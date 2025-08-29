2025-08-29 Friday

PYTH Surges 50% to $0.1867 After US Government Partnership

PYTH Surges 50% to $0.1867 After US Government Partnership

The post PYTH Surges 50% to $0.1867 After US Government Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pyth will initially publish quarterly GDP figures going back five years, with plans to expand into other macroeconomic datasets The news sparked a rapid market response with Pyth’s native token, PYTH, surging approximately 50% in intraday trading The Department of Commerce also partnered with Chainlink to publish multiple macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP, the PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales Pyth Network has been chosen by the US Department of Commerce (through Secretary Howard Lutnick) to verify and distribute official economic data on-chain. This is a huge step for the crypto industry, showing that the government is now using decentralized technology. Pyth will initially publish quarterly GDP figures going back five years, with plans to expand into other macroeconomic datasets, ushering in a new era of transparent, blockchain-native data. Why Did the US Government Choose Pyth? Already integrated across over 100 blockchains and supporting more than 600 applications, Pyth is positioned as a trusted, decentralized oracle network capable of handling cryptographically verifiable data. Its transparent data model and staking-based security further strengthen its credibility. As expected, the news sparked a rapid market response with Pyth’s native token, PYTH, surging approximately 50% in intraday trading. Its current price is $0.1867. In Q1 2025, Pyth recorded $149.1 billion in Total Transaction Value (TTV), which is a 14.9% drop from Q4’s $175.2 billion. However, the numbers still show a staggering 376.6% increase year-over-year.  Pyth’s market share stayed strong at 32.5%, ahead of Chainlink’s 20.3% despite overall market slowdown. Today’s announcement will likely put Pyth even more in the spotlight and possibly help with a bigger boost in the long term. Chainlink also involved Along with Pyth’s involvement, the Department of Commerce also partnered with Chainlink to publish multiple macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP, the PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:46
Ethereum – Can investment advisors’ $1.35 billion bet push ETH above $5K in Q3?

Ethereum – Can investment advisors’ $1.35 billion bet push ETH above $5K in Q3?

The post Ethereum – Can investment advisors’ $1.35 billion bet push ETH above $5K in Q3? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Investment advisors increased ETH exposure to client portfolios in Q2, as per Bloomberg’s latest data. Will the trend push ETH higher above $5k on the charts? Investment advisors have emerged as the top holders of Spot Ethereum [ETH] ETFs, surpassing even hedge fund managers.   In fact, according to Bloomberg data, investment advisors had about $1.35 billion worth of exposure in ETH – Nearly double the position held by hedge funds with figures of $687 million.  Source: Bloomberg Good for ETH? The 2x more ETH holdings held by investment advisors is a great “trend shift.” Especially since they mean these firms could allocate more ETH to client portfolios, noted one analyst.  “Still relatively small, but if this is the start of a trend shift towards a percentage allocation of their clients’ portfolios to ETH, this number can rapidly increase.” Among the top firms, Goldman Sachs led the adoption of ETH ETFs in Q2 with figures of $721 million. Jane Street and Millennium Management came in second and third, respectively, according to 13F filings aggregated by Bloomberg.  Source: Bloomberg Collectively, Spot ETH ETFs have seen remarkable growth since Q2. So far, the products are on track to hit $10 billion in net inflows since July.  At press time, the monthly inflows stood at $3.69 billion while July inflows jumped to a record high of $5.43 billion. That’s $9.12 billion total inflows in Q3, figures which drove ETH’s price to a new all-time high of $4.95k.  Source: Soso Value Worth pointing out, however, that Standard Chartered revised its ETH price target from $4k to $7.5k for 2025, citing crypto treasury demand. A similar projection is being priced in across the Options market on Deribit too. In the near term though, traders have been pricing in only a 6.5% chance of ETH…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:45
Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume

Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume

The post Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano futures trading volume just hit record highs. Analysts weigh in on whether this signals a major price shift and what it means for ADA investors. Cardano is back in focus after futures trading volume jumped to $6.96 billion, the highest in five months. The spike points to deeper liquidity and stronger trader interest, a setup that often leads to sharp moves. At the time shown in your screenshots, ADA trades at $0.8450 with a market cap of $30.16 billion and a 1‑year gain of 150.96%. Technically, ADA has been coiling in a triangle and pressing higher. If momentum holds, a clean move through $1 could open room toward $1.10 in the near term. Derivative activity like this tends to magnify volatility. A push over $0.90-$0.92 keeps bulls in control, while $0.80-$0.82 is the first support zone traders will watch if price cools. Investors hunting early catalysts are also scanning presales that are heating up. One name on that radar is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which some traders are watching as a high‑demand allocation play during this altcoin rotation. What the futures surge could mean next The combination of rising volume and a tightening pattern often precedes decisive moves. Here are the near‑term scenarios many desks will map out: Bull case: break and hold above $1, then extend toward $1.05-$1.10 on momentum and fresh inflows. Base case: chop between $0.82 and $0.98 as open interest resets and funding normalizes. Bear case: lose $0.80 on heavy long liquidations, probing $0.74-$0.76 liquidity pockets before rebuilding. Spotlight on This New Altcoin Contender With presale demand ramping up across the market, MAGACOIN FINANCE is seeing accelerating interest. The countdown is live and the opportunity is slipping away with the limited supply being sold out at record pace before the next pump phase begins, creating…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:44
JPMorgan says Bitcoin stability will bring bigger investors back in

JPMorgan says Bitcoin stability will bring bigger investors back in

The post JPMorgan says Bitcoin stability will bring bigger investors back in appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin isn’t jumping around like it used to. JPMorgan says the wild swings have cooled off. At the start of 2025, Bitcoin’s volatility sat at 60%. Now it’s around 30%. That’s not just a stat for nerds, that drop could pull big institutional investors back into the space. The kind that dipped the hell out when Bitcoin kept acting like a drunk teenager. Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a strategist at JPMorgan, said Thursday that if Bitcoin’s volatility keeps falling and starts to match more traditional assets like gold, then investment allocations could follow. “Expect that the allocations to Bitcoin by institutional investors could match those of competing asset classes such as gold if there is convergence in volatilities,” he wrote. Right now, that convergence is real. According to him, the gap between gold’s and Bitcoin’s volatility is “the lowest on record.” Corporate pullback helps tighten volatility There’s a reason this is happening. Over the past year, a lot of corporate treasurers have been yanking their Bitcoin out of circulation. That’s not some small event. According to JPMorgan, this “intense withdrawal” has had a real effect. More coins are being held passively. Less trading. Less panic selling. Less hype buying. That’s been working like a brake on the madness. These treasurers, mostly copycat versions of MicroStrategy, have actually grabbed more than 6% of Bitcoin’s entire supply. They’re also getting added into global equity indices. That gives them even more legitimacy and more eyes. JPMorgan says this trend is “helping to make Bitcoin more attractive from a valuation point of view.” It all comes back to risk. Panigirtzoglou explains it clearly: institutional investors don’t like throwing their cash at anything that sucks up too much risk capital. He said: “The reason is that, for most institutional investors, the volatility of each class matters in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:41
Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume — Is a Major Price Shift Coming?

Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume — Is a Major Price Shift Coming?

Cardano is back in focus after futures trading volume jumped to $6.96 billion, the highest in five months. The spike […] The post Cardano Futures Hit Record Volume — Is a Major Price Shift Coming? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 07:40
Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
The Green Bay Packers Are Trading For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

The Green Bay Packers Are Trading For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

The post The Green Bay Packers Are Trading For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) was traded to the Green Bay Packers Thursday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Go big or go home. That’s rarely been the Green Bay Packers’ approach. But Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst has pushed all his chips to the middle and traded for Dallas standout Micah Parsons. According to NFL.com, the Packers are trading at least two first round draft picks for Parsons. Green Bay is also giving Parsons a new four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed. (This is a developing story that will be updated shortly) Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robreischel/2025/08/28/the-green-bay-packers-are-trading-for-cowboys-star-micah-parsons/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:38
Top crypto protocols generate $1.2B in revenue after recording 9.3% monthly growth

Top crypto protocols generate $1.2B in revenue after recording 9.3% monthly growth

The post Top crypto protocols generate $1.2B in revenue after recording 9.3% monthly growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 10 highest-grossing crypto protocols generated $1.2 billion in revenue during the 30 days ending Aug. 28, representing a 9.3% increase from the previous month’s total of $1.1 billion per DefiLlama data. Ethena led the percentage gains with a 243% revenue surge, jumping from $9.46 million to $32.48 million, as its synthetic dollar USDe captured market share from traditional stablecoins. The protocol’s revenue expansion of $23 million represented the second-largest absolute increase among tracked applications. Pump.fun posted the second-highest percentage growth at 79%, with revenue climbing from $22.55 million to $40.39 million. The Solana-based memecoin launchpad benefited from continued speculation in newly created tokens, generating an additional $17.84 million in monthly fees. Stablecoin dominance continues Tether maintained market leadership despite modest 2.9% growth, with revenue rising from $614.79 million to $632.91 million. The stablecoin issuer’s $18.12 million increase represented the largest absolute gain among protocols, reinforcing its position as the sector’s primary revenue generator. Circle ranked second with revenue growing 4.5% from $197.59 million to $206.4 million, adding $8.81 million in monthly fees. Combined, the two stablecoin issuers accounted for 70% of total crypto protocol revenue during the tracking period. Hyperliquid recorded substantial growth with revenue expanding 25.9% from $82.86 million to $104.3 million. The decentralized perpetual exchange captured an additional $21.43 million as trading volumes increased across its platform. Mixed performance across sectors Sky Protocol achieved 77.5% revenue growth, rising from $10.1 million to $17.93 million. Jupiter reported 23.5% growth, with revenue increasing from $21.95 million to $27.1 million, driven by activity in the Solana ecosystem. Tron recorded moderate gains of 11.6%, with revenue climbing from $56.21 million to $62.73 million. Phantom wallet generated $22.82 million, up 9.5% from $20.84 million in the previous period. Axiom provided the sole negative performance among top protocols, with revenue declining 13.9% from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:37
Falcon Finance Launches $10M Onchain Insurance Fund

Falcon Finance Launches $10M Onchain Insurance Fund

The post Falcon Finance Launches $10M Onchain Insurance Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Falcon Finance has launched an onchain insurance fund with an initial $10 million contribution to enhance risk management and protect users of its USDf stablecoin ecosystem. $10M Backstop: Falcon Finance Establishes Onchain Safeguard According to the release shared with Bitcoin.com News, Falcon Finance has established an onchain insurance fund, seeding it with an initial $10 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/falcon-finance-launches-10m-onchain-insurance-fund/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:36
Fintech Rain Raises $58 Million to Fuel Stablecoin Push on Visa Network

Fintech Rain Raises $58 Million to Fuel Stablecoin Push on Visa Network

The post Fintech Rain Raises $58 Million to Fuel Stablecoin Push on Visa Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Stablecoin fintech Rain has raised $58 million. The Visa-backed company, which issues cards, has raised a total of $88.5 million from big backers like Sapphire Ventures, Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures, and Samsung Next. Stablecoins are a hot topic since President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act. Stablecoin-backed card company Rain, which partnered with Visa this year, has raised $58 million as part of a series B funding round, the company said in an announcement Thursday.  The raise brings the company’s total funding to $88.5 million. Rain, which closed its A round five months ago, said the money would be used to grow the firm’s platform and “give global institutions the most flexible, modular, and compliant stablecoin infrastructure available.” Venture capital firm Sapphire Ventures led the funding round, with Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Samsung Next, Lightspeed, and Norwest also contributing.  ﻿ “Stablecoins are shifting to the backbone of global commerce,” Rain CEO and co-founder Farooq Malik said. “In its earliest form, money moved instantly. We’ve spent centuries slowing it down.” Rain this year partnered with Visa to push ahead with its stablecoin-linked cards.  In the release, Rain said that is intent on making stablecoins “instantly usable anywhere Visa is accepted through its physical and virtual card programs, processing millions of transactions across 150+ countries.” The company said that it had grown transaction volume by tenfold this year with such portfolio partners as Nuvei, Avalanche, Dakota, and Nomad using Rain infrastructure for merchant payouts, everyday consumer purchases, B2B spend, and cross-border payroll. Visa has been making major inroads into the crypto space, particularly with stablecoins. In April, it partnered with Bridge, a unit of payment services provider Stripe, to offer stablecoin-linked debit cards in Latin American countries. In 2021, it announced that it supported USDC on Ethereum. Stablecoins are digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:34
