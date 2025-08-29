2025-08-29 Friday

August's Top Crypto Yield Opportunities

August's Top Crypto Yield Opportunities

Where the Bankless Analyst team has been yield farming this month.
Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds

Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds

AI-assistance tools have become a daily resource that has helped boost productivity and speed in several industries. Despite the notable benefits of these smart systems, medical experts are concerned that overreliance on artificial intelligence may be causing more harm than good. L’article Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Caladan Integrates with Finery Markets ECN After 112% Surge in OTC Volumes

Caladan Integrates with Finery Markets ECN After 112% Surge in OTC Volumes

Global OTC crypto trading volumes surged 112.6% in H1 2025. Caladan’s integration with Finery Markets’ ECN expands its liquidity distribution across 35+ countries. Institutional trading firm Caladan has integrated with Finery Markets’ electronic communication network (ECN) to expand its reach across more than 35 countries. This happened at a time when global over-the-counter (OTC) crypto [...]]]>
Pump.fun Repurchases $58 Million Worth of PUMP Tokens

Pump.fun Repurchases $58 Million Worth of PUMP Tokens

TLDR Pump.fun has spent $58 million to buy back 4.3% of PUMP token supply. PUMP price surged by 4% on the back of the latest token repurchase. The memecoin launchpad dominates 84% of the Solana market share. PUMP’s market volume surged by 17%, reaching $226 million in 24 hours. Pump.fun, the largest meme coin launchpad [...] The post Pump.fun Repurchases $58 Million Worth of PUMP Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB Warnings: Profit Status Could Trigger Price Declines Soon

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB Warnings: Profit Status Could Trigger Price Declines Soon

Will there be a big profit-taking event soon?
XRP Price To Rally 5,600% To $200? Crypto Analyst Lays Out The Possibilities

XRP Price To Rally 5,600% To $200? Crypto Analyst Lays Out The Possibilities

Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto has raised the possibility of the XRP price rallying to $200. This followed his analysis using the regression model, which showed that the altcoin could record a 5,600% rally to this price target.  How The XRP Price Could Rally 5,600% To $200 In an X post, Egrag Crypto predicted that the XRP price could rally to $200 if it were to overshoot the linear regression line. He alluded to the monthly timeframe, which reflected the analysis of hits, misses, and overshoots using linear regression on a log scale. The analyst then noted that the analysis is grounded in a 2-standard deviation model.  Related Reading: Analyst Suggests Thinking Of XRP As Just ‘Payments’ Is Primitive, Here’s The Real Deal Egrag Crypto further highlighted the R-squared value in the regression model. He explained that this is a critical metric in indicating how well the regression line fits the data, with values closer to 1 representing a better fit. Essentially, 0.0 means no correlation, 0.5 indicates a moderate correlation, and 1 indicates a perfect correlation.  The crypto analyst then revealed that the current R-squared is at 0.84754, indicating a highly fitting model. He further remarked that this means around 84.75% of the variance in the dependent variable can be explained by the independent variable. In applying this theory to XRP price prediction, Egrag Crypto stated that the altcoin has reached the upper edge of the regression line three times.  Notably, the XRP price recorded a notable overshoot on one occasion, when it surged by 570%. Meanwhile, in the 2021 cycle, it missed the target by 45%. Egrag Crypto stated that the altcoin is currently hovering around the midpoint of the regression.  Based on his analysis, a hit of this regression line would put XRP at $27, while a miss of 45%, as seen in the 2021 cycle, would put the altcoin at $18. The overshoot of 570% is what could cause XRP to skyrocket to $200. Egrag Crypto noted that these targets will likely increase as the regression model is trending upward. What’s Next For The Altcoin Crypto analyst CasiTrades has provided insights into what to expect from the XRP price amid the latest decline. In an X post, she noted that the altcoin has printed a new low and remains within its larger consolidation pattern, even as it recently tested the key trendline around $2.91. The analyst also revealed that the area is the golden retrace, which is where Wave 2s love to correct before continuing higher.  Related Reading: Analyst Says It Doesn’t Matter What Analysis You Use, XRP Price Is Set To Explode As such, if this level holds, CasiTrades believes that the XRP price could be setting up a textbook Elliot Wave continuation for Wave 3. She stated that the next confirmation point is $3.12. The analyst explained that this is the resistance level that is capping a higher move. Therefore, a break above that level would mean that the higher Fibonacci extensions are aligning nicely.  At the time of writing, the XRP Price is trading at around $3, down in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com
DEX Activity Hits New Heights as Solana Tops $117B in Monthly Volume

DEX Activity Hits New Heights as Solana Tops $117B in Monthly Volume

The decentralized exchange (DEX) marketplace is growing exponentially and billions of dollars in trade volume are stored on different blockchains.
Tether terminates Bitcoin support while advertising Bitcoin support

Tether terminates Bitcoin support while advertising Bitcoin support

The post Tether terminates Bitcoin support while advertising Bitcoin support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This morning, $162 billion stablecoin giant Tether proudly announced that its team is excited to “bring USDT home to Bitcoin” via two new protocols. Missing from that announcement is the reality that Tether is actually terminating support for most USDT-on-Bitcoin tokens on September 1. As part of a “strategic infrastructure review,” Tether admitted on July 11 that it would be terminating support on September 1, 2025 for its largest version of USDT on Bitcoin’s blockchain, the Omni layer. After Monday, the only USDT-on-Bitcoin tokens left will be less than $50 million on Blockstream’s Liquid, a functionary-controlled sidechain. Incredibly, Tether was honest in July, explaining that Bitcoin’s Omni layer wasn’t “high-utility, actively developed” infrastructure “aligned with community usage trends” as much as other blockchains that the company decided to continue supporting. So, effective September 1, redemptions of USDT-on-Bitcoin Omni will cease and tokens will be manually frozen by the company. That will end over a decade of Tether’s support for the Omni layer since at least October 2014. Killing USDT-on-Bitcoin while ‘exploring’ Lightning This morning, the company didn’t repeat that reality while marketing preliminary plans to “bring USDT home to Bitcoin” via two Bitcoin Lightning Network protocols, Taproot Assets and RGB. Tether launched its first version of USDT on Bitcoin technology linked to Mastercoin, a 2013 initial coin offering. Over the years, Tether has added fiat redemption and freeze support for a variety of blockchains. Today, it supports fiat redemption on Tron, Ethereum, Solana, Aptos, Ton, Avalanche, Celo, Cosmos, Omni, Kaia, Near, Liquid, Tezos, Polkadot Asset Hub, EOS, SLP, Algorand, and Kusama Asset Hub. On Monday, Tether plans to discontinue support for Bitcoin Omni, EOS, Algorand, SLP, and Kusama. Not yet live, it’s announced an exploration of possible support for Bitcoin layer 2 protocols. Read more: Howard Lutnick wants Tether to…
CAD extending Wednesday’s gains – Scotiabank

CAD extending Wednesday’s gains – Scotiabank

The post CAD extending Wednesday’s gains – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is nosing ahead this morning, extending yesterday’s gains through the upper 1.37s and staking a claim on being one of the better-performing G10 currencies on the week so far, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. US/Canada 2Y yield spread pushes to fresh low w/ FV at 1.3606 “Sliding US short-term yields, with the US 2Y bond yield back to the low seen in April, and narrowing spreads (the 2Y US/Canada swap spread has dipped to just over 80bps, the narrowest since last October), account for some of the improvement in the CAD at least—and it may have further to go as the CAD remains undervalued (by our measure of the CAD’s estimated short-term equilibrium).” “Out fair value estimate sits at 1.3606 currently. Spot losses are extending below the 100-day MA (which has represented moderate support/resistance for the USD in the recent past) as USD losses from last Friday’s bearish outside range reversal extend.” “Loss of support around 1.3750 (40-day MA currently) in the short run would be a more meaningful sign of short-term CAD strength and point to USD/CAD losses extending towards the upper 1.36s—the base of the broader consolidation range in place since early July. Resistance is 1.3800/15.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-extending-wednesdays-gains-scotiabank-202508281115
