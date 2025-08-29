2025-08-29 Friday

Urgent Call For Clear Rules To Prevent Exodus

The post Urgent Call For Clear Rules To Prevent Exodus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK Crypto Regulations: Urgent Call For Clear Rules To Prevent Exodus Skip to content Home Crypto News UK Crypto Regulations: Urgent Call for Clear Rules to Prevent Exodus Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uk-crypto-regulations-urgent/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:22
Passive Income Made Easy: BAY Miner Mobile Cloud Mining Delivers BTC, ETH, and XRP Returns

BAY Miner has launched an innovative mobile cloud mining platform, positioning itself at the forefront of fintech’s passive income revolution.
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/29 01:20
U.S. Government Publishes GDP Data on Blockchain Networks

The post U.S. Government Publishes GDP Data on Blockchain Networks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. Commerce Department uploads GDP data on blockchain, starting with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana. Enhances transparency and security in GDP data reporting. Project spearheaded by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The U.S. Commerce Department, led by Secretary Howard Lutnick, announced the publishing of GDP data on blockchain networks like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, enhancing transparency and security. This initiative aims to bolster trust in U.S. economic data, with potential impacts on blockchain technology and institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. U.S. to Distribute GDP Data Across Nine Blockchains The U.S. Commerce Department has initiated the publication of GDP data on nine leading blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Led by Secretary Howard Lutnick, the program’s goal is to bolster data transparency and security. The move was announced at an August 26 White House meeting underlining blockchain’s potential in government practices. This shift is intended to supplement existing channels for data dissemination, not replace them, according to Lutnick. The Commerce Secretary stated, “Blockchain offers a new standard for transparency. Our goal is to ensure that when the American people and global markets see GDP data, they know it is secure and verifiable.” The U.S. government plans to continue investing in blockchain infrastructure and cybersecurity. Market responses have been varied with some industry leaders viewing this as a significant step towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Commerce Secretary Lutnick reinforced the transparency benefits during his statements at the Cabinet meeting, highlighting accessibility for global markets and the American public. Bitcoin Leads Blockchain in Government Transparency Effort Did you know? The U.S. government’s use of blockchain for GDP data is a first-of-its-kind initiative, diverging from traditional data publication methods and potentially influencing how other governments approach macroeconomic data transparency. As of August 28, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market price of $112,979.35, as per CoinMarketCap.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:19
Stablecoin Platform M0 Raises $40 Million in Series B Round

The firm focuses on application-specific stablecoins.
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:16
CFTC Offers Guidance for Non-U.S. Crypto Exchange Access

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/cftc-guidance-non-us-crypto-access/
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:15
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reignited Arden Cho’s Love For Acting Again

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reignited Arden Cho’s Love For Acting Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Arden Cho attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Getty Images Since its release on June 20, Netflix’s animated musical film, KPop Demon Hunters, has become a global and cultural phenomenon. It is the most-watched English film with over 236 million total views on the popular streaming platform. The film’s soundtrack has broken records, becoming the first to ever chart four simultaneous top 10 songs, with the award-favorite song, “Golden,” holding the No. 1 spot for a second time. The movie was given a limited two-day sing-along release last weekend, becoming #1 at the box office with an estimated $18 million. No one could have anticipated the film, which centers on a K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters, to break out the way it did. There was a lot of hesitation about the idea of K-pop idols being demon hunters. But for Arden Cho, who voiced the lead character Rumi, she knew there was something special about the film when she first read the script. “I keep saying that it’s incredible,” Cho says over Zoom from her home in Los Angeles. “It’s incredible! I’m such an animation, K-pop, and demon hunter fan. I love everything about it. I geeked out on the whole process of recording this. I watched the screener three or four months before [it premiered] and thinking, ‘This is gonna be awesome.’” When Cho went to Korea for vacation after the film had premiered, she found herself spending most of her time collaborating with K-pop idols on KPop Demon Hunters’ Dance Challenges, including LE SSERAFIM, ITZY, and ILLIT. She shares, “Slowly, I began doing all these K-pop dance collabs. There was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:14
Market Concerns Grow Over Government’s Strategic Role in Intel

TLDRs; U.S. government acquires 9.9% stake in Intel, raising investor concerns over corporate autonomy. Deal converts $11.1 billion in CHIPS Act grants to shares without governance control. Intel’s global revenue exposure may complicate government ownership, analysts warn. Investors fear proactive government involvement sets precedent for future industrial policy. The U.S. government has officially acquired a [...] The post Market Concerns Grow Over Government’s Strategic Role in Intel appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 01:13
Solana treasury firm DeFi Development purchases 407,247 SOL following equity raise

DeFi Dev Corp. (ticker DFDV) has purchased $77 million worth of SOL tokens, at an average price of $188.98 per token.
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:12
Sunny Mining Cloud Mining Turns XRP from Payment Token into a $5,000-a-Day Profit Engine

The post Sunny Mining Cloud Mining Turns XRP from Payment Token into a $5,000-a-Day Profit Engine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, long considered a highly volatile payment-focused token, is now undergoing a new transformation. Price volatility is no longer the sole metric of value. Sunny Mining cloud mining is injecting a second value logic into the platform: cash flow. By converting their XRP holdings into a predictable daily income tool, investors can not only hedge against volatility risks but also achieve stable returns of up to $5,000 per day under certain contract models. A new logic from holding to continuously creating value Under Sunny Mining’s cloud mining model, mainstream assets like XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum are no longer simply passive holdings; instead, they are transformed into a continuously generating source of cash flow. Users simply activate a contract via their mobile phone, and AI automatically dispatches computing power. Under some contract models, practical results show that the daily return level has reached US$5,000, which also indicates that digital assets are entering a new stage of “holding means earning interest.” Reconstructing the investment experience For investors, Sunny Mining’s greatest significance lies not in price prediction but in simplifying the process of generating returns. In the past, cryptocurrency holders had to constantly monitor the market and identify buying and selling opportunities. Now, they can simply activate cloud mining via their mobile phone and receive a daily cash flow. This approach shifts crypto investment from “stressed speculation” to “passive income,” lowering the barrier to entry and allowing more people to maintain a stable mindset in a volatile market. How to Get Started: Sunny Mining Cloud Mining Daily Profit Guide Step 1: Register an Account Go to https://www.sunnymining.com/ or download the Sunny Mining app to register an account Step 2: Deposit Assets Deposit XRP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum to your platform account to serve as the foundation for the contract. Step 3: Activate the Contract…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:12
Altcoin Buzz Grows on XRP ETF News — This Low-Cap Gem Poised for Breakout Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/altcoin-buzz-grows-on-xrp-etf-news-low-cap-gem-poised-for-breakout-gains/
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:12
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet