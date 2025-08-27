2025-08-29 Friday

Trump Media Group Launches $6.42B CRO Treasury Strategy

Trump Media Group Launches $6.42B CRO Treasury Strategy

Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. have unveiled a $6.42 billion digital asset treasury company. This move establishes the first publicly traded CRO-focused entity. Today, Trump Media & Technology Group, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. revealed plans to launch Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. The new company will serve as a dedicated treasury vehicle for Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com’s blockchain. This partnership marks the first time CRO will be the centerpiece of a publicly traded entity. The new entity will be majority-owned by Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com. As a result, these stakeholders will have direct influence over its direction and growth. Yorkville, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), will bring the business public. To achieve this, it plans to list its Class A ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the symbol MCGA, short for Make CRO Great Again. The symbol change is expected to take place before the merger is finalized. After the business combination closes, the new ticker will then transfer to Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. Yorkville has said it will provide a separate announcement once the exact timing of the symbol change is confirmed. Treasury Breakdown: Cash, CRO, and Credit The company’s funding package totals an impressive $6.42 billion, making it one of the largest dedicated crypto treasuries ever announced. The structure of the deal comprises several components, including $1 billion in CRO tokens, which is equivalent to approximately 6.3 billion CRO. This amount represents roughly 19% of CRO’s market capitalization. It also contains $200 million in cash reserves and $220 million in warrants. In addition, Yorkville affiliate YA II PN, Ltd. will provide the company with access to a $5 billion equity line of credit. Separately, Trump Media & Technology acquired $105 million of CRO tokens, while Crypto.com purchased $50 million of Trump Media stock (DJT). Combined, these transactions push Trump Media Group’s total CRO holdings close to 7 billion tokens. This accumulation establishes Trump Media Group CRO Strategy as the largest CRO-focused treasury company in existence, giving it unprecedented influence over the Cronos ecosystem. Following the announcement, Cronos (CRO) token surged 41% to $0.2037, pushing its market value to $6.87 billion and ranking it as the 23rd largest cryptocurrency worldwide. Truth Social Adopts CRO as Platform Token As part of this broad strategic partnership, Truth Social will adopt CRO as its official platform token. This step signals Trump Media’s deeper commitment to blockchain integration and future monetization through digital assets.  Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes described the project as a “bold step forward,” highlighting the company’s long-term commitment to cryptocurrency in the digital economy. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek described the scale of the venture as “unmatched in the industry,” adding that the CRO acquired will be held forever as a cornerstone asset. Marszalek also compared the size of the deal to Ethereum, noting that for an ETH-focused treasury to achieve similar buying power, it would need to acquire “hundreds of billions” in tokens. https://twitter.com/kris/status/1960321095309144508 Validator Node and Staking Strategy Beyond accumulation, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy aims to foster active engagement with the Cronos blockchain. The company will operate a validator node, contributing to the network’s security and governance. By running its own validator, the company can directly validate transactions, secure the chain, and strengthen community trust. At the same time, it will reinvest staking rewards back into the treasury, compounding holdings over time. This approach not only cements the group’s role as a CRO whale but also integrates it as an active contributor to the blockchain’s growth and sustainability. Lock-Up Period Shows Long-Term Focus To ensure stability and demonstrate commitment, the founding stakeholders, Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville, have agreed to a strict lock-up period. Their founding shares and warrants will remain locked for one year, followed by a gradual release over the next three years. Such restrictions are often used in high-profile deals to prevent early sell-offs and to align incentives for long-term value creation. This structure suggests that the backers view the CRO treasury as a multi-year project, rather than a short-term bet. Advisors and Legal Guidance A strong advisory and legal team supports the business combination. Clear Street is acting as the exclusive capital markets advisor, while DLA Piper LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are handling legal matters.
The Crypto Basic 2025/08/27 00:34
Zora updates coin guidelines after ZachXBT calls out Sahil collab

Zora updates coin guidelines after ZachXBT calls out Sahil collab

The post Zora updates coin guidelines after ZachXBT calls out Sahil collab appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zora is now “hiding” sketchy coins under new guidelines after the Coinbase-backed crypto firm was ridiculed for promoting a fake Tyson Fury account and apparently planning to collaborate with an alleged serial rug artist.  Zora announced on X that any coins breaking community guidelines will be hidden and yet remain available to buy, sell, or transfer.  If you own one of these coins, it will appear in your wallet with a scam warning that says it is hidden “due to impersonation, offensive content, or your settings.” Zora is on damage control after the crypto sleuth ZachXBT revealed screenshots showing higher-ups from Zora and Coinbase planning to collaborate with Sahil Arora to onboard users onto the platform. Why did your team and Jesse from Coinbase engage at all with Sahil to begin with? His list of celebrity coin rug pulls on Solana is well documented on X by CT and on YT by Coffeezilla so a quick search would have revealed warnings. pic.twitter.com/9eXUfgfSP6 — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) August 25, 2025 Read more: Caitlyn Jenner says Sahil Arora ‘f*cked with too many powerful people’ Arora is known in the crypto space for his various celebrity-linked rug pulls involving the singer Jason Derulo, media personality Caitlyn Jenner, and rapper Iggy Azalea, to name a few. He reportedly made $30 million last year, and he has bragged about his seemingly safe position under Donald Trump’s lax crypto regulation. Coinbase’s Jesse Pollak willing to look past scams Screenshots of an alleged exchange between the head of Coinbase’s “Base App,” Jesse Pollak, and Arora show Pollak recommending that Arora should drop the “bad guy positioning,” and later said he was excited to see Sahil’s “positive impact.” In one apparent email with Zora co-founder Jacob Horne and Head of Partnerships Zak Krevitt, Arora claimed he onboarded the boxer…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 00:34
Sabalenka’s Custom Diamonds, Sinner’s New Gucci Bag And Rublev’s $180K Watch

Sabalenka’s Custom Diamonds, Sinner’s New Gucci Bag And Rublev’s $180K Watch

The post Sabalenka’s Custom Diamonds, Sinner’s New Gucci Bag And Rublev’s $180K Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The world’s top tennis players are battling it out on the court in the first round of singles competitions at the U.S. open, with some sporting high-dollar luxury watches and custom diamond jewelry worth tens of thousands of dollars. Jessica Pegula wears the DB28xs Starry Seas watch from Swiss watch brand De Bethune during the U.S. Open on Aug. 24, 2025. Getty Images Key Facts Men’s No. 15 Andrey Rublev, who switched watch sponsors from Bvlgari to Vanguart this year, wore what looked to be the same $180,000 titanium Orb watch he debuted at Wimbledon earlier this year to win his Monday match against Dino Prižmić. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, women’s No. 12, played her match Monday while wearing the $24,000, Spirit of Big Bang Steel Pavé diamond watch from the brand Hublot (which also sponsors Novak Djokovic). Women’s No. 6 Madison Keys is jewelry brand Brilliant Earth’s first ever athlete partner and she played while wearing a $1,350 gold medallion necklace named for her that features a four-leaf clover on one side, with nine diamonds along the outer edge, and embossed charms of a horseshoe, sun, moon, heart and key on the other side. Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, won her first match wearing a slew of custom diamond jewels made to commemorate her eighth U.S. Open. Her gold jewelry, all from the brand Material Good, included a choker necklace with eight pear-cut stones (seven white diamonds and one imperial topaz), a tourmaline necklace with eight small diamonds and a pair of drop earrings, each with eight diamonds. Sabalenka’s jewelry was custom made, so an exact retail price isn’t available, but similar pieces from Material Good sell for between $2,800 and $13,400. Jessica Pegula, women’s No. 4 and daughter of oil billionaire Terrence…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 00:32
Best Utility Tokens Of 2025: EarthMeta, Best Wallet and Ethereum Top the List

Best Utility Tokens Of 2025: EarthMeta, Best Wallet and Ethereum Top the List

These are not assets waiting to be traded; they are tokens that make systems function. Without them, the platforms they […] The post Best Utility Tokens Of 2025: EarthMeta, Best Wallet and Ethereum Top the List appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/27 00:32
Bitwise files for first Chainlink ETF with SEC

Bitwise files for first Chainlink ETF with SEC

The post Bitwise files for first Chainlink ETF with SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Bitwise Asset Management filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 26, 2025, seeking approval to launch the first US spot Chainlink (LINK) exchange-traded fund. The fund is designed to track the CME CF Chainlink–Dollar Reference Rate, a benchmark price for LINK, and would give investors regulated access to the token without requiring direct custody. Coinbase Custody Trust Company is named as the proposed custodian for the ETF, according to the SEC filing. The filing comes as asset managers expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which won approval in 2024 following years of legal disputes and regulatory hesitation. Bitwise has previously submitted applications for funds tied to Solana, NEAR Protocol, and other tokens, reflecting a broader push to bring alternative crypto assets into the ETF market. According to Blockworks Research, Bitcoin ETFs have amassed roughly $77.9 billion in cumulative flows, compared to about $23.2 billion for Ethereum ETFs and just $162 million for Solana ETFs. The scale of these products has emboldened asset managers to expand into alternative tokens like Chainlink. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/bitwise-files-for-first-chainlink-etf-with-sec
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 00:31
Rare earth prices hit two-year high after MP material halts China exports

Rare earth prices hit two-year high after MP material halts China exports

Prices of two key rare earths used in high-strength magnets have jumped to the highest point in 2 years after US-based miner MP Materials halted exports of raw materials to China, the world’s top magnet maker. The move tightened supplies amid rising demand, lifting prices. China controls most of the rare earth supply chain, with […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/27 00:30
Quantum Computing: IBM and AMD Forge Powerful Alliance After Generative AI Setback

Quantum Computing: IBM and AMD Forge Powerful Alliance After Generative AI Setback

BitcoinWorld Quantum Computing: IBM and AMD Forge Powerful Alliance After Generative AI Setback In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where blockchain innovations and decentralized finance often capture headlines, the underlying computing power driving these advancements is undergoing a revolutionary shift. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts and tech investors alike, understanding the foundational technologies shaping tomorrow’s digital infrastructure is paramount. While the buzz around generative AI has dominated recent tech discourse, two industry titans, IBM and AMD, are quietly — yet powerfully — pivoting their strategies towards quantum computing, aiming to carve out a definitive edge in the next era of computational prowess. This strategic alliance promises to unlock unprecedented capabilities, potentially impacting everything from cryptographic security to complex market simulations, offering a glimpse into the future of high-performance computation. What Exactly is Quantum Computing, and Why is it Considered the Next Frontier? The recent announcement of a partnership between IBM and AMD signals a significant strategic shift, as both companies look to regain ground after falling behind in the rapidly accelerating generative AI boom. Instead of solely focusing on the current AI wave, they are setting their sights on the next computational frontier: quantum computing. But what exactly is this enigmatic technology, and why does it hold such immense promise? Unlike classical computers that store information as bits—either a 0 or a 1—quantum computers leverage the principles of quantum mechanics, using ‘qubits.’ These qubits can exist in multiple states simultaneously (superposition) and can be entangled, allowing for exponentially greater processing power. This fundamental difference enables quantum machines to tackle problems that are intractable for even the most powerful supercomputers today. The potential applications are vast, spanning fields from materials science and drug discovery to financial modeling and advanced artificial intelligence itself. This pivot underscores a belief that quantum will be a critical differentiator in the coming decades. How are IBM Quantum Systems Paving the Way for the Future? IBM has long been at the forefront of quantum research, developing robust IBM Quantum systems that are steadily advancing towards commercial viability. Their commitment to an open-sourced approach is a critical component of this partnership. By making quantum resources more widely accessible, IBM aims to foster a broader ecosystem of developers and researchers. This strategy is designed to accelerate innovation, allowing a diverse community to experiment with quantum algorithms and identify novel applications. IBM’s vision extends beyond simply building powerful machines; it is about creating a platform where groundbreaking solutions can emerge from collective intelligence. Their quantum roadmap, which includes increasing qubit counts and improving error rates, is a testament to their long-term dedication to making quantum computing a practical reality. This collaborative and open philosophy is essential for the nascent quantum industry to truly flourish and move beyond theoretical concepts into tangible, real-world impact. What Role Do AMD AI Chips Play in This Quantum Leap? Complementing IBM’s quantum expertise are AMD’s cutting-edge AMD AI chips. While quantum computers excel at specific types of complex calculations, they are not designed to replace classical computers entirely. Instead, the future lies in a ‘hybrid’ model, where quantum processors work in tandem with classical high-performance computing (HPC) systems. AMD’s specialized AI chips, known for their prowess in parallel processing and handling massive datasets, will serve as the crucial bridge in this integrated architecture. They will manage the classical components of quantum workloads, orchestrate data flow between classical and quantum processors, and execute the classical algorithms that prepare inputs for quantum circuits or interpret quantum outputs. This integration is vital for creating a practical, scalable, and commercially viable hybrid computing architecture. AMD’s contribution ensures that the quantum systems have the necessary classical muscle to support complex operations, making the entire setup more robust and efficient for real-world problem-solving. How Does the Generative AI Landscape Inform This Quantum Pivot? The recent explosion of generative AI, exemplified by large language models and advanced image synthesis, undeniably reshaped the tech landscape, creating new market leaders and investment opportunities. While IBM and AMD possess strong AI capabilities, they perhaps did not capture the immediate market dominance seen by some competitors in this specific segment. However, this perceived ‘falling behind’ has catalyzed a strategic re-evaluation, propelling them towards quantum computing as a differentiated advantage. This move is not a retreat from AI, but rather an aggressive push into the foundational technologies that will power the next generation of AI and beyond. It’s a testament to their long-term vision: recognizing that while generative AI is powerful today, quantum computing holds the key to unlocking even more profound computational capabilities that could redefine AI itself. This pivot signifies a strategic foresight, positioning them to lead in a domain with even greater transformative potential. Why is Hybrid Computing the Ultimate Goal for This Partnership? The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to establish a commercially viable, scalable, and open-sourced hybrid computing architecture. As IBM CEO Arvind Krishna articulated, this hybrid model ‘pushes past the limits of traditional computing.’ It envisions a seamless integration where classical high-performance computing resources, powered by AMD’s chips, can offload specific, computationally intensive problems to quantum processors. This synergy is critical because current quantum computers are still noisy and prone to errors, making classical processors indispensable for error correction, control, and pre/post-processing tasks. Imagine a drug discovery pipeline where AI algorithms on AMD chips analyze vast molecular databases, then feed promising candidates to an IBM Quantum system for precise simulations of molecular interactions, far beyond classical capabilities. This synergistic approach promises to accelerate scientific discovery and technological innovation across countless sectors, making previously impossible computations a reality. Benefits and Challenges: What’s on the Horizon for This Alliance? The convergence of quantum and classical computing, driven by this IBM-AMD alliance, promises significant advantages: Accelerated Discovery: Revolutionize fields like materials science, drug development, and chemistry by simulating complex molecular structures and reactions with unprecedented accuracy and speed. Optimized Systems: Tackle intractable optimization problems in logistics, supply chain management, financial modeling, and even traffic management, leading to significant efficiency gains and cost reductions. Enhanced AI: Power new forms of AI, including quantum machine learning, which could process data and identify patterns in ways currently unimaginable, leading to more robust and intelligent systems. Open Innovation: The commitment to open-source access will democratize quantum computing, fostering a global community of innovators, researchers, and developers, accelerating the pace of discovery. Strategic Advantage: Positions IBM and AMD as leaders in a burgeoning, high-growth sector, differentiating them from competitors primarily focused on classical AI solutions. Despite the immense promise, the path to widespread quantum adoption is not without hurdles. Quantum systems are incredibly delicate, prone to errors (decoherence), and require specialized environments to maintain their quantum states. Developing robust error correction mechanisms, scaling qubit counts while maintaining coherence, and creating user-friendly programming interfaces are ongoing challenges that require significant research and engineering efforts. Furthermore, identifying ‘quantum advantage’ – problems where quantum computers definitively outperform classical ones – is still an active area of research. This partnership will need to navigate these technical complexities while simultaneously building a robust software and developer ecosystem to unlock the full potential of hybrid computing. Real-World Applications: Where Could We See the Impact of Quantum-AI? The practical implications of a successful hybrid computing architecture are profound and far-reaching. In medicine, it could drastically cut down the time and cost of developing new drugs and therapies. By accurately simulating molecular interactions at a quantum level, researchers could design highly effective compounds with fewer experimental iterations, accelerating the path from lab to patient. For materials science, it promises the creation of novel materials with bespoke properties, from super-efficient batteries and advanced superconductors to catalysts that could revolutionize industrial processes. In finance, quantum algorithms could optimize complex investment portfolios, detect fraud with greater accuracy by analyzing vast datasets, and model intricate market dynamics with unprecedented precision. Even in areas like climate modeling and agricultural optimization, quantum capabilities could lead to more precise predictions and innovative solutions for environmental challenges and food security. The ability to simulate the natural world and represent information in entirely new ways opens up possibilities that were once confined to science fiction. Future Outlook: What Does This Mean for the Race for Quantum Supremacy? The collaboration between IBM and AMD signals a significant escalation in the race for quantum supremacy. While other tech giants and startups are also investing heavily in this space, this partnership brings together a unique blend of quantum hardware leadership from IBM and classical high-performance computing expertise from AMD. Their joint effort to deliver a scalable, open-sourced, and commercially viable quantum computing architecture could set a new industry standard. It underscores a strategic pivot that recognizes the long-term transformative power of quantum technology, beyond the immediate allure of generative AI. This is not merely about catching up; it’s about leading the charge into the next computational era, preparing for a future where quantum capabilities become an indispensable part of our technological infrastructure. The success of this alliance could accelerate the timeline for practical quantum applications, reshaping industries and creating new economic opportunities globally. A Bold Leap Forward into the Quantum Future The strategic alliance between IBM and AMD represents a bold and necessary leap forward in the tech industry. By pooling their strengths – IBM’s pioneering IBM Quantum systems and AMD’s powerful AMD AI chips – they are laying the groundwork for a future where the limits of computation are dramatically expanded. This pivot towards hybrid computing, driven by a commitment to open innovation, promises to unlock solutions to some of humanity’s most complex challenges, from accelerating scientific discovery to optimizing global logistics. As the world watches the evolution of AI, this quantum-focused partnership reminds us that the next revolution in computing may already be taking shape, quietly transforming the very fabric of our digital world and setting the stage for unprecedented technological advancements. To learn more about the latest quantum computing and generative AI trends, explore our articles on key developments shaping AI, quantum systems, and their institutional adoption. This post Quantum Computing: IBM and AMD Forge Powerful Alliance After Generative AI Setback first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/27 00:30
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Explosive Presale 2025: Next 100x Crypto Presale vs Monero 51% Attack & BNB Price Surge

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Explosive Presale 2025: Next 100x Crypto Presale vs Monero 51% Attack & BNB Price Surge

Are you watching BlockchainFX ($BFX) emerge as the most urgent token presale of 2025? $BFX is already generating real revenue, combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities under one platform.  Monero faces fresh privacy-coin drama after a 51% attack and BNB defies forecasts—but neither offers the explosive presale upside, passive income crypto, or scarcity-driving FOMO that
Coinstats 2025/08/27 00:30
Morning Minute: The Solana Treasury Gold Rush Accelerates

Morning Minute: The Solana Treasury Gold Rush Accelerates

Will a treasury boom push Solana to a new ATH? Plus crypto majors are bleeding but potentially reversing after Trump moved to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook.
Coinstats 2025/08/27 00:30
This Fidelity stock rockets over 70% on COVID-19 alternative vaccine; Time to buy?

This Fidelity stock rockets over 70% on COVID-19 alternative vaccine; Time to buy?

The post This Fidelity stock rockets over 70% on COVID-19 alternative vaccine; Time to buy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Invivyd (NASDAQ: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing protection against serious viral infectious diseases, is back in the spotlight with notable share price movement. IVVD shares closed Monday’s regular session at $0.56, but surged 73% to $0.97 in Tuesday’s pre-market trading following renewed attention on its monoclonal antibody candidate positioned as an alternative to traditional COVID-19 vaccines. Invivyd one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finance The spike followed a report from STAT News’ Adam Feuerstein, who highlighted Invivyd as a potential COVID-19 vaccine alternative amid growing political skepticism toward conventional immunizations. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB platform integrates viral surveillance, predictive modeling, and advanced antibody engineering to deliver next-generation therapies, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Tweet below from February. $IVVD garnering attention again as potential alternative to Covid vaccines in the current anti-vaccine political climate. Eyes on last Friday’s $58M raise led by RA Cap and Janus. https://t.co/Zbp8z8kOYW — Adam Feuerstein ✡️ (@adamfeuerstein) August 26, 2025 New funding round impact  Investor momentum has also been buoyed by a $58 million financing round backed by RA Capital and Janus Henderson, with Fidelity listed among institutional holders. This support has reinforced confidence in Invivyd’s long-term development path. The rally coincides with reports of a possible U.S. policy shift, as the Donald Trump administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are said to be weighing reduced support for traditional COVID-19 vaccines. Such developments have sharpened market focus on alternatives like Invivyd’s antibody-based approach. It’s worth noting that Invivyd shares previously spiked nearly 193% in February after positive safety and pharmacokinetic data.  Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/this-fidelity-stock-rockets-over-70-on-covid-19-alternative-vaccine-time-to-buy/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 00:29
