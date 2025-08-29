2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Kelce’s Jersey Sales Surge 200%, Swift’s ‘So High School’ Streams Up 400%

The post Kelce’s Jersey Sales Surge 200%, Swift’s ‘So High School’ Streams Up 400% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement has caused a spike in sales and social media engagement for both celebrities, as sales of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jerseys surged 200% the day after the couple’s announcement, sports merchandise retailer Fanatics confirmed to Forbes. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement Tuesday. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Kelce’s 200% spike in jersey sales in the day following his engagement to Swift made Tuesday his best-selling day since the Super Bowl, Fanatics confirmed to Forbes, which includes jerseys sold across the Fanatics, NFL and Chiefs websites. Swift’s music surged on Spotify following the engagement announcement, particularly the song she used in her Instagram post—“So High School,” a cut from “The Tortured Poets Department”—which surged 400% in streams, Spotify told Forbes, and re-entered the Spotify daily chart at No. 68. Swift returned to No. 1 on the Spotify daily artists chart on the day of her engagement, and some of her other songs, including “Fortnight,” “Lover” and “Style,” re-entered the chart. In the 24 hours following Swift and Kelce’s engagement post on Instagram, Kelce earned 770,000 new followers, while Swift added 1.2 million followers, social media analytics company SEO Sherpa told Forbes, citing data from Social Blade. Swift and Kelce’s engagement post racked up 33 million likes as of Thursday morning, and Meta said the post has been reposted by users more than 1 million times, more than any other post on the app ever. How Have Brands Tried To Capitalize On Taylor Swift’s Engagement? Plenty of brands rushed to put their own marketing spin on the engagement in apparent attempts to earn their own sales boosts by appealing to Swifties. Some brands, including Doordash and soda brand Olipop, offered customers 13% off, referencing Swift’s lucky number. The…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0164+0.90%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4633+1.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563+4.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 02:23
Government Support Drives Confidence in China’s AI and Computing Sector

TLDRs; China’s AI and computing sector sees renewed confidence from government policy support and local chip innovations. DeepSeek’s V3.1 AI model boosts domestic AI adoption, powering growth in chips, servers, and solutions. Beijing targets 70% adoption of intelligent devices and AI agents in research, industry, and consumer markets by 2027. Local AI hardware firms, including [...] The post Government Support Drives Confidence in China’s AI and Computing Sector appeared first on CoinCentral.
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000416-17.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286+1.98%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0007+4.47%
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:23
Donald Trump Considers 11 Candidates for Fed Chair, Including Crypto-Friendly Picks

TLDR 11 candidates are under consideration to replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair. At least 3 candidates have shown a positive stance on cryptocurrency. BlackRock’s Rick Rieder believes Bitcoin is “here to stay” and could be part of asset allocations. Fed officials Waller and Bowman have expressed favorable views on crypto’s role in finance. [...] The post Donald Trump Considers 11 Candidates for Fed Chair, Including Crypto-Friendly Picks appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512+0.68%
SphereX
HERE$0.00039+9.24%
Particl
PART$0.1864-0.16%
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:22
JUST IN! Tether (USDT) Announces Major Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here’s Everything You Need to Know!

The post JUST IN! Tether (USDT) Announces Major Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here’s Everything You Need to Know! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the cryptocurrency industry’s largest stablecoin USDT issuer, made an important announcement. Tether officially announced that it will be bringing USDT support to the Bitcoin network. This will allow local USDT transfers to be made directly to Bitcoin wallets. With this new move, Tether will now be able to operate directly on the Bitcoin network. Tether will launch USDT on RGB, its second-layer protocol built on Bitcoin, enabling native transfers of USDT to a Bitcoin wallet. Users will be able to hold USDT alongside their Bitcoin in the same wallet and transfer it directly. Tether announced today its plans to launch USDT on RGB, a next-generation protocol for issuing digital assets via Bitcoin. This combination of Bitcoin’s security and Tether’s stability represents a significant step toward truly integrating stablecoins into the Bitcoin ecosystem.” By bringing USDT to RGB, Tether is helping to open a new frontier for money in Bitcoin. Users will be able to hold and transfer USDT in the same wallet as their Bitcoin, enjoy the benefits of private and sovereign transactions, and even send and receive value offline. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said: “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable. With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new foothold in Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief that Bitcoin is the foundation for a freer financial future. This announcement underscores Tether’s leadership in expanding the reach of stablecoins and its commitment to ensuring that Bitcoin remains not only the original cryptocurrency, but also the foundation of global, everyday money.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-tether-usdt-announces-major-bitcoin-btc-announcement-heres-everything-you-need-to-know/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,457.82-0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+3.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018902+3.32%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 02:21
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $15.6M BMNR – Bet on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury?

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has expanded its crypto exposure with a $15.6M purchase of BitMine shares across three ETFs. The move builds on more than $200M of earlier acquisitions, reflecting Wood’s confidence in BitMine’s Ethereum-focused strategy while trimming Coinbase and Roblox holdings.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563+4.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+3.57%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.08%
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:21
Meer dan 90% van Bitcoin supply staat nu in de winst

Bitcoin heeft opnieuw een opvallend statistisch niveau bereikt: op dit moment staat meer dan 90% van de totale supply in de winst. Dit is historisch gezien een cruciale drempel, die vaak samenvalt met de euforische pieken binnen een bull markt. De huidige stand is 90,4%, blijkt uit gegevens van CryptoQuant.... Het bericht Meer dan 90% van Bitcoin supply staat nu in de winst verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
MetYa
MET$0.2472-0.36%
OP
OP$0.727+3.70%
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:21
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm Bitwise Says BTC Will Hit $1 Million by 2035 – Is BTC About to Replace the Dollar Forever?

Bitwise predicts Bitcoin could hit $1M by 2035 as U.S. debt surges and dollar dominance weakens. Is BTC the new digital gold for global investors?
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,457.82-0.02%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.002583+313.34%
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:20
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

FindMining today announced the world’s first XRP mobile mining app, which allows users to seamlessly participate remotely in mining rigs for major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,457.82-0.02%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003563+0.82%
XRP
XRP$2.9443-1.07%
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:17
JPMorgan Claims Bitcoin Price Is “‘Too Low’,” Shares Its Own Year-End Price Target

Analysts from investment firm JPMorgan have published a report claiming that the price of Bitcoin is too low. Continue Reading: JPMorgan Claims Bitcoin Price Is “‘Too Low’,” Shares Its Own Year-End Price Target
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:17
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,457.82-0.02%
Constellation
DAG$0.0332-4.04%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0804+2.68%
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
