Venice AI's Uncensored Updates

Venice AI is advancing private, uncensored tools for users and devs alike with a new app, a new token, and new models.
2025/08/29 00:32
SUI and Aptos Face $4.5B Token Unlock in September

The post SUI and Aptos Face $4.5B Token Unlock in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes About $4.5 billion in vested tokens will be released in September. Sui and Aptos are among the featured projects, with the former leading with more than $153 million. FastToken and Arbitrum are also major crypto projects contributing to the unlocks. Sui SUI $3.48 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $12.24 B Vol. 24h: $1.18 B and Aptos APT $4.45 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $3.06 B Vol. 24h: $285.04 M are among the projects that are set to unlock millions in vested tokens by September. According to data tracker Tokenomist, the worth of the tokens billed for unlocking by these crypto projects is about $4.5 billion. SUI Leads the September Token Unlocks For context, Tokenomist data showed that roughly $1.17 billion will come from cliff unlocks and another $3.36 billion will come through linear unlocks. As a result, approximately $4.5 billion in tokens will be made available to investors, project teams, and other stakeholders, just as vesting agreements expire. Sui is leading the unlock with more than $153 million in tokens scheduled to be released, just as like its token release spotlight in May. There is a significant portion of its tokens that are still locked. So far, the network has released only about 35.1% of its supply. At press time, SUI traded at $3.49, corresponding with a 1.77% increase within the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume are at $12.24 billion and $1.15 billion, respectively. Notably, Fasttoken FTN $4.53 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $1.96 B Vol. 24h: $59.97 M and Arbitrum ARB $0.52 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.76 B Vol. 24h: $487.61 M are also among the biggest crypto projects set to unlock millions. The FTN September token unlock follows Sui, with $90 million worth to be added to the supply. However,…
2025/08/29 00:31
Crypto ETFs: Ether Domination Continues as Bitcoin Trails With Modest Gains

Ether ETFs extended their inflow streak to five consecutive days, pulling in $309 million, while bitcoin ETFs managed another $81 million inflow despite a small outflow from Bitwise. Ether ETFs Extend Winning Streak With $309 Million Inflow as Bitcoin Adds $81 Million Momentum remains firmly on ether’s side. For the fifth straight day, investors piled […]
2025/08/29 00:30
AI in Education: MathGPT.AI Revolutionizes Learning with Breakthrough Anti-Cheating Tutoring

BitcoinWorld AI in Education: MathGPT.AI Revolutionizes Learning with Breakthrough Anti-Cheating Tutoring The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence has sparked both excitement and apprehension across various sectors, not least in the realm of education. For those in the cryptocurrency space, where innovation and disruption are constants, the emergence of AI tools designed to enhance learning while safeguarding academic integrity presents a fascinating parallel. Imagine an AI that not only assists students but actively prevents academic dishonesty, ensuring genuine skill development – a truly ‘cheat-proof’ system. This is precisely what MathGPT.AI, a pioneering platform in AI in Education, is achieving, and its recent expansion to over 50 institutions signals a significant shift in how we approach learning and teaching. The Rise of AI in Education: A Game-Changer for Learning As AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, its presence in the classroom has raised both opportunities and challenges. Students often turn to AI for completing assignments, leaving educators uncertain about how to manage its impact. Recognizing this evolving landscape, MathGPT.AI launched last year with a clear mission: to provide an ‘anti-cheating’ tutor for college students and a robust teaching assistant for professors. Following a highly successful pilot program across 30 U.S. colleges and universities, the platform is now poised to nearly double its reach this fall, with hundreds of instructors ready to incorporate this innovative tool. Prestigious institutions like Penn State University, Tufts University, and Liberty University are already among those embracing MathGPT.AI in their classrooms, setting a new standard for academic integrity and technological integration. How Does MathGPT.AI Foster Genuine Student Engagement and Critical Thinking? At the core of MathGPT.AI’s success is its unique approach to AI tutoring. Unlike conventional AI chatbots that might simply provide direct answers, MathGPT.AI is specifically trained to never give away the solution directly. Instead, it engages students through Socratic questioning. This method involves asking probing questions and offering support, much like a human tutor would, guiding students toward discovering the answers themselves. This technique is crucial because it encourages students to think critically, analyze problems, and develop a deeper understanding of the material, rather than just memorizing facts or copying solutions. This focus on analytical thinking is a powerful driver for genuine student engagement AI, ensuring that learning is an active, not passive, process. To further promote a low-pressure learning environment, MathGPT.AI has introduced unlimited practice questions for students. These questions do not affect their overall score, allowing students to test their knowledge, make mistakes, and learn from them without the added stress of grades. This feature empowers students to build confidence and mastery at their own pace, fostering a more effective and enjoyable learning experience. Empowering Educators with Advanced EdTech Solutions For instructors, MathGPT.AI transcends the role of a mere tutoring tool, serving as an indispensable teaching assistant. It streamlines various academic tasks, freeing up valuable time for educators. Key functionalities include: Content Generation: MathGPT.AI can generate questions and schoolwork based on uploaded textbooks and other learning materials, tailoring assignments directly to the curriculum. Auto-Grading: The platform offers auto-grading capabilities, significantly reducing the administrative burden on professors. Subject Versatility: It supports a wide range of college-level mathematics, including Algebra, Calculus, Trigonometry, and more, making it a versatile tool for various departments. A standout feature that distinguishes MathGPT.AI from other AI companies is its deeply instructor-centric approach. Recent upgrades have given professors even greater control over how students interact with the tools. For example, instructors can now: Determine Chatbot Access: Specify when students are allowed to interact with the chatbot, enabling tutoring support for certain assignments while encouraging independent work on others. Set Attempt Limits: Professors can set the number of attempts a student has to answer a question correctly, promoting diligence and careful consideration. Work Verification: An optional requirement for students to upload images of their work allows professors to review submissions and verify the authenticity of their students’ efforts, combating academic dishonesty effectively. These features position MathGPT.AI as one of the most comprehensive and thoughtful EdTech solutions available for higher education today. Seamless Integration and Accessibility: The Future of AI Tutoring Beyond its core functionalities, MathGPT.AI has made significant strides in integration and accessibility, ensuring its platform is usable by a broader audience. Recent updates include: LMS Integration: Full compatibility with the three largest Learning Management Systems (LMS): Canvas, Blackboard, and Brightspace, ensuring a smooth workflow for institutions already using these platforms. Enhanced Accessibility: The platform now features screen reader compatibility and an audio mode, making it more accessible to individuals with disabilities. Innovative Video Lessons: Its summarized video lessons already offer closed captions and are notably AI-narrated to sound like historical figures such as Ben Franklin and Albert Einstein, adding an engaging and unique learning dimension. The company proudly states its compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), reinforcing its commitment to inclusive education. These features collectively make AI tutoring a more practical and equitable reality for all students. Addressing Concerns: Safety, Accuracy, and the Trust Factor in AI While general-purpose chatbots like Meta AI, Character.AI, and ChatGPT have faced criticism for inappropriate interactions with young users, MathGPT.AI has implemented strict guardrails to ensure a safe and focused learning environment. Peter Relan, the chairman of MathGPT.AI, emphasized this commitment, stating, “It will not have discussions with you about your girlfriend, boyfriend, or the meaning of life. It will simply not engage. Because these freestanding chatbots will go in that direction, right? We are not here to entertain those kinds of conversations.” This clear boundary is vital for an EdTech platform operating within academic settings. It is important to acknowledge that, like any AI, MathGPT.AI’s assistant still has the potential to produce inaccurate information. The chatbot includes a disclosure warning users that the AI may make mistakes. However, the company takes accuracy very seriously. “If you find a mistake, we will reward you with a gift card to tell us what it is. Year one, there were five [hallucinations]. Year two, there was one. So far [this year], none. So we take it very seriously,” Relan explained. MathGPT.AI employs a dedicated team of human annotators to double-check every piece of work, textbook, and all other content, striving for “100% accuracy” and building trust in its educational tool. The Road Ahead: Expanding Horizons for MathGPT.AI To continue its impressive growth trajectory, MathGPT.AI has ambitious plans for the future. The company intends to develop a mobile application, making its powerful tools even more accessible to students and instructors on the go. Furthermore, it plans to expand its subject offerings beyond mathematics, venturing into areas such as chemistry, economics, and accounting. This expansion will solidify its position as a leading provider of AI-powered educational solutions across various disciplines. MathGPT.AI offers flexible access options, including a free tier for basic usage and a premium option priced at $25 per student per course. The paid subscription unlocks several advanced benefits, such as unlimited AI assignments and full LMS integration, providing comprehensive support for serious learners and institutions. This blend of accessibility and advanced features makes MathGPT.AI a compelling choice for the evolving landscape of AI in Education. MathGPT.AI represents a significant leap forward in educational technology, offering a robust, ‘cheat-proof’ solution that empowers both students and instructors. By leveraging Socratic questioning, advanced teaching assistant features, and a strong commitment to safety and accuracy, it is not just adapting to the future of education but actively shaping it. Its rapid expansion and continuous innovation underscore its potential to transform learning experiences across institutions, fostering genuine understanding and critical thinking in an increasingly AI-driven world. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and institutional adoption. This post AI in Education: MathGPT.AI Revolutionizes Learning with Breakthrough Anti-Cheating Tutoring first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/29 00:30
Here’s Where Ethena (ENA) Price Is Headed By September

Ethena price has been trying to find its footing after a pretty choppy few weeks. Right now, the token is trading around $0.65, up just over 4% on the day, as buyers try to shake off the mid-August pullback. With more traders rotating into altcoins, ENA is starting to grab attention again heading into September.
2025/08/29 00:30
Taylor Swift’s Album Of The Year Grammy Winners Rock Back Onto The Charts

The post Taylor Swift’s Album Of The Year Grammy Winners Rock Back Onto The Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Folklore reenter U.K. sales charts and climb on streaming and overall albums tallies following her new album announcement. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Getty Images Taylor Swift holds the all-time record for the most Album of the Year wins at the Grammys. The prize is often considered the most coveted in the global music industry, and the singer-songwriter has earned the trophy four times. She last collected the honor just a few years back for Midnights. Since then, she hasn’t collected any additional pieces of hardware, though she did earn another nomination in the same field for The Tortured Poets Department. In the United Kingdom, several Swift albums return. Among them, two of her Album of the Year winners – Midnights and Folklore – manage impressive comebacks. Of all of Swift’s titles that find space on the U.K. charts this frame, and the several that bounce back onto one ranking or another, those two are the only ones that find their way back to multiple rankings. Taylor Swift’s Midnights Climbs on Four Charts At the moment, Midnights reenters the Official Physical Albums chart at No. 91. The project comes in one space further south on the Official Albums Sales tally. At the same time, Midnights reappears on two purchase-centric rankings in the U.K., the poppy set also gains considerably on two other tallies. Midnights improves from No. 70 to No. 52 on the list of the most streamed full-lengths in the nation, and it leaps from No. 78 to No. 53 on the Official Albums chart, which uses a consumption methodology to show…
2025/08/29 00:29
D’CENT Wallet Update Brings Portfolio Snapshot to Your Dashboard

D’CENT Wallet has built a reputation as a secure and user-friendly solution for managing assets. The platform is renowned for its hardware and software wallets, which combine security with flexibility.D’CENT is now introducing a new update that further enhances its services and your experience. The update introduces its portfolio features, which enable you to track […] The post D’CENT Wallet Update Brings Portfolio Snapshot to Your Dashboard appeared first on Cryptonews.
2025/08/29 00:29
Bitcoin Braces for Volatility as $116K Options Expiry Looms

The post Bitcoin Braces for Volatility as $116K Options Expiry Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin faces a major volatility event with the massive end-of-month options expiry approaching. The “max pain” price, where most contracts expire worthless, is located around $116,000. The expiry adds weight to a warning from Peter Brandt that BTC could be in a bearish pattern. Bitcoin (BTC) bounced 2.1% over the past 24 hours to trade near $113,144, leading a mild rebound across the crypto market. But a legendary trader is warning this could be a deceptive rally. The move follows strong performances from altcoins like Solana (SOL), which gained over 5% to hit $211.4, and Cronos (CRO), which exploded 56.8% to $0.35. According to market data from CoinGecko, Solana’s price has gained over 5% in the past 24 hours to trade at about $211.4 at the time of this writing. On the other hand, CRO price has rallied 56.8% in the last 24 hours to hover about 35 cents. As a result, the total crypto market cap edged 1.5% higher in the past 24 hours to hover about $3.99 trillion. Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bulls Defend $110K but ETF Outflows Keep Pressure Ahead of Q4 What Is Peter Brandt’s Warning for Bitcoin? Veteran futures trader Peter Brandt has signaled a midterm bearish outlook for Bitcoin unless the price reclaims the $117,570 support level.  His analysis aligns with his earlier prediction that Bitcoin would top out between $120k and $150k this cycle. Source: Peter Brandt Brandt highlights that BTC is trapped in a distribution phase following last weekend’s big sell-off. On the weekly chart, he cautions that Bitcoin could be forming a bearish double top pattern, which is coupled with a bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). How Will Options Expiry Impact the Market? This bearish outlook could intensify as the end-of-month options expiry approaches. For Bitcoin, the…
2025/08/29 00:28
Politiek gedoe rond Eric Trump raakt crypto event in Hongkong

Een opvallende draai bij de Bitcoin Asia conferentie in Hongkong zorgt voor gefronste wenkbrauwen in de crypto en politieke wereld. Twee prominente sprekers, Eric Yip van de Hongkongse financiële toezichthouder (SFC) en parlementslid Johnny Ng, zijn plots van de line up verdwenen. Volgens ingewijden zou dit komen door hun wens... Het bericht Politiek gedoe rond Eric Trump raakt crypto event in Hongkong verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/08/29 00:28
Morning Update (28.08.2025)

🤖 Nvidia Earnings: The AI giant once again beat expectations, but shares slipped about 3% in after-hours trading. Data centre revenue rose 56% YoY to $41.1B, yet fell $200M short of forecasts. With Nvidia making up ~10% of Nasdaq-100 and ~8% of S&amp;P 500, even small misses move the whole market. Guidance for next quarter is upbeat at $54B, keeping AI firmly in&nbsp;focus. 🌏 Asia Markets: 🇯🇵 Nikkei +0.6% as tech optimism continues. 🇰🇷 Kospi +0.4% after BoK held rates steady. 🇨🇳 Shanghai Composite flat near 3,803, Cambricon surged +7%. 🇭🇰 Hang Seng -0.7% dragged by Meituan (-10%) and JD.com (-3.5%). 🇮🇳 Sensex down 600+ pts, Nifty just under 24,600 as new US tariffs hit sentiment. 💱 FX &amp; Commodities: 🇮🇳 Rupee holds firm at 87.6 per dollar on Fed cut hopes and RBI support. 🛢 Oil continues to rebound, trading close to $64. 📈 Bitcoin is around $112,300, Ethereum near $4,630. 🔥 Natural gas futures +2% after fresh weather forecasts. 📊 Europe: German consumer sentiment fell to -23.6, Swiss ZEW plunged to -53.8, and DE40 slipped&nbsp;0.4%. ✨ Markets are split: tech strength in Japan and Korea, resilience in China, weakness in Hong Kong and India. Traders stay cautious ahead of US data and Fed&nbsp;signals. 👉 Stay alert and trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update (28.08.2025) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/08/29 00:27
