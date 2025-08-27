2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Forget $DOGE and $PEPE: BlockDAG Shows the Smarter Way to Earn Daily Crypto Rewards in 2025

The crypto hype machine loves a good meme coin story. Wild surges, overnight millionaires, and equally fast crashes, it’s a familiar cycle. But here’s the thing: 2025 is showing us that real money in crypto doesn’t come from hype. It comes from systems. While meme coins like $PEPE or $DOGE trend on social media, smart […]
Threshold
T$0.01648+0.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.05774+0.01%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.87-4.17%
Tronweekly2025/08/27 01:00
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Here’s What $100 In Layer Brett, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Could Be Worth If Bitcoin Hits $200K

The crypto scene is abuzz with Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Layer Brett grabbing attention with investors looking for the best crypto to buy now. Investors are eager to see how $100 in each could fare if Bitcoin reaches $200K. The Layer Brett presale is live, sparking excitement in Layer 2 memecoins, and analysts foresee LBRETT […]
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.00039+9.24%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5581+1.73%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 00:59
XRP Price Prediction: Experts Tip XRP To Hit $5 In September But This New ETH Token Could 65x

That would be a massive move from current levels. But let’s be realistic about what that actually means for returns. […] The post XRP Price Prediction: Experts Tip XRP To Hit $5 In September But This New ETH Token Could 65x appeared first on Coindoo.
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+3.57%
XRP
XRP$2.9453-1.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01325+0.07%
Coindoo2025/08/27 00:59
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Drops 95% as Price Struggles to Recover

TLDR Shiba Inu’s burn rate dropped by 95% over the past week, causing concerns within the community. Only 9.43 million SHIB tokens were burned in the past week, significantly lower than previous figures. Daily burn activity also saw a drastic decline of 95%, with just under 170,000 SHIB removed in 24 hours. Despite the burn [...] The post Shiba Inu Burn Rate Drops 95% as Price Struggles to Recover appeared first on CoinCentral.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001258+0.47%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.43%
Coincentral2025/08/27 00:58
MetaMask Launches Google and Apple Social Login for Crypto Wallets

TLDR MetaMask adds social login with Google & Apple, easing wallet creation. Simplify crypto: MetaMask now supports Google & Apple logins for wallets. No more seed phrases—MetaMask enables wallet login via Google & Apple. MetaMask brings social login, making crypto wallets simpler than ever. Secure wallets meet easy access: MetaMask now supports social sign-ins. MetaMask [...] The post MetaMask Launches Google and Apple Social Login for Crypto Wallets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10559+4.67%
Sign
SIGN$0.07345+1.97%
SEED
SEED$0.001037+0.97%
Coincentral2025/08/27 00:55
How to Mine Crypto Without Buying a $5,000 Rig: BlockDAG X1 Miner App Pays Daily

Discover how to mine crypto without buying a $5,000 rig using BlockDAG’s X1 app and X10 hardware. Earn daily rewards with zero technical setup and join over 2.5M users already mining BDAG during its $383M presale.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004561-1.51%
RWAX
APP$0.002725-2.29%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 00:55
What Will Happen If Solana Price Goes To $1,000? Why Remittix Is A Wiser Choice In August

The Solana price continues to capture attention, with some analysts speculating on whether it could ever reach the $1,000 mark.
Everscale
EVER$0.00905-2.05%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 00:54
Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $110,000 After Whale Sold 24,000 BTC

The post Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $110,000 After Whale Sold 24,000 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price of Bitcoin has plunged below $110,000 in the past 24 hours, marking one of its steepest corrections in weeks. According to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped to $108,890 and remains below the $110,000 threshold at the time of writing. The decline represents a sharp sell-off from just last Friday, when Bitcoin traded as high as $117,000, before tumbling to $109,894 over the weekend. The downward momentum was accelerated by a massive whale sale. Over the weekend, a single Bitcoin holder offloaded 24,000 BTC worth more than $2.7 billion, sparking additional selling pressure and driving the price lower. The large transaction caused heightened volatility and weighed heavily on market sentiment. Despite the sharp move down, sentiment has not yet tipped fully into fear. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, a widely watched market sentiment tool, currently sits at 48/100, which is categorized as “neutral” but hovers just above “fear.” The Fear and Greed Index is a tool that helps investors and traders analyze the Bitcoin and Crypto market from a sentiment perspective. It identifies the extent to which the market is becoming overly fearful or overly greedy. Hence why it is called the Fear and Greed Index. Bitcoin Magazine Pro explains that the Index helps investors separate their emotions from broader market reactions, offering insights into when assets may be overbought or oversold. Scores near zero reflect “extreme fear,” while scores close to 100 represent “extreme greed.” With Bitcoin currently at 48, sentiment is edging toward concern but has not yet fully entered bearish territory. Meanwhile, underlying network fundamentals remain strong despite price weakness. Bitcoin’s hash rate—a measure of the total computational power securing the network—is approaching a new record high. The current daily value stands at 909,080,589 Th/s, just shy of the all-time…
NEAR
NEAR$2.516+0.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,483.35--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10559+4.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 00:54
Morehouse Hosts Powerhouse Summit With Robert Smith, Kandi Burruss & More

The post Morehouse Hosts Powerhouse Summit With Robert Smith, Kandi Burruss & More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forbes will be returning to Atlanta this fall for its signature ForbesBLK Summit, partnering with the historic HBCU Morehouse College for the first time to host the third annual event, from October 8-10, 2025. The 2025 ForbesBLK Summit will continue to serve as the central meeting place for ascendant Black business leaders in America and convene those driving impactful transformations with their world-changing initiatives. This year’s Summit theme, Today’s Challenges, Tomorrow’s Opportunity: A New Path to Economic Prosperity, is a powerful call to action for building what comes next during a pivotal time as the impact of Black entrepreneurship, investment and cultural creation are dominating the global media landscape. In the bustling city of Atlanta, the three-day event will explore key trends and developments at the forefront of today’s business leaders’ minds and learn how visionary disruptors are forging new pathways to wealth. Stacey Abrams at the 2024 ForbesBLK Summit Jamel Toppin for Forbes Attendees will hear from speakers such as Robert Smith, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners, Kandi Burruss, Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Actress, Television Personality, and Entrepreneur, Pinky Cole, Founder & CEO, Slutty Vegan and Emma Grede, Founder, Serial Entrepreneur, and Host of Aspire with Emma Grede Podcast, about how they are overcoming present-day challenges, while also paving a path to help drive Black America forward. Additional speakers include: Stephen A. Smith, Host, The Stephen A. Smith Show; and Host, First Take Bea Dixon, Cofounder & CEO, The Honey Pot Company Don Peebles, Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corporation John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Operation Hope Earl “E-40” Stevens, Entertainer & Entrepreneur Wyclef Jean, Performing Artist, Producer and Composer Van Jones, Founder, Dream Machine and CNN commentator Marcus Collins, Award-Winning Marketer, Cultural Translator, and Best-Selling Author Alden McDonald , CEO, Liberty Bank & Trust Todd…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0164+0.79%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01702-1.73%
Ethervista
VISTA$9.887-2.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 00:53
Avalanche Picks Funtico as Its Indie Gaming Platform

Funtico, the full-stack Web3 gaming platform, announced a strategic partnership with Avalanche, the world’s leading high-performance blockchain network, and LaunchLoop
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 00:51
