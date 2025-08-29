2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Lisa Cook’s lawsuit against Trump skirts mortgage fraud allegation

Lisa Cook’s lawsuit against Trump skirts mortgage fraud allegation

The post Lisa Cook’s lawsuit against Trump skirts mortgage fraud allegation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisa Cook, governor of the US Federal Reserve, speaks at the Peterson Institute For International Economics in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Ting Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s lawsuit against Donald Trump challenges his ability to remove her from office, but only briefly addresses the central accusations that she committed mortgage fraud. The complaint mostly focuses on rules outlined in the Federal Reserve Act that state Fed officials can only be removed for “cause,” a legally nebulous condition that may have to be determined by the Supreme Court. Cook maintains that the fraud allegations do not meet the standard and instead are subterfuge for Trump’s efforts to stack the Fed Board of Governors in his favor so that he can get the interest rate cuts he has been demanding. “It is clear from the circumstances surrounding Governor Cook’s purported removal from the Federal Reserve Board that the mortgage allegations against her are pretextual,” the suit states. “This allegation about conduct that predates Governor Cook’s Senate confirmation has never been investigated, much less proven. This allegation is not grounds for removal under the” act. The document calls the fraud allegation “unsubstantiated and unproven” but does not go into detail about why that is the case. Whether Cook did in fact lie on the applications will be the focus of establishing the legal standard for cause to remove her. Trump and other officials, most notably Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, have alleged that Cook provided false information about her primary residence when obtaining federally backed mortgages. The complaint said that even if Cook did make a mistake on the applications, it still wouldn’t rise to cause. “Even if the President had been more careful in obscuring his real…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:44
OpenAI Plans Seoul Office Launch Amid Growing Korean AI Market

OpenAI Plans Seoul Office Launch Amid Growing Korean AI Market

TLDRs; OpenAI will launch a Seoul office in September, marking a key expansion into South Korea’s AI market. The move precedes South Korea’s new AI regulations, giving OpenAI a strategic early advantage. South Korea’s AI market is rapidly growing, valued at $1.19B and projected to reach $5.05B by 2034. Corporate adoption by Samsung, SK Telecom, [...] The post OpenAI Plans Seoul Office Launch Amid Growing Korean AI Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 01:42
Almost 500,000 Ford SUVs Recalled For Potential Brake Fluid Leak

Almost 500,000 Ford SUVs Recalled For Potential Brake Fluid Leak

The post Almost 500,000 Ford SUVs Recalled For Potential Brake Fluid Leak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Ford is recalling almost 500,000 SUVs due to an issue that could cause them to leak brake fluid, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said—only one day after it recalled some 355,000 F-Series trucks over an instrument panel issue, further cementing the automaker’s position as having the highest number of recalls this year out of any manufacturer. The recall was issued Aug. 22. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Ford recalled a total of 499,129 SUVs on Thursday, including Lincoln MKX models from 2016-2018 and 2015-2018 Ford Edge vehicles. The recall was made over an issue with the rear brake hose, which could rupture and leak brake fluid—possibly impacting the time it takes for a vehicle to come to a complete stop. No accidents or injuries have been identified due to the issue so far and only 1% of the recalled vehicles are likely affected, Ford told the NHTSA, but the automaker plans to notify owners of the risk between September 8-12. The automaker issued a separate recall on Wednesday for some Ford trucks over instrument panel display failures at startup, according to the NHTSA, stopping drivers from seeing critical information like speed and fuel level. A total of 355,656 Ford trucks are potentially impacted by the issue, the NHTSA reported. Wednesday’s recall applies to 2025 F-150 vehicles and these 2025 and 2026 models: F-550 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty and the F-250 Super Duty. The instrument panel cluster can be fixed by dealers or through over-the-air updates, free of charge, according to the NHTSA. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Surprising Fact Ford…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:41
Institutional Adoption Surges in AI Crypto – Could Nexchain AI Token Presale Be the Next Breakout Token?

Institutional Adoption Surges in AI Crypto – Could Nexchain AI Token Presale Be the Next Breakout Token?

The post Institutional Adoption Surges in AI Crypto – Could Nexchain AI Token Presale Be the Next Breakout Token? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Nexchain AI has entered the crypto market with a bold vision that places its token presale at the center of attention among many institutions. The platform integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain to create a system that adapts to shifting network demands. Its design allows scalable performance through sharding and Directed Acyclic Graphs, making transactions faster and more efficient. With security reinforced by CertiK and a roadmap filled with new developments, Nexchain is positioning itself as a serious contender for institutional adoption supported by the ongoing token presale. The ongoing airdrop campaign, with a $5 million prize pool, also continues to engage its growing community. As activity around the token presale gains momentum, investors are closely watching Nexchain AI’s market role as the next breakout project. A Token Presale That Commands Attention The Nexchain AI token presale has advanced into Stage 26 at a price of $0.104 per NEX. Stage 25, priced at $0.10, sold out with $9.27 million raised. Current data shows $9,552,141 collected out of the $10,125,000 targeted for Stage 26. This funding reflects the market’s demand for the project and sets the foundation for its launch. The token presale aims to raise $90.6 million overall, which represents 32% of the token supply. Its structured tokenomics allocate the 2.15 billion total tokens across public sales, ecosystem growth, staking rewards, liquidity, and governance reserves. This controlled distribution ensures short-term liquidity while supporting long-term sustainability. By combining staged fundraising with a deflationary burn mechanism, the project seeks to maintain a balance between growth and token stability. Building a High-Performance AI Blockchain Nexchain AI employs a hybrid Proof-of-Stake consensus enhanced by machine learning models. The system dynamically manages transaction validation to avoid congestion. Transactions are processed in parallel using directed acyclic graphs, giving the network efficiency and scale. Adaptive smart…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:38
Bitcoin (BTC) Undervalued Versus Gold as Volatility Collapses, JPMorgan Says

Bitcoin (BTC) Undervalued Versus Gold as Volatility Collapses, JPMorgan Says

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Undervalued Versus Gold as Volatility Collapses, JPMorgan Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$112,471.82 is trading too cheap relative to gold as its volatility falls to historic lows, Wall Street bank JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Thursday. The bank highlighted that bitcoin’s six-month rolling volatility has dropped from nearly 60% at the start of the year to about 30% today, the lowest on record. With volatility converging toward gold, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is now only twice as volatile, the lowest ratio on record, the report noted. JPMorgan argued that the digital asset is increasingly attractive for institutional portfolios. On a volatility-adjusted basis, bitcoin’s market cap would need to rise 13%, implying a price of about $126,000, to match gold’s $5 trillion in private investment. By the bank’s models, bitcoin is currently undervalued by around $16,000 versus gold, suggesting room for upside. Analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou linked the move to accelerating purchases by corporate treasuries, which now hold more than 6% of total supply, echoing how central bank quantitative easing once dampened bond volatility. Corporate adoption is gaining momentum through equity index inclusion, drawing passive capital inflows, the analysts said. Metaplanet (3350), for instance, was upgraded into FTSE Russell’s mid-cap category and added to global benchmarks, while Nasdaq-listed Kindly MD (NAKA) is raising up to $5 billion after a $679 million bitcoin buy. New entrants like Adam Back’s firm are also aiming to rival MARA Holdings’ (MARA) treasury position behind Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), the report added. Read more: Bitcoin Price to Hit $1.3M by 2035, Says Crypto Asset Manager Bitwise Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/28/bitcoin-undervalued-versus-gold-as-volatility-collapses-jpmorgan-says
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:36
ARK pushes on BitMine with a new 15.6 million dollars

ARK pushes on BitMine with a new 15.6 million dollars

The post ARK pushes on BitMine with a new 15.6 million dollars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARK Invest has increased its exposure to BitMine Immersion (BMNR) with a new purchase of approximately 15.6 million dollars, as shown by the daily trading data at ARK daily trades and reported in the statement released in July via PR Newswire. The order adds to the previous investment announced in July 2025 and confirms the growth of ARK’s exposure to issuers with treasuries or revenues linked to Ether. Overall, ARK’s position in BMNR now exceeds ~307 million dollars, according to market reports and aggregated filings, reinforcing the allocation strategy in Ether linked to the corporate treasury. According to the data collected by our editorial team and the cross-analysis of SEC filings and market reports, the operation was recorded on August 28, 2025, in ARK’s daily trading. Industry analysts monitoring ETF portfolios note that repeated tranches on crypto-native stocks are a method adopted to gain exposure to the ecosystem without directly holding tokens in regulated funds. The Details: Bitmine Purchases Distributed Across Three ARK ETFs The latest tranche, executed on Wednesday, is documented by ARK’s daily trading. The breakdown by vehicle is as follows: | ETF ARK | BMNR Shares Purchased || ——————————————- | ———————- || ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) | 227,569 || ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) | 70,991 || ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) | 40,553 | With this block, the approach of ARK Invest towards companies that integrate Ethereum into their business models is confirmed. A consistent bet with ETH allocation In this context, ARK’s thesis is clear: focus on companies that accumulate or expose their business to Ethereum, in order to obtain a beta on the asset without necessarily holding the tokens directly in regulated funds. The investment in BMNR complements the stake in Coinbase, amounting to approximately 676 million dollars according to recent filings, as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:34
Sabrina Carpenter’s Early-Career Single Makes A Surprising Return

Sabrina Carpenter’s Early-Career Single Makes A Surprising Return

The post Sabrina Carpenter’s Early-Career Single Makes A Surprising Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” reenters the Official Vinyl Singles chart at No. 39 and the Official Physical Singles list at No. 51 as her new album nears release. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for “Espresso” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV Sabrina Carpenter became a global superstar in 2024 thanks to her album Short n’ Sweet. The full-length produced smashes like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and several others. But Carpenter had been producing pop music for many years prior to that project. Her previous album Emails I Can’t Send spun off multiple singles, some of which helped her reach charts in a handful of nations for the first time. As excitement builds for Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend, due out Friday (August 29), one of those early singles returns to the charts in the United Kingdom. “Nonsense” Breaks Back Onto Multiple Charts Carpenter released “Nonsense” in November 2022 as a single from Emails I Can’t Send, and it was one of the last tunes to be pushed from the project. “Nonsense” returns to a pair of rankings in the U.K., and it even manages to become a top 40 hit once more. On the Official Vinyl Singles chart, the cut is back at No. 39. Over on the Official Physical Singles list, which includes vinyl, CD, and cassette purchases of individual tracks, “Nonsense” reenters at No. 51. “Nonsense” Debuted Years After Its Release While “Nonsense” was originally shared in 2022, the tune didn’t reach either of the rankings it appears on now until December 2024. Less than a year ago, it launched at No.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 01:32
Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Aave Labs heeft met de lancering van Horizon een nieuwe mijlpaal gezet in de samensmelting van traditionele financiële markten en DeFi. Het platform maakt het voor instellingen mogelijk om stablecoins te lenen tegen reële activa zoals tokenized Treasuries, obligaties en andere gereguleerde financiële producten. Daarmee geeft Aave een duidelijke richting aan de toekomst van institutionele stablecoin leningen en het bredere gebruik van RWA’s in de blockchain wereld. Het doel van Horizon Horizon is gebouwd op een versie van Aave V3 en combineert strikte compliance met de openheid en compatibiliteit van DeFi. Waar instellingen doorgaans geconfronteerd worden met zware regulatoire eisen, biedt Horizon een hybride structuur. Aan de ene kant moeten uitgevers van tokenized assets voldoen aan strenge checks. Hierdoor kunnen USDC, RLUSD en Aave’s eigen GHO vrij gebruikt worden binnen het DeFi ecosysteem. Volgens Aave oprichter Stani Kulechov draait Horizon om het ontsluiten van de waarde van tokenized collateral op institutionele schaal. Met meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan bestaande RWA’s op de blockchain wil Horizon deze activa transformeren van passieve tokens naar liquide onderpanden die echte bruikbaarheid hebben in de DeFi-markten. Grote partnerschappen als basis Aave Labs heeft Horizon niet alleen gelanceerd, maar meteen geïntegreerd in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. Partners zijn onder meer Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, VanEck, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane en Securitize. Deze instellingen brengen samen een breed aanbod aan tokenized producten, waaronder Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, kortlopende yield fondsen en tokenized treasuries. The Horizon RWA market by Aave Labs is live. pic.twitter.com/veUi9quMxs — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Chainlink speelt een belangrijke rol met zijn SmartData infrastructuur. Met on chain NAV rapportages, Proof of Reserves en SmartAUM worden de waarden van tokenized fondsen realtime gevalideerd. Dit maakt het mogelijk om geautomatiseerde leningen aan te bieden die altijd gebaseerd zijn op actuele data. Daarmee wordt de transparantie verhoogd. Gevolgen voor institutionele stablecoin leningen Met Horizon wordt een belangrijke drempel voor institutionele partijen weggenomen. Tot nu toe waren DeFi leningen grotendeels afhankelijk van crypto native assets zoals ETH of BTC, die vaak te volatiel zijn om te voldoen aan de eisen van grote financiële instellingen. Door veilige en gereguleerde RWA’s als onderpand in te zetten, krijgen instellingen toegang tot voorspelbare liquiditeit en 24/7 lending mogelijkheden. Dit versterkt niet alleen hun vertrouwen in blockchain technologie, maar vergroot ook de aantrekkelijkheid van stablecoin markten op wereldschaal. Impact op integratie van RWA in DeFi De waarde van RWA’s op de blockchain groeit snel, maar tot nu toe waren deze activa vaak geïsoleerd. Horizon verandert dit landschap fundamenteel. Door tokenized Treasuries en vergelijkbare producten bruikbaar te maken als actief onderpand, worden ze direct gekoppeld aan DeFi markten. Dit vermindert de afhankelijkheid van volatiele crypto activa, verdiept liquiditeits pools en schept vertrouwen bij instellingen die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. Volgens Sergey Nazarov, mede-oprichter van Chainlink, luidt Horizon een nieuw hoofdstuk in voor DeFi. Het verbindt toonaangevende financiële instellingen met blockchain-native infrastructuur. Aave Labs rolls out Horizon – Institutional borrowing vs tokenized Treasurys, CLOs – Borrow USDC, RLUSD, GHO w/ predictable liquidity – Powered by Chainlink Onchain NAV – Partners: Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge, WisdomTree + more More: https://t.co/nZOLXF1w4W pic.twitter.com/J5LXn2Y1bL — Fomos News (@fomos_news) August 27, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:31
USDC Minted: Massive 250 Million Influx Signals Market Dynamics

USDC Minted: Massive 250 Million Influx Signals Market Dynamics

BitcoinWorld USDC Minted: Massive 250 Million Influx Signals Market Dynamics A significant event recently caught the attention of the cryptocurrency world: a massive USDC minted transaction. Whale Alert, a popular blockchain tracker, reported the issuance of a staggering 250 million USDC directly from the USDC Treasury. This substantial injection of stablecoin into the market often signals underlying shifts and increasing demand within the broader crypto ecosystem, making it a crucial development for investors and enthusiasts alike. What Does This Massive USDC Minting Event Signify? When 250 million USDC minted by the Treasury, it typically indicates a rise in demand for the stablecoin. USDC, or USD Coin, is a digital stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. Its primary purpose is to provide stability in the volatile crypto markets, allowing traders and investors to move in and out of positions without fully exiting the digital asset space. This latest minting event suggests that a large entity or a collective of entities requires significant dollar-pegged liquidity. Such demand can stem from various sources, including: Increased Trading Activity: Large trades or arbitrage opportunities often require substantial stablecoin reserves to facilitate swift transactions. Institutional Inflows: Institutions entering the crypto space frequently use stablecoins like USDC as a secure and compliant gateway for their investments. DeFi Protocol Demand: Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms rely heavily on stablecoins for lending, borrowing, and providing liquidity to various pools. Therefore, this substantial USDC minted transaction is more than just a number; it is a pulse check on market sentiment and liquidity needs, indicating potential upcoming market movements. Understanding the USDC Treasury and Its Operations The USDC Treasury is essentially the issuer of USD Coin, managed by Circle and Coinbase through the Centre Consortium. When new USDC is minted, it means that an equivalent amount of US dollars has been deposited into audited reserve accounts. Conversely, when USDC is ‘burned,’ the corresponding dollars are withdrawn from reserves, maintaining the peg. This meticulous process ensures that USDC maintains its 1:1 peg to the dollar, providing reliability and trust for users. The transparency of these operations is crucial for maintaining confidence in stablecoins. Regular attestations verify that real-world reserves back every USDC minted. This mechanism underpins the stability and utility of USDC as a bridge between traditional finance and the rapidly expanding crypto economy. Moreover, the ability to rapidly mint or burn large quantities of USDC allows the market to efficiently adapt to changing liquidity requirements. This flexibility is a key advantage stablecoins offer compared to traditional banking systems, which can involve slower transaction times and more complex procedures. Market Implications: Why Does 250 Million USDC Minted Matter? The issuance of 250 million USDC minted can have several immediate and long-term implications for the crypto market. Firstly, it adds considerable liquidity, which can facilitate larger trades and potentially reduce slippage for high-volume transactions. This increased liquidity is particularly beneficial for market makers and large institutional investors. Secondly, it often foreshadows significant capital deployment. Large sums of stablecoins are typically not held idly for long periods. They are frequently earmarked for: Purchasing other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, signaling potential upward price pressure. Investing in various DeFi protocols to earn yield, contributing to the growth of the decentralized ecosystem. Facilitating efficient cross-border payments, leveraging the speed and low cost of blockchain technology. Therefore, market observers often view such large mints as a precursor to increased buying pressure for other digital assets, or a clear sign of growing institutional confidence in the crypto space. The substantial amount of USDC minted underscores a healthy and growing demand for a reliable digital dollar. What Are the Benefits and Challenges of Large Stablecoin Issuances? The benefits of large stablecoin issuances are clear: they significantly enhance market liquidity, facilitate efficient capital allocation across the crypto landscape, and robustly support the growth of the decentralized finance ecosystem. For traders, having ample USDC available means smoother execution of strategies without significant price impact, ensuring better market efficiency. However, challenges also exist. The concentration of such large minting power raises questions about centralization and potential systemic risks within the crypto economy. While USDC is regularly audited and transparent, its issuance is ultimately controlled by a centralized entity, which can be a point of concern for decentralization advocates. Furthermore, a sudden influx of stablecoins could, in theory, create inflationary pressures if not backed appropriately, though this risk is substantially mitigated by strict reserve requirements for every USDC minted. Overall, while these large issuances are a testament to stablecoin utility and adoption, ongoing scrutiny and regulatory clarity remain important for the long-term health and decentralization of the crypto market. This latest 250 million USDC minted transaction is a clear indicator of the stablecoin’s crucial and evolving role in today’s digital economy. In conclusion, the recent minting of 250 million USDC is a powerful signal of robust demand for stablecoin liquidity within the cryptocurrency market. It highlights USDC’s vital role in facilitating trading, supporting institutional engagement, and fueling the growth of decentralized finance. As the crypto landscape evolves, understanding these large stablecoin movements becomes increasingly important for navigating market dynamics and making informed decisions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is USDC and why is it important? USDC (USD Coin) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. It is important because it provides stability in volatile crypto markets, enabling users to hold digital dollars, facilitate quick transactions, and participate in DeFi without exposure to price fluctuations. 2. Who mints USDC? USDC is minted by the Centre Consortium, a partnership between Circle and Coinbase. They ensure that every USDC token is backed by an equivalent amount of US dollars held in audited reserve accounts. 3. What does it mean when 250 million USDC is minted? When 250 million USDC minted, it signifies that a large amount of US dollars has been deposited into the USDC Treasury’s reserve accounts, and new USDC tokens have been created to match this deposit. This usually indicates increased demand for stablecoin liquidity in the crypto market. 4. How does USDC maintain its 1:1 peg to the US dollar? USDC maintains its 1:1 peg by backing every token with an equivalent amount of US dollars held in reserve accounts. These reserves are regularly audited by independent third parties to ensure transparency and trust. 5. Does a large USDC minting event affect crypto prices? While a large USDC minting event doesn’t directly cause price changes, it often precedes increased buying activity for other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. This is because users mint USDC to acquire liquidity, which they then deploy into other digital assets or DeFi protocols, potentially leading to upward price pressure. Did you find this analysis of the USDC minted event insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the fascinating dynamics of stablecoin liquidity and its impact on the cryptocurrency market! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post USDC Minted: Massive 250 Million Influx Signals Market Dynamics first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:30
History Haunts: Bitcoin’s 67% September Loss Rate Fuels Talk of a Curse

History Haunts: Bitcoin’s 67% September Loss Rate Fuels Talk of a Curse

From 2013 through 2024, bitcoin’s September track record has leaned negative, and with August winding down, chatter across social media is filled once again with talk of a “September curse.” From Repo Spikes to Tax Drains: September’s Mix Could Batter Bitcoin Again September 2025 is just three days out, and as usual, traders are already […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/29 01:30
