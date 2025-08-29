‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reignited Arden Cho’s Love For Acting Again

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reignited Arden Cho’s Love For Acting Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Arden Cho attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Getty Images Since its release on June 20, Netflix’s animated musical film, KPop Demon Hunters, has become a global and cultural phenomenon. It is the most-watched English film with over 236 million total views on the popular streaming platform. The film’s soundtrack has broken records, becoming the first to ever chart four simultaneous top 10 songs, with the award-favorite song, “Golden,” holding the No. 1 spot for a second time. The movie was given a limited two-day sing-along release last weekend, becoming #1 at the box office with an estimated $18 million. No one could have anticipated the film, which centers on a K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters, to break out the way it did. There was a lot of hesitation about the idea of K-pop idols being demon hunters. But for Arden Cho, who voiced the lead character Rumi, she knew there was something special about the film when she first read the script. “I keep saying that it’s incredible,” Cho says over Zoom from her home in Los Angeles. “It’s incredible! I’m such an animation, K-pop, and demon hunter fan. I love everything about it. I geeked out on the whole process of recording this. I watched the screener three or four months before [it premiered] and thinking, ‘This is gonna be awesome.’” When Cho went to Korea for vacation after the film had premiered, she found herself spending most of her time collaborating with K-pop idols on KPop Demon Hunters’ Dance Challenges, including LE SSERAFIM, ITZY, and ILLIT. She shares, “Slowly, I began doing all these K-pop dance collabs. There was…