Kelce’s Jersey Sales Surge 200%, Swift’s ‘So High School’ Streams Up 400%
Topline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement has caused a spike in sales and social media engagement for both celebrities, as sales of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs jerseys surged 200% the day after the couple's announcement, sports merchandise retailer Fanatics confirmed to Forbes. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement Tuesday. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Kelce's 200% spike in jersey sales in the day following his engagement to Swift made Tuesday his best-selling day since the Super Bowl, Fanatics confirmed to Forbes, which includes jerseys sold across the Fanatics, NFL and Chiefs websites. Swift's music surged on Spotify following the engagement announcement, particularly the song she used in her Instagram post—"So High School," a cut from "The Tortured Poets Department"—which surged 400% in streams, Spotify told Forbes, and re-entered the Spotify daily chart at No. 68. Swift returned to No. 1 on the Spotify daily artists chart on the day of her engagement, and some of her other songs, including "Fortnight," "Lover" and "Style," re-entered the chart. In the 24 hours following Swift and Kelce's engagement post on Instagram, Kelce earned 770,000 new followers, while Swift added 1.2 million followers, social media analytics company SEO Sherpa told Forbes, citing data from Social Blade. Swift and Kelce's engagement post racked up 33 million likes as of Thursday morning, and Meta said the post has been reposted by users more than 1 million times, more than any other post on the app ever. How Have Brands Tried To Capitalize On Taylor Swift's Engagement? Plenty of brands rushed to put their own marketing spin on the engagement in apparent attempts to earn their own sales boosts by appealing to Swifties. Some brands, including Doordash and soda brand Olipop, offered customers 13% off, referencing Swift's lucky number. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 02:23