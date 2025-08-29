2025-08-29 Friday

Liquefaction: A Paradigm Shift For Programmable Control Of Digital Assets

Liquefaction: A Paradigm Shift For Programmable Control Of Digital Assets

Innovation in blockchain technology goes on quietly while the world rages on about new-fangled applications and fluctuating cryptocurrency valuation. But research and development of novel methods to disrupt our complacency still finds a way. Liquefaction is an emerging disruptive technology in the blockchain universe that would revolutionize the access, control, and liquefying of digital assets. Developers: get used to this novel idea as implementing it is the skillset you would need to add to your repertoire sooner rather than&nbsp;later. The idea first came into being when a blog post brought to attention a dangerous scenario where private keys can be exploited to sell DAO votes. Building on this idea, The Initiative for CryptoCurrencies and Contracts (IC3) team of researchers, along with Cornell Tech, developed groundbreaking primitives that we now call liquefaction. Spearheaded by James Austgen, the research paper proposed privately liquefying blockchain assets using trusted execution environments (TEEs). What Is Liquefaction? At its core, the idea is simple. If you can add logic on top of addresses through TEE-based policies, it effectively enables any blockchain address to behave like a smart contract. Leveraging Oasis Sapphire’s SGX-powered TEEs, this would lead to storing of wallet keys securely, hidden even from their “owners”. By encumbering the keys, programmable rules are implemented which means multiple users can share a blockchain address, which, in turn, means that any asset can be shared, rented or pooled. To make all this viable, additional settings are in place to restrict signing authority and to set up a secondary-price auction mechanism to fairly determine next&nbsp;owner. How Liquefaction Works? It is interesting how encumbering keys work. The private keys just remain inside the TEEs and never leave the secure enclave. So, when a user initiates an action via a liquefaction wallet system, the TEE gets a request to sign the user transaction. Next, this request passes through a multi-layered, confidential policy evaluation process. As a result, policies (governed by smart contracts) are triggered to implement the logic states for tracking rental periods, enforcing spending limits, and even restricting specific operations. Only if all pre-set policies are satisfied, TEEs will proceed to sign the request. The role of Sapphire is to provide privacy and security with TEEs with end-to-end encryption and then verifying the policies remain tamper-roof. This verification chain is crucial as authorization granted after successfully passing multiple validation checkpoints guarantees cryptographically that no one can extract the keys or manipulate the policies. If anyone is wondering why use blockchain-based TEEs and not off-chain computation, the decision hinged on two critical reasons. First, blockchain allows liveness guarantees so that no one can simply “unplug the computer” and disappear with assets. Second, TEEs come with remote attestations so that anyone can verify what’s happening and ensure continued operation. Liquefaction In&nbsp;Practice The first proof of concept of liquefaction involves sharing access to a Bored Ape, but this only scratches the surface of the potential. During EthDAM 2025, the liquefaction demo case was unveiled and IC3 received a grant from Oasis to continue with its R&amp;D to flesh out use&nbsp;cases.https://medium.com/media/80a8f0d362f4e266a70886aadfa185fe/href Here is a snapshot of the yet to be tapped utility of liquefaction: Coming back to the Take My Ape demo, while NFT rental in the form of a Bored Ape might not seem much but it showcases the value of liquefaction as tangible. What previously would cost hundreds and thousands of dollars can now be owned for a minimum of 15 minutes at a fraction of the usual price. In the process, Bored Ape #8180 made history as the most traded&nbsp;NFT. Ownership is determined by a simple auction with bids in Rose tokens, and winners can&nbsp;enjoy: Control of the ape’s image including the enforcing of copyright claims by restricting unauthorized image&nbsp;use Ability to play with the ape in BAYC Studio including displaying it on&nbsp;websites Proof of ownership via signed&nbsp;messages Access the BAYC member-only area including signing into exclusive platforms that require BAYC credentials The ease of use also bodes well for web3 participation by previously mainstream and/or priced-out users. Try it yourself&nbsp;here! Looking Ahead Several months before the liquefaction demo made waves, its research paper author, James was a guest at the Privacy Now podcast laying the groundwork for the future of blockchain access.https://medium.com/media/1fc9fb76b525e57475d4445c3b96376d/href And since NFT rental is just the teaser, we now know that there is so much more to come. A candid chat between Oasis ecosystem head, Will Wendt and Cornell Tech’s Dani explored the liquefaction tech and discussed its next chapter in the&nbsp;works.https://medium.com/media/e9c6a05d91bed4fb5b7768a95a8385ad/href Liquefaction disrupts the assumption that addresses must belong to single entities, and flips the idea with programmable control and conditional access of digital assets where ownership, privacy, and flexibility come together unprecedentedly. This can potentially result in unlocking liquidity in billions of locked tokens. For developers, simplified implementations are coming. Stay&nbsp;tuned! Originally published at https://dev.to on August 28,&nbsp;2025. Liquefaction: A Paradigm Shift For Programmable Control Of Digital Assets was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
DoS Protection: Safeguarding Your Contract’s Availability

DoS Protection: Safeguarding Your Contract’s Availability

Denial of Service (DoS) attacks pose a critical threat to decentralized applications (dApps). These attacks are not designed to steal funds, but rather to cripple a program’s functionality, making it unusable or inaccessible for legitimate users. This disruption can prevent crucial operations from executing, block user interactions, and severely erode trust in the application. Such incidents effectively “shut down” access, even if underlying assets remain secure. This section will detail common DoS attack methods found in smart contracts and, more importantly, provide robust strategies to defend against them, ensuring your dApps remain resilient and consistently available. 1. Avoid Unbounded Loops For collections that still need to be iterated (e.g., for data display in a dApp), implementing pagination is crucial to fetch items in smaller, manageable chunks, thus avoiding the block gas limit and potential DoS&nbsp;attacks. How Pagination Works Instead of trying to read an entire large array or list from your smart contract in one go (which can exceed the gas limit), pagination allows your frontend application to request data in smaller, defined segments. This distributes the gas cost over multiple, smaller transactions and prevents any single transaction from becoming too expensive. Examples of Pagination in&nbsp;Solidity Let’s illustrate with a simple example of a contract storing a list of user addresses. Vulnerable Example (Without Pagination): This function tries to return all addresses, which would fail if users array becomes too&nbsp;large. // VULNERABLE: Trying to return an entire unbounded arrayaddress[] public registeredUsers;function addRegisteredUser(address _user) public { registeredUsers.push(_user);}// This function will revert if registeredUsers.length is too largefunction getAllRegisteredUsers() public view returns (address[] memory) { return registeredUsers;} DoS Protected Example (With Pagination): Here, we provide functions that allow the frontend to request users in batches, controlling the gas&nbsp;cost. // DoS Protected: Paginationaddress[] public registeredUsers;function addRegisteredUser(address _user) public { registeredUsers.push(_user);}// Function to get the total count of registered usersfunction getTotalRegisteredUsersCount() public view returns (uint256) { return registeredUsers.length;}// Function to get a paginated list of users// _startIndex: the starting index for the slice// _count: the number of elements to retrieve from the startIndexfunction getPaginatedRegisteredUsers(uint256 _startIndex, uint256 _count) public view returns (address[] memory) { require(_startIndex &lt;= registeredUsers.length, "Start index out of bounds"); uint256 endIndex = _startIndex + _count; if (endIndex &gt; registeredUsers.length) { endIndex = registeredUsers.length; } uint256 actualCount = endIndex - _startIndex; address[] memory result = new address[](actualCount); for (uint256 i = 0; i &lt; actualCount; i++) { result[i] = registeredUsers[_startIndex + i]; } return result;} How a Frontend Would Use&nbsp;It A frontend application (e.g., in React or plain JavaScript) would interact with this paginated contract like&nbsp;this: Get Total Count: First, call getTotalRegisteredUsersCount() to know how many users there are in&nbsp;total. Calculate Pages: Based on the total count, decide how many items to display per page (e.g., 10 or&nbsp;20). Fetch Pages: Make repeated calls to getPaginatedRegisteredUsers(startIndex, count) as the user navigates through pages. For instance, to get the first 10 users, it would call getPaginatedRegisteredUsers(0, 10); for the next 10, it would call getPaginatedRegisteredUsers(10, 10), and so&nbsp;on. This way, no single transaction tries to fetch all data at once, keeping gas costs manageable and preventing DoS attacks due to excessive computation. 2. Guard Against Unexpected Reverts (External Call&nbsp;DoS) If your contract’s logic depends on the successful execution of an external call (e.g., sending Ether to an address), and that external call can be made to revert by a malicious actor, it can cause a&nbsp;DoS. Vulnerable Example (Auction Refund): Imagine an auction contract that automatically refunds the previous highest bidder when a new higher bid comes in. If the previous highest bidder is a malicious contract that always reverts when it receives Ether, the bid function would always fail, preventing anyone else from&nbsp;bidding. // VULNERABLE: DoS via external call revert address public highestBidder; uint256 public highestBid; function bid() public payable { require(msg.value &gt; highestBid, "Bid must be higher"); if (highestBidder != address(0)) { // If highestBidder is a malicious contract that always reverts on Ether receipt, // this transfer will fail, causing the entire bid function to revert. payable(highestBidder).transfer(highestBid); // Or .send() or .call() } highestBidder = msg.sender; highestBid = msg.value; } Solution: Pull Payment Pattern (as shown above): By using a pull payment system, the contract doesn’t force a transfer to potentially malicious addresses. Users must explicitly call a withdraw function, isolating the failure to their own transaction if they are a malicious contract. 3. Consider Transaction Ordering Dependence (Front-running) While not a direct DoS in the sense of halting a contract, front-running can effectively deny a legitimate user their intended outcome by having a malicious transaction executed before theirs. This is often seen in decentralized exchanges or auction protocols. Scenario: An attacker sees your transaction to buy a rare NFT in the public mempool. They then submit a similar transaction with a higher gas price, ensuring their transaction is mined first, effectively “stealing” the&nbsp;NFT. Mitigation: Commit-Reveal Schemes: For sensitive operations like auctions or votes, users first commit a hashed version of their action, and only later reveal the actual action. This prevents others from knowing their intent beforehand. Time Delays: Implement delays so that sensitive actions can only be executed after a certain number of blocks, giving time for others to react if they see a front-running attempt. Using a Decentralized Sequencer/Relayer: In some Layer 2 solutions, transactions are ordered by a centralized or decentralized sequencer, which can help mitigate front-running risks. 4. Reentrancy Guards (Indirect DoS) While primarily a fund-draining vulnerability, a reentrancy attack can indirectly lead to a DoS if the recursive calls exhaust the gas limit or cause an unexpected state. Protecting against reentrancy is a fundamental security practice. Solution: Checks-Effects-Interactions Pattern: Always update the contract’s state before making any external&nbsp;calls. // Protected with Checks-Effects-Interactions function withdrawSafely() public { uint256 amount = balances[msg.sender]; // Check require(amount &gt; 0, "No funds to withdraw"); balances[msg.sender] = 0; // Effect (update state BEFORE external call) // Interaction (external call) (bool success, ) = payable(msg.sender).call{value: amount}(""); require(success, "Transfer failed"); } Solution: Reentrancy Guard: Use a mutex-like mechanism (e.g., OpenZeppelin’s ReentrancyGuard modifier) to prevent a function from being called again while it's still executing. // SPDX-License-Identifier: MITpragma solidity ^0.8.0;import "@openzeppelin/contracts/security/ReentrancyGuard.sol";contract MyContract is ReentrancyGuard { // Example withdraw function protected against reentrancy attacks function withdraw() public nonReentrant { // withdrawal logic }} Conclusion: Engineering for Uninterrupted Decentralization Protecting your smart contracts from Denial of Service attacks is paramount to building truly reliable and user-friendly decentralized applications. While often overlooked in favor of direct financial security, a successful DoS attack can be just as crippling, effectively locking out users and halting critical operations. By diligently applying strategies such as avoiding unbounded loops, implementing pull payment patterns, considering transaction ordering, and utilizing reentrancy guards, you empower your smart contracts to withstand malicious attempts at disruption. Remember, a resilient smart contract not only secures assets but also guarantees continuous access and functionality, fostering user trust and contributing to a truly robust decentralized future. DoS Protection: Safeguarding Your Contract’s Availability was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Utility Over Hype: The Future of NFTs in Real-World Finance

Utility Over Hype: The Future of NFTs in Real-World Finance

NFTS are the new face of investment in the digital space. Read on to learn how to be part of this&nbsp;shift. For much of their short history, NFTs have been associated with digital art, collectibles, and speculative bubbles. Headlines have focused on million-dollar JPEGs and meme-worthy drops, overshadowing the true potential of the technology. But as markets mature, one truth is becoming clear: the long-term future of NFTs lies not in hype, but in&nbsp;utility. The next generation of NFTs won’t just be collectibles. They will be financial instruments that bridge blockchain and the real&nbsp;economy. One project demonstrating this shift is AxionVerse, a platform designed to move NFTs beyond speculation and into structured, revenue-backed investing. Why NFT Hype Was Never&nbsp;Enough The 2021 NFT boom was exciting, but it revealed a structural weakness: most NFTs offered no real utility. Their value was tied to cultural perception, scarcity, or community hype. As markets cooled, investors began asking tougher questions: What does this NFT actually&nbsp;do? Does it generate income or solve a real&nbsp;problem? Why should I hold it long-term? Without sustainable answers, speculative NFTs collapsed in value. But the underlying technology — blockchain-based proof of ownership and programmability — remains as powerful as&nbsp;ever. That’s where utility-focused NFTs come&nbsp;in. NFTs as a Bridge to Real-World Finance Utility-based NFTs represent something tangible. They can serve as access passes, governance rights, or even fractionalized ownership of real-world assets. By tying NFTs to cash flows or functional use, projects can create durable value instead of fleeting&nbsp;hype. AxionVerse embodies this model. Its NFTs — called Axion StakeCards — are not profile pictures or collectibles. Each one represents a share in a capital pool that funds revenue-generating businesses such as UAE service apartments and food franchises. Here’s what sets them&nbsp;apart: Low entry point: Each NFT is priced at $0.54 USDT, opening the door to everyday investors. Revenue-backed: Funds raised go directly into real businesses, with profits redistributed to holders in&nbsp;USDT. On-chain transparency: Every movement of funds is logged on the blockchain, from withdrawals to dividend&nbsp;payouts. Evolving governance: Through the upcoming AxionCore (AXC) token, NFT holders will participate in voting on future investments, distribution cycles, and platform governance. This model transforms NFTs from speculative bets into functional, yield-bearing assets. Why Real-World Utility&nbsp;Matters Shifting NFTs toward utility solves several of the pain points that plagued the hype-driven era: Sustainability — NFTs backed by real cash flows are not reliant on market sentiment alone. Accessibility — Fractionalized ownership means global retail investors can access institutional-grade opportunities once reserved for the&nbsp;wealthy. Trust — Smart contracts and on-chain logs replace opaque intermediaries, ensuring transparency. Scalability — Utility NFTs can extend across industries: real estate, franchising, hospitality, and&nbsp;more. The question is no longer whether NFTs have value, but whether they can deliver consistent, real-world outcomes. AxionVerse as a Case Study in&nbsp;Utility The AxionVerse model highlights what the future of NFTs looks&nbsp;like: Quarterly or bi-annual dividend payouts to NFT holders, distributed directly in&nbsp;USDT. Fractional participation in sectors like UAE service apartments, one of the most profitable real estate niches driven by global tourism and business&nbsp;travel. Community-driven growth through referral incentives, governance rights, and DAO mechanisms in future&nbsp;phases. Scalable vision that expands into franchises, food ventures, and global partnerships. This is more than an experiment — it’s a working example of how NFTs can shift from collectibles to capital infrastructure. The Bigger Picture: Utility as the Next&nbsp;Wave The next phase of Web3 will be defined not by hype cycles, but by integration into real-world finance. NFTs, in this context, are not an endpoint but a framework for ownership, governance, and cash flow distribution. Imagine a future&nbsp;where: Teachers in Manila earn rental income from Dubai service apartments through fractional NFTs. Small investors in Africa diversify into global hospitality and food businesses without ever leaving their&nbsp;city. Communities vote, via governance tokens, on how profits are distributed or which sectors to expand into&nbsp;next. That future is already being&nbsp;built. Final Thoughts The hype-driven NFT market has had its time. The next chapter belongs to utility-focused NFTs that empower investors, unlock global access, and bring real-world finance onto the blockchain. Projects like AxionVerse prove that NFTs can do more than represent culture — they can represent cash flows, rights, and opportunities. In the years ahead, the NFT projects that thrive will be those that deliver lasting value. Not because they were trending on Twitter, but because they turned ownership into something meaningful, inclusive, and profitable. The future of NFTs is not hype. It’s utility. And it’s already&nbsp;here. Utility Over Hype: The Future of NFTs in Real-World Finance was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Bitcoin, Solana Rise as Investors Weigh Nvidia Earnings, Strong GDP Data

Bitcoin, Solana Rise as Investors Weigh Nvidia Earnings, Strong GDP Data

The chipmaker has an 8.8% weighting in the S&P 500.
Kaia-based USDT: Oobit Revolutionizes Digital Payments

Kaia-based USDT: Oobit Revolutionizes Digital Payments

BitcoinWorld Kaia-based USDT: Oobit Revolutionizes Digital Payments The world of cryptocurrency payments is constantly evolving, always seeking faster, cheaper, and more efficient ways to transact. A significant step forward has just been announced, set to transform how we think about digital money. Oobit, a prominent cryptocurrency payment application, now proudly supports Kaia-based USDT, opening up exciting new possibilities for users globally. This pivotal integration means that Tether’s widely used stablecoin, USDT, can now leverage the high-performance Kaia network directly within the Oobit app. This development promises to streamline digital currency transactions, making them more accessible and user-friendly than ever before. What Does Kaia-based USDT Support Mean for You? Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT, has confirmed this major integration. Their USDT stablecoin is now available on Oobit, specifically leveraging the Kaia network. This means users can now access Kaia-based USDT for their everyday payment needs. The Kaia network, previously known as Klaytn, stands out as a high-performance blockchain. It is celebrated for its exceptional speed and robust scalability. Integrating USDT onto this advanced network ensures that transactions can be processed with remarkable efficiency and reliability. For Oobit users, this translates directly into several compelling advantages: Faster Transactions: Experience near-instantaneous settlements for your digital payments. Lower Fees: Enjoy significantly reduced transaction costs compared to many other blockchain networks. Enhanced Accessibility: A broader range of users can now effortlessly leverage USDT for various payment scenarios. How Does Kaia-based USDT Enhance Oobit’s Payment Ecosystem? Oobit’s core mission is to make crypto payments not just possible, but genuinely accessible and incredibly user-friendly. By adding support for Kaia-based USDT, the platform significantly bolsters its underlying payment infrastructure. This move is far more than simply adding another token; it represents embracing a network specifically designed for high-throughput and efficient applications. This strategic integration empowers users to: Pay for goods and services globally using a stable, widely accepted digital asset. Send international remittances with greater speed and at a lower cost, benefiting both senders and recipients. Effectively bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the innovative decentralized economy. The collaboration between Tether and Oobit, leveraging the Kaia network, highlights a crucial and growing trend within the cryptocurrency space: a strong focus on practical, real-world utility for digital assets. USDT, being firmly pegged to the US dollar, offers essential stability, which is a critical factor for reliable payments. The Future of Payments with Kaia-based USDT The addition of Kaia-based USDT to Oobit’s offerings is a powerful testament to the ongoing innovation driving the blockchain sector. It clearly signals a future where digital payments are not merely an alternative, but rather a preferred and primary method for countless individuals and businesses. This development significantly contributes to the broader adoption of stablecoins for daily transactions, moving them beyond speculation into practical use. As more platforms continue to integrate efficient stablecoin networks like Kaia, we can confidently anticipate: Increased merchant adoption of cryptocurrency payments, making them a common sight at checkouts. Further reduction in transaction friction, leading to smoother and more seamless financial interactions. Greater financial inclusion for unbanked and underbanked populations around the world. While challenges like achieving comprehensive regulatory clarity still persist, advancements such as this integration actively push the industry forward. They make digital currencies more robust, reliable, and ultimately, more practical for a wide array of use cases. This strategic move by Oobit and Tether is a clear and compelling indicator of significant progress in the digital payment landscape. Oobit’s new support for Kaia-based USDT marks an exciting and transformative chapter for digital payments. It promises a future characterized by faster, more affordable, and universally accessible transactions, bringing the long-held vision of seamless crypto usage much closer to reality. This strategic integration is a powerful step towards mainstream adoption, making crypto payments truly effortless for everyone. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is Kaia-based USDT? A1: Kaia-based USDT refers to Tether’s USDT stablecoin operating on the Kaia network. Kaia is a high-performance blockchain designed for fast and scalable transactions, enhancing the efficiency of USDT payments. Q2: How does Oobit’s support for Kaia-based USDT benefit users? A2: Users benefit from faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and enhanced accessibility for their USDT payments. It makes sending and receiving money, or paying for goods and services, more efficient and cost-effective. Q3: Is Kaia a new blockchain network? A3: Kaia is the rebranded and upgraded version of the Klaytn blockchain network. It maintains its focus on enterprise-grade performance and ease of use for developers and users. Q4: What are the advantages of using stablecoins like USDT for payments? A4: Stablecoins like USDT are pegged to a stable asset, typically the US dollar, which minimizes price volatility. This stability makes them ideal for everyday transactions, remittances, and payments where price fluctuations would be undesirable. Q5: How can I start using Kaia-based USDT on Oobit? A5: If you are an Oobit user, you will likely see Kaia-based USDT as an available option for sending and receiving funds within the app. Ensure your Oobit application is updated to the latest version to access this new feature. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting advancements in digital payments and how Kaia-based USDT is making a difference. Your share helps others stay informed about the evolving crypto landscape. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency payments and their institutional adoption. This post Kaia-based USDT: Oobit Revolutionizes Digital Payments first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Cambricon (688256.SZ) Stock; Surges 10x as It Eyes Nvidia Rivalry

Cambricon (688256.SZ) Stock; Surges 10x as It Eyes Nvidia Rivalry

TLDRs: Cambricon’s stock jumps nearly tenfold, fueled by ambitions to rival Nvidia in China’s AI market. Company’s valuation soars despite modest revenue, reflecting geopolitical and policy-driven optimism. Siyuan 690 chip development positions Cambricon as a domestic AI semiconductor leader. China’s AI push accelerates, offering strong growth potential for local chipmakers like Cambricon. Cambricon Technologies, a [...] The post Cambricon (688256.SZ) Stock; Surges 10x as It Eyes Nvidia Rivalry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Email Marketing In Crypto, Web3 n Blockchain

Email Marketing In Crypto, Web3 n Blockchain

Email marketing in the blockchain industry has its own unique considerations compared to traditional sectors, due to the nature of the audience (tech-savvy, privacy-conscious), the products (wallets, tokens, dApps, etc.), and legal concerns (like regulations and spam&nbsp;laws). Here’s a breakdown of how email marketing can be effectively used in the blockchain space: 1. Build a Trustworthy Email&nbsp;List Opt-in only: Avoid buying email lists. Instead, use lead magnets like airdrops, whitelist registrations, or early-access offers. Transparency: Clearly state what users are signing up for (e.g., project updates, token sale news,&nbsp;etc.). 2. Content&nbsp;Strategy Educational Content: Explain how your product or platform works. Blockchain is still complex for&nbsp;many. Project Updates: Share news about milestones, partnerships, listings, audits, or governance decisions. Community Engagement: Invite users to participate in DAOs, vote on proposals, or join ambassador programs. Token Information: Be careful with how you discuss tokens to stay compliant with regulations (avoid sounding like financial advice or guarantees). 3. Design and Deliverability Clean, mobile-friendly templates. Branding consistency: Use your project’s colors, fonts, and&nbsp;tone. Use wallets as identity (optional): Some platforms integrate wallet-based logins tied to emails for Web3-native experiences. 4. Tools and Platforms Use tools like Mailchimp, Sendinblue, ConvertKit, or Substack for newsletters. For crypto-native tools: platforms like XMTP and Dmail are exploring decentralized email/messaging. 5. Legal Compliance GDPR, CAN-SPAM, and other data protection laws still apply even in the blockchain space. Provide unsubscribe links and keep communication non-spammy. 6. Best Practices Segment your list: New users, holders, validators, etc. Use analytics: Track open rates, clicks, and conversions. Automate follow-ups and onboarding sequences. Token Sale Updates (e.g., ICO, IDO reminders) New Feature Releases (e.g., NFT drops, staking features) Community Votes &amp; Governance (DAO&nbsp;updates) Partnership Announcements Security Alerts Blockchain Email campaign or design an email funnel for Web3&nbsp;product.Dillex Ayo&nbsp;designs In the blockchain/Web3 space, email campaigns often use highly visual and interactive content instead of plain-text-heavy emails. Here’s&nbsp;why: Why Visual/Graphic Emails Work in Blockchain: The audience is tech-savvy and drawn to sleek, futuristic designs. It mimics the UI of dApps, NFTs, and wallets they’re familiar&nbsp;with. Attention spans are short visual storytelling (graphics, GIFs, or short videos) works&nbsp;better. Easier to show token metrics, roadmaps, staking stats, or NFT artwork at a&nbsp;glance. What a Typical Blockchain Visual Email Looks&nbsp;Like: Here’s how they structure it: 1. Header&nbsp;Banner Logo + clean navigation (links to website, dashboard, whitepaper) 2. Eye-catching Visual or&nbsp;GIF For example, a graphic countdown to token sale or animated NFT&nbsp;teaser. 3. Short Hook&nbsp;Text One-line summary like:“Stake now. Earn 18% APY. No lock-in.” 4. Button&nbsp;CTA “Stake Now” or “Claim NFT”(Well-designed, colored button — not text&nbsp;links) 5. Visual&nbsp;Sections Infographic: Tokenomics, Roadmap, Ecosystem Animated steps: How to connect wallet &gt; stake &gt;&nbsp;earn Promo for upcoming AMA, launch, or&nbsp;collab 6. Footer Social media icons (X/Twitter, Discord, Telegram, Medium) Legal disclaimer (very important for token compliance) Tools Blockchain Projects&nbsp;Use: Photoshop/Canva: To design branded email&nbsp;graphics Mailchimp, BeeFree, or Stripo: Drag-and-drop HTML email&nbsp;editors Video embeds: With YouTube, Vimeo, or Web3-native hosting Animated NFTs/headers: For creative&nbsp;drops Campaign Structure: 5-Part Funnel with Segmentation Audience Segments Split list by behavior or signup&nbsp;intent: Airdrop Hunters DeFi Enthusiasts NFT Creators/Collectors Governance Voters/DAO Members Inactive Users Each group gets targeted messaging, while some emails remain shared (global updates). Email 1: Welcome &amp; Smart Segmentation Subject: Welcome! Tell us what you’re here&nbsp;for… Body: Hey&nbsp;[Name], Welcome to [Project Name], the all-in-one platform for DeFi, NFTs, and&nbsp;DAOs. We’d love to personalize your journey. What excites you&nbsp;most? Earn with&nbsp;DeFi Mint or collect&nbsp;NFTs Join a DAO or&nbsp;vote Just exploring [Pick Your Path] → Leads to a tag or segment-based flow. You’ll get tailored updates, resources, and early access to features. See you on-chain,[Project Name]&nbsp;Team Email 2A: DeFi Segment; Feature&nbsp;Benefits Subject: Multiply your crypto — 3 ways to earn with&nbsp;DeFi Body: Hi&nbsp;[Name], Here’s how [Project Name] helps you earn more,&nbsp;safely: Staking Pools with up to 18%&nbsp;APY Liquidity Mining across top&nbsp;tokens Auto-Compounding Vaults (set it and forget&nbsp;it) We’ve built DeFi with simplicity in mind. Start your earning journey in under 2&nbsp;minutes. [Start Earning] [Read the DeFi&nbsp;Guide] Email 2B: NFT Segment; Creator-Focused Subject: Mint. Earn. Build a&nbsp;fanbase. Body: Hey&nbsp;[Name], [Project Name’s] NFT launchpad gives you more than&nbsp;minting: Low gas&nbsp;minting Instant royalties Community storefronts AI-powered NFT visuals (coming&nbsp;soon) Creators are the core of Web3. Let’s get your next drop seen by the right&nbsp;crowd. [Launch Your NFT] [See Top Collections] Email 2C: DAO Segment; Voter&nbsp;Power Subject: Your vote shapes the&nbsp;future Body: Hi&nbsp;[Name], As a [Project Name] user, you can propose and vote&nbsp;on: New token utilities Treasury spend Partner integrations Community grants One wallet = One voice (or more, via delegated power). [Join the DAO] [Read Governance Docs] Email 3: Global Update; Launch Event / Token&nbsp;Sale Subject: It’s here: Public token launch + whitelist access! Body: Big news,&nbsp;[Name]! The $SPHERE token launches in 3 days. As a subscriber, you’re eligible for early whitelist access. Whitelist benefits: Lower entry&nbsp;price Governance voting&nbsp;power Loyalty rewards Early farming&nbsp;access [Join Whitelist Now] [Read Tokenomics Whitepaper] Email 4: Reminder Based on&nbsp;Behavior DeFi User Didn’t StakeSubject: You picked DeFi, ready to&nbsp;earn? NFT User didn’t mintSubject: Your NFT tools are ready, still waiting on&nbsp;you! DAO User didn’t voteSubject: There’s a proposal waiting for your&nbsp;vote CTA: Encourage immediate action with direct&nbsp;links. Email 5: Community &amp; Trust&nbsp;Building Subject: Why thousands trust [Project&nbsp;Name] Body: Hey&nbsp;[Name], We’re more than a platform&nbsp;, we’re a growing ecosystem built on transparency: Audited smart contracts Community governance Active support and&nbsp;AMAs 30K+ users and&nbsp;counting Join our community and see what Web3 can&nbsp;be. [Join Telegram] [Follow Twitter/X] [Visit Community Portal] Automation Flow (Overview): Welcome email → Segment selection Based on interest, users enter 3–5 email&nbsp;tracks Behavior triggers reminders Broadcast emails for events &amp;&nbsp;launches Winback email if inactive after 2&nbsp;weeks https://medium.com/media/b1a15808689f20c182a1d2764d7e01f4/href Let’s design a simple 3-email sequence for a fictional blockchain project. Subject: Welcome to [Project Name], Let’s Grow Your&nbsp;Crypto! Body: Hey [First&nbsp;Name], Thanks for joining the Project Name community, your gateway to earning more from your&nbsp;crypto! We’re building a transparent, user-friendly platform where you can stake your tokens, earn rewards, and explore DeFi with&nbsp;ease. Here’s what you can&nbsp;expect: Weekly insights on earning strategies Exclusive platform&nbsp;updates Early access to new&nbsp;features Start now and see how simple passive income can&nbsp;be. [Start Earning]&nbsp;button See you on the chain,The [Project Name]&nbsp;Team EMAIL 2: Educational Value Subject: Not staking yet? Here’s why you&nbsp;should. Body: Hi [First&nbsp;Name], Still exploring? No worrie, we’re here to help you get&nbsp;started. Why staking&nbsp;matters: Earn while you HODL: Your crypto works while you&nbsp;sleep. Secure the network: Your stake helps secure the blockchain. Flexible options: Unstake anytime, no pressure. Learn how it works in 2 minutes: [Watch Quick&nbsp;Video] Got questions? Hit reply. Our community is always&nbsp;here. Earn smart,[Project&nbsp;Name] EMAIL 3: Call to Action &amp;&nbsp;Scarcity Subject: Last chance: 15% APR on new pools ends&nbsp;soon! Body: Hi [First&nbsp;Name], Our special 15% APR pool for [Token] ends in 48&nbsp;hours! It’s your last chance to lock in boosted returns before the new cycle begins. Don’t miss this opportunity to multiply your passive&nbsp;income. Stake now and watch your earnings&nbsp;grow. [Join the Pool Now]&nbsp;button Happy earning,The [Project Name]&nbsp;Team Email Marketing In Crypto, Web3 n Blockchain was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Arbitrum Orbit: Redefining Layer 3 Blockchain Innovation

Arbitrum Orbit: Redefining Layer 3 Blockchain Innovation

Arbitrum Orbit: Redefining Layer 3 Blockchain Innovation The blockchain industry has undergone massive innovation in the past decade. From Bitcoin pioneering decentralized finance to Ethereum introducing smart contracts, the technology has continued to evolve. The next frontier in blockchain scalability and efficiency is the emergence of Layer 3 blockchains — and leading this charge is Arbitrum&nbsp;Orbit. Arbitrum Orbit is designed to help developers build customized Layer 3 blockchains on top of Arbitrum’s Layer 2 ecosystem. By offering scalability, modularity, and interoperability, it unlocks new possibilities for decentralized applications (dApps), enterprises, and Web3 ecosystems. In simple terms, Orbit allows developers to design their own blockchain networks with the performance of Arbitrum, while still benefiting from Ethereum’s security. This blog explores how Arbitrum Orbit is redefining Layer 3 blockchain innovation, its architecture, advantages, use cases, and why it is poised to reshape the blockchain landscape. Blockchain Layers: From L1 to&nbsp;L3 Before diving into Arbitrum Orbit, it’s essential to understand the evolution of blockchain layers: Layer 1 (L1) — The Base&nbsp;Layer ✦Examples: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana. ✦Provides the foundation for security and decentralization. ✦However, faces scalability challenges such as high gas fees and slower transaction throughput. Layer 2 (L2) — Scaling the Base&nbsp;Layer ✦Examples: Arbitrum One, Optimism, Polygon. ✦Built atop L1 to minimize network load and increase processing speed. ✦Uses rollups and sidechains to enhance efficiency while still leveraging L1 security. Layer 3 (L3) — Application-Specific Blockchains ✦Emerging concept focused on customization and flexibility. ✦Enables developers to build specialized chains tailored to certain use cases. ✦Enables tailored management of fees, tokenomics, privacy, and governance. Arbitrum Orbit plays a key role in this evolution by providing the tools and framework to launch Layer 3 blockchains seamlessly. What is Arbitrum&nbsp;Orbit? Arbitrum Orbit is a permissionless framework that allows developers to deploy custom Layer 3 blockchains (Orbit chains) on top of Arbitrum’s Layer 2 ecosystem. In practice, developers can build their own blockchain network that inherits security from Ethereum, leverages Arbitrum’s rollup technology, and still offers customization. These Orbit chains can be optimized for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, enterprise use cases, or decentralized identity&nbsp;systems. Key Highlights of Arbitrum&nbsp;Orbit: Permissionless Development: Anyone can build Layer 3 chains without requiring special approval. Inherited Security: Orbit chains benefit from Ethereum’s robust security model via Arbitrum’s rollups. Customizability: Developers can configure block times, gas fees, tokenomics, and governance. Scalability: Supports massive throughput with near-zero transaction costs. Interoperability: Easy integration with Orbit chains, Arbitrum L2 chains, and Ethereum. Arbitrum Orbit Architecture Arbitrum Orbit is designed to maximize performance and flexibility. Its architecture combines several blockchain components: Settlement Layer:✦Orbit chains settle transactions on Arbitrum L2 chains (e.g., Arbitrum One or Nova). ✦This ensures lower fees compared to direct Ethereum settlement. Execution Layer:✦The Orbit chain processes transactions independently. ✦Developers can adjust gas mechanisms, consensus, and transaction parameters. Data Availability Layer:✦Transactions are secured using Ethereum’s data availability guarantees. ✦Orbit supports both Arbitrum AnyTrust (optimized for cost-efficiency) and Rollup modes (optimized for security). Interoperability Layer:✦Orbit chains communicate with each other and the broader Arbitrum ecosystem. ✦Facilitates dApp communication, asset transfers, and liquidity pools across multiple&nbsp;chains. This modular structure provides high flexibility without sacrificing decentralization. Advantages of Arbitrum&nbsp;Orbit Arbitrum Orbit brings several innovations that redefine Layer 3 blockchain development: 1. Infinite ScalabilityBy offloading execution to customizable chains, developers can achieve nearly limitless throughput while keeping fees extremely low. 2. Tailored Customization Orbit allows chains to fine-tune aspects&nbsp;like: ✦Governance models. ✦Token utilities and gas economics. ✦Privacy settings (public vs private chains). ✦Use-case-specific optimizations (e.g., gaming,&nbsp;DeFi). 3. Ethereum SecurityDespite being a Layer 3, Orbit chains benefit indirectly from Ethereum’s battle-tested security, thanks to Arbitrum’s rollup framework. 4. Cost Efficiency Arbitrum Nova’s AnyTrust-based Orbit chains reduce gas fees dramatically, optimizing performance for high-frequency transactions. 5. Ecosystem InteroperabilityOrbit enables smooth interoperability with Arbitrum One, Arbitrum Nova, and other Orbit chains. This fosters liquidity sharing and cross-chain dApp functionality. 6. Permissionless DeploymentUnlike earlier blockchain models that required approvals or centralized control, Orbit chains can be launched by anyone, ensuring true decentralization. Use Cases of Arbitrum&nbsp;Orbit The versatility of Orbit chains opens doors for multiple industries: 1. DeFi Applications✦Orbit chains can optimize transaction fees for trading, lending, and yield farming. ✦Enables high-frequency DeFi applications like derivatives and perpetuals trading. 2. Gaming Ecosystems✦Developers can build gaming-optimized chains with ultra-low gas and high throughput. ✦Supports in-game NFTs, token economies, and seamless player transactions. 3. NFT Marketplaces✦NFT projects can launch their own Orbit chains to reduce minting costs. ✦Offers flexibility in royalty structures and marketplace governance. 4. Enterprise Solutions✦Corporates can build private or consortium-based Orbit chains for supply chain, finance, or healthcare. ✦Provides privacy and compliance while benefiting from Ethereum’s security indirectly. 5. Social and Identity Platforms✦Decentralized identity (DID) systems can operate on Orbit chains. ✦Reduces risks of centralization while enabling scalable authentication systems. 6. Cross-Chain Liquidity Hubs✦Orbit chains can function as liquidity bridges. ✦Enhances interoperability across ecosystems. Arbitrum Orbit vs Other Blockchain SolutionsArbitrum Orbit vs Other Blockchain Solutions This comparison highlights how Arbitrum Orbit extends blockchain flexibility beyond L1 and L2&nbsp;models. Challenges and Considerations Despite its promise, Orbit comes with challenges: Security Complexity — While Orbit chains inherit Ethereum security indirectly, misconfigurations at the chain level may create vulnerabilities. Ecosystem Fragmentation — Too many app-specific chains could fragment liquidity and user&nbsp;bases. Adoption Curve — Developers need time and resources to build on Orbit, and user education is&nbsp;crucial. Regulatory Hurdles — Enterprises building private chains may face compliance and jurisdictional challenges. The Future of Arbitrum&nbsp;Orbit Arbitrum Orbit has the potential to transform how developers think about blockchain scaling. By empowering developers to create custom Layer 3 chains, it lays the foundation for a new era of blockchain specialization. In the coming years, we can&nbsp;expect: ✦More gaming ecosystems built on Orbit with seamless token integration. ✦Layer 3-focused DeFi advancements like liquidity pools and derivatives platforms. ✦Enterprise adoption for industries like logistics, real estate, and healthcare. ✦Enhanced tooling to simplify Orbit chain deployment and interoperability. If L1 provided decentralization, and L2 offered scalability, L3 via Orbit introduces specialization and customization. Conclusion Arbitrum Orbit is redefining blockchain innovation by making Layer 3 development a reality. It merges efficiency, scalability, and tailored solutions while being secured by Ethereum. By empowering developers to launch specialized chains, it creates a new paradigm where every industry can have a blockchain tailored to its&nbsp;needs. As blockchain adoption accelerates, solutions like Arbitrum Orbit will play a vital role in shaping the future of Web3. With the rise of Orbit, the industry is moving closer to a world where decentralized applications are not limited by scalability, costs, or rigid infrastructure — but instead thrive in specialized ecosystems optimized for their use&nbsp;cases. Arbitrum Orbit doesn’t just scale blockchain — it redefines how blockchains are&nbsp;built. Arbitrum Orbit: Redefining Layer 3 Blockchain Innovation was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Everclear Launches TRON Network Support, Bringing Capital-Efficient Rebalancing to Top Stablecoin Network

Everclear Launches TRON Network Support, Bringing Capital-Efficient Rebalancing to Top Stablecoin Network

The post Everclear Launches TRON Network Support, Bringing Capital-Efficient Rebalancing to Top Stablecoin Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. George Town, Cayman Islands – August 28, 2025 – Everclear, the cross-chain clearing and settlement protocol dedicated to eliminating liquidity fragmentation for blockchains and digital assets, announced an integration with the TRON network. This integration facilitates the settlement of onchain transactions without the need for centralized exchanges or fragmented routes, essentially solving liquidity fragmentation for any dApps building on TRON’s vibrant ecosystem of decentralized finance. With a circulating supply of USDT exceeding $82 billion and one of the most active user bases in crypto, TRON has become the backbone of the global stablecoin market and onchain economy. A leader in payments, remittances, and cross-border transactions, TRON’s growth has been fueled by high adoption rates in regions where stablecoins provide access to US dollars. The TRON network is home to 2.86 million daily active users who execute approximately 8.8 million transactions each day. “As stablecoin usage continues to grow globally, capital needs to move where users are — and that activity is overwhelmingly taking place on TRON,” said Dima Khanarin, CEO of the Everclear Foundation. Native TRON support on Everclear provides solvers, bridge operators, and protocol treasuries with access to capital-efficient rebalancing mechanisms. These allow the largest circulating supply of USDT to move seamlessly between TRON and over 20 other blockchains without fragmentation, manual flows, or reliance on centralized exchanges.  Everclear’s coordination of global settlement and cross-chain liquidity strengthens TRON’s ability to deliver secure and scalable blockchain solutions, priming the network for even broader institutional adoption. For native USDT (TRC-20) transfers on TRON, solvers can submit rebalancing intents between TRON and EVM-compatible chains by netting opposing transfers automatically and completing the remainder at competitive prices.  Whether a bridge is rebalancing liquidity, a protocol is moving treasury, or a solver is playing auctions — cross-chain clearing on TRON flows as seamlessly as…
I Was Convinced I’d Never Invest In Bitcoin Mining, Until I Found This!

I Was Convinced I’d Never Invest In Bitcoin Mining, Until I Found This!

Mining Bitcoin is way too expensive for a simple soul like me, I thought. Now I’m a hassle free Bitcoin Miner. Learn how I became one.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
