GlobalFoundries Confirms CHIPS Act Funding Comes Without US Equity Stake
TLDRs: GlobalFoundries receives CHIPS Act funding tied to milestones, no US equity stake involved. Intel’s CHIPS Act grants converted to equity; GlobalFoundries retains independence. GlobalFoundries’ $16B investment spans ten years, including $3B for research. CHIPS Act targets U.S. semiconductor capacity growth amid geopolitical concerns. GlobalFoundries, the US-based semiconductor manufacturer, has clarified that its CHIPS Act [...] The post GlobalFoundries Confirms CHIPS Act Funding Comes Without US Equity Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/29 00:59
PYTH token soars 68% after Commerce Department taps Pyth Network for GDP feeds
The post PYTH token soars 68% after Commerce Department taps Pyth Network for GDP feeds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The PYTH token price increased by 68% following the US Department of Commerce’s selection of Pyth Network to deliver official GDP data on-chain. BEA macroeconomic indicators are now published across multiple blockchains, with Pyth Network and Chainlink as key providers. PYTH, the native token of the Pyth Network, jumped 68% to $0.2 on Thursday after the US Department of Commerce said it had chosen Pyth and Chainlink to bring official economic and financial data on-chain. According to CoinGecko data, the token has been trading under $0.5 since early 2025, after falling from its March 2024 peak of $1.2. It remains 84% below its record high. Pyth Network is a decentralized oracle platform that provides high-fidelity, real-time financial data to blockchain applications. The PYTH token is mainly used for governance and incentivizing participants, including data providers, who contribute and maintain data accuracy within the network. The DOC is working with Pyth Network and Chainlink to publish US macroeconomic statistics through its Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) across nine blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum One, Polygon PoS, and Optimism. Pyth described the partnership as a historic milestone, highlighting the US government’s embrace of decentralized infrastructure and cryptographic verification for public data. The company said the initiative advances transparency, efficiency, and American leadership in the digital economy. Chainlink’s LINK token surged more than 7% after the announcement. The rally pushed the price close to $25 at the time of writing. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/pyth-token-surge-commerce/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 00:58
Trump Family-Backed Bitcoin Miner Set to Go Public
The post Trump Family-Backed Bitcoin Miner Set to Go Public appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The company is backed by the sons of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who will own a combined 98% of the newly formed entity. The President of the United States and his family are showing increasing interest in cryptocurrencies. After originally being sceptical about cryptocurrencies, Donald Trump has become one of the most important supporters of cryptocurrencies in the political arena. American Bitcoin Now, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are founding a new listed Bitcoin mining company, American Bitcoin, which is due to be listed on the Nasdaq in September 2025. The firm aims to accumulate Bitcoin through both mining operations and direct acquisitions, positioning itself as a key player in the “future American digital economy.” The move highlights the growing intersection of politics and cryptocurrency, with the Trump family and administration increasingly vocal in their support for the industry. This is also a major development for the corporate treasury space, as American Bitcoin plans to build a global business by acquiring crypto assets in key international markets, including Hong Kong and Japan. Bitcoin’s best friends The company’s co-founder, Eric Trump, is actively involved in promoting Bitcoin on a global scale. He is scheduled to travel to Tokyo for an event with Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm, and is reportedly looking for opportunities to expand American Bitcoin’s holdings internationally. This strategy is aimed at giving investors around the world access to a publicly listed company with direct exposure to Bitcoin, particularly in regions where they may be restricted from buying U.S.-listed stocks. Presidents and crypto In June 2025, Coinidol.com reported that Argentina’s anti-corruption agency (OA) was conducting an investigation into President Javier Milei’s actions in promoting the cryptocurrency Libra. In February 2025,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 00:57
Eminem Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley And Metallica In A Huge Feat
The post Eminem Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley And Metallica In A Huge Feat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits becomes the first hip-hop album to spend 750 weeks on the Billboard 200, joining just five other titles in history. LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV) 2014 Getty Images While Eminem continues to write, record, and release new music regularly, many of his most famous songs were delivered years ago. The rapper enjoyed a lengthy reign as one of the most successful singles artists in the world, and he included most of his commercial successes on Curtain Call: The Hits, his 2005 greatest hits compilation. That project has maintained a constant presence across the Billboard charts for almost 20 years. As it keeps on the Billboard 200, Eminem joins a select group of some of the biggest musical acts of all time and makes history among hip-hop musicians. Curtain Call Reaches 750 Weeks on the Billboard 200 Curtain Call is comfortable once again in the upper quarter of the Billboard 200. The compilation has now spent 750 weeks on the tally of the most consumed albums and EPs in the United States. That is one of the longest runs of all time and a landmark that only a few other names have reached. Eminem Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and Metallica Curtain Call is just the sixth release of any kind in American history to rack up 750 stays on the Billboard 200. The compilation joins Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon (990 weeks), Bob Marley and the Wailers’s Legend (901), Journey’s Greatest Hits (871), Metallica’s self-titled release (803), and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits (760). Bruno Mars May…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 00:53
SolMining Announces UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin
The post SolMining Announces UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s crypto market, many investors are searching for ways to generate passive income without dealing with the complexity of hardware mining. High electricity costs, noisy machines, and maintenance issues have made traditional mining nearly impossible for the average individual. This is where SolMining comes in — a legal, transparent, and user-friendly cloud mining platform that allows anyone to start mining Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), and Litecoin (LTC). Legal and Transparent Operations SolMining is a company registered in the UK. This legal framework ensures compliance with international standards, giving investors peace of mind that their contracts are backed by a real, regulated entity. All contract terms, settlement rules, and payment details are clearly laid out, providing users with peace of mind and clarity. Why Legal Compliance Matters SolMining adheres to the principle of “compliance first”: Registered Entity: A verifiable UK business registration under SOL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Clear Contract Terms: All mining agreements specify payout cycles, fees, and capital protection rules. Financial Transparency: Daily settlements are processed according to blockchain network standards, recorded and auditable. Security Protocols: Multi-signature cold wallets, AI-driven monitoring, and risk-control frameworks safeguard funds. By aligning operations with recognized legal frameworks, SolMining not only protects its users but also builds long-term trust in an industry that often lacks it. How to start increasing your assets with SolMining? 1. Visit SolMining and create your account New users are provided with a promotional credit of 15 USD 2. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe and purchase it. 3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet. Why Choose SolMining? Low barrier to entry: Even beginners can start with small trial contracts. Payouts are processed daily according to contract terms. Eco-friendly infrastructure: SolMining prioritizes green energy, reducing environmental impact while lowering costs. Security first: Cold &…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 00:52
French Police Rescue Kidnapped Crypto Trader After Strangulation Incident
TLDR Former crypto trader kidnapped near Paris and strangled before being rescued. Kidnappers demanded a ransom of 10,000 euros for the trader’s release. This incident adds to a string of crypto-related crimes in France. The French police acted quickly, geolocating the victim’s phone and rescuing him. A former cryptocurrency trader, identified as Alexander, was recently [...] The post French Police Rescue Kidnapped Crypto Trader After Strangulation Incident appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/29 00:50
Chainlink and Pyth bring official U.S. economic data on-chain
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced partnerships with blockchain oracle providers Chainlink and Pyth Network to publish official macroeconomic data on-chain, marking a significant milestone in integrating blockchain technology with government data infrastructure. The initiative aims to enhance the transparency and accessibility of economic data by leveraging decentralized networks. Chainlink was selected to provide […]
PYTH
$0.2342
+101.89%
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/29 00:50
EUR/JPY rangebound as focus turns to Eurozone sentiment and Japan CPI
The post EUR/JPY rangebound as focus turns to Eurozone sentiment and Japan CPI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/JPY rebounds modestly after dipping to a one-week low earlier in the day. German GfK Consumer Confidence fell for the third straight month in September, undershooting expectations. Focus shifts to Eurozone sentiment surveys on Thursday and a heavy Japanese data docket on Friday. The Euro (EUR) recovers some lost ground against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, with EUR/JPY trading near 171.76 at the time of writing. The cross had slipped to a one-week low earlier in the day after disappointing German Consumer Confidence data briefly pressured the single currency. The GfK Consumer Confidence Survey for September dropped to –23.6, undershooting expectations of –21.5 and below the prior –21.7. The report highlighted persistent weakness in household spending power and reinforced concerns about the Eurozone’s fragile economy, as rising fears of job losses weighed on purchase decisions and dampened hopes of a robust recovery. Details of the survey showed that income expectations had fallen sharply to their weakest level since March, while both the economic outlook and willingness to buy had declined to multi-month lows. According to GfK analyst Rolf Bürkl, sentiment is “definitely in the summer slump,” with consumers increasingly hesitant to make major purchases amid job insecurity and lingering inflation concerns. Technically, EUR/JPY remains confined between 171.00 and 173.00, a corridor that has capped price action since early August. The consolidation reflects investor hesitation ahead of key macro events. Looking ahead, Thursday brings the release of Eurozone sentiment indicators for August, including measures of business and consumer confidence, alongside the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy accounts (minutes), which could shape expectations for the central bank’s next steps. On late Thursday and Friday, attention shifts to Japan, where a busy data calendar includes Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), Unemployment Rate, Industrial Production, and Retail Sales. These reports will provide…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 00:50
Comparing Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE): How High They Could Climb in the Next 3 Months
Shiba Inu eyes gradual burns, Cardano pushes governance toward $1, but Little Pepe’s $22M presale speed signals the highest 20× to 100× upside risk-reward.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 00:50
LINK Price Climbs Following Chainlink’s Deal With US Commerce Department, Eyes $30
The post LINK Price Climbs Following Chainlink’s Deal With US Commerce Department, Eyes $30 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 00:48
