growth. 3. Must-Have Features for the US&nbsp;Market If you’re launching a Coinbase-like exchange in the US, your platform must cater to both regulatory standards and user expectations. Here’s what your clone script should&nbsp;include: a) KYC/AML Verification Integration with identity verification services Automated document scanning and&nbsp;approval b) USD &amp; Fiat Gateway Integration Support for ACH, wire transfers, debit/credit cards Integration with services like Plaid, Prime Trust, or&nbsp;Circle c) SEC/FinCEN Compliance Tools Real-time transaction monitoring Suspicious activity&nbsp;alerts Reporting dashboard d) Tax Reporting Tools Transaction history download (CSV,&nbsp;PDF) 1099 generation for US&nbsp;users e) Wallet Management Multi-signature wallets Cold and hot wallet balance separation f) Robust Admin&nbsp;Panel User and transaction management Fee control and liquidity settings These features ensure your platform is secure, compliant, and trustworthy. 4. How Much Does a Coinbase Clone Script Cost in the&nbsp;USA? The cost of launching a Coinbase clone script in the US depends on several factors, such as features, level of customization, hosting, and third-party integrations. Here’s a general breakdown: It’s essential to choose a provider that understands US regulations and offers transparent pricing. 5. Where Can You Buy a Reliable Coinbase Clone Script in the&nbsp;USA? Finding the right development partner is crucial. Here are some tips to identify a reliable Coinbase clone script provider: Look for companies with proven experience in crypto exchange development. Ask for demos or free&nbsp;trials. Verify if they offer regulatory compliance modules. Read case studies or testimonials from US-based&nbsp;clients. Ensure they provide post-launch support and upgrades. Choose a development partner that doesn’t just sell you code but supports your long-term vision. 6. Can You Customize the Coinbase Clone Script for the US&nbsp;Market? Absolutely. Clone scripts are designed to be flexible and customizable. Here are ways to tailor it for the US audience: Custom Branding: Logo, color scheme,&nbsp;UI/UX Fiat Gateways: Support for USD, debit/credit, ACH State-Specific Compliance: Adapt based on state-level crypto&nbsp;laws Trading Features: Add advanced order types (limit, stop-loss, etc.) Mobile App Customization: Native iOS and Android&nbsp;versions US-Centric Marketing Tools: Referral programs, loyalty campaigns Customization ensures you differentiate your exchange while staying compliant. 7. Does the Script Support USD and US-Based Payment&nbsp;Methods? A clone script targeting the US must support seamless fiat-to-crypto conversions. Key integrations include: ACH Transfer (Automated Clearing House): For bank account&nbsp;linking Credit/Debit Card Payments: Through processors like Stripe, Simplex, or&nbsp;MoonPay Plaid: For bank verification Prime Trust or Wyre: For custody and compliance Additionally, USD support must extend&nbsp;to: Wallet balance management in&nbsp;US Conversion rates and real-time pricing USD-based trading pairs (e.g.,&nbsp;BTC/USD) Your script should also offer strong AML controls around fiat deposits and withdrawals. 8. Hosting and Deployment: Should You Host Your Exchange in the&nbsp;USA? Hosting your exchange in the US offers both benefits and responsibilities. Advantages: Lower latency for US&nbsp;users Better compliance with local data&nbsp;laws Easier integration with US financial institutions Things to Consider: Choose cloud providers that comply with SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 standards Ensure robust DDoS protection Use dedicated servers for wallet and trading engine components Popular options include AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, all of which have US-based data&nbsp;centers. 9. Real-World Use Cases: Are US Exchanges Using Clone&nbsp;Scripts? While top exchanges like Coinbase are custom-built, many mid-tier and startup exchanges in the USA use white-label or clone scripts to launch&nbsp;quickly. Why they choose clone&nbsp;scripts: Proven architecture and tested&nbsp;UI Regulatory features&nbsp;built-in Faster launch timelines (under 30&nbsp;days) Scalable infrastructure Several regional and niche exchanges in the US market operate successfully using customized clone&nbsp;scripts. 10. Can I Get a Demo of a Coinbase Clone Script for the US&nbsp;Market? Yes. Most professional crypto exchange development companies offer live demos or sandbox environments. When requesting a demo, ask&nbsp;for: Access to admin dashboard User-side trading interface KYC/AML flow&nbsp;example USD deposit and withdrawal simulation Mobile app preview (if available) This helps you evaluate: Ease of customization Responsiveness and&nbsp;speed Regulatory feature readiness UI/UX quality A demo is your opportunity to validate what you’re buying before making an investment. Conclusion Launching a Coinbase-like exchange in the USA is a promising venture, but it demands careful planning around compliance, infrastructure, and user experience. A Coinbase clone script can help you bypass months of development and go live faster — provided you choose the right provider and customize it for the US&nbsp;market. From legal compliance and USD support to advanced security and trading features, every component must align with American user expectations and&nbsp;laws. Ready to launch your US-based crypto exchange? Request a personalized demo today and discover how a Coinbase clone script can help you dominate the American crypto market with confidence. Coinbase Clone Script USA: A Complete Guide to Building a US-Compliant Crypto Exchange was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/08/29 00:05
15 million to “legalize” on-chain forecasts

15 million to “legalize” on-chain forecasts

The post 15 million to “legalize” on-chain forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of former Polymarket members has launched The Clearing Company with a $15 million seed to create regulated on-chain prediction market platforms accessible to retail investors. The round is led by Union Square Ventures, signaling increasing institutional interest in a sector traditionally hindered by regulatory uncertainty. In this context, the promise is an infrastructure that combines on-chain efficiency with clear rules, with a compliance framework defined from the outset. According to the announcement from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on June 17, 2025, U.S. authorities have initiated a public discussion aimed at defining criteria and risks associated with contracts linked to real events, an element that directly impacts the regulatory scope of prediction markets. Legal studies that have analyzed the matter also highlight how the Fifth Circuit’s ruling on the Kalshi case (September 2024) has significantly altered regulatory interpretation, opening potential avenues for platforms that adopt structured compliance WilmerHale. These regulatory findings have been directly monitored by market analysts following the Web3 rounds of 2024‑2025 and confirm a growing institutional focus on the topic. Key Data of The Clearing Company Round Amount: 15 million dollars (seed round), a significant figure for the stage Lead investor: Union Square Ventures, historic supporter of crypto projects Participants: Haun Ventures, Variant, Coinbase Ventures, Compound, Rubik, Earl Grey, Cursor Capital, Asylum, and an angel investor Term sheet: details on equity vs token and valuation not disclosed, for now Product focus: onchain predictive markets with compliance integrated into the protocols Who are the founders (and why they matter) The project is carried out by former members of Polymarket with established experience in predictive markets, blockchain infrastructure, and in the field of risk & compliance. An interesting aspect is the combination of technical and legal expertise, often difficult to find in the same team. Added to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 00:04
A Decentralized Video Streaming And Content Delivery Network, And Its Token

A Decentralized Video Streaming And Content Delivery Network, And Its Token

The post A Decentralized Video Streaming And Content Delivery Network, And Its Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a native cryptocurrency of the Theta Network. The Theta Network is a decentralized video streaming and content delivery network built on blockchain technology. It aims to improve the efficiency of video streaming and content delivery by utilizing a decentralized peer-to-peer network. Users can earn TFUEL tokens by sharing their excess bandwidth and resources to relay video streams to others. Theta Fuel (TFUEL) serves as a utility token within the Theta ecosystem and has various use cases related to network operations, content delivery, and engagement. Is is used to pay for transactions within the Theta Network, including transactions related to staking, bandwidth sharing, and content delivery. Also, TFUEL can be staked to participate in the network’s Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which helps secure the network and participate in governance decisions. Content creators and viewers can earn TFUEL tokens as rewards for creating and consuming content within the Theta Network. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/theta-fuel-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 00:03
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me (8/28/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me (8/28/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 28, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The End of AppleTalk in 2009, Toyota Motor Corporation Was Established in 1937, First Issue of Scientific American hit the newsstands in 1845, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Vibe-Codings Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing to Let Your Browser Take a Breather with Scheduler.yield(), let’s dive right in. Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More. Vibe-Codings Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More. Why Gaming Needs a Game Changer: Decentralization and the Future of Play By @joeysats [ 7 Min read ] Gaming now outgrosses the film and music industry, combined. A case for decentralized ownership, simpler onboarding, real security and a fun-first blueprint. Read More. Let Your Browser Take a Breather with Scheduler.yield() By @wolfriend [ 21 Min read ] A practical guide to scheduler.yield() – the new Prioritized Task Scheduling API that prevents Main Thread blocking and improves user experience. Read More. From Yeezy to Sleazy: The Dark Side of Star-Powered Crypto By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] From Kanye’s YZY to Trump’s TRUMP, celebrity coins pump then crash. Learn why hype fails, how scams spread, and what signals help avoid wipeouts. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/08/29 00:02
CFTC Teams Up With Nasdaq to Crack Down on Crypto Market Manipulation

CFTC Teams Up With Nasdaq to Crack Down on Crypto Market Manipulation

Interim Chair Caroline Pham said the move was designed to keep pace with rapidly evolving markets. “As our markets evolve […] The post CFTC Teams Up With Nasdaq to Crack Down on Crypto Market Manipulation appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 00:01
Crypto Power Play: BlackRock Goes Big With Major Bitcoin And Ethereum Purchase

Crypto Power Play: BlackRock Goes Big With Major Bitcoin And Ethereum Purchase

As the bull market cycle continues, Bitcoin and Ethereum adoption are sharply heating up among prominent figures and large corporations in the ever-evolving financial landscape. In the last few days, institutions have gone on a significant buying spree, one of which is the asset management firm BlackRock. A Two-Day Bitcoin And Ethereum Shopping Spree Bitcoin’s […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/29 00:00
What is BlockDAG? A Deep Dive Into 2025’s Best Crypto Presale

What is BlockDAG? A Deep Dive Into 2025’s Best Crypto Presale

BlockDAG is emerging as one of the biggest Layer 1 projects of 2025. With $386M raised, 25.8B coins sold, 200K holders, and 3M miners, is this the best crypto presale of the year?
Blockchainreporter2025/08/29 00:00
Tether to Launch $86B USD₮ on Bitcoin via RGB Protocol, Unlocking Private & Native Stablecoin Payments

Tether to Launch $86B USD₮ on Bitcoin via RGB Protocol, Unlocking Private & Native Stablecoin Payments

Key Takeaways: Tether will launch its $86 billion USD₮ stablecoin on RGB, enabling native support on the Bitcoin and Lightning networks. RGB brings scalable, private, and lightweight stablecoin payments directly The post Tether to Launch $86B USD₮ on Bitcoin via RGB Protocol, Unlocking Private & Native Stablecoin Payments appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/28 23:59
Bitcoin Weekly Close: 72 Hours to Make or Break $113K

Bitcoin Weekly Close: 72 Hours to Make or Break $113K

Bitcoin faces crucial weekly close at $113K. Key levels, CME gap analysis, and what bulls need to avoid three red candles in a row.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/08/28 23:59
