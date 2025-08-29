2025-08-29 Friday

Trump bends and bullies all who resist him — sparing only crypto, but for how long?

Trump bends and bullies all who resist him — sparing only crypto, but for how long?

Institutions bend under Trump’s pressure. Crypto remains spared for now, though its exemption depends entirely on how long it serves his interests.
Crypto.news 2025/08/29 01:10
Best Altcoins to Buy Now: BlockDAG, XRP, ONDO, ARB Make Big Moves in 2025

Best Altcoins to Buy Now: BlockDAG, XRP, ONDO, ARB Make Big Moves in 2025

The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now: BlockDAG, XRP, ONDO, ARB Make Big Moves in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now: BlockDAG’s 2049% Bonus, While XRP, ONDO & ARB Heat Up In a market where headlines are fleeting and attention is everything, only a few altcoins manage to stay in the spotlight. From established names making regulatory progress to newcomers shaking up major conferences, investors are watching closely for the next big breakout.   Whether you’re a long-term holder or a presale opportunist, now is a strong moment to reassess what the best altcoins to buy really look like. Let’s break it down, starting with the one that just turned heads at Web3’s biggest event. BlockDAG (BDAG): The Presale That Cut Through the Noise Token2049 in Singapore is known for its buzz. But this year, one name stood out above the rest: BlockDAG. With hundreds of projects trying to gain attention, BlockDAG’s 2049% bonus offer wasn’t just louder, it was smarter. The number matched the conference, but the real power was in the timing. While others shared updates, BlockDAG made a move that turned investors’ heads and social feeds into free PR. Backed by $386 million raised, over 25.5 billion BDAG sold, and currently in batch 30 at $0.03, the numbers speak for themselves. Early buyers in batch 1 at $0.001 have already secured a 2,900% ROI. With the launch price projected at $0.05, those joining now can still earn up to 1,566% ROI. More than just a Layer 1 chain, BlockDAG has a full ecosystem rolling out, explorer, dashboard, X-series miners, and millions of users across its mobile miner apps. The limited-time bonus runs until October 1, the same day as Token2049’s kickoff, making now the most strategic time to enter. Among all the best altcoins to buy, BlockDAG currently owns the conversation. XRP: Waiting on Regulatory Clarity XRP has always been on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 01:08
Caliber adopts Chainlink treasury as stock faces Nasdaq scrutiny

Caliber adopts Chainlink treasury as stock faces Nasdaq scrutiny

The post Caliber adopts Chainlink treasury as stock faces Nasdaq scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caliber, a Scottsdale-based real estate asset manager listed on Nasdaq under the ticker CWD, announced on Thursday that it will adopt Chainlink’s LINK token as the foundation of a new digital asset treasury strategy. The move positions Caliber among the growing ranks of US-listed companies to establish a blockchain-based reserve policy, aiming to leverage LINK for both long-term appreciation and staking yield. The initiative comes as Caliber works to reassure investors amid regulatory scrutiny. According to a filing with the SEC on August 27, Caliber reported a $17.6 million stockholders’ equity deficit, prompting Nasdaq to issue a compliance notice. Per Caliber’s release, the firm’s board approved a dedicated Digital Asset Treasury Policy, which sets guidelines for acquiring, managing, and reporting LINK token holdings. In addition, Caliber announced the creation of a Crypto Advisory Board to provide oversight and guidance on its new digital asset policy, according to external reporting. Chainlink, widely used as a decentralized oracle network that connects blockchains with real-world data, has become a cornerstone of decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure. By aligning its treasury with LINK, Caliber is betting on the protocol’s long-term utility and market relevance. The announcement coincides with Chainlink revealing a new partnership with the US Department of Commerce to bring official macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and the PCE Price Index on-chain. The integration, which also involves Pyth Network, spans ten blockchains and underscores Chainlink’s growing role in bridging public institutions with decentralized systems. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/caliber-adopts-chainlink-treasury
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 01:07
Van Eck Calls Ethereum the Wall Street Token Amid Stablecoin Growth

Van Eck Calls Ethereum the Wall Street Token Amid Stablecoin Growth

Van Eck highlights Ethereum as a Wall Street token, positioning it at the centre of the growing stablecoin market. L’article Van Eck Calls Ethereum the Wall Street Token Amid Stablecoin Growth est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats 2025/08/29 01:05
Fleet Miner cloud computing power: Earn BTC, DOGE, and XRP for free, making money easily every day

Fleet Miner cloud computing power: Earn BTC, DOGE, and XRP for free, making money easily every day

The SEC has postponed the final decision on the WisdomTree spot XRP ETF to 2025-10-24; on Aug 22, the Second Circuit approved the SEC × Ripple joint dismissal, closing the case with a $125 million settlement. The CFTC rolled out the Nasdaq market surveillance platform for real-time coverage across multi-asset and crypto markets, while the […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/29 01:03
Cronos, Pyth, and Ethena Drive Altcoin Season Madness – Trump Media Bet Sends CRO Exploding

Cronos, Pyth, and Ethena Drive Altcoin Season Madness – Trump Media Bet Sends CRO Exploding

Altcoin season continues to show rotation into select assets rather than across the full market. This week, Cronos again takes the lead after a sharp rally tied to new corporate structures and improved on-chain activity. Pyth and Ethena also remain in view, each supported by utility within their ecosystems. Traders describe altseason phases as periods when capital moves into non-Bitcoin assets. These phases often begin with tokens that already have liquidity and identifiable drivers. Cronos, through its surge, illustrates how exchange-linked assets can draw flows when paired with broader market events. Pyth provides a case study in oracle infrastructure, gaining adoption. Ethena continues to show how synthetic stablecoins adjust to regulatory conditions. Cronos (CRO): Treasury Structure and Upgrades Push Price Higher Cronos is trading near $0.3393, representing a gain of about 28% in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization is about $11.3 billion, with supply around 33.6 billion tokens out of a possible 100 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The most direct driver came from a new treasury arrangement involving Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition. The agreement created a corporate vehicle designed to hold and deploy billions in CRO. Trump Media committed over $100 million in direct purchases, while Crypto.com added equity and liquidity support. Plans call for a Nasdaq listing under the ticker MCGA, placing CRO into a high-profile structure that has drawn traders and institutional observers alike. This development arrived alongside technical and on-chain improvements. A July upgrade expanded interoperability through the Cosmos SDK and IBC, while also introducing a network safety circuit breaker. Activity on the network has since risen, with gas consumption and contract deployment both showing double-digit growth. New perpetual contracts for CRO also expanded access for leveraged traders, creating an additional channel of demand. Together, these elements explain why CRO has outperformed other exchange tokens during this stage of altcoin season. The token’s movement reflects both corporate linkage and measurable network progress, which has created depth across trading venues. Pyth Network (PYTH): Oracle Feeds Gain Reach Pyth is trading at $0.1743, with a market capitalization near $1 billion and daily turnover above $300 million. The circulating supply stands at about 5.75 billion tokens out of a total of 10 billion. PYTH Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The protocol provides pricing data for over 100 blockchains, sourced from institutional firms. Unlike push-based oracles, Pyth uses a pull model that allows applications to query pricing in real time. This structure has made it a preferred feed for derivatives protocols and decentralized exchanges. Its presence across multiple ecosystems helps it retain steady trading interest during altcoin season, even without sharp speculative swings. Ethena (ENA): Synthetic Dollar Protocol Adjusts to Regulation Ethena is trading near $0.66, with a market capitalization of about $4.4 billion and a supply of around 6.6 billion out of 15 billion. Daily trading volume exceeds $700 million. The project issues USDe, a synthetic stablecoin designed to maintain value through hedging positions rather than reserves. Regulatory shifts in the United States earlier this summer, particularly under the GENIUS Act, restricted interest-bearing stablecoins. That outcome pushed demand toward alternatives like USDe, which nearly doubled its supply over July. Ethena governance has also approved regular buybacks to stabilize value, currently averaging several million dollars per day. This design links ENA’s performance to policy and to the growth of its synthetic dollar. While less volatile than CRO, ENA remains active in altseason rotation as a proxy for stablecoin adoption. Altcoin Season Outlook Cronos provides the clearest example of how strong narratives combined with on-chain growth can lead to an altcoin season phase. Pyth adds a case where technical infrastructure sustains steady activity. Ethena demonstrates how regulatory changes can shape demand for synthetic assets. Altseason is rarely uniform. Instead, specific drivers create movement in a handful of assets while others stay quiet. Cronos, Pyth, and Ethena together show how this selective rotation functions in the current market
CryptoNews 2025/08/29 01:02
Lisa Cook Sues Trump Over Federal Reserve Firing

Lisa Cook Sues Trump Over Federal Reserve Firing

The post Lisa Cook Sues Trump Over Federal Reserve Firing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook sued President Donald Trump in federal court on Thursday, court records show, launching what’s expected to be a significant court battle to determine to what extent the president can exert control over the nation’s central bank. Lisa Cook is sworn in during a Senate Banking nominations hearing on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Cook filed a lawsuit against Trump on Thursday in federal court, taking aim at the president’s allegedly “unprecedented and illegal attempt” to remove her from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors and argued he fired her because of his desire to exert control over the Federal Reserve. Trump said Monday night he was firing Cook, citing alleged issues with her mortgage agreements, a decision that came after the president has long railed publicly against the Federal Reserve and chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates. Cook has protested her firing and refused to leave the Federal Reserve, however, arguing Trump does not have the legal authority to fire her, and her attorney Abbe Lowell had said Tuesday that a lawsuit against Trump was coming. Federal law allows the president to fire members of the Federal Governor’s board, but only “for cause,” which is not specifically defined in the law, but traditionally refers to some kind of gross misconduct on the job. Cook alleged in her lawsuit that Trump’s “unsubstantiated allegation about private mortgage applications” are not sufficient “cause” for firing under the law and are just a “pretext” to fire her so he can appoint a replacement, also arguing the president violated her rights to due process and the chance to have a hearing where she could defend herself. Members of the board can only be fired in “instances of inefficiency, neglect of duty, malfeasance…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 01:02
Analyst Warns Fed Can’t Fix Economy – Says Bitcoin Is the Only Hedge

Analyst Warns Fed Can't Fix Economy – Says Bitcoin Is the Only Hedge

Peterson pointed to the Leading Economic Index (LEI), which has historically fallen by 5% or more ahead of every recession […] The post Analyst Warns Fed Can’t Fix Economy – Says Bitcoin Is the Only Hedge appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/29 01:01
$TREE, $CRO, $VVS Dominate Daily Surge with Double-Digit Gains

$TREE, $CRO, $VVS Dominate Daily Surge with Double-Digit Gains

$TREE, $CRO, $VVS, $NMR, $RLC, $BR, $CESS, $BICO, $TOWNS, and $CYC tokens have taken the top most positions among the cryptocurrency gainers.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/29 01:00
BlockDAG Gains Viral Attention – Why It’s The Best Crypto To Buy Over BFX, RTX , SNR & BHY [Presale Analysis]

BlockDAG Gains Viral Attention – Why It's The Best Crypto To Buy Over BFX, RTX , SNR & BHY [Presale Analysis]

Every bull run has its defining winners — the tokens that capture early conviction and deliver life-changing multiples for their investors. In 2025, presales have once again become the breeding ground for the next big names in crypto. With thousands of new projects fighting for attention, only a handful have managed to stand out. One […]
Tronweekly 2025/08/29 01:00
