2025-08-29 Friday

Solana DeFi TVL nears all-time high at $11.7B but daily fees remain stuck under $2 million

The post Solana DeFi TVL nears all-time high at $11.7B but daily fees remain stuck under $2 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Increased capital has clustered around Solana over the past month, even as user activity shows mixed momentum. Per DeFiLlama, Solana’s 24-hour DEX volume recently printed about $4.6 billion, with perpetuals near $2.1 billion. Stablecoin supply sits around $12 billion, native TVL is back near all-time highs at $11.7 billion, bridged TVL is tracked near $57 billion, and active addresses hover in the low-to-mid millions daily. Solana DeFi TVL (Source: DefiLlama) At the same time, 24-hour chain fees are roughly $1.6 million, and daily transactions are about 65 million, a profile that reflects deep liquidity and steady throughput rather than acceleration in fee capture. As for price context, SOL traded around $198 at publication. Solana Chain fees (Source: DefiLlama) The divergence between liquidity and usage has been building since the second quarter. Messari reported in its Q2 State of Solana that average daily spot DEX volume fell 45.4% quarter over quarter to $2.5 billion after the memecoin spike faded, even as DeFi TVL grew, positioning Solana as the No. 2 network by TVL. That backdrop helps explain the current mix: order flow and capital are available when risk appetite returns. However, fee and revenue growth remain sensitive to the activity composition and market cycles. The Solana mix Derivatives markets reinforce the liquidity picture. CoinGlass shows robust perpetual activity in SOL. Funding appears orderly rather than stretched, consistent with an environment where leverage is present but not overheating. This matters for microstructure; steady funding lowers the odds of outsized forced flows and keeps depth available to market makers when spot leads or follows. On-chain cash and venues continue to concentrate on Solana even without a concurrent jump in monetization. DeFiLlama’s chain dashboard lists stablecoins above $12 billion and multi-billion dollar daily DEX turnover, while app fees and chain revenue trend materially below the…
SOL rose to the highest level since February, as DeFi liquidity increased

Solana (SOL) expanded to its highest price range since February, rising briefly to over $215. The recent price rally coincided with DeFi app growth, both in terms of liquidity and development activity.
Dogecoin (DOGE) 5% Crash Spark Whale Rotation to Trending Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a sharp 5% decline, but the real buzz in the crypto markets is swirling around Mutuum Finance (MUTM), as whales appear to be rotating their capital towards this emerging DeFi coin.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is available at $0.035 during presale phase 6. It will be 14.29% more expensive at $0.04 during […]
Best Crypto to Buy Right Now: Why PEPETO Is Beating Cardano, Solana, and Hyperliquid in 2025

Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives? With Bitcoin’s halving complete and a fresh cycle beginning, investors are searching for the projects that combine timing, fundamentals, and community strength. Cardano and Solana have history on their side, while Hyperliquid is bringing new ideas to DeFi. But […]
Maverick Protocol (MAV) Rises 11% to $0.0657 as October Unlock Nears

Maverick Protocol (MAV) is heading into a major supply test. On October 1, the project will unlock 55 million tokens, equal to 7.6% of circulation. Ahead of the release, MAV climbed more than 11% to $0.0657 on August 28, supported by $65 million in daily trading volume. The rally comes against the backdrop of Maverick’s […] The post Maverick Protocol (MAV) Rises 11% to $0.0657 as October Unlock Nears appeared first on CoinChapter.
Morning Minute: Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire With CRO

The post Morning Minute: Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire With CRO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Trump Media announces $6.4B CRO treasury partnership with Crypto.com, sending CRO up 160% in two days to 3-year highs Bitcoin rises 1.5% to nearly $113,000 while Solana leads majors with 4% gains and DeFi TVL reclaims January ATH of $11.76B ETH ETFs see $307M inflows and meme coins remain stable with PUMP jumping 9% after $10M+ buyback disclosure Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack. GM! Today’s top news: Crypto majors continue rebound, SOL leads; BTC at nearly $113,000 Solana DeFi TVL reclaims ATH of $11.76B not seen since January CRO token soars 160% in 2 days following Trump Media treasury news PUMP jumps 9% after team discloses $10M+ in buybacks last week OpenSea introduces its onchain copilot ‘OpenSea MCP’ 🏛️ Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire With CRO The Trump family is getting their hands into even more crypto pockets. The market likes it (at least for now)… 📌 What Happened Trump Media, in partnership with Crypto.com, announced plans to build a $6.4B Cronos (CRO) treasury. The deal will integrate CRO directly into Truth Social and other Trump-linked platforms, powering rewards, subscriptions, and payments across the ecosystem. Key details of the partnership: Treasury build: Trump Media and Crypto.com will amass a $6.4B CRO treasury, positioning the token as a core asset within the Trump crypto empire Product integration: CRO will be embedded into Truth Social and Truth+, enabling subscriptions, rewards, and user incentives Timing: The move comes as Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries dominate headlines, and yet Trump Media is moving downstream to the 14th biggest crypto asset. Market reaction: The announcement sent CRO soaring more than 60% to $0.37. It has now gained 159% on the…
Chainlink and Pyth Selected to Deliver U.S. Economic Data On-Chain

The post Chainlink and Pyth Selected to Deliver U.S. Economic Data On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The native token of the Chainlink network, LINK, surged more than 5% after the network announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce to bring official government economic data onchain, marking a first-of-its-kind effort to bridge public data infrastructure with blockchain applications. Pyth Network was also selected alongside Chainlink, sending its native token, PYTH, up nearly 50% after the announcement. Key macroeconomic statistics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis — such as Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers — are now accessible onchain through Chainlink Data Feeds, the company announced in a blog post on Thursday. Six data points in total are being published, including both absolute levels and annualized percentage changes. The data is being made available across ten blockchain networks, including Ethereum ETH$4,498.92, Avalanche AVAX$24.46 and Optimism OP$0.7136. Chainlink says the feeds will update monthly or quarterly, mirroring the release schedules of their traditional counterparts. Meanwhile, Pyth said it will initially offer quarterly GDP data releases going back five years, with expectations to expand the initiative to other economic datasets. Historic move The initiative, a first for the U.S. government, opens up new possibilities for developers building in DeFi and beyond. For example, lending protocols could adjust interest rates based on GDP trends, while prediction markets might incorporate the PCE Index to crowdsource inflation forecasts. “Bringing U.S. government data onchain unlocks innovative use cases for blockchain markets, such as automated trading strategies, increased composability of tokenized assets, the issuance of new types of digital assets, real-time prediction markets for crowdsourced intelligence, transparent dashboards powered by immutable data, and DeFi protocol risk management based on macroeconomic factors,” Chainlink’s blog post said. Bringing economic data sets onto the blockchain also brings efficiency and transparency to…
Grayscale Spot ETH ETF Decision: SEC Extends Crucial Review, What’s Next?

BitcoinWorld Grayscale Spot ETH ETF Decision: SEC Extends Crucial Review, What’s Next? The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and recent news regarding the Grayscale spot ETH ETF has captured significant attention. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced an extension to its decision-making timeline for Grayscale’s proposal. This proposal aims to launch a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund that notably includes a staking component. As reported by Crypto Briefing, this move injects another layer of suspense into the already complex regulatory landscape surrounding digital assets. Investors are keenly watching how this unfolds, understanding that the approval of a Grayscale spot ETH ETF could unlock new avenues for mainstream adoption of Ethereum, offering a regulated pathway for traditional investors. Why Did the SEC Extend the Crucial Grayscale Spot ETH ETF Decision? The SEC’s decision to extend the review period for the Grayscale spot ETH ETF proposal is a familiar pattern in cryptocurrency regulation. Regulatory bodies often require additional time to thoroughly evaluate novel financial products, especially those incorporating complex features like staking. This extension grants the Commission more opportunity to consider public comments, conduct deeper research, and fully understand the unique aspects of Grayscale’s comprehensive application. Regulatory Mandate: The SEC’s core mission is to protect investors and maintain fair markets. This means approaching new, innovative products with elevated scrutiny. Complexity of Staking: Integrating a staking mechanism into a spot ETF is relatively uncharted territory for traditional finance. The SEC must fully grasp all implications, from technical execution to investor protection. Setting Precedent: Any decision on a Grayscale spot ETH ETF, particularly one involving staking, will set a significant precedent for future digital asset offerings. The SEC’s careful approach reflects this weighty responsibility. This deliberate and cautious approach underscores the SEC’s commitment to ensuring all potential risks, benefits, and operational frameworks are adequately addressed before granting such a pivotal approval. What Unique Challenges Does Staking Introduce for a Spot ETH ETF? The inclusion of staking within the Grayscale spot ETH ETF proposal presents several unique and intricate challenges that the SEC is undoubtedly scrutinizing. Staking involves “locking up” Ethereum to actively support the network’s proof-of-stake consensus, in return for rewards. This process introduces complexities beyond merely holding spot Ethereum. Custody and Security: Concerns revolve around who controls the staked ETH, how these assets are secured, and the protocols to prevent loss. These are critical for the ETF’s security and custody. Yield Generation and Classification: The variable nature of staking yields and their potential classification as “income” or a separate “security” could complicate the ETF’s regulatory oversight. How will rewards be distributed to ETF holders? Liquidity and Redemption: Staked Ethereum typically has an “unbonding period,” meaning it cannot be immediately accessed. This illiquidity could impact the ETF’s ability to efficiently meet daily redemption requests, posing an operational challenge. Tax Implications: The tax treatment of staking rewards is still evolving. The SEC would likely seek clarity on how these rewards would be handled for investors within the ETF framework. Thoroughly understanding these intricate details is paramount for both regulators ensuring compliance and potential investors making informed decisions. How Does This Extension Impact the Broader Ethereum Market? For Ethereum investors and the wider cryptocurrency market, the extended decision period for the Grayscale spot ETH ETF signifies continued regulatory uncertainty, yet it also presents an opportunity for a more robust framework. While some might perceive the delay as negative, it can also be interpreted as the SEC undertaking due diligence with utmost seriousness, aiming for a comprehensive and sustainable outcome. Enhanced Regulatory Clarity: A thorough review, even if prolonged, can lead to clearer guidelines and a stronger foundation for future crypto investment products, benefiting the entire market. Potential for Market Volatility: Delays and ongoing speculation can sometimes trigger short-term price fluctuations. However, many analysts believe the long-term impact of an approved, regulated spot ETH ETF would be overwhelmingly positive for Ethereum’s price and wider adoption. Investor Education: This period allows investors more time to understand the nuances of spot ETH ETFs, especially those with staking components, enabling more informed choices. Setting a Global Standard: The SEC’s approach and eventual decision will be closely watched by regulators worldwide, potentially influencing how other jurisdictions approach similar crypto products. Investors are strongly advised to remain patient and stay well-informed about these critical regulatory developments. The eventual approval of a spot ETH ETF, particularly one that successfully integrates staking, would represent a monumental milestone for the digital asset space. Conclusion: The SEC’s decision to extend its review of the Grayscale spot ETH ETF staking proposal underscores the complex and evolving intersection of traditional financial regulation and innovative cryptocurrency technology. This ongoing, meticulous review process, while prolonging market anticipation, is a vital step towards establishing clear, robust regulatory guidelines for novel digital asset investment products. The outcome will not only significantly impact Grayscale and the Ethereum ecosystem but also fundamentally shape the future trajectory of crypto ETFs in the United States. It has the potential to pave the way for broader institutional and retail adoption, truly legitimizing Ethereum as a mainstream investment. We eagerly await the SEC’s final determination on this pivotal development, which promises to leave a lasting impression on the financial world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a spot ETH ETF? A spot ETH ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) directly holds Ethereum, allowing investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency’s price movements without owning the underlying asset directly. This differs from futures ETFs, which track futures contracts. 2. Why is staking a concern for the SEC in a Grayscale spot ETH ETF? Staking introduces complexities like custody arrangements, the nature of staking rewards (which could be seen as a security or income), and liquidity challenges due to unbonding periods. The SEC needs to ensure these aspects comply with existing securities laws and protect investors. 3. How long could the SEC’s decision on the Grayscale spot ETH ETF take? The SEC’s review periods can vary significantly. Extensions are common for complex or novel proposals. While there are statutory deadlines, these can often be pushed back, leading to decisions taking several months or even longer. 4. What does this extension mean for Ethereum’s price? An extension typically means continued uncertainty, which can lead to short-term market volatility. However, many analysts believe that the eventual approval of a spot ETH ETF would be a long-term positive catalyst for Ethereum’s price and adoption. 5. Is Grayscale the only firm seeking a spot ETH ETF with staking? While Grayscale is a prominent applicant, several other asset managers have also filed proposals for spot Ethereum ETFs, some of which also include staking components. The SEC’s decision on Grayscale’s proposal could influence the outcomes for other similar applications. Share Your Thoughts! Stay informed about the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network on social media to help others understand the latest developments regarding the Grayscale spot ETH ETF and its potential impact on the market. To learn more about the latest Ethereum ETF trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum’s institutional adoption. This post Grayscale Spot ETH ETF Decision: SEC Extends Crucial Review, What’s Next? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Myriad Moves: Will Dogecoin Pump or Dump? And How Big Will SharpLink's Ethereum Treasury Get?

Top markets on Myriad this week include predictions on Dogecoin’s price, SharpLink’s Ethereum holdings, and the U.S. Open winner.
List of 4 Meme Coins That Will Outperform Ethereum (ETH) This Bull Cycle

The year 2025 is already shaping up to be a revolutionary year in the cryptocurrency world, and Ethereum (ETH) remains a leading candidate. Nonetheless, the meme coin sector is on the rise, and LILPEPE, BONK, Fartcoin, and Turbo (TURBO) are among the most promising investments with high potential to surpass Ethereum during the next bull […]
