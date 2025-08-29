2025-08-29 Friday

Solana prepares for Alpenglow – Blockworks

The post Solana prepares for Alpenglow – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Solana’s consensus stack, proof-of-history sequenced with TowerBFT, has always delivered faster block times than competitors. But finality still sits around 10-20 seconds, far from the Nasdaq-level latency Solana aspires to. SIMD-0326 (“Alpenglow”) proposes cutting finality to ~100-150ms by moving validator voting off-chain. Today, validators continuously post votes onchain to signal fork choice, and these votes dominate throughput despite carrying no user value.  Source: SolScan Under Alpenglow, validators instead pay a fixed “Admission Ticket” of 1.6 SOL per epoch, burned to the network. Leaders then gather votes off-chain through a component called Votor, compress them into certificates, and write those certificates onchain. The result is a swap: Millions of low-value vote transactions are replaced by one predictable fee per validator, lowering consensus overhead by ~20% and freeing blockspace for user activity. The design also adjusts fault tolerance. TowerBFT today remains live unless more than 33% of stake is adversarial. Alpenglow introduces a “20+20” model, where the chain stays live with 20% malicious stake and another 20% offline. For applications like DeFi, specifically perpetual exchanges like Drift, sub-second finality transforms Solana from “fast” into a real-time settlement layer. The economics are still under debate. Smaller validators face a flat 1.6 SOL per epoch fee regardless of stake, while reward flows remain undefined. Governance discussions (epochs 833-842) have emphasized the need for a clear rollout path, including sequencing for Alpenglow’s components. Still, if implemented, SIMD-0326 would represent one of Solana’s most significant structural upgrades. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/solana-prepares-for-alpenglow
Solana
SOL$215.37+4.63%
RealLink
REAL$0.05773-0.13%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 00:22
Sabalenka’s Custom Diamonds, Rublev’s $180K Watch And Osaka’s Crystal Labubu

The post Sabalenka’s Custom Diamonds, Rublev’s $180K Watch And Osaka’s Crystal Labubu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The world’s top tennis players are battling it out on the court in the first round of singles competitions at the U.S. open, with some sporting high-dollar luxury watches and custom diamond jewelry worth tens of thousands of dollars. Jessica Pegula wears gorjana jewelry and the DB28xs Starry Seas watch from De Bethune in her second round match of the 2025 US Open on Aug. 27, 2025. Getty Images Key Facts Jessica Pegula, women’s No. 4 and daughter of oil billionaire Terrence Pegula, won her second-round match Wednesday while wearing the roughly $90,000 DB28xs Starry Seas watch from Swiss watch brand De Bethune. The same watch brand sponsors American player Tommy Paul, who wore the $90,000 DB28xs Steel Wheels when he played Tuesday, and Emma Navarro, daughter of billionaire Ben Navarro and the No. 11-ranked player, wore the same watch as Pegula on Wednesday. Pegula is also partnered with jewelry brand gorjana and wore four of their pieces on the court: a diamond ring, diamond chain necklace, diamond huggie earrings and diamond paw necklace, valued at $7,185 in total. Jasmine Paolini, ranked No. 7, wore the $3,550 Van Cleef & Arpels’ diamond Alhambra necklace during her match on Wednesday (Paolini isn’t partnered with the brand but it has become an increasingly popular choice for athletes). Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, won her second match wearing a slew of custom diamond jewels made to commemorate her eighth U.S. Open. Her gold jewelry, all from the brand Material Good, included a choker necklace with eight pear-cut stones—seven white diamonds and one imperial topaz—a tourmaline necklace with eight small diamonds and a pair of drop earrings, each with eight diamonds (an exact retail price isn’t available for the custom jewels, but similar pieces from Material Good…
Threshold
T$0.0165+0.79%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004723-4.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 00:20
Cryptocurrency Detective ZachXBT Warns About Ripple (XRP) Again! "Cardano (ADA) and These Two Altcoins Are the Same!"

ZachXBT, who is seen as the Sherlock Holmes of the cryptocurrency market, made harsh criticisms for Ripple - XRP. Continue Reading: Cryptocurrency Detective ZachXBT Warns About Ripple (XRP) Again! "Cardano (ADA) and These Two Altcoins Are the Same!"
XRP
XRP$2.9464-1.08%
Cardano
ADA$0.8476-0.96%
Coinstats2025/08/29 00:20
Top Multi-Currency Wallet Trends to Watch in 2025

The multi-currency wallets are gaining importance in the digital asset system, as in the expanded domain of crypto, users are no longer just dealing with Bitcoin or Ethereum; rather, they are handling portfolios inclusive of altcoins, stablecoins, NFTs, and tokens on multi-chains. And as this space evolves, so do the user requirements. Crypto wallets are moving from merely a tool to store your crypto’s private keys to a better utility, more security, and larger dApp integration. Users tend to move to wallets that offer more features with multiple currencies. In this blog, we will break down what multi-currency wallets are and all the different trends that you can watch in&nbsp;2025. Let’s break it down, starting from the&nbsp;basics: What is a Multi-Currency Wallet? A multi-currency wallet is one that allows the account holders to store, send, receive, and even manage multiple cryptocurrencies and tokens from a single wallet interface. Instead of jumping from one wallet to another for each coin or each chain, these wallets simplify everything into a single dashboard, supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and many&nbsp;more. Multi-currency wallets simplify asset management and make it more efficient, regardless of whether one is a casual investor or a DeFi power&nbsp;user. Top Multi-Currency Wallet Trends to Watch in&nbsp;2025 Crypto wallets have come a long way from just being simple Bitcoin vaults since their inception in 2009. In 2025, they are reshaping the world by seamlessly integrating trends, such&nbsp;as: Enhancing Wallets with&nbsp;AI AI has found its way to integrate into everything and make life simpler. In crypto wallets, AI is revolutionizing user experiences by providing smarter, safer, and more personalized experiences. It provides real-time analytics, gives personalized insights and fraud detection. This integration boosts decision-making, security, and the overall user engagement in the crypto environment. Decentralized Identity Integration Wallets that are enabled with DID are the foundation of the Web3 ecosystem. Wallets that are integrated with DID allow their users to authenticate themselves, give control over who can have access to their personal data, and allow them to interact with dApps in a secure&nbsp;manner. Collaborative and Social&nbsp;Wallets In collaborative wallets, shared ownership and collective decision-making come into play for cryptocurrency management. These wallets are developed to suit the needs of DAOs and community-driven projects. Social wallets thus support multi-sign approvals in which more than one user must consent to a transaction. NFT-Centric Wallet&nbsp;Features NFT wallets offer great storage facilities and have trading options baked within the app itself. These wallets now act as virtual galleries, marketplaces, and trading platforms for NFTs. This means users no longer need to attach their external wallet to the marketplace. Top wallet service providers integrate with decentralized platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible, giving users a hassle-free experience of buying, selling, or displaying their&nbsp;NFTs. Stacking Support for DeFi&nbsp;Wallet DeFi wallets allow users to access platforms such as PancakeSwap, Aave, and Synthetix with token swaps, liquidity provision, lending, and yield farming. Staking through such wallets has been increasingly simplified over time as a way to earn&nbsp;rewards. Wallets now technically provide a one-click solution to staking through popular networks, thus pushing DeFi adoption further. Examples are Coinbase, MetaMask, Coinomi, etc. Businesses can also get custom DeFi-ready wallets developed with multi-currency and staking support through our crypto wallet development expertise. Cold Storage Integration with Hardware&nbsp;Wallets Hardware wallets are physical devices, like pen drives, used specially to store the private keys of cryptocurrencies. So, in the event you want to use any crypto, simply plug this device into your computer and retrieve all the private keys through which you can unlock your cryptocurrencies. These are way more secure since they never get connected to the Internet, and thus, cannot get hacked. Examples are Ledger Nano S Plus and&nbsp;Trezor. Gamifying the Crypto&nbsp;Wallets Gamification is really bringing a change to how users engage with crypto wallets while also making asset management a fun and rewarding experience. The reward systems of the wallet include point systems, loyalty programs, badges, and cashback rewards to incentivize users to interact. These incentives keep users for long-term engagement and retention. Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Wallets Proof of Work (PoW) mechanisms, such as those used by Bitcoin, consume an unsustainable amount of energy and thus contribute to global warming. Some wallets donate a portion of their transaction fees towards NGOs that work towards environmental causes to balance the effects of the&nbsp;wallet. Wallets that feature projects like Chia and Algorand promote low-energy consensus mechanisms. Conclusion The multi-currency wallets in 2025 have geared toward all-in-one hubs for security, multi-chain access, DeFi tools, NFT features, and even environmental benefits. Choosing the right wallet boils down to a combination of good user experience and innovation. If you wish to get a custom multi-currency wallet for your firm, then you should contact a company that has been in this field for a long&nbsp;time. Technoloader is a cryptocurrency wallet development company that has been building next-gen crypto wallets for more than 8 years. They make custom wallets that support multiple currencies, which are designed to keep up with these trends to ensure the businesses are ahead in the ever-moving pace of the crypto&nbsp;world. Contact them today and build your own&nbsp;wallet! Top Multi-Currency Wallet Trends to Watch in 2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08493+2.28%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663-1.11%
Medium2025/08/29 00:20
From $100 to $10,000 a Day: DEAL Mining Offers Cloud Mining Crypto Strategies for Bitcoin Investors

The post From $100 to $10,000 a Day: DEAL Mining Offers Cloud Mining Crypto Strategies for Bitcoin Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency sector has its fair share of opportunities. However, for many investors, entering the mining angled of crypto can be frustrating. With expensive hardware, complex setups, and increasing electricity prices, mining can be hard for anyone. This is where DEAL Mining has made a difference. DEAL Mining’s contracts are affordable, their strategies are transparent, and their operations are environmentally friendly. This combination allows DEAL Mining to make Bitcoin mining simple and profitable for anyone.  Whether you are a beginner investing $100 or an experienced investor expecting to work towards $10,000 a day, the proven cloud mining strategies of DEAL Mining are intended to bring consistent growth and long-term profit. Why DEAL Mining is the Smart Choice for Bitcoin Investors In traditional mining, investors have to spend a lot of money on equipment, but with DEAL Mining, we do it all. From powerful mining machines, renewable energy and management, the company ensures your operations run at maximum efficiency. Investors select a plan, tap the start button, and get daily profits. DEAL Mining has removed the stress and entry barriers to Bitcoin mining, and it is literally possible for anyone, anywhere in the world. DEAL Mining Cloud Mining Plans DEAL Mining offers flexible contracts for every type of investor. Each plan is designed to generate consistent returns with full transparency. M30s++ BTC Plan: $100 investment, $8 return in 2 days, $4 daily profit. A1326-109T Plan: $500 investment, $30 return in 5 days, $6 daily profit. WhatsMiner M60 Plan: $1,000 investment, $126 return in 10 days, $12.6 daily profit. M60 BTC Plan: $3,500 investment, $924 return in 20 days, $46.2 daily profit. M63S+ BTC Plan: $6,000 investment, $2,184 return in 26 days, $84 daily profit. S19XP+Hyd BTC Plan: $10,000 investment, $4,805 return in 31 days, $155 daily profit. These plans provide predictable…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,483.39-0.04%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.449+0.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 00:18
Cardano Price Prediction: SEC Postpones ETF Decision – ADA Could be Weeks Away From Huge Rally

The SEC has postponed the Greyscale spot ADA ETF decision deadline an additional 60 days – Cardano price prediction now eyes an October rally.
Cardano
ADA$0.8476-0.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00697+3.41%
Coinstats2025/08/29 00:18
What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Imagine opening your wallet app, but instead of approving every swap, bridge, or stake, an AI agent does it for you. It reads the contract, checks risks, compares options, and signs the “best” choice in&nbsp;seconds. No more gas anxiety. No more decoding cryptic approvals. Your AI assistant just “handles&nbsp;it.” Sounds like freedom. But what’s really happening when we hand over that&nbsp;power? Delegating trust to a&nbsp;machine Web3 today is built on explicit user consent. Every transaction needs a signature, and every signature implies: I understand what’s happening. But let’s be honest — most people don’t. They click “approve” on unreadable prompts. If an AI agent takes over, that gap widens. Instead of you not understanding, now you don’t even&nbsp;see. This shifts the trust model&nbsp;from: The agent becomes a new layer of abstraction. And with abstraction comes both safety and&nbsp;danger. The upside Speed &amp; convenience AI can parse contracts instantly, catching risks humans would miss. Approvals could become frictionless, without sacrificing security. Context-aware decisions Agents could weigh gas prices, slippage, and token approvals against your personal preferences, then act accordingly. Always-on protection Instead of reacting to phishing attempts, an AI guard could intercept malicious contracts before you even see&nbsp;them. The downside Loss of agency If your AI decides what’s “safe” to sign, are you still in control? Users may become passive, unable to contest decisions. Single point of failure Compromised AI = compromised wallet. If the model is poisoned, your assets could drain in&nbsp;seconds. Opaque decision-making If an AI declines to sign a transaction, can it explain why in a way you trust? Or will users face the same opacity they do with contracts today — just one layer&nbsp;higher? New attack surface Imagine adversaries training prompts to trick the AI. Instead of phishing humans, they’ll phish machines — and the stakes will be&nbsp;higher. UX implications Explainable approvals Every AI-driven signature should come with a human-readable rationale: “I signed this swap because it’s from Uniswap V3, with your preset max slippage, and no unusual approvals.” Override paths Users must retain the ability to bypass or veto. AI should recommend, not&nbsp;dictate. Granular delegation Maybe your agent handles micro-payments but asks for confirmation on large transfers. Trust should be flexible, not absolute. Transparency of the agent itself Who trained it? Where is it running? How is it updated? Without clear answers, the AI becomes another black&nbsp;box. Why it&nbsp;matters The core promise of Web3 is self-sovereignty: you control your assets. But sovereignty means responsibility, and responsibility often feels like friction. AI agents promise to smooth that friction, but at the cost of moving power away from&nbsp;you. The real design challenge isn’t It’s If we solve that, AI won’t just automate Web3 — it’ll make it&nbsp;usable. What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286+1.74%
Medium2025/08/29 00:16
Tether brings USDT stablecoin to Bitcoin via RGB

The post Tether brings USDT stablecoin to Bitcoin via RGB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether confirmed on Aug. 28 that its flagship USDT stablecoin will be issued directly on Bitcoin via the RGB protocol. This marks the first time a major stablecoin is being deployed natively on the Bitcoin network rather than through sidechains or wrapped assets. Speaking on this move, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said: “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable. With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.” What is RGB? RGB is an asset-issuance protocol designed to work across Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. Instead of recording token data on-chain, it anchors proofs to Bitcoin transactions while keeping the details on user devices. This model reduces blockchain congestion, enhances privacy, and enables near-instant Lightning payments. The RGB Association stated that its features highlight a shift in Bitcoin’s role beyond a store of value. With RGB, the network can now support stablecoins, tokenized assets, and programmable contracts without altering consensus rules. The protocol hit mainnet readiness earlier this year with version 0.11.1, allowing developers to build and manage tokenized assets without requiring changes to Bitcoin’s base layer. Why this matters By anchoring its stablecoin to Bitcoin, Tether is effectively testing whether the world’s most secure blockchain can serve as the base layer for everyday digital payments. Considering this, the stablecoin integration means Bitcoin users will be able to keep USDT and BTC in the same wallet, send private transactions that obscure balances, and use Lightning channels for instant settlement. So, if wallet and merchant adoption follow, stablecoins on Bitcoin could evolve from an experiment into a core part of its financial infrastructure. For Tether, whose token commands more than $170 billion in market value and dominates small retail wallets, this could…
NEAR
NEAR$2.517+0.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,483.39-0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10564+4.76%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 00:16
Top Traders Spotlight Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), & Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as Must-Have Cryptos for 2025

Dogecoin is resurging again, trading around $0.22 and $0.24. Solana, currently priced between $185 and $187, continues to prove it deserves its spot at the top. Then there’s Little Pepe (LILPEPE), still in the presale at just $0.0021 but already making waves.  Its presale has pulled in over $22.34 million, and the momentum keeps climbing. […] The post Top Traders Spotlight Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), & Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as Must-Have Cryptos for 2025 appeared first on CoinChapter.
Waves
WAVES$1.1843-1.01%
Solana
SOL$215.37+4.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Coinstats2025/08/29 00:15
Solana Trader Count Plummets 81% as “Meme Coin Craze” Turns Toxic

Solana’s once-booming decentralized exchange (DEX) scene is now showing signs of exhaustion. Trader participation is collapsing as the meme coin frenzy that drove the network’s meteoric rise begins to sour. According to data from Dune Analytics, the number of daily active traders on Solana-based DEXs has plunged from a peak of 4.8 million earlier this year to just 900,000 in August, an 81% decline.Source: @ally/Dune Daily transaction counts have also nearly halved, falling from 45 million in July to 28.8 million this month. The downturn marks the fourth consecutive day that daily Solana DEX traders have remained below the one-million mark, reinforcing fears of a prolonged slump. Boom-to-Bust Cycle Cuts Solana’s Retail Traders by Millions The drop mirrors a broader cycle of boom and bust. Activity skyrocketed during the second half of 2024 as meme coins and experimental tokens captured retail attention, lifting weekly trader counts above 30 million by October 2024. But the rush proved unsustainable. By early 2025, inflows of new traders collapsed, leaving recurring users as the main drivers of activity. Since then, the market has stabilized at a lower baseline, with weekly traders ranging between 10 and 15 million.Source: @ally/Dune Solana’s retail base surged in late 2024 as meme coins like BONK and countless imitators drew millions of new users into its ecosystem. At its height, Solana recorded more than 8 million unique traders, according to Solflare community advocate Baer, who noted that number has since fallen by 87% to just over 1 million. “That’s a net negative of 7 million people who have left the Solana ecosystem entirely,” Baer said. Token creation data shows just how unsustainable the meme coin mania has been. On Solana, contract creation surged throughout 2024, peaking in February 2025 with more than half a million new tokens deployed in a single month. However, activity slowed noticeably by August, indicating fatigue among developers and investors. Solana Token Frenzy Turns Into Bloodbath as Most New Meme Coins Vanish Within Hours Underlying these shifts is the rise of token creation platforms like PumpFun, which have become synonymous with Solana’s meme coin era. According to Dune data, in the past 24 hours alone, PumpFun saw 26,457 new tokens minted, more than 95% of all Solana token launches during that period. The next closest platforms, Sugar and Bags, recorded just 973 and 673, respectively, while smaller venues like Wavebreak barely registered any activity.Source: @adam_tehc/Dune Yet very few of these tokens endure. Out of PumpFun’s 26,457 tokens, only 246 managed to “graduate” beyond their initial launch stage, a survival rate of less than 1%. The vast majority of new tokens either collapsed in value or were abandoned within hours of creation.Source: @adam_tehc/Dune By contrast, Bags recorded 10 graduations out of 673 tokens, a higher relative retention rate, but still small in absolute terms. Most other platforms, including Moonshot, Believe, and Boop, saw no token progress at all. The result has been described as a bloodbath for retail participants, many of whom were lured into speculative meme coin launches only to face rapid losses. While the frenzy drove Solana’s daily activity to record highs in late 2024, the aftermath has been marked by dwindling engagement and shaken confidence. Additionally, Solana still leads all chains in DEX activity, according to DeFiLlama. Over the past 24 hours, Solana recorded $4.6 billion in trading volume, edging out Ethereum’s $4.4 billion.Source: DeFiLlama The gap widens over 30 days, with Solana posting $358.9 billion compared to Ethereum’s $140.8 billion. BSC and Base followed with $59.2 billion and $53.1 billion, respectively, while Hyperliquid L1 logged $29.8 billion. Fraudulent ‘Celebrity Coins’ Drain Millions—Kanye, Ronaldo, Adele Among Latest Targets Hackers have escalated their targeting of celebrities to fuel fraudulent crypto schemes. In August, compromised Instagram accounts belonging to Adele, Future, Tyla, and even Michael Jackson’s estate were used to promote FREEBANDZ, a fake Solana token that later collapsed by 98%. A similar scam tied to a bogus “CR7” token falsely linked to Cristiano Ronaldo briefly hit a $143 million market cap before insiders drained its liquidity. The latest case involved Kanye West’s official YZY meme coin. West confirmed on Wednesday that his account had been hacked, triggering an 81% crash in the token’s value. The report shows 73.8% of wallets trading YZY lost money, with 51,862 wallets recording combined losses of $74.8 million. More than 1,000 wallets lost over $10,000 each. By contrast, 18,333 wallets saw profits, though gains were heavily concentrated. Eleven addresses captured nearly 30% of total profits, worth $66.6 million. Most other winners made under $1,000. YZY, short for Yeezy Money, launched last Wednesday with a promotion from West’s official channels and website. Pitched as a financial empowerment project, the token shed 70% within hours, fueling claims of manipulation. Analytics platform Bubblemaps flagged suspicious trading patterns, including “sniping,” where bots grab large token allocations seconds after launch. The episode shows the risks in Solana’s ongoing meme coin boom, where quick pump-and-dump cycles continue to drain retail investors. Solana itself has held steady, trading at $212.85, up 4% in the past 24 hours and 15.5% over the week. The token remains 27% below its $293.31 all-time high
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000918+3.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00303-2.47%
CryptoNews2025/08/29 00:15
