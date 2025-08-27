Morehouse Hosts Powerhouse Summit With Robert Smith, Kandi Burruss & More
Forbes will be returning to Atlanta this fall for its signature ForbesBLK Summit, partnering with the historic HBCU Morehouse College for the first time to host the third annual event, from October 8-10, 2025. The 2025 ForbesBLK Summit will continue to serve as the central meeting place for ascendant Black business leaders in America and convene those driving impactful transformations with their world-changing initiatives. This year's Summit theme, Today's Challenges, Tomorrow's Opportunity: A New Path to Economic Prosperity, is a powerful call to action for building what comes next during a pivotal time as the impact of Black entrepreneurship, investment and cultural creation are dominating the global media landscape. In the bustling city of Atlanta, the three-day event will explore key trends and developments at the forefront of today's business leaders' minds and learn how visionary disruptors are forging new pathways to wealth. Stacey Abrams at the 2024 ForbesBLK Summit Jamel Toppin for Forbes Attendees will hear from speakers such as Robert Smith, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners, Kandi Burruss, Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Actress, Television Personality, and Entrepreneur, Pinky Cole, Founder & CEO, Slutty Vegan and Emma Grede, Founder, Serial Entrepreneur, and Host of Aspire with Emma Grede Podcast, about how they are overcoming present-day challenges, while also paving a path to help drive Black America forward. Additional speakers include: Stephen A. Smith, Host, The Stephen A. Smith Show; and Host, First Take Bea Dixon, Cofounder & CEO, The Honey Pot Company Don Peebles, Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corporation John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Operation Hope Earl "E-40" Stevens, Entertainer & Entrepreneur Wyclef Jean, Performing Artist, Producer and Composer Van Jones, Founder, Dream Machine and CNN commentator Marcus Collins, Award-Winning Marketer, Cultural Translator, and Best-Selling Author Alden McDonald , CEO, Liberty Bank & Trust Todd…
