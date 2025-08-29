2025-08-29 Friday

Bitcoin Hyper Innovates Bitcoin in Viral Presale Set to Explode

The post Bitcoin Hyper Innovates Bitcoin in Viral Presale Set to Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper Innovates Bitcoin in Viral Presale Set to Explode
Bitcoin Wallets in Profit: An Unprecedented 55 Million Wallets Soar

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Wallets in Profit: An Unprecedented 55 Million Wallets Soar Are you a Bitcoin holder? If so, you’re likely feeling pretty good right now! The crypto world is buzzing with fantastic news: an unprecedented number of Bitcoin wallets in profit have reached a new all-time high. This significant milestone highlights a remarkable period for the leading cryptocurrency, signaling strong market health and growing investor confidence. What’s Driving This Surge in Bitcoin Wallets in Profit? Recent reports indicate that over 55 million Bitcoin wallets are now ‘in the black,’ meaning the current value of their holdings exceeds the price at which they were acquired. This isn’t just a fleeting moment; it reflects a broader trend of market resilience and growing investor confidence. The average holding period for these profitable wallets stands at an impressive 4.4 years, underscoring a long-term belief in Bitcoin’s value. Market Recovery: Bitcoin has seen a robust recovery from previous downturns, pushing many long-term holders into profitable territory. Increased Adoption: Growing institutional interest and mainstream acceptance continue to drive demand. Halving Anticipation: The upcoming Bitcoin halving events often create positive market sentiment, contributing to price appreciation. Why Does a Record Number of Profitable Bitcoin Wallets Matter? This surge in Bitcoin wallets in profit is more than just a statistic; it’s a powerful indicator of market health and investor sentiment. When a large portion of the network is profitable, it often signals strong underlying demand and reduced selling pressure. It means more individuals are seeing positive returns on their investments, which can further attract new capital into the ecosystem. Moreover, it validates the ‘Hodl’ strategy—the practice of holding Bitcoin for extended periods despite price fluctuations. The 4.4-year average holding period for these profitable wallets clearly demonstrates the rewards of patience and conviction in the asset’s long-term potential. This trend reinforces Bitcoin’s position as a viable long-term investment. What Are the Benefits for Bitcoin Holders? For existing Bitcoin holders, the benefits are clear. Seeing your Bitcoin wallets in profit provides financial validation and can lead to increased wealth. But beyond individual gains, this widespread profitability has broader implications for the entire crypto market. Increased Confidence: A profitable market encourages more people to invest, fostering a positive feedback loop. Network Stability: Long-term holders, who are now largely in profit, tend to be less volatile in their trading behavior, contributing to market stability. Innovation Fuel: Profits can be reinvested into the ecosystem, supporting the development of new applications and services built on Bitcoin. However, it’s also crucial to remember that market conditions can change. While the current outlook is bright, volatility remains an inherent characteristic of cryptocurrency markets. Always exercise caution and perform due diligence. Navigating the Future with Profitable Bitcoin Wallets With so many Bitcoin wallets in profit, what’s next? This record high suggests a maturing market, but smart investing always involves caution. For those new to Bitcoin or considering an investment, understanding market cycles and conducting thorough research is paramount. Always consider your personal financial situation and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. The journey of Bitcoin has been marked by significant highs and lows, yet its fundamental strength continues to attract a global community. This latest milestone serves as a powerful testament to its enduring appeal and potential for wealth creation. Keep an eye on market trends and expert analysis to stay informed. The news that over 55 million Bitcoin wallets in profit have reached an all-time high is truly remarkable. It underscores Bitcoin’s resilience, the conviction of its long-term holders, and its growing importance in the global financial landscape. As Bitcoin continues to evolve, these milestones remind us of the transformative power of digital assets. This is a moment to celebrate the incredible journey of Bitcoin and its dedicated community. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does ‘Bitcoin wallets in profit’ mean? A: It means the current market value of the Bitcoin held in those wallets is higher than the price at which the Bitcoin was originally acquired. Q2: How many Bitcoin wallets are currently in profit? A: Over 55 million Bitcoin wallets are currently reported to be in profit, marking a record high. Q3: What is the average holding period for these profitable wallets? A: The average holding period for these profitable wallets is 4.4 years, indicating a long-term investment strategy. Q4: Does this record high mean Bitcoin’s price will keep rising? A: While a high number of Bitcoin wallets in profit is a positive indicator, it doesn’t guarantee future price movements. Cryptocurrency markets are volatile, and prices can fluctuate. Q5: Is it too late to invest in Bitcoin? A: Whether it’s ‘too late’ depends on individual financial goals and risk tolerance. It’s crucial to conduct thorough research and consider market dynamics before investing. Found this insight into Bitcoin wallets in profit fascinating? Share this article with your friends, family, and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about Bitcoin’s incredible journey! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Wallets in Profit: An Unprecedented 55 Million Wallets Soar first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Bitcoin’s “Supply in Profit” Warning, Could a Downtrend Be Starting?

Bitcoin’s on-chain data signals caution as Ali Martinez warns the Supply in Profit metric may indicate a shift into a downtrend, with BTC trading near $113K.
India extends cotton import duty waiver to year-end

India has extended its waiver on import duty for cotton by three months, pushing the deadline to Dec. 31, a government order showed on Thursday. The move is aimed at helping the country’s garment makers, who are under stress from steep U.S. tariffs. Global cotton prices turned higher after the decision, reversing earlier losses to […]
Whale activity sparks fears of rug pull for Fistbump token

Fistbump (FIST), a token from the BNB Chain ecosystem, is facing a potential liquidity crisis. The token had an outsized rally, with signs of whales cashing out on the hype. Fistbump (FIST) is a token that heated up in the past few days, sparking fears of a potential rug pull. Multiple on-chain analysts suggest FIST may be facing a sudden liquidity crisis, as whales use the short-term hype to cash out. FIST currently depends only on PancakeSwap pairs for most of its liquidity. This also means the token can return to its relatively inactive state if the biggest liquidity providers move on, or whales cash out. Despite its years-long history, FIST never gained listings on centralized exchanges. FIST staged a rally after three years of inactivity The FIST project is no stranger to rapid crashes, following its initial launch at the end of July 2022. FIST immediately spiked to a peak of $3.36, then erased most of its value, drifting under a penny for years. FIST is one of the rare tokens to move after a prolonged bear market, and even briefly trade above its all-time record at $3.52. FIST staged a vertical rally after years at sub-penny prices. This time, the project received new warnings about a potential liquidity crunch and another deep correction. After being almost forgotten, the FIST project suddenly showed activity, and miraculously recovered its price range above $3.20 within days. FIST received hype from former holders, but also dire warnings about a potential crash similar to the one in 2022. Multiple sources launched warnings that FIST was showing signs of whales cashing out following the long period of trading at a low range. The current trading pairs available may also dry out if the liquidity pools are drained.
Global Payments Go Crypto as Circle and Mastercard Partner on $USDC; $BEST Token Soars

Circle, the creator of USD Coin ($USDC), is making a bold move to integrate stablecoins into the traditional finance system.
Everclear launches TRON Network support, bringing capital efficient rebalancing to top stablecoin network

Everclear launches TRON Network support, bringing capital efficient rebalancing to top stablecoin network

George Town, Cayman Islands – August 28, 2025 – Everclear, the cross-chain clearing and settlement protocol dedicated to eliminating liquidity fragmentation for blockchains and digital assets, announced an integration with the TRON network. This integration facilitates the settlement of onchain transactions without the need for centralized exchanges or fragmented routes, essentially solving liquidity fragmentation for any dApps building on TRON's vibrant ecosystem of decentralized finance. With a circulating supply of USDT exceeding $82 billion and one of the most active user bases in crypto, TRON has become the backbone of the global stablecoin market and onchain economy. A leader in payments, remittances, and cross-border transactions, TRON's growth has been fueled by high adoption rates in regions where stablecoins provide access to US dollars. The TRON network is home to 2.86 million daily active users who execute approximately 8.8 million transactions each day. "As stablecoin usage continues to grow globally, capital needs to move where users are — and that activity is overwhelmingly taking place on TRON," said Dima Khanarin, CEO of the Everclear Foundation. Native TRON support on Everclear provides solvers, bridge operators, and protocol treasuries with access to capital-efficient rebalancing mechanisms. These allow the largest circulating supply of USDT to move seamlessly between TRON and over 20 other blockchains without fragmentation, manual flows, or reliance on centralized exchanges. Everclear's coordination of global settlement and cross-chain liquidity strengthens TRON's ability to deliver secure and scalable blockchain solutions, priming the network for even broader institutional adoption. For native USDT (TRC-20) transfers on TRON, solvers can submit rebalancing intents between TRON and EVM-compatible chains by netting opposing transfers automatically and completing the remainder at competitive prices. Whether a bridge is rebalancing liquidity, a protocol is moving treasury, or a solver is playing auctions — cross-chain clearing on TRON flows as seamlessly
Under $5 Crypto Gems — Reddit Picks XRP, MAGACOIN FINANCE and PEPE for August Gains

Altcoin chatter on Reddit is heating up — and it's not about the blue chips. From political memes to regulatory plays and community-fueled comebacks, these three altcoins, including Magacoin Finance, XRP, and Pepe, are dominating Reddit feeds right now. Each one is generating serious buzz for different reasons — but all are being hyped
Is Ruben Amorim Doomed After Another Man Utd Humiliation?

Ruben Amorim had the look, and sound, of a broken man after Manchester United's shocking defeat to Grimsby Town. The loss will rank among the worst in the Old Trafford club's history. It wasn't undeserved either. United was outfought and outplayed by a team in the fourth tier of English soccer. "Everything [was wrong]," said Amorim. "The way we started the game, we were not even here. When everything is so important in our club, everything that happened – it's a problem in our club. We should do so much better. I just have to say sorry to our fans. I felt my players spoke really loud today about what they want." Last season was a disaster for Manchester United as it finished 15th in the Premier League table. This was an unprecedented outcome to a season, but Amorim was largely given a free pass because it was believed he was using this time to set up United for the following campaign. Three games into the 2025/26 campaign, however, and Manchester United appear to be in a similar place. The opening weekend performance against Arsenal suggested a corner had been turned, even if the Gunners left Old Trafford with three points, but United has failed to build on that positivity. Amorim has failed to achieve buy-in
The Detective’s Verdict: When a Community’s Only Product is Exit Liquidity

From the lens of 7 years in this industry, you learn to distinguish between the noise of market drama and the signal of a shifting paradigm. The recent declaration by the on-chain detective ZachXBT that he will no longer assist the XRP community is a signal of the highest&nbsp;order. This isn’t about tribalism or personal grievances. It is a stark and public judgment on a fundamental question: what is the purpose of a crypto community? ZachXBT’s conclusion — that certain communities, including not just XRP but also Cardano, Pulsechain, and Hedera, offer no value beyond providing “exit liquidity for insiders” — is a brutal but necessary first-principles critique that cuts to the very heart of what defines a valuable crypto ecosystem. Deconstructing the Accusation: The Value Creation&nbsp;Engine To understand the weight of this statement, we must deconstruct what “providing exit liquidity for insiders” actually&nbsp;means. In a healthy ecosystem, a token is a tool. It is gas for computation, a governance right in a DAO, a unit of account in a digital economy. The community buys and holds the token to participate in this expanding economy. The value accrues from the utility and the productive activity happening on-chain. In the model ZachXBT describes, the token is not a tool; it is the end product. The community’s primary economic function is to buy the token from early investors, founders, and the treasury, creating a market for these insiders to cash out. The community’s “utility” is to absorb supply, driven by a narrative of future price appreciation, rather than by present-day on-chain activity. This is the difference between a productive system and an extractive one. The Two Poles of Crypto: Builder Ecosystems vs. Holder&nbsp;Armies This critique reveals a fundamental schism that has been developing for years, creating two distinct poles in the crypto landscape. On one pole, you have Builder Ecosystems. Think of Ethereum’s DeFi summer or Solana’s recent DePIN explosion. These are open, composable, and often chaotic environments. Their communities are defined by the applications being built on top of the base layer. The discourse is about new primitives, user growth, and interoperability. The energy is directed outward, focused on creating new value. The token is a means to an&nbsp;end. On the other pole, you have what can be described as Holder Armies. These communities are often insular, highly organized, and defensive. Their identity is inextricably linked to the price and honor of a single token. Their discourse is dominated by price targets, regulatory grievances, and defending the project against external criticism. Their energy is directed inward, focused on preserving the value of the asset. The token is the end in&nbsp;itself. The Social Contract of an Open&nbsp;Industry ZachXBT’s work, like that of many white-hats, operates on an unwritten social contract. The implicit agreement is that the broader crypto community is a collective of builders and users engaged in a good-faith, if risky, effort to build a new financial system. Protecting users from scams and exploits serves this collective goal. His declaration is, in essence, a statement that certain communities have broken this social contract. By his judgment, their primary purpose is no longer aligned with the industry’s core mission of permissionless innovation. Instead, they have become closed-loop systems whose main function is to enrich their earliest backers. In such a system, who is there left to&nbsp;protect? A First-Principle Takeaway In the long run, the value of any decentralized network is a direct function of the permissionless innovation it enables. It is not about corporate partnerships, transaction speed, or the ferocity of its social media advocates. It is about what people can build on&nbsp;it. A community that exists primarily to champion its token rather than to utilize it is a system destined for entropy. It may survive for years on the power of its narrative, but without a thriving, generative application layer, it will inevitably bleed relevance. ZachXBT’s verdict is a harsh one, but it forces us to confront this uncomfortable truth. He simply said the quiet part out&nbsp;loud. The Detective’s Verdict: When a Community’s Only Product is Exit Liquidity was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
