Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

The post Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu blockchain activity has taken a hit from the recent market downturn, with both transaction volume and new account creation plunging sharply.  The latest market downturn has led to a sharp decline in activity on Shiba Inu’s official blockchain, Shibarium. Data from Shibariumscan shows that the Layer-2 (L2) blockchain processed 624,135 transactions yesterday. While significant, it marked its lowest volume over the past two months.  Before yesterday, the last time Shibarium processed below 624,000 transactions was on June 4, 2025. At the time, Shibarium recorded only 63,780 transactions. However, that decline was short-lived. The daily transaction volume climbed to roughly 4 million until yesterday, when it plunged to 624,135.  Shibarium Active Accounts Metric SHIB Dips Over 3% Amid Broader Market Collapse  The development comes on the heels of a broader market downturn, which pushed SHIB’s price below the $0.000012 region. Even though the token has reclaimed $0.000012, it is still down 3.75% over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s price has also dropped 13.24% over the past month.  The decline in Shibarium’s network activity, particularly its new accounts and transaction volume, highlights how users typically react to broader market conditions.  Shibarium’s Incredible Stats Since Launch   Despite the recent pullback, Shibarium has experienced an incredible performance since its August 2023 mainnet launch. So far, about 288,621 accounts have joined the network, while over 268.25 million wallets have interacted with the blockchain.  It has processed over 1.56 billion transactions since its inception, outperforming several established blockchains, including Cardano, in this metric. Furthermore, roughly 12.74 million blocks have been minted on Shibarium.  Shiba Inu Shibarium stats DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to…
2025/08/27
Cardano Founder Announces Major $23 Million Boost For ADA With This New Partnership

The post Cardano Founder Announces Major $23 Million Boost For ADA With This New Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Founder Announces Major $23 Million Boost For ADA With This New Partnership | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. I’m Sandra White, a writer at Bitcoinist, and I provide the latest updates on the world of cryptocurrencies. I believe crypto a gateway to a new order and I have made it my life’s mission to help educate as much people as possible. When I’m not at work, I love listening to music, learning new things, and dream of traveling around the world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cardano-founder-23-million-ada/
2025/08/27
Chainlink ETF Incoming? Bitwise Files Groundbreaking S-1 With SEC

TLDR Bitwise files for first U.S. spot Chainlink ETF, expanding beyond BTC & ETH. Chainlink ETF filing by Bitwise signals altcoin ETF growth in U.S. markets. Bitwise seeks SEC nod for Chainlink ETF with direct LINK token backing. First-ever U.S. Chainlink ETF filing aims to broaden regulated crypto access. Bitwise’s Chainlink ETF bid could redefine [...] The post Chainlink ETF Incoming? Bitwise Files Groundbreaking S-1 With SEC appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/27
Coinbase Perpetual Futures: Exciting New Listings for GMT, OMNI, SNX

BitcoinWorld Coinbase Perpetual Futures: Exciting New Listings for GMT, OMNI, SNX Get ready, crypto traders! Coinbase International is making a significant move that could reshape your trading strategies. The platform recently announced the upcoming launch of Coinbase perpetual futures for three popular altcoins: GMT, OMNI, and SNX. This highly anticipated development is set to go live at 12:00 a.m. UTC on August 28, as shared on the company’s official X account. This expansion brings new opportunities for market participants seeking advanced trading instruments. What Are Coinbase Perpetual Futures and Why Do They Matter? For those new to the world of derivatives, perpetual futures are a type of futures contract without an expiry date. This means traders can hold their positions indefinitely, as long as they maintain sufficient margin. Unlike traditional futures, which require settlement by a specific date, perpetual futures are designed to mimic spot market prices through a funding rate mechanism. Therefore, they offer continuous exposure to an asset’s price movements. The introduction of Coinbase perpetual futures for these assets is crucial. It enhances Coinbase International’s offerings, providing traders with more sophisticated tools to manage risk and speculate on price direction. This move also signifies Coinbase’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in the derivatives market, attracting a broader range of institutional and retail investors. Diving Deeper: Exploring the Projects Behind New Coinbase Perpetual Futures Let’s take a quick look at the projects behind these newly listed assets: GMT (STEPN): This is the governance token for STEPN, a popular move-to-earn Web3 lifestyle application. Users can earn GMT by walking, jogging, or running outdoors with NFT sneakers. The project blends fitness with blockchain technology, offering a unique incentive model. OMNI (Omni Network): Omni Network is an interoperability protocol designed to connect all rollups. It aims to create a unified network for various Ethereum rollups, allowing developers to build applications that span multiple Layer 2 solutions seamlessly. This could be a game-changer for the scalability of the Ethereum ecosystem. SNX (Synthetix): Synthetix is a decentralized synthetic asset protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to mint and trade synthetic assets (Synths) that track the price of real-world assets like currencies, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. This opens up traditional market exposure within the DeFi space. These projects represent diverse sectors within the crypto ecosystem, from GameFi/SocialFi to infrastructure and DeFi. Their inclusion in Coinbase perpetual futures expands the trading universe significantly. Navigating the Opportunities and Risks with Coinbase Perpetual Futures The listing of these perpetual futures presents both exciting opportunities and inherent risks. On the opportunity side, traders can utilize leverage to amplify potential gains, even with small price movements. They can also use these instruments for hedging existing spot positions against adverse price swings. Moreover, the 24/7 nature of crypto markets means continuous trading access. However, it is vital to approach perpetual futures trading with caution. The use of leverage significantly magnifies potential losses, leading to quicker liquidations if the market moves against your position. Volatility, a common characteristic of the crypto market, can exacerbate these risks. Therefore, a robust risk management strategy is paramount when engaging with Coinbase perpetual futures. Are You Ready for Enhanced Trading Strategies with Coinbase Perpetual Futures? For experienced traders, these new listings offer advanced tools for market participation. Consider developing a clear trading plan that includes entry and exit points, stop-loss orders, and profit targets. Understanding the funding rate mechanism is also crucial, as it impacts the cost of holding a position. New traders should exercise extreme caution and thoroughly educate themselves before engaging in perpetual futures trading. Key Takeaways for Traders: Increased Market Access: Trade GMT, OMNI, and SNX with leverage. Hedging Capabilities: Protect your spot holdings. Risk Management: Leverage amplifies both gains and losses. Education is Key: Understand the mechanics of perpetual futures. In conclusion, Coinbase International’s decision to list GMT, OMNI, and SNX Coinbase perpetual futures marks a pivotal moment for its global trading platform. This expansion not only diversifies trading options but also reinforces Coinbase’s position as a major player in the evolving crypto derivatives landscape. While the opportunities are substantial, remember that informed decisions and disciplined risk management are essential for navigating this dynamic market. Get ready to explore these new horizons! Frequently Asked Questions About Coinbase Perpetual Futures 1. What exactly are perpetual futures? Perpetual futures are a type of futures contract that does not have an expiration date. This allows traders to hold positions indefinitely, with prices tracking the underlying asset through a mechanism called the funding rate. 2. When will GMT, OMNI, and SNX perpetual futures be available on Coinbase International? Coinbase International will list these perpetual futures at 12:00 a.m. UTC on August 28. 3. Who can trade these new Coinbase perpetual futures? These listings are for Coinbase International, which typically caters to eligible non-U.S. institutional and sophisticated retail traders. Availability may vary by jurisdiction. 4. What are the main benefits of trading perpetual futures? Benefits include the ability to use leverage, hedge spot positions, and trade continuously without an expiration date. They offer flexibility for various trading strategies. 5. What are the risks associated with perpetual futures trading? The primary risk is amplified losses due to leverage, which can lead to rapid liquidations. Market volatility also poses a significant risk. Traders must employ strict risk management. 6. How can I prepare to trade these new listings? Educate yourself on perpetual futures mechanics, understand the specific projects (GMT, OMNI, SNX), develop a clear trading strategy, and practice robust risk management, including setting stop-loss orders. Did you find this article insightful? Share this crucial update about Coinbase perpetual futures with your fellow crypto enthusiasts and traders on social media! Help them stay informed about the latest developments shaping the global crypto market. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the altcoin market and their future price action. This post Coinbase Perpetual Futures: Exciting New Listings for GMT, OMNI, SNX first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/27
Official Trump Price Rebounds As Canary Capital Files For Spot TRUMP ETF

The post Official Trump Price Rebounds As Canary Capital Files For Spot TRUMP ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Canary Capital, a top-tier asset manager, has filed for a spot Trump coin ETF today. According to the SEC filing, Canary Capital filed for the Canary Trump Coin ETF to offer investors direct exposure to the TRUMP memecoin without the need for holding the token directly. The fund manager did not stipulate the management fees …
2025/08/27
Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests ‘Millions’ in $1B Polymarket

The post Donald Trump Jr.’s VC Firm Invests ‘Millions’ in $1B Polymarket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm has invested millions into Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform. The deal marks one of the most high-profile endorsements yet for the fast-growing industry. Regulatory Breakthrough and VC Backing Fuel Polymarket’s U.S. Expansion Plans Trump Jr. joined 1789 Capital as a partner last year. Axios reported that the fund placed a double-digit million investment into Polymarket, which was recently valued above $1 billion by Founders Fund. Alongside the investment, Trump Jr. will also join the company’s advisory board, adding his name to its future expansion strategy. The move comes as Polymarket looks to expand into the United States. For years, Americans were barred from using the platform even as it hosted billions in predictions globally. The company recently paid $112 million to acquire derivatives exchange QCEX, giving it a CFTC license that clears a path into the regulated U.S. market. Also, Polymarket recently raised $200 million in new funding, which would value the company at over $1 billion. Regulatory scrutiny had been a major obstacle for Polymarket. The Department of Justice and the CFTC had both investigated the company, and the FBI raided CEO Shayne Coplan’s apartment last November. The DOJ have officially ended those probes, removing a cloud that had hung over its operations. With clearance in hand, Polymarket now sees itself as a potential IPO candidate. Behind the investment lies a growing relationship between 1789 Capital founder Omeed Malik and Coplan. Talks between the two began more than a year ago, but the firm waited until legal clarity emerged before committing capital. For 1789, whose portfolio already includes Anduril and SpaceX, Polymarket is seen as a company with both high growth potential and strong cultural impact. Trump Jr. Investment Signals Turning Point for U.S. Prediction Markets The intrigue deepens because Trump…
2025/08/27
U.S. considers energy concessions for Russia in push for Ukraine peace

The White House is pushing a quiet but aggressive new tactic to end the war in Ukraine, offering Russia a series of energy deals in exchange for peace and partial sanctions relief. The offers were discussed earlier this August during meetings between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow and again at the Alaska summit on […]
2025/08/27
Sabrina Carpenter’s New Single Goes Platinum Just Before Her Album Drops

The post Sabrina Carpenter’s New Single Goes Platinum Just Before Her Album Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” is certified platinum by the RIAA, surpassing one million units in the U.S. ahead of her new album Man’s Best Friend. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 22: Sabrina Carpenter attends the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe) Getty Images for Loewe In just a few days, Sabrina Carpenter will drop her brand new album Man’s Best Friend. After finally breaking into the big time in pop music last summer with Short n’ Sweet and its many hit singles, Carpenter is quickly following it up with another project, one which will likely cement her status as a certified hitmaker. Just days before Man’s Best Friend arrives in full, lead single “Manchild” scores a special honor from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). “Manchild” Goes Platinum “Manchild” has been certified platinum by the RIAA. That means that the song, which fronts Man’s Best Friend, has now moved one million equivalent units in the United States between pure purchases and streaming activity. Typically, songs will hit gold and then advance to platinum, but “Manchild” sweeps right past gold — half a million units — and settles at platinum status. A Dozen Platinum Smashes “Manchild” is one of 12 songs by Carpenter to go platinum in the U.S. Five other tunes — “Thumbs,” “Because I Liked a Boy,” “Good Graces,” “Juno,” and “Sue Me” — are all steady at that level for the time being. “Espresso” Continues to Lead “Espresso” is Carpenter’s highest-certified smash, as it’s now up to seven-times platinum. “Please Please Please” comes next with five platinum plaques, while “Nonsense” and “Taste” are tied with three. “Feather” and “Bed Chem” are double-platinum successes. 12 Gold Singles Another dozen tunes…
2025/08/27
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Criticizes France Over ‘Absurd’ 2024 Arrest

The post Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Criticizes France Over ‘Absurd’ 2024 Arrest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Durov has called his August 2024 arrest “legally and logically absurd,” claiming French police detained him over crimes by users he’d never heard of. The Telegram CEO must report to French authorities every 14 days despite ongoing investigation finding no wrongdoing by him or his platform. Durov remains under judicial supervision in France, required to report every two weeks, with no appeal date yet set. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov called his arrest by French police “legally and logically absurd” on Sunday, exactly one year after being detained for four days over alleged criminal activity on his messaging platform. In an X thread posted one year after his arrest at Le Bourget airport outside Paris, the 40-year-old tech mogul revealed he must still return to France every 14 days with “no appeal date in sight.”  Since his release on €5 million (US$5.8 million) bail, Durov has been permitted to travel briefly to Dubai, where Telegram is headquartered, but remains under judicial supervision.  ﻿ Durov was initially detained on charges related to alleged criminal activity on his messaging platform, which prosecutors claimed he failed to moderate adequately. “So far, the only outcome of my arrest has been massive damage to France’s image as a free country,” he tweeted Sunday. “This legal action against a platform’s CEO over user actions highlights a fundamental tension between legacy legal frameworks and the core Web3 principle of individual sovereignty,” HashKey Group chief analyst Jeffrey Ding told Decrypt.  The case prompts a “broader, global discussion” on the balance between innovation and “regulatory oversight” in the digital ecosystem, he said. Durov’s arrest immediately impacted crypto markets, causing Toncoin (TON), the native token of The Open Network blockchain, closely affiliated with Telegram, to plummet as news broke.  French authorities detained Durov on charges including complicity in distributing…
2025/08/27
Coinbase Expands Altcoin Range Rapidly

The cryptocurrency market recently faced a decline, fueled by tension caused by the Federal Reserve and actions attributed to former President Trump. Despite these challenges, Coinbase has maintained its commitment to listing new altcoins, maintaining a positive momentum.Continue Reading:Coinbase Expands Altcoin Range Rapidly
2025/08/27
